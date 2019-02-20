Skip to main content
Fitzgerald Buick GMC

5501 Nicholson Ln, Rockville, MD 20852
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Buick GMC

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Won't Give You the Fitzway Yelloqw Tag Price

by disgustedconsumer on 02/20/2019

Don't waste your time with their "No Haggle" yellow tag price. Its not their price for everyone. Just for the very few customers who qualify for every conceivable rebate: military, plus student, plus currently leasing a different manufacturer's car. Fitz has misleading ads! .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

bad deal

by Nick on 02/13/2019

They were quick to sell but now we have a we had a we owe dent repair done and they cracked the paint. Now they stated it cost to much to repaint and that turned out to be a lie quote from another gmc dealer was half the amount they quoted and this has been on going for 4 months now. I will Be calling to a manager tomorrow. They pretty much say you are stuck with it when it clearly states on the dent repairs that if they think that they are going to crack paint they are supposed to notify customer. Obviously they do not have qualified dent repair specialist it looks like cottage cheese with all the bumps from removing dent.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very fast and easy purchase

by SashaM12 on 07/18/2016

Most car dealers I consider to be professional time wasters. That was not the case at all with Firzgerald. They have a no haggle price which means you can get out of there in a couple of hours like I did. I also got a good deal. But don't expect to be able to get the price lower than what is advertised because you won't because to. The only reason I did not give it five stars is because a price estimate was given that was lower than the real price. Since this is a no haggle price they should be able to give the real price every time. Make sure you ask for the real price. Other than that it was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used GMC purchase

by chrisbogdan on 01/08/2014

Just want to tell others that I had a very good experience with Armen M. and his sales manager Steve B. They were very professional, accommodating and I feel like I got a real nice Yukon at a nice price. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding sales and service

by 1946David on 10/23/2013

I am amazed that anyone would give this dealership less than a 5-star review, but perhaps it is a reminder that a customer can have a bad meal in a multi-star Michelin restaurant. I have been dealing with the Fitzgerald dealerships for almost 30 years and have purchased multiple cars and had multiple cars serviced there. The no-haggle pricing is what attracted me to the dealership initially and the service experiences have kept me coming back - especially the free loaner for life. Unlike one of the other reviewers, I have always been provided loaner cars (when I requested) for even routine minor preventive service and have never been advised to service items that were not required. If anything, service advisors have recommended against servicing items that I asked them to check out because a minor adjustment took care of the problem or because the items (like brakes) still had plenty of miles in them yet. My latest car is a 2014 Acadia Denali and the purchase experience was everything that a customer might hope for from the sales consultant (Lamon) to the associate sales manager (Mike) to the closing staff (Sandy and Joe). Of course, I operate from the assumption that the dealer is entitled to make a fair profit and that I am entitled to pay a fair price. All of my expectations have been met or exceeded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Armen & The Entire Staff Are Terrific!

by Dionne_56 on 09/27/2013

I had an extremely positive experience with Fitzgerald Auto Mall! Each person I dealt with went out of their way to provide A+ service. I have told all of my friends about the dealership and have encouraged them to ask for Armen. He even located my 6 CDs that I left in my trade in several days after the transaction. I plan to get my next car there. Dionne

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience - Armen

by heidi0920 on 09/23/2013

I was in the market for a car back in April and was waiting on the funds to become available to me. I met Armen through an internet search that brought me to Fitzgerald Auto Malls. I had never dealt with this dealership. It was, by far, and still is one of the best, if not the best, car purchasing experiences that I have ever had. Armen is the best salesman! He was patient, accommodating, extremely helpful, knowledegeable and was never pushy which meant alot to me when it comes to salesmen. He spent time with me explaining everything and corresponded via email and on numerous occasions, in which he answered every one of my questions. He was also very nice to my kids. I can't say enough. My overall experience with this dealership is excellent and I would recommend it to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Throw-Back to the Sleazy Sixties

by paul241 on 07/12/2012

Thought these tactics went extinct with the dinosaurs. The manager is [non-permissible content removed] who cannot keep his smart mouth shut to save his life. They fumble their way