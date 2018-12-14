sales Rating

We used carwoo.com to negotiate with the dealer. We were quoted a price of 25k. when we were ready to buy suddenly we had to pay for an 'appearance package'. We refused. I give the salesman credit, he tried really hard to squeeze a few hundred more out of us, but we weren't budging. We were in and out within an hour (we already had financing). They tried the regular dealer tricks, but we refused all the extras and BS that goes along with buying a new car. All in all, and taken in comparison with our experience at Shockley, this was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Relatively painless and the folks at the dealership seemed to actually want to make us happy and not just take our money. Read more