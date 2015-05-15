Herson's Honda
Customer Reviews of Herson's Honda
Wonderful Experience
by 05/15/2015on
Awesome experience working with Ted Trabucco at Herson's Honda! Ted is very knowledgeable about the many cool features of the Honda Accord Hybrid Touring Edition. Herson's had a lot of the Hybrids in stock and the price was also reasonable. I would hightly recommend to all family and friends. George was great too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Bad Experiense
by 12/19/2014on
The dealer promised something they could not do and tricked me back to their show room. The manager was also very rude and unprofessional. I am going to another Honda dealer in Germantown.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Sales Person Ever
by 12/16/2014on
First time ever dealing with a female sales person and all I can say is that Krystal Shamonsky is the best ever. Personable, not pushy, and I can relate more to her than any man. If you want a pleasant experience buying a car (and I have bought quite a few from Herson's) go see Krystal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dont go to their showroom
by 12/04/2014on
Just came back from a Honda dealership that would only give me their quote in person. I had already told them I received multiple offers from other dealerships and even sent them the full breakdown of one such quote. Lady on the phone says not to worry and bring it in, they can beat everyone else. I went against my better judgment and stopped there. So manager calls me over and then starts looking at the email I sent before. Then checks the stock for the place I got the quote from. Then ignores the numbers and gives me a quote $2000 higher, even higher than msrp. So I ask him why the quote is so high, he says its because that other dealer doesn't have any in stock. Then I ask him, does he have any in stock. He says no. Lesson learned.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't Waste Your Time Here!
by 01/20/2014on
Games, games, and MORE games! If you're a serious buyer with not a lot of patience for nonsense, do NOT waste your time with [non-permissible content removed]. I made an inquiry online, I received 3 phone calls asking that I come to the dealership. When I arrived, they claimed not to know me AND the person who called me (seriously guys?) Finally they decided aft 15 min that it must have been their "internet sales team". Why that should take so long to figure out with a a person so said "I made an online inquiry and was asked to come in" is beyond me. After waiting a good 30 to 45min and being passed to 3 different sales men and being repeatedly told re: my online offer for a new CR-V to replace my '06, "Where are you getting these numbers from?!", I was then informed by a scruffy dude in tattered/dirty clothing that my car assessment results indicate that my Honda CR-V is basically worth nothing (less than $2K). After explaining that all of their neighboring dealers had offered me more than 4x's that, including the Acura dealer next door to them, he then began berating me and crap talking my car (wow!). I promptly stood up and left. Within 5 min I received two phone calls for their fleet manager apologizing and pleading with me to turn around and let him make my deal happen. I arrived to find that all of a sudden, my trade-in was now magically worth $5.5K and not $1K and change. However, after being fast taked and shoved into a hand shake & congrats on buying a new car, I immediately clarified once again that the price range I requested was TOTAL out the door, and NOT sticker. The fleet manager, CJ, then also began berating me in a similar fashion as his staff "Where the hell are you getting these numbers from!?! I can't do that!!". The next day I received an email from the first sales guy apologizing for my misunderstanding of CJ's feedback, and that they would, in fact, love to take my offer and to please come back to finalize the purchase. As a serious buyer, I was DONE. The new car buying process should always be a fun/pleasant one, not a headache and a hassle riddled with insults and outrages. Who has time for that these days? FYI, I ended up purchasing a slightly used Acura MDX w/full tech pkg from Rosenthal Acura further up the road from Herson's for not much more. Thanks Herson's Honda, for pushing me out your door and right into Honda's luxury brand w/perks! :)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Extraordinary Car-buying Experience
by 10/28/2013on
Anthony B. and his manager Noah, at Herson's Honda, made car-buying an extraordinary experience. I drove away in the car I wanted at a price I knew was great -- without having to endure or go to battle against sales pressure. Anthony and Noah asked me what I was looking for and listened to my answers, which included low price and a low-end model. Though it was a busy Friday evening, Anthony quickly got a car ready for me to test drive. He made sure I understood the car's design and operations and features, but instead of the canned sales-talk I'd experienced elsewhere, Anthony focused on aspects of the vehicle he knew were important to me -- because he'd been listening and was respectful. He did not try to distract me or push for upgrades. When we returned to the dealership I told Anthony I intended to buy a Civic but had to test drive a Corolla before finalizing my decision -- and that I would probably be back shortly. Again differentiating themselves from other dealerships, instead of pressuring me Anthony and Noah respected my decision and assured me that they would get me the deal I wanted when I returned. Which I did, about 30 minutes later. They welcomed me back, asked my opinions of the Corolla, and began processing my Civic purchase. I'd come prepared with pricing information and told Anthony what I was looking to pay, which I knew was aggressive but also possible. Noah and Anthony talked with me respectfully and honestly without the usual back-and-forth "best I can do" games. We worked through the options and trade-offs and together came to a deal that I am very happy with. All quite extraordinary and reason to compel others to go to Herson's and work with Anthony and Noah. They provide a rare opportunity to experience and reward genuine customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Something broken in internet sales department -
by 05/21/2013on
- nobody has contacted me after a quote request and even after an email reminder from my side.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pretty frustrating experience
by 02/15/2013on
Got a "we will beat any other price" response via email and then "I will show you the invoice if you come in" response. Never felt this dealer responded to my request a price that included all fees but excluded tax and tags. In the end I gave up trying to get the information I was seeking.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very satisfying buying experience
by 05/17/2010on
Bought an Accord EX-L for 23860 OTD from Hersons. Salesperson's name was Malik. Had a very good buying experience with Malik, from the day I test drove to the day I paid and took delivery. Malik was very helpful throughout - no buying pressure, patiently answered my enquiries over the buying period of a week, gave me a car with only 10 miles on it and best of all in the exterior and trim color of my choice, accepted when I said I would not pay for pre-installed accessories (got wheel locks and body protective side strips - $300 value in all - for free), and beat the best price that I got elsewhere after saying upfront that he would (my price before destination & TTL was almost $3000 below invoice)! Had a good experience with the finance manager too, Diego. While Diego did explain all the add-ons (warranties, paint protection, tire protection, etc) that are available, he did not at any time force us to buy these extras. And spent a lot of time explaining what we were paying for with the OTD price. Overall, very satisfying. On the basis of this experience, I would definitely recommend Hersons.
