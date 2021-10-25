Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury
Terrible service and false service expectations.
Message on the service dept recording states they will drive you anywhere. Also you are able to service your vehicle with out an appt. Both not true. We bought our 1st Mercedes in 2005, we have since owned at least 6 Mercedes that were bought and serviced from Mercedes Benz of Hagerstown. They were the most amazing and accommodating dealership we have ever experienced. We relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and have only experienced having one loaner in the 4 years that we've been here. The Salisbury dealership is not accommodating to repeat Mercedes customers nor are they accommodating to providing satisfactory customer service to long term and repeat Mercedes buyers based on the lack of service we continue to receive from your Salisbury dealership. We have elected to take our business elsewhere. We do not recommend doing business with this dealership. You can do better.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORST EXPERIENCE
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER!!! I Purchased a used E class Mercedes on LAST THURSDAY..took my down payment and all...THEN, they told me my car wouldn’t be ready until Friday because it wasn’t MARYLAND INSPECTED. FRIDAY comes and they tell me the brakes Failed inspection so now i have to wait until Monday to get the vehicle because they have to wait until parts arrive...here it is Monday and “”“once again””” my car isn't ready because apparently the car salesman resigned on Saturday so my car was somehow overlooked!!! This is completely unprofessional and i am beyond pissed!!! How do you take someones money for a deal....but don’t give them what they purchased until 5 days later!!! Now i’m walking into Tuesday with no vehicle...i will not be recommending anyone to purchase here! And to think ...i came here because i always felt Pohanka was the better dealership to purchase from on the eastern shore . upset and highly disappointed!!!
Awesome experience
Our experience buying a car here was the best we have ever had hands down. Absolutely no pressure. They really pay attention to you and help you break down all your wants and needs and match you to your dream car. Pepe is an amazing sales person who has an incredible eye to detail and is so attentive. I truly don’t think I would have found my car if not for their team. They seemed to know what I wanted before I did. I would recommend this fine establishment to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Personal Skills
I was veery glad that I went, they treated me like family. Made sure I knew about my purchase and made me feel comfortable about my visit at the dealership. I will go again.
Totally pleased
Last year when my husband needed a new car, we were in the midst of moving and he was retiring, so I did most of the preliminary research on line. When we narrowed it down to a Mercedes GLA, we contacted several dealerships and were given the best deal and outstanding service from Pohanka, particularly from Gabbee Blanchard Williams. I was so pleased that we went back the same month, and traded my car for a Mercedes CLA. Gabbee has gone above and beyond to make these transactions stress-free and her continued follow-up has been consistent. Their service department has been excellent also, in making that we were satisfied. I would gladly go back to Gabbee at Pohanka
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AAA+ Sales person
First time I have to say buying a car/suv was enjoyable. Duane Briggs comes highly recommended and will definitely be using him again.
Outstanding Service
George Merritt did an amazing job putting me in my new vehicle. He got me in my price range and made sure I got all the features I was looking for. He will be my go to anytime I am looking for a vehicle.
Pohanka of Salisbury and salesman George Merritt
We bought our first car ever from Pohanka and George Merritt, but it will not be our last. George made the buying experience fun, professional and painless. He follows through on what he says and keeps in touch after the sale to make sure everything is good. We would recommend George and Pohanka to everyone. Actually a month later may husband went back and bought a car from George and also our daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False promises and poor communication
Beyond disappointed with this dealership and its team. Put a down payment on a GLK250, made arrangements to drive 12 hours to pick up the car, and we were called by the salesman two hours later to inform us that they have elected to sell the car to a customer in the dealership who had not yet put any money on the table. To make the situation worse, we spoke to the manager, Rob who openly said "this happens all the time" and then went on blame his own salesman, Duane for the mistake. Absolutely unprofessional and embarrassing on their part. It is a shame that this team is representing a luxury brand as impeccable as Mercedes-Benz.
Great experience overall
This was our second car we have purchased from this dealer and it was yet another great experience. Gabbe was patient and showed us multiple vechicles and helped us find the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
My husband and I purchased a used E Class convertible from Pohanka. The staff provide exceptional service and assistance with all matters relating to our purchase We will continue to use Pohanka for all of our future purchases and service needs. We highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
I dealt with Gabbee during my vehicle purchase. I was in DC and had to rely on phone and email communication prior to akin the drive to see the car. Gabbee was very responsive to questions and had the deal worked out for me prior to my arrival. The vehicle was just as described and they honored the price quoted for my trade-in and vehicle purchase. Best experience ever buying a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service in Salisbury, Maryland
The service department is excellent: no unnecessary services pushed on customer; pricing is fair and transparent; comfortable waiting area. Top notch in all aspects.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome car buying experience
Me and my boyfriend went in yesterday and talked with George(Mercedes/Pohanka dealership) I have purchased 4 cars in the past from other places and sales associates this was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. He was very helpful and friendly. We didn't feel like he was just out to get our money, He made sure we were very satisfied and comfortable. I would highly recommend George at Mercedes!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clueless unhelpful sales lady
I just wanted to check inventory and get a quote if they had a specific vehicle in stock. All I got was a run around. Just answer my TWO questions please? Finally send me data on a car another dealership had. Yeah I know where that one is - its listed on the other dealerships website. Said she didn't want to give me a quote because it might be "not within reach." Mam, I know what MSRP on the vehicle is. The MB website clearly displays that. Are you going to charge me MORE than that?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
fantastic experience every time
I have been dealing with Mercedes Benz of Salisbury, Bob S. (salesman) and Cathy N. (GM) for years and it is always incredible and easy. I highly recommend you go to Mercedes Benz of Salisbury and see Bob S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unreasonable labor charge!
We took our car in for service. Part cost $25.00 and should have taken minutes to install. Charged $250.00 to put in!!! On returning home, found a Technical Service Buttetin on line for this exact prob lem. This is a very common problem, and very easy to install yourself. Had we known about this TSB, we could have done repair somewhere else, at a fraction of the cost. We will not trust them again, only to be ripped off with hourly charges and dia- nostic fees!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great people!!!
I recently purchased my third Mercedes from Pohanka and the experience has been exemplary each and every time. Their deals are more than fair and they pickup my vehicles with a roll back truck and drop me off a Mercedes to drive whenever I need service, and I live 70 miles away. My decision on where to buy is based on the service I receive after the sale. I am a true beleiver that the best price is not always the best deal.
Poor communication and untrustworthy
Had a deal on a car here, then they proceeded to sell the car out from under me. Won't work with this dealership again. Sales manager blames poor communication on the part of the sales person I was dealing with. Seems like an institutional problem that should be addressed and fixed.