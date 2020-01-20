Fitzgerald Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Hyundai
EV-knowledgeable and personable salesperson
by 01/20/2020on
I'm checking out EVs and am finding that many of the sales people just don't know their vehicles. Jenny Sharabany at Fitzgerald Hyundai put all of the others to shame. She answered all my questions and told me about features that I didn't know to ask about. She knew her Kona EV inside and out. She was also fun, friendly and easy to talk to. I was dreading going into dealerships, but she made the car-researching process a pleasure. Her manager, David Ascher, also was friendly and didn't apply any pressure.
Only one star because it's required
by 10/22/2019on
This company lost our paperwork for two months, let our temporary tags completely expire, and never even had the vehicle financed! All after asking us to sign paperwork THREE different times.When they realized THEIR mistake, they resubmitted our credit to lenders without our knowledge OR consent. For at least ten days this dealership gave us no answers, wouldn't answer/return phone calls, couldn't produce registration, and allowed temporary registration to expire-all while attempting to hide from us the fact that we were never even financed because somebody lost our deal. Now they are mad and trying to bully us because we got tired of playing games with this SUPER SHADY company and gave them their car back! They are even insisting that the loan will be "pushed" to any lender of their choosing, that they "do not have to tell us who" that lender is, and that we will be receiving payments for a vehicle that is now back in their possession. Buyers beware of this crooked dealership and mind blowing bad customer service! This is how we are being treated after a previous purchase in 2018!
Customer for life!
by 05/10/2019on
What a great buying experience from Mike Halpern our sales guy to David Ascher the manager make buying a new car so easy and enjoyable! Thank you as always - a customer for life!
You've Been Warned
by 02/08/2019on
ATROCIOUS experience! I had everything worked out with Jay (no problems with Jay) ahead of time down to the penny. I get there and a salesman is having a screaming match with a manager right there in the showroom. Went on for five minutes before another manager finally reminded them where they were. Drove the car with Jay only to find the A/C was not working at all - in fact it was blowing HOT air only - and the custom Kenwood stereo system that had been installed (I was sent a photo of it) had been removed! We get back to the dealership and I say if they fix the A/C I'll buy the car. NO! Some jackass manager named Peter (I'd love to include a last name but he doesn't seem to appear on their website) tell me that because they're giving me $500 off and $500 for my trade, and the A/C needs a part that costs $700-800 (just the part, not including labor!), they're not going to fix it! So basically, the $1000 deal that brought me out there was $0 after the part and labor! What the hell kind of BS deal is that? And THEN Peter tells me he knew ahead of time the A/C didn't work and they had no intention of fixing it. How about telling that to the salesman so he could have saved me a trip?!? I guess they're figuring since it's February, no one will try the A/C and find out what a dishonest dealership they are until it's too late. NEVER, EVER try to do business here. They are unprofessional, inconsiderate, and certainly do not put the customer (or common sense) first. You've been warned!
Happy with my NEW RIDE
by 01/14/2019on
My first time buying from Fitzmall and I loved it . definitely will let my family and friends know. Thank you to Rashad Aridi for delightful experience. Left happy without anxiety and no stress. :) Thx to Rashad. LOVE MY NEW RIDE :) (Honda Civic 2018)
Did not honor online quote
by 06/03/2017on
Unfortunately. My experience from fitzgerald Hyundai Rockville was the worst that I have ever experience from an auto dealership in 20 years. I had never seen so many number playing game from a no haggle site. Got my price all set from email. They still try to pull a $2000 trick during finance. I was about to walk until they gave in. Never had this problem from Volvo of Dallas, Keffer Hyundai at Matthew. Nor Crossroad Ford at Cary. Very disappointed from this group.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Excellent experience with Tucson purchase
by 05/12/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Tucson Limited, AWD with all options. Sales Consultant, Ben Samtani, was excellent in helping me select the right vehicle, as I compared the Tucson with other alternatives. Ben was patient and helpful as I drove several cars, including the Subaru Outback, offered by the adjacent Fitzgerald store. Ben was patient, professional, and knowledgeable in helping me throughout the buying process. I rate my experience at the highest level and recommend meeting Ben Samtani whenever you consider any Fitzgerald Auto Mall brand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
New Sonata
by 10/20/2015on
Leased a Sonata from Pete and his team at Fitzgerald....then a month later leased a second one for my wife.....they were straight forward and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding!
by 08/20/2014on
Great service and attention from Feleke at Hyundai Fitzgerald at White Flint... knowledgeable, friendly, transparent and going above and beyond not only to make the transaction but also to ensure complete customer satisfaction. Definitely on of the main reasons why I ended up buying a brand new Santa Fe at Fitzgerald. He even called to follow up a few days after the purchase and see how things are going. Satisfied as well with the price I paid, so overall a very happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Automobile Purchase Ever!
