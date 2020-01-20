1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

ATROCIOUS experience! I had everything worked out with Jay (no problems with Jay) ahead of time down to the penny. I get there and a salesman is having a screaming match with a manager right there in the showroom. Went on for five minutes before another manager finally reminded them where they were. Drove the car with Jay only to find the A/C was not working at all - in fact it was blowing HOT air only - and the custom Kenwood stereo system that had been installed (I was sent a photo of it) had been removed! We get back to the dealership and I say if they fix the A/C I'll buy the car. NO! Some jackass manager named Peter (I'd love to include a last name but he doesn't seem to appear on their website) tell me that because they're giving me $500 off and $500 for my trade, and the A/C needs a part that costs $700-800 (just the part, not including labor!), they're not going to fix it! So basically, the $1000 deal that brought me out there was $0 after the part and labor! What the hell kind of BS deal is that? And THEN Peter tells me he knew ahead of time the A/C didn't work and they had no intention of fixing it. How about telling that to the salesman so he could have saved me a trip?!? I guess they're figuring since it's February, no one will try the A/C and find out what a dishonest dealership they are until it's too late. NEVER, EVER try to do business here. They are unprofessional, inconsiderate, and certainly do not put the customer (or common sense) first. You've been warned! Read more