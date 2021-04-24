1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have had nothing but issues with Pohanka from the beginning. When I made the decision to buy my 2015 Toyota Carolla, the dealer who was selling me the car said "just between us girls, why don't you look at this other car". I was annoyed but kindly told him no thank you. After I went through the purchasing process, I was ready to leave and noticed that there was no license plate on the front of the car. The dealer told me that MD has a new law that if there is no bracket, there is no need to put one on the car. Two days later, I was cruising with my two boys (4 and 1 at the time) and I was pulled over by the police for not having my plate on the front of my car (strike 1). Months later, I get a notice in the mail that the bank was going to put a lien on my car because Pohanka did not put them as the loan holder on the title (strike 2). On Saturday, I took my car in to get an oil change. I was irritated that they did a tire rotation without asking me and then charged me for it anyway. On top of that they had a laundry list of random things that they "recommend" me have done. I declined everything but an air filter and the oil change (but still not mention of rotating my tires). The next day when I drove my son to the doctors, my wheels were vibrating so badly I couldn't hear him talking to me from my back seat. So, I took it back in and asked them to take a look. After waiting an hour, I was told that essentially I needed four new tires. I was furious! I explained that my car wasn't doing that when I brought it in and it had to be something they did to make the tires vibrate like they were and that I was absolutely NOT going to buy four new tires. He told me that they would put the tires back the way they were before they touched them on Saturday. I allowed them to do it even though in the back of my mind I didn't know what difference it would make if they were SO bad! When he came out to give me my keys I asked him if he was going to refund my money from the original rotation, since I didn't ask for it to be done. He smiled and told me that he had to charge me and that I was lucky he wasn't charging me for the "unrotation". I couldn't believe what he was saying and at this point I had, had enough. I said "Well, that certainly is nice of you....but I won't be coming back!" My suggestion, don't buy from them and don't go to their service department. They will find any way to rip you off! Read more