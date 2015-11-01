1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hello, I wanted to share our experience with Darcars, Rockville this week. The SUV we were looking for (2014 Nissan Rogue, AWD, SV with the premium package) was not available so we were given to test drive the SL model instead. The salesperson assured us that the SV model we are interested in have all the options the SL model we test drove does, except for the leather seats. We were quoted a price verbally of $27,500. We had to go back the next day to confirm the price so they can buy the car we wanted from another dealership. The price we were quoted was $27,500 total will all taxes and fees included. Then we asked for the Costco membership discount and we were told the final total price will be $27,060 after the Costco discount. They wanted us to complete an application for credit when we wanted to pay cash (???). We were told that our car will be delivered on Monday morning and we will get a call when it's been delivered. As we were getting ready to leave we were asked to go back in because the finance manager had made a mistake and a 2013 vehicle was priced instead so our final price was over $28,000. Additionally, it turned out that the moon roof option we were told by the salesperson we will get doesn't come with the premium package but it's another option worth over $1000. Well, it looks like we weren't lucky to get a salesperson who knows the difference between the models and the options they come with. Not to mention the incompetent finance manager who said that "it's normal for a human to make mistakes" and when we said that they should honor the price because it was already offered to us the salesman said "I didn't give it to you in writing....". I guess they don't think that a given word means something... So much for doing business with Nissan Darcars in Rockville. We will make sure we spread the word among friends and co-workers so there aren't more mislead customers... Read more