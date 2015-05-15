1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Games, games, and MORE games! If you're a serious buyer with not a lot of patience for nonsense, do NOT waste your time with [non-permissible content removed]. I made an inquiry online, I received 3 phone calls asking that I come to the dealership. When I arrived, they claimed not to know me AND the person who called me (seriously guys?) Finally they decided aft 15 min that it must have been their "internet sales team". Why that should take so long to figure out with a a person so said "I made an online inquiry and was asked to come in" is beyond me. After waiting a good 30 to 45min and being passed to 3 different sales men and being repeatedly told re: my online offer for a new CR-V to replace my '06, "Where are you getting these numbers from?!", I was then informed by a scruffy dude in tattered/dirty clothing that my car assessment results indicate that my Honda CR-V is basically worth nothing (less than $2K). After explaining that all of their neighboring dealers had offered me more than 4x's that, including the Acura dealer next door to them, he then began berating me and crap talking my car (wow!). I promptly stood up and left. Within 5 min I received two phone calls for their fleet manager apologizing and pleading with me to turn around and let him make my deal happen. I arrived to find that all of a sudden, my trade-in was now magically worth $5.5K and not $1K and change. However, after being fast taked and shoved into a hand shake & congrats on buying a new car, I immediately clarified once again that the price range I requested was TOTAL out the door, and NOT sticker. The fleet manager, CJ, then also began berating me in a similar fashion as his staff "Where the hell are you getting these numbers from!?! I can't do that!!". The next day I received an email from the first sales guy apologizing for my misunderstanding of CJ's feedback, and that they would, in fact, love to take my offer and to please come back to finalize the purchase. As a serious buyer, I was DONE. The new car buying process should always be a fun/pleasant one, not a headache and a hassle riddled with insults and outrages. Who has time for that these days? FYI, I ended up purchasing a slightly used Acura MDX w/full tech pkg from Rosenthal Acura further up the road from Herson's for not much more. Thanks Herson's Honda, for pushing me out your door and right into Honda's luxury brand w/perks! :) Read more