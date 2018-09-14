1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience with Fitzgerald Subaru was extremely frustrating. We test drove a new vehicle there last fall and established a good rapport with Constantine W. When we contacted him at the end of the year for updated quotes and availability, his response was uncharacteristically slow. We reached out to other Subaru dealers in the meantime. Constantine responded a couple days later with a written quote that was competitive on price and vehicle features. We contacted him immediately by phone to express our interest. He informed us he was leaving on vacation for a month and directed us to work with Peter Z. the following day to reserve the vehicle since it was in transit to the dealership. We informed both Constantine and Peter that another dealer had offered a comparable quote but also included a free lifetime service package. I sent the competing quote and service plan details to Peter and asked if Fitzgerald could match the service coverage. He responded in writing, Yes we can match all of those benefits. They word it a little differently but we can assure you that you will get the same value and benefits. We requested written confirmation of the service coverage, and offered to make a deposit as soon as we received it. Over the following weeks, we attempted without success to secure this information from Peter and his sales manager, Charles R. During this time, we did not receive a single accurate (e.g. incorrect vehicle, incorrect pricing) or complete response. We were told the vehicle was being reserved in our name and we reminded them that the sale was contingent on the service coverage. After 9 requests and repeated assurances that the details were forthcoming, Peter finally notified us by email on the day the vehicle was originally scheduled to arrive that Fitzgerald would not match the service coverage. We have not heard from him since. Neither Greg L., Fitzgeralds general manager, nor Constantine (who has since returned) have responded to our messages. We have no explanation why Fitzgerald did not want this sale to proceed despite the fact that they offered the price, vehicle and assurances of service coverage, but Fitzgerald has made it abundantly clear that they have no concerns about misleading us or wasting our time in the process. Read more