Enterprise Car Sales Rockville
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Rockville
Great Experience
by 08/01/2018on
We had a wonderful experience. They are very professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. We will definitely purchase from Enterprise again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shift the way you think about your next used car buy
by 10/31/2017on
The experience was great! Maurice and Jason provided great service and made for a smooth transaction. They provided a great consultative sales approach and helped us locate the perfect vehicle for our needs. It had been 10 years since we last purchased, and I don't remember the last search going this smoothly. My wife and I love our new vehicle.
Car Purchase
by 05/16/2017on
I just purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry from Enterprise Car Sales. The sales staff was great, and the Finance Manager got me a lower interest rate than offered by my own bank. They had the car I wanted, and the price was $1,500 to $1,800 less than similar vehicles at CarMax and other dealers. This is the 2nd vehicle I've purchased from Enterprise, but I expect to return when I need another.
