Fitzgerald Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Buick GMC
Won't Give You the Fitzway Yelloqw Tag Price
by 02/20/2019on
Don't waste your time with their "No Haggle" yellow tag price. Its not their price for everyone. Just for the very few customers who qualify for every conceivable rebate: military, plus student, plus currently leasing a different manufacturer's car. Fitz has misleading ads! .
bad deal
by 02/13/2019on
They were quick to sell but now we have a we had a we owe dent repair done and they cracked the paint. Now they stated it cost to much to repaint and that turned out to be a lie quote from another gmc dealer was half the amount they quoted and this has been on going for 4 months now. I will Be calling to a manager tomorrow. They pretty much say you are stuck with it when it clearly states on the dent repairs that if they think that they are going to crack paint they are supposed to notify customer. Obviously they do not have qualified dent repair specialist it looks like cottage cheese with all the bumps from removing dent.
Very fast and easy purchase
by 07/18/2016on
Most car dealers I consider to be professional time wasters. That was not the case at all with Firzgerald. They have a no haggle price which means you can get out of there in a couple of hours like I did. I also got a good deal. But don't expect to be able to get the price lower than what is advertised because you won't because to. The only reason I did not give it five stars is because a price estimate was given that was lower than the real price. Since this is a no haggle price they should be able to give the real price every time. Make sure you ask for the real price. Other than that it was great.
Used GMC purchase
by 01/08/2014on
Just want to tell others that I had a very good experience with Armen M. and his sales manager Steve B. They were very professional, accommodating and I feel like I got a real nice Yukon at a nice price. Thank you
Outstanding sales and service
by 10/23/2013on
I am amazed that anyone would give this dealership less than a 5-star review, but perhaps it is a reminder that a customer can have a bad meal in a multi-star Michelin restaurant. I have been dealing with the Fitzgerald dealerships for almost 30 years and have purchased multiple cars and had multiple cars serviced there. The no-haggle pricing is what attracted me to the dealership initially and the service experiences have kept me coming back - especially the free loaner for life. Unlike one of the other reviewers, I have always been provided loaner cars (when I requested) for even routine minor preventive service and have never been advised to service items that were not required. If anything, service advisors have recommended against servicing items that I asked them to check out because a minor adjustment took care of the problem or because the items (like brakes) still had plenty of miles in them yet. My latest car is a 2014 Acadia Denali and the purchase experience was everything that a customer might hope for from the sales consultant (Lamon) to the associate sales manager (Mike) to the closing staff (Sandy and Joe). Of course, I operate from the assumption that the dealer is entitled to make a fair profit and that I am entitled to pay a fair price. All of my expectations have been met or exceeded.
Armen & The Entire Staff Are Terrific!
by 09/27/2013on
I had an extremely positive experience with Fitzgerald Auto Mall! Each person I dealt with went out of their way to provide A+ service. I have told all of my friends about the dealership and have encouraged them to ask for Armen. He even located my 6 CDs that I left in my trade in several days after the transaction. I plan to get my next car there. Dionne
Excellent Experience - Armen
by 09/23/2013on
I was in the market for a car back in April and was waiting on the funds to become available to me. I met Armen through an internet search that brought me to Fitzgerald Auto Malls. I had never dealt with this dealership. It was, by far, and still is one of the best, if not the best, car purchasing experiences that I have ever had. Armen is the best salesman! He was patient, accommodating, extremely helpful, knowledegeable and was never pushy which meant alot to me when it comes to salesmen. He spent time with me explaining everything and corresponded via email and on numerous occasions, in which he answered every one of my questions. He was also very nice to my kids. I can't say enough. My overall experience with this dealership is excellent and I would recommend it to everyone.
Throw-Back to the Sleazy Sixties
by 07/12/2012on
Thought these tactics went extinct with the dinosaurs. The manager is [non-permissible content removed] who cannot keep his smart mouth shut to save his life. They fumble their way through the simpliest of questions regarding vehicle features, incentives, inventory, etc. Bait-and-Switch cons until the cows come home. Potentially illegal tactics. And all this for a lousy GM product. Heading back to Honda and Toyota. No wonder this country is headed down the tubes.
