DARCARS Nissan of Rockville
Customer Reviews of DARCARS Nissan of Rockville
Mixed buying experience
by 01/11/2015on
I traded-in my Honda CR-V to buy 2015 Nissan Rogue SV with premium and family package. The sales guy was new and okay. He did not know himself about the new car much as it has just arrived. When I decided to buy the finance person was very aggressive and insisted that I buy third party extended warranty. I wanted more information but again was not very helpful. So overall mixed experience -but perhaps due to the staff I had to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent Staff, do not waste your time...
by 01/27/2014on
Hello, I wanted to share our experience with Darcars, Rockville this week. The SUV we were looking for (2014 Nissan Rogue, AWD, SV with the premium package) was not available so we were given to test drive the SL model instead. The salesperson assured us that the SV model we are interested in have all the options the SL model we test drove does, except for the leather seats. We were quoted a price verbally of $27,500. We had to go back the next day to confirm the price so they can buy the car we wanted from another dealership. The price we were quoted was $27,500 total will all taxes and fees included. Then we asked for the Costco membership discount and we were told the final total price will be $27,060 after the Costco discount. They wanted us to complete an application for credit when we wanted to pay cash (???). We were told that our car will be delivered on Monday morning and we will get a call when it's been delivered. As we were getting ready to leave we were asked to go back in because the finance manager had made a mistake and a 2013 vehicle was priced instead so our final price was over $28,000. Additionally, it turned out that the moon roof option we were told by the salesperson we will get doesn't come with the premium package but it's another option worth over $1000. Well, it looks like we weren't lucky to get a salesperson who knows the difference between the models and the options they come with. Not to mention the incompetent finance manager who said that "it's normal for a human to make mistakes" and when we said that they should honor the price because it was already offered to us the salesman said "I didn't give it to you in writing....". I guess they don't think that a given word means something... So much for doing business with Nissan Darcars in Rockville. We will make sure we spread the word among friends and co-workers so there aren't more mislead customers...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Integrity and Professionalism
by 05/28/2013on
On May 26, 2013, I visited the dealership to test drive a Nissan Rogue. The salesperson, Zion, was low key and knowledgable. We discussed price and he agreed to match some great discounts being offered by another dealership in the area. The next day, I called Zion, settled on a price and returned to the dealership to consummate the deal. Due to a miscommunication, the dealership and I were $500 apart in the price when the paperwork was finished. Once the General Sales Manager, Robin, and I spoke at length, the matter was resolved to my satisfaction. Both the salesperson and the Sales Manager were professional in their dealings with me, and worked quickly to address my concerns. The person who prepared the paperwork was extremely efficient, and courteous. When I left the dealership driving my new car, I was very pleased not only with my new purchase but with the overall experience that I had at the dealership. I was somewhat worried about going to this dealership based on some online comments that I saw on this site. As an attorney, I am often critical about my consumer commercial transactions. My experience at DARCARs was definitely a positive one. In my 40 years of driving, I have purchased many cars. The DARCARs purchasing experience was perhaps the smoothest transaction that I have experience, leaving aside the minor miscommunication issue. I would recommend those whom I dealt with for their integrity and professionalism
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT GO HERE!!!!
by 11/23/2011on
This happens to be the very worst dealership I have ever been to. The were extremely rude especially the used cars sales man and sold me a car that broke down within 5 days and was unable to be repaired. They kept it in the shop for a month with no progress and no courtesy car. I have yet to receive my money back still and its been another two weeks. This place was so rude to me and they never return my phone calls ever. It was a terrible experience and I do NOT recommend this place to anyone ever! No one should have this type of experience. DO NOT GO HERE!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't buy a car from Darcars Nissan of Rockville
by 12/03/2010on
I should have read the reviews here before I went to them, which I only did because they are located at a convenient location for me. As soon as they had my money, they rushed me out of the dealership without going over the vehicle with me. And they pretty much coerced me into signing off on a checklist saying they had gone over every feature with me, which they did not. They were not upfront dealing with me on the cost and then they were most unhelpful when I had trouble using features that they didn't show me when I bought the car. And I have spent three months trying to get the correct manual for my car from them, and have failed. All in all you are much better off staying away from this dealer. I waited over three months to write this negative review because I don't like to damage someone's reputation but I feel obligated to share this negative experience with you. Thankfully the Nissan is a decent car despite the dealer.
[violative content deleted]
by 05/11/2010on
When I purchased my Murano, I also at the encouraging of the salesman, purchased the Darcars maintenance package. I was told it would be $800 or if I wanted a replacement set of floor mats it would be $865. I opted to get the latter so that as the car aged I could get clean floors mats. I called Darcars to redeem getting the floor mats and was told they have nothing in their system indicating I was owed the mats and that unless I had documentation they would be able to do nothing for me. Since they are the ones that sold me that rip off maintenance package, THEY are the ones that should have documentation. I paid nearly $40,000 for a car and they can't give me the lousy $65 in floor mats I am owed. The sales experience was a joke as well. I will NEVER buy another car there and will be spreading that word like wild fire in every avenue I can.
We don't recommend Darcars Nissan of Rockville at all !!!
by 03/03/2009on
The salesperson was [violative content deleted]. He agreed our payment method and the final price. Then, he pushed us to sign documents. "After" we signed some documents, he back to us and said that his manager agree with the final deal. When we wanted to make a payment, he sent us to the financial department. Next, their financial person had a problem with the deal. We asked him that we want our signing paper back if he doesn't agree with "their" salesperson and manger deal. He told us that we can't get it back but leave. We only could back to the salesperson about this issue. Then, his manager came to us and yelled at us "YOU ARE WASTING HIS TIME, JUST LEAVE, GO". Therefore, we don't recommend Darcars Nissan of Rockville.
If you wanna sell, you must be able to offer good prices!!
by 12/25/2008on
Waste of time, dealing 2 days, trying to pay CASH, but they just were able to offer $/ 1,000 incentive. I get the same car, for 2,000 less in other dealer 5 miles away.
2k on top of the car's final price because "car is selling a lot"
by 10/29/2007on
We were looking for a Nissan Versa that costed around 15k and when the sales person showed us the final price of the car (taxes + dealer fees and tags) he decided to put an extra 2k because those cars were very popular and "selling a lot"!! When they finally got us the fair price, we asked them if they could give us a different car from the ones the had on the patio (with different features) and the salesperson said ok. However, the sales person did not say that to the person responsible for the financial department and when he found out we didn't want to buy the car the salesperson was pushing into us, he got nervous and asked us to leave. He was also very rude, saying that we "may be someone in our country but we're nothing in America". I don't recommend Darcars at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
