5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am amazed that anyone would give this dealership less than a 5-star review, but perhaps it is a reminder that a customer can have a bad meal in a multi-star Michelin restaurant. I have been dealing with the Fitzgerald dealerships for almost 30 years and have purchased multiple cars and had multiple cars serviced there. The no-haggle pricing is what attracted me to the dealership initially and the service experiences have kept me coming back - especially the free loaner for life. Unlike one of the other reviewers, I have always been provided loaner cars (when I requested) for even routine minor preventive service and have never been advised to service items that were not required. If anything, service advisors have recommended against servicing items that I asked them to check out because a minor adjustment took care of the problem or because the items (like brakes) still had plenty of miles in them yet. My latest car is a 2014 Acadia Denali and the purchase experience was everything that a customer might hope for from the sales consultant (Lamon) to the associate sales manager (Mike) to the closing staff (Sandy and Joe). Of course, I operate from the assumption that the dealer is entitled to make a fair profit and that I am entitled to pay a fair price. All of my expectations have been met or exceeded. Read more