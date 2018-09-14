Fitzgerald Subaru
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Subaru
Great place: honest, knowledgeable people and low prices
by 09/14/2018on
I have bought 4 Subaru's (Outback 2.5 XT, Crosstrek, Firester XT and Ascent Touring) from them and keep coming back. Fitzmall is an uncomplicated place where no pressure is used towards the customer ("What can I do to earn your business today..."). Their formula is simple: Competitive pricing, good trade values and freight is included (saving around $1000). We've always worked with Mr. Tom Redlack, whom I can highly recommend. He's honest, knowledgeable and efficient. Our latest purchase was the Subaru Ascent Touring. Tom made a real effort finding us one of these as they were very hard to find when the model just came out. Also Mrs Kimberly Francis needs to be mentioned. She's in charge of their new "Love Encore" program. They have you come in a few weeks after the purchase and go over all the functions and features of the new vehicle. Anything that was unclear is explained again and there is time to ask questions about the vehicle. Kimberly is very knowledgeable and pointed out some additional features that I had not even noticed. They even gave us a $25 Shell fuel reward card, just for coming in. In the past I had a few warranty issues that have also been dealt with appropriately. Overall, I can very much recommend this place in case you are interested buying a Subaru.
Great cars, wonderful people
by 04/25/2017on
Fitzgerald Subaru has obviously thought through very carefully all the steps in a consumer's thinking in how to be informed and comfortable when buying a car. Our experience was superb. We bought a Subaru Outback, a great car, and we are very impressed that Fitzgerald actually cares about us after the purchase! Having Kimberly Francis as an after-purchase 'ambassador' for both Fitzgerald and for Subaru is not only appreciated and helpful, but very smart. Especially with the high-tech nature of cars today, it is very effective to invite your new-car owners back for a briefing and de-briefing on questions and everything. Kimberly was smart, engaging, very informed, and wonderful. In the past, with other dealers, when I have had questions about the functioning of a new car, I know the salesman has moved on to the next customer (as he or she should!), and the connection with the service department is a totally different matter; I know that when I need them, that becomes another relationship to establish, of efficiency, knowledge, and price that all car owners must deal with. So, to know that I can call Kimberly to ask her anything, and to pass on ideas for how to improve the car is really a wonderful connection to have! (My improvement suggestion?: Subaru's Outback colors are terrible - all metallic, all dull. Boring!) But, overall, Go Fitzgerald! Great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Price promise met
by 04/06/2016on
We are repeat Fitzgerald customers. They quote a fair price in writing by email before you arrive at the dealership, and stick with it. The trade in offered was in line with Blue Book. Our salesperson was Constantin, who was excellent. PS It turns out after a few days that the Subaru Forester is very hard on my back -- apparently a common complaint -- but we can't blame that on Fitzgerald or Constantin. And the car otherwise seems excellent, with good safety features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional
by 02/19/2016on
Jeff & Arman were the Best! From the moment I set foot on the lot.....made a hectic situation so satisfying . definitely a first rate dealership! Keep up the good work. Mr . Long
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Forester!
by 12/30/2015on
Had good buying experience at Subaru in Rockville. First car purchase on my own. I was very nervous and had many questions. Jim Hinton was my salesperson. Jim was outstanding! He was honest, dependable, pleasant, and very knowledgeable. He helped me get through the process with confidence. Truly a great sales experience. I love my Forester and the price I paid. I would be glad to recommend Jim Hinton to anyone looking for a painless car buying experience!
