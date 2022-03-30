1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Absolutely would not recommend. Pretty scummy sales experience. They pulled scams and shenanigans you would expect from dirt lot used car dealerships. The first incident low balling the trade in deal. Was told the trade in was worth significantly less than Carvana was paying – and Edmunds, KBB, CarGurus, Vroom, Carmax - but was making an exception. That exception was still $1500 less than Carvana. I get it, dealerships need to eat too, COVID has been hard on everyone, and I wasn’t sure about the Carvana sales experience, so I let that one slide. Incidentally I sold another vehicle through Carvana not long after this experience and it was with out a doubt the smoothest experience I have ever had – minus a couple technical hic-ups with the app. The second scummy event was requiring a ‘sales manager approval’ to hold the vehicle until the next day to complete the sale – there was another exact same vehicle with similar mileage 10 miles down the road. I get there are sales tactics that help with closing deals, but still scummy. Strike two. The third scummy even was with the Lowjack system they install on all the vehicles. I have no want or need for such a system – but this was non-negotiable. Its only $299, and perhaps the dealership does have problems with auto theft in their location, so I let it slide. The final scummy act was asking for more money over 30 days after the sale was completed and financing was squarely in their account. Normally I would look at the request and see an honest mistake, but then I start counting up the various ways this dealership has nickel and dimed me, and I can only come to the conclusion that they are trying to run a ‘Yo-Yo’ styled scam. I am filing a formal complaint with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to see what recourse there is. Avoid like the plague, there is a dealership in Frederick, others in Virginia. If you really need to see an Audi, drive the extra 30 minutes to an hour instead and avoid this dirt lot used car dealership. Read more