by 06/28/2014on
I leased my 2014 Elantra Limited from Marcus R, at Fitzgerald Automotive on Rockville Pike in Kensington MD. I originally went searching on the internet & he responded by calling me on the phone and making me an offer far better than the other two dealerships I visited! We made an appointment and I came into see him him after dinner last Wednesday night and it was his day off. He came in anyway and was as nice and pleasant as he could possibly be! He answered all my questions and he was true to his word. We test drove the car, talked for quite awhile. He was patient, accommodating, professional, extremely knowledgeable and very relaxedÂ no pressure! We agreed I'd come back Friday and lease my car and I did. The process of trading my car and acquiring the new one went smoothly and efficiently! He explained every detail of the new technology and assets to me very simply and with great patience! The deal was excellent and he offered much more in the process than the other two dealers! I love my car and have made a new friend! He is gentle, kind and went far beyond what was required to see that I was 100% satisfied! I left for the first time in 68 years feeling as though I had a wonderful experience! He's the best and I highly recommend Marcus and everyone else involved who were equally as professional & helpful! It was the Best car aquisition I've ever experienced in my 68 years and purchase of many cars! Big High Fives and Two thumbs up to Marcus Reid and Fitzgerald at this location! Robert D. Legm
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hyundai Buying Experience
by 04/25/2014on
After searching for cars and emailing with salesmen from other dealers, my experience with Jay at Fitzgerald Hyundai was very different. Jay R gave me straight and clear information. I never felt like he was pushing me into deciding. He gave me a clear information and after reviewing my options, I felt I could trust him more than the other sales people. He also gave me a good deal on the Hyundai Elantra I bought. Even the other salesmen at the Fitzgerald Hyundai were friendly. The store in Rockville, MD even has a play room for toddlers so made our visit very comfortable. If you are buying a Hyundai, I suggest you try emailing Jay and compare his help with other experiences you may have. Regards, Solan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding
by 03/18/2014on
My experience with Fitzgerald Hyundai in White Flint has been more than satisfying. The Dealership has great people there. They are very nice and gave me the best experience in buying a Hyundai. JR the Sales person was very trustworthy, knowledgeable and low key and attentive to details. The Sales Managers Jeff and Pete were amazing. I strongly recommend anyone to go there and buy their cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Customer for life!
by 02/24/2014on
Marcus R and the sales manager Pete at Fitzgerald Automall White Flint were wonderful to work with! They understood my needs and were able to get me in the car I love! I absolutely recommend anyone to the "Fitz" experience, you won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Genesis Purchase
by 10/26/2013on
I recommend Fitzgerald to all serious buyers. The sales lady and manager were very attentive to ensure I received the best deal. Comparing to others dealerships, Kensington is the best. Hats off to the staff of professional in every department that provided service during the final purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated with respect
by 07/17/2011on
The Internet price was extraordinarily competitive and was combined with a lower dealer prep/doc fee in Maryland than from dealers in Virginia. I bought a Subaru Forester from them and was pleased with the process from start to finish. I was treated with respect throughout the process. There were no pressure tactics and I was treated like an adult rather than a wayward child when I declined add-ons such as an extended warranty. I am very impressed with the Fitzgerald approach to selling cars and have already recommended this dealership to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/27/2011on
Salesman was knowledgeable and friendly. Price was less than invoice but not negotiable. Did not trade my old car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't have a trade in
by 03/14/2009on
The dealership has great no haggle prices and a good inventory but when you get down to negotiating your trade it's obvious where they make their money. I was offered $300.00 for a vehicle that blue book says is worth $2,000.00 in good shape. I would grade my vehicle as "fair" and would like to have negotiated a fair price but after being offered $300.00 it was time to walk out. Even if I'm partial in my opinion, a $300.00 offer does not even cover the four new tires on the car. I was hoping for $1,400.00 or at least $1,200.00. The sales person was great and by all means you could do well to buy here but sell your vehicle elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD LTD XM
by 09/03/2007on
Sales associate only new inventory based on looking at dealer web site. It took 3X as long for sales associate to negotiate the site than my wife and I. Didn't know whether a vehicle sitting in front parking lot was for sale or not. Kept referring to some form of crib sheet during the test drive. I cannot stand when a salesperson does not not know their own product (this is sales 101). Of course, also had to sit through the attempted con job of the dealer mark-ups by some 60 y/o [violative content deleted] who appeared have had a few martinis before speaking to us: undercoating, paint sealant, breakage sensors, and on and on... Should have told them no before he got to sit down. Ultimately bought from them due to their no haggle (and very low) price but filtering through all this backgrpund noise was absolute hell.
1 Comments