Drive my Car
by 12/24/2015on
In process of shopping for a new Subaru. I spoke with Tom.He was very cordial ,offered to bring the car to us and drive back our trade for appraisal. We missed that opportunity,our schedule conflict. Came to dealership,we were advised that no cars are taken overnight,extended test drive alone,etc. Is Tom the only salesperson with the authority? Puzzles me,we are an existing customer,The dealer made a fair offer to buy our Forester, can keep for security.Live 1.2 miles away.If we had been allowed to take home the red sportwagon overnight we would have purchased. We have an enclosed,secured,assigned parking place .Excellent credit. I have had new,expensive cars offered to take home from other dealers in recent past.Turn down most, because once it's home,like it,you have to have it. If someone gave you a puppy overnight, would you be able to return next day? Great sales strategy, for well qualified,old school buyers...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 Comments
Sales rep-Peter Camacho
by 10/14/2014on
excellent. Knows the product, easy to work with, responsive, doesn't push. You can't ask for much better. Highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great experience
by 09/28/2014on
I bought a car yesterday and it was a terrific experience! I've been looking for a Subaru OUtback for sometime and knew what I wanted in terms of trim and more importantly, how much I wanted to spend. From the moment I was contacted by the dealership [responding to an email inquiry] it was a clear, no nonsense experience. My salesperson, Peter C, was incredibly kind, honest and polished. They even let me bring my dog in because we traveled a bit to get there and were on our way to a friend's place. Long story short: I was clear with what I wanted and would spend and the dealer came in UNDER my price [and I had done my homework]. Everyone was courteous, friendly and helpful. I had been to several other dealerships and they were either patronizing [I'm a single woman buying a car] and/or not will to budge on anything. In fact one dealer told me I was "delusional" to expect more than $5K for my Sienna..."mini-vans are on their way out". OK...EVERYONE was personable and professional throughout the process. I would recommend them to others!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great no pressure buying experience
by 08/23/2014on
Tom R was my salesman and he was very thorough and I felt very little pressure on his side. Believe it or not, Tom was the only one who allowed me to test drive the car before deciding because lot of the dealership I visited had a "look but don't touch" policy. Long story short, I ended up purchasing the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Managed a toxic customer/case very professionally!
by 04/11/2014on
My Subaru Forester 2014 purchase started on January, 2014. I sent e-mails to all the Subaru dealers around the area, which includes: Fitzgerald Auto Mall, White Flint in Kensington, MD Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Gaithersburg, MD Herb Gordon Subaru in Silver Spring, MD Stohlman Subaru in Tyson's Corner, VA Farrish Subaru, Fairfax, VA Sheehy Subaru, Springfield, VA We were initially looking at the base Forester 2014, 2.5i CVT. We specified that we wanted the Jasmine Green one. I received the lowest initial quote at Fitzgerald. Unfortunately, Subaru was getting all their base 2014 models to convert to the 2015 model with an equipped Rear View Camera / Multi-color display. It was very difficult to find one that was Jasmine Green. Every other dealer did not have or were not able to find a way to get me that specific color, except for Ms. F. We were very specific with the color and cost (no accessories, additional stuff that we did not want). When push came to shove, Ms. F. and her manager found us exactly what we wanted (we upgraded our initial plan for the base model to the Premium trim). We were given approximately 8-9% below the invoice price. It was still the lowest quote compared to the other dealers. All the other dealers did not or could not find me the Green Forester Premium except Fitzgerald: Subaru. Ms. F. remained very cordial and helpful to us, even if it was obvious that we were frustrated and angry at the dealings (can't find what we wanted). She worked with us despite our attitude. She was very professional! She would meet us even in her off-days! The car purchase was just in time before my wife gave birth to our first child! To anyone planning to purchase a Forester, or any other Subaru car, come here! Ask for Ms. F!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great price, responsive service
by 03/29/2014on
We live in NC and were frustrated with the unwillingness of Subaru dealers in our area to give us a "reasonable" price, and lots of hidden fees. I found Fitz online and noticed they had a non-haggle policy (long live Saturn!!! Rest their souls ) I never understood the manipulative sales approach of auto sales, much less any type of commissioned sales. It makes no business sense to put the needs of employees and the business above that of customers. Anyway, I inquired about a 2014 Subaru Forester online (Fitz.com), and promptly got a response from Tom R. on Rockville Pike in DC with a very reasonable price. Bottom line . it was much cheaper for me to fly to DC, buy the vehicle and drive home (With a 1045am flight, was home for dinner!) Tom R., the salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and extremely helpful every step of the way. He even picked me up at the airport on his day off!! Thank Tom! I was in a rush to beat DC traffic on the way home, and they were very helpful in getting all paperwork completed. Based on my experience, I would recommend them to anyone looking for a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Custmoer Service
by 03/10/2014on
From the beginning, my sales experience at Fitzgerald Subaru was painless and enjoyable, thanks in large part to my salesperson, Kimberly F. She was so thorough in reviewing with me the vehicle I wanted to purchase. She was also very concerned with my 100% satisfaction in making a vehicle choice. Further, when I went back to the dealer to get my permanent tags, Butch P. was so great! Got my tags on in seconds and then offered to run my car through their car wash. Much needed after all the snow we had! Great service all around!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Purchase Experience
by 03/04/2014on
I recently bought a 2014 Subaru Outback from Fitzgerald Subaru. Peter C. was a true asset as my sales representative. He answered questions, offered good input, and did it with style and low pressure. His management was low key and supportive. Experience with the finance office was positive as well. Overall it was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bought a Hyundai Santa Fe
by 02/27/2014on
I have had several good experiences working with the folks at Fitzgerald Auto Mall at White Flint. I bought a new 09 Hyundai Santa Fe from there and recently bought a used Santa Fe. Both times, the sales personnel and the managers were fair, helpful and patient. They gave very good service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase 2014 Subaru Outback
by 02/15/2014on
Terrific service from my sales rep, Peter C. I was very specific on what I wanted on my car and Peter demonstrated infinite patience in searching all inventories in the surrouonding jurisdiction. He also displayed a wealth of knowledge on the various options available. Once I purchased, he took the time to go over each and very gauge and control to make sure I understood how they were used. He also took the time to call me later to make sure that all of my questions were answered and invited me back to go over every control once again. You can be sure I am now a dedicated customer of FitzMall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
False assurances and disregard for customers
by 02/08/2014on
Our experience with Fitzgerald Subaru was extremely frustrating. We test drove a new vehicle there last fall and established a good rapport with Constantine W. When we contacted him at the end of the year for updated quotes and availability, his response was uncharacteristically slow. We reached out to other Subaru dealers in the meantime. Constantine responded a couple days later with a written quote that was competitive on price and vehicle features. We contacted him immediately by phone to express our interest. He informed us he was leaving on vacation for a month and directed us to work with Peter Z. the following day to reserve the vehicle since it was in transit to the dealership. We informed both Constantine and Peter that another dealer had offered a comparable quote but also included a free lifetime service package. I sent the competing quote and service plan details to Peter and asked if Fitzgerald could match the service coverage. He responded in writing, Yes we can match all of those benefits. They word it a little differently but we can assure you that you will get the same value and benefits. We requested written confirmation of the service coverage, and offered to make a deposit as soon as we received it. Over the following weeks, we attempted without success to secure this information from Peter and his sales manager, Charles R. During this time, we did not receive a single accurate (e.g. incorrect vehicle, incorrect pricing) or complete response. We were told the vehicle was being reserved in our name and we reminded them that the sale was contingent on the service coverage. After 9 requests and repeated assurances that the details were forthcoming, Peter finally notified us by email on the day the vehicle was originally scheduled to arrive that Fitzgerald would not match the service coverage. We have not heard from him since. Neither Greg L., Fitzgeralds general manager, nor Constantine (who has since returned) have responded to our messages. We have no explanation why Fitzgerald did not want this sale to proceed despite the fact that they offered the price, vehicle and assurances of service coverage, but Fitzgerald has made it abundantly clear that they have no concerns about misleading us or wasting our time in the process.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car Purchase
by 11/27/2013on
I have purchased three new cars from Fitzgerald. This was my first time purchasing a used car from them. Peter C. was my salesman. He was great, very knowledgable about the vehicle that I chose, a 07 Hyundai Tuscon. I found him,his manager and the finance person to be very helpful. I would say the the experiance was pleasant and seamless. Very easy. The car was very clean and ready to pick up at the time that Peter promised, and with a full tank of gas!! This dealer will be my first stop the next time I am in the market for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding helpful friendly service
by 11/16/2013on
Our salesman Peter C. gave us excellent service. He was patient, helpful and informative as we struggled to decide on our first new Subaru since we bought our Outback in 1999. We were demanding customers. Peter and his colleagues at Fitzgerald were understanding and sensitive to our needs thoughout a process that began in July and just ended with our purchase of a 2014 Forester todayNov 16. We test drove many older Outbacks,even bought one and returned it within their 5-day policy when uncomfortable with the gear ratio - money back no questions asked. Peter must have spent 15 hours helping us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stay away
by 10/12/2013on
Collection of people who do not what they are talking about. The told me I can pay my down payment with credit card and when I got there I was told I can't pay with a credit card. They told me I will get a two year tag and registration fee and gave me only one year. four of their sales people told me I do not to do anything to get my permanent tag in my state only to find out later by myself I need to provide them with emission and inspection papers. Stay away from this place. I should not have bought my car from them. I know I am not servicing my car with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Leasing Experience
by 09/19/2013on
We wanted to lease a vehicle but didn 't know much about the process. Peter Z walked me through it and offered a great deal. No pressure, just answered all my questions. Couldn 't have received better treatment anywhere. Have already recommended Fitzgerald Subari to many friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments