We are so very happy with our experience. Taylor Bounds goes above and beyond what is required. He is a great listener and does everything to make sure your experience goes smoothly ! We recommend that our friends and family use Taylor and Pohanka
We are so very happy with our experience. Taylor Bounds goes above and beyond what is required. He is a great listener and does everything to make sure your experience goes smoothly ! We recommend that our friends and family use Taylor and Pohanka
Caleb has been great every time i have purchased a vehicle. He spends time helping me search for the right vehicle! He answers all my questions and is patient with me when I get fustrated. I will soon need another vehicle and caleb has already started searching for the vehicle I discribed!! Caleb thank you for making every experience worth it!! See you soon!
Caleb Moore has not only helped me find the perfect vehicle with the monthly payment I needed, but has also done the same for my family. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle I highly recommend going to see Caleb. He will make you feel welcome and will be sure that you're taken care of!
My husband and I bought a 2018 Honda CR-V from Trevin Allen. He is a pleasant young man, who went out of his way to make sure we understood all the bells and whistles of our new car. Trevin is very knowledgeable, and could answer our questions. He was never pushy, but was accommodating .
I purchased a used car in June of 2017 and paid $328.00 for tags and title. It is now December 7, 2017 and I have still not received them. I left messages for the general manager to call me back and they have not. Once the sell is made, you are no longer a client but a nuisance. My car has since been stolen and my insurance is in need of the title. I can't get my insurance money because Pohanka refuses to issue the title. Buyer beware!! Take your money elsewhere.
Purchased a new Honda Accord Coupe from Frenchy. This was by far the best experience in all my car buying days. He was kind, honest and really outgoing. Frenchy made sure that every step of the car buying experience I was informed. He checked for rebates and applicable discounts to make sure I received the absolute best deal possible. Frenchy is the best and will not talk you into any car you are not going to be completely satisfied with. If your looking for a new car go check him out. He will take great care of you. Thanks Frenchy!!
Showroom first impression is casual with plenty of friendly faces. Serendipity led me to Caleb Moore, a young (to me) man with a sincere smile and genuine "how can I help" attitude. Caleb did his best work when I handed him my Edmunds research on trade-in values and average sales price of Ridgelines. The lilt of offer and counter-offer led quickly to a fair price. In finalizing sales papers Elizabeth Brannon provokes thought on an exterior protection called "Nano" and I did well to listen to her. Before I drove away, Caleb condensed an semester of automotive electronics into a 15 minute demonstration. To anyone thinking Honda, give these folks a try.
I took my mother ( Ms. Carla Leonard) to Pohanka Honda of Salisbury this past weekend. Our salesman was Emmanuel (Frenchy) Simplice. My mother was unsure of what she wanted besides a small SUV. Mr. Simplice showed my mother many many different vehicles and even still he remained very pleasant and patient. She finally decided on a brand new 2017 Honda CR-V!! She couldn't be happier with her purchase!!! Thank you for putting a smile on her face!
My husband and I just moved to the area and needed a second car. After much shopping around, we found the service here to be exceptional. We especially enjoyed working with our sales rep, Taylor B. . . . he was so friendly, patient, honest and dedicated to helping us get the best deal!! The rest of the staff was also very personable; I would highly recommend this dealership!!
Bring my Honda here for regular service no appointment needed and they are fast and upfront on costs, time. etc. Would definitely recommend if your Honda needs service their techs know what they're doing and use genuine Honda parts.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
WE practically had to beg to get help on the lot and when they did try to help us it was like they were doing us a favor.
We told them that we had a better price from the hertrich honda store in easton and they told us there was no way that they were doing our price.
We went back to hertrich honda in easton and picked up our accord.
Save yourself the time and energy and skip pohanka in salisbury
I purchased a Honda Accord from Pohanka and they were the best!
Great communication with the sales person and his management.
The young lady in finance was so kind and so patient with explaining to me all the different products!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Just bought an accord from Dwayne.
Dealt with him online a while before coming in and everything was just as he said when we got there.
The car and paperwork were ready when we came in so everything was done fast. He set up our phones and showed us how everything worked before we left.
Not at all the typical salemen like we were used to.
Thanks!
We'll definitely be back next time.
Crystal from Pohanka returned my edmunds.com request in a Honda fit. I said 3 times I was not interested in their financing since I would pay by cash or use my own bank. They kept pitching financing. I never received a call back on a price. I recommend for them to listen to a customer. I have honest expectations when I do business or I don't do business.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
We used carwoo.com to negotiate with the dealer.
We were quoted a price of 25k.
when we were ready to buy suddenly we had to pay for an 'appearance package'.
We refused.
I give the salesman credit, he tried really hard to squeeze a few hundred more out of us, but we weren't budging.
We were in and out within an hour (we already had financing).
They tried the regular dealer tricks, but we refused all the extras and BS that goes along with buying a new car.
All in all, and taken in comparison with our experience at Shockley, this was the best car buying experience I've ever had.
Relatively painless and the folks at the dealership seemed to actually want to make us happy and not just take our money.
Very negative experience. We ended up buying from Pohanka, but we agreed upon a price and we agreed to buy the car and when we came back with the paper work the price increased by $3,000. Had been a service customer there for years. The sales manager blamed it on the the sales person who was new. However, the sales person had ineeded confirmed the orginal price quote with this manager. Pohanka ultimately gave us the price we agreed upon, but it was a terrible way to treat a customer and makes us never want to buy a car from Pohanka again.
The Pohanka Family of Dealerships is firmly entrenched in the local Washington DC Metro, having roots in this area dating back to 1919. What started as a single service repair facility back then has grown to a family of 17 dealerships throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC.
Each Pohanka dealership has committed to imporving the community that surrounds us. We continue to contribute to hundreds of schools, charitable organizations and cultural events that help enrich the lives of the people around us on a daily basis. Our customers know the Pohanka name is bred of trust, fairness and excellence, and that we have a reputation that has endured the test of time. With so many choices available for your automotive needs, we are glad you put your faith in Pohanka. We don't take it lightly that you chose to do buisness with us. Please know that the goal of every one of our employees and managers is to provide you with a level of respect and service