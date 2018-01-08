Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Rockville

Enterprise Car Sales Rockville

Visit dealer’s website 
15131 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD 20855
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Rockville

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by terry chris on 08/01/2018

We had a wonderful experience. They are very professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. We will definitely purchase from Enterprise again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Shift the way you think about your next used car buy

by brupolo on 10/31/2017

The experience was great! Maurice and Jason provided great service and made for a smooth transaction. They provided a great consultative sales approach and helped us locate the perfect vehicle for our needs. It had been 10 years since we last purchased, and I don't remember the last search going this smoothly. My wife and I love our new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by BJTitus on 05/16/2017

I just purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry from Enterprise Car Sales. The sales staff was great, and the Finance Manager got me a lower interest rate than offered by my own bank. They had the car I wanted, and the price was $1,500 to $1,800 less than similar vehicles at CarMax and other dealers. This is the 2nd vehicle I've purchased from Enterprise, but I expect to return when I need another.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
42 cars in stock
0 new42 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan Rogue Sport
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for