Outstanding service
I visited from out of state (PA visiting Rockville, MD). Kenneth communicated well over email. Arranged a viewing from tricky situations (Corona virus). They were careful and very helpful. I intended to purchase a certified used S5 and I ended buy a new S5 an AMAZING deal - no pressure at all. We arrived about 5.30pm and we were the last to leave around 9.30pm! They didn't hurry us or question anything I emailed a few questions after purchasing the car and i received a text with screenshots explaining and a call explaining the images plus a promise to email me further details by the specialist. I thoroughly recommend this dealership and comparing to prices in PA this branch was about $5k cheaper on average! Recommended and I wish this was my local dealer.
Made buying a car a pleasant experience
I usually find buying a car a bit of an ordeal, but Kenneth Chang and his colleagues made it a genuinely pleasant experience. Everyone we encountered was gracious, helpful and well-informed. I felt I could trust them, and I think we got an excellent deal.
DON'T TRUST THESE GUYS WITH YOUR CAR
My wife brought our Audi Allroad into the service center for a recall repair and to diagnose a check engine light. When my wife came to pick up the car, the A/C was making loud noise that we had never heard before. So as soon as she got home, she called the service center back and brought the car back in. They told her that somehow the bearing on the fan motor had "broken" and that its going to be another $600 repair. I called the service center and customer care folks about the situation and they basically told us that if we can prove they broke the motor, that they would replace it. And they are refusing to make the repair even though we were going to pay for it (this is my wife's only car and she needs it with A/C working to drive the kids). Its unbelievable how ridiculous the situation is. I am in the process to taking this up with Audi Corporate but wanted to make sure anyone who is thinking about taking their car to this place knows how they treat repeat customers. I would give zero stars if yelp allowed that.
Great service minus One thing
I think it was a pleasant experience, our sales associate was pleasant and easy to work with. He was not pushy and up front. However, we were unsatisfied about the "other dealer installed items" we were required to pay for. We purchased a used vehicle almost 10 years old. We were still required to pay $299 for Kahu. This is a service We will never use. This may be a benefit to people who have high end vehicle, brand new vehicle or even to the dealership, however my family and I believe its unreasonable to force buyers to foot this expense. Further more when you read contract/disclaimer of Kahu it is very disturbing and intrusive. Frankly it is an invasion of privacy. I will say while my buying experience was pleasant, this one thing would keep me from purchasing from a Rockville-Audi or any dealer that has this requirement. I will be on the look out for it going forward.
Buyers Beware
Rockville Audi listed the Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe 435i xDrive for sale, and failed to disclose that the vehicle had sustained more than $5,000 in front end damages, and that it had mechanical problems with the rear wheel bearing and drive axle. These are expensive components and the substantial damages sustained to the vehicle effects its overall resale value. The dealer is currently under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division for fraud and engaging in Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practice. It has since relisted the same vehicle. If you are a prospective buyer of the 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Stock # TFD670389, with VIN # WBA4B3C50FD670389, you should be aware that it sustained substantial damages and that it has mechanical breakdown history. If the price is to good to be true, it is. Move on and find something worth spending $20,000 on.
Inappropriate advertisement
Inappropriately advertised car was pre-certified with 1 year additional warranty. Was then discovered that car was not pre-certified at signing. Was not clarified that additional warranty was then not included as well. In an attempt to follow up with inquiry into warranty. Sales staff and managers in general do not answer questions or follow up.
Excellent Dealership
We contacted the dealership after finding the new vehicle (2018 Q7) we were looking for on CarGurus. Initially we talked to Lewis who was very polite and directed me to Keith Kinsey in sales. We were able to quickly and painlessly negotiate a deal with Keith. And once the deposit was taken care of, we drove to the dealership from out of state. Once we reached the dealership we were greeted and taken to our vehicle which had been prepped before our arrival and parked in an adjacent viewing area. Keith described all of the features to us in great detail and was very thorough and polite as well as knowledgeable. Rick in financing went over all the maintenance, warranty details, and protection packages with us. Rick also simplified the paperwork for us to streamline the whole purchasing experience. Rockville Audi truly had the best deal on the car we wanted and our experience with Lewis, Rick, and above all Keith Kinsey was an absolute pleasure. We look forward to purchasing our next Audi from Rockville in the near future, I highly recommend Rockville Audi. A+
No nonsense Audi purchase
This Audi dealership is refreshingly easy to work with. No games, no hidden fees, etc. My sales person (Michael Adelman) was respectful, easy going and very knowledgeable about the Audi I selected. I received the fairest amount for my trade and the new car price was as posted on their website (and the lowest in the area). I financed elsewhere, but that was not a problem at all. This is my fourth Audi and the smoothest purchase to date.
Worst vehicle experience ever
We purchased a Q5 from the dealership in July of 2016 and several months later we are still dealing with issues that took place during the purchase agreement. I regret purchasing a vehicle through this dealership and would advise others to be critical of your vehicle purchase when working with their team. There was questionable integrity with the sales team and additional issues ranging from being overcharged to below average work performed. Several months later we still have no resolution to the prearranged terms with the dealership.
Buying an Audi has never been easier at Audi Rockville
If you need to buy an Audi, make sure you ask for Brandon there. He's a true professional and was very patient with us showing us all of the options that came with our Q7. It was overall an easy, relaxing and enjoyable experience buying a car.
Terrible experience
Although I understand I was there to look at a used vehicle(not Audi or Porsche) I believe the customer service should have been better. The finance manager "Niel" was the worst, very nonchalant and could care less about me as a customer purchasing a vehicle. I am happy with my purchase, but the experience is another story.
Purchase of 2017 Audi A6
This was my second experience with Rockville Audi and with the salesperson Maria Cokinos and both experiences were great. The friendliness and communications of all involved were fantastic.
Service on new car
Efficient and excellent communication ... it was an excellent experience
15,000 Mile Factory Required Service / Inspection (August 18, 2016)
I have always purchased and serviced my Audis at Rockville Audi since 1964, and have always found their sales and service departments to be outstanding in every way, and have always been most satisfied with the work performed. Max Aaron, their Assistant Service Manager, has always been an absolute pleasure to work with — he is extremely knowledgeable and always goes out of his way to accommodate my service requirements.
Excellent Service Experience
5K service on my Audi Q5. Experience was flawless and the advisor I worked with was exceptional.
Excellent Sales Experience
Just wanted to express my red carpet no hassle sales experience at Rockville Audi. Tristan and the whole sales staff was very accommodating from start to finish. I gave 5 stars because we received 5 star service from the folks a Rockville. Thanks for the snacks and coffee mug...
2005 Audi A8L MMI Repair
My MMI needed repairing and an excellent job was done in repairing it. Nothing wrong with the Dealer or Staff but there appear to be some weaknesses in the 2005 A8L MMI System. The same repair was done in September 2013.
Rockville Audi Service Team Does it Again
Travel schedule was extremely tight this week and the team at Rockville Audi got me in for my S6 service in the only window I had. There is literally nobody better than David, Max, and the rest of the crew. This is why I keep buying Audis from this dealership...these guys are the best!
I love your services.
The courtesy and services really exceeds my expectations. Even though I requested a loaner car at last minute, David T. went ahead tried all efforts to get one for me, although I got the ride later. Furthermore, upon excellent services, my original saleslady, Maria C. made a porter arrangement to deliver my extra car back to my home. Thank you indeed for the great jobs.
Worth the drive to MD for this service!
I recently decided to change service dealers and tried Rockville Audi. After two Audis and several years with another dealer I can assure you that these guys will go the extra mile for you. It's not pretentious but they are very respectful and courteous. My advisor, David T, seemed to genuinely care about getting my problem resolved as best he could. I was kept well informed of the progress along the way. In the end I am very satisfied with the experience and I plan to switch permenantly to this location, even though it is not my most convienient option.
Precise, Accurate & Exact time slot
Rockville Audi service, David Turner, was great beyond my expectation. Exact & precise explanation, estimation, prompt action, repair in time & support. Everything about the experience of dealing with them is positive. Rockville Audi will make me to purchase another Audi without any hesitation next time.