Hassle-free sales experience
by 01/31/2010on
We had a terrible experience with [another dealership] (see our other review), followed by a great experience at Herson's Honda. Whereas [the other dealership] used bait & switch tactics, Stephan George at Herson's emailed us his best price on an Accord EX-L and that was the price we paid. Stephan was low-key, fair and honest. We are very happy with our new car.
Fantastic! (2009 Civic, LS-X, Polished Metal)
by 12/17/2008on
I bought my first new car from Herson's last month! I was upside-down in my loan for the car I had, a 1999 Maxima. The trade-in quote from the Used Car manager was $2k but when I got it appraised at CarMax for $2.5k, Herson's matched it (every little bit counts). The sales staff was great, very friendly and not the least bit pushy. We were able to walk around the lot and we weren't approached until we went inside. Our salesperson was Diego - he is great! I told him what I was looking for in a car (4 doors, spoiler, alloy wheels, etc etc) and he said "I think you want the LX-S model - new for this year" and it turns out that was exactly what I wanted. When it came to choosing a color, I was having trouble choosing between Silver & Polished Metal, so they pulled out both cars and parked them side-by-side so I could decide. I finally selected the Polished Metal but they didn't have one on the lot in the LX-S model so Diego spent the next day or two finding one for me and voila! I had it! The paperwork process wasn't too painful - took a few hours but everything was very well explained by the woman in the finance department. There were a bunch of options and she helped me decide which ones would be the best and then came up with a few customized packages that showed me what my monthly payment would be. She was even able to get me a lower finance rate on my loan which meant I could afford to get Lo-Jack installed. AND I got a really great price on the car - no haggling required - that matched up to what other people were paying for my car in the area. I got a better deal than my mother who bough a 2008 Civic Coupe, EX over the summer in NY! I am a big Honda fan and I would absolutely without reservation go back to Herson's for my next car and I would recommend it to anyone.
The Best New Car Sales Experience Ever
by 09/19/2008on
I had been researching cars and dealerships for several weeks. I finally decided on a car and ultimately a dealership. I used the http://shop.honda.com website to build my car, and I ended up at the Herson's Honda. My first contact was with the Internet Sales Consultant, Ron Vaughn. Ron was very profesional and helpful and answered all of my questions. He quoted me a very competitve price and I never felt any need to try and negotiate one that was better. I had done my homework before going into the dealership, so I knew that the price Ron gave me was about the best there was. James Wang, the Finance Manager asssited me with my financing options and explained everything available to me. I had considered using my bank for financing, and actually had contacted my bank before going to Herson's Honda, but James provided me with clear information and a good rate and I was satisfied. From the first moment I contacted the dealership until I drove away in my new car, I felt very good and highly recommend Herson's Honda.
Great Dealership - Great Vehicles
by 02/10/2008on
Between all of our family members we have purchased five Hondas from Hersons in twenty years. That might not seem like a lot but they cars last for a long time. The sales staff are knowledgable about the cars and they have always been friendly and patient. Over the years I have had a number of bad experiences visiting car showrooms (Rosenthal Nissan and Ouirsman Ford were the worst with outright lying). Hersons on the other hand is a breath of fresh air. Fair deals and great vehicles. I recommend this dealership very highly!
Buyer be aware
by 09/27/2007on
I went in there to buy a 2008 Honda accord. When they took my car in for apprised, they stole my portable navigation equipment from my car. When I found out, (3 days later) I called them and they denied having any knowledge about it. I am initiating a lawsuit against them because I have not been treated fairly. Please see orther reviews about them. what a pity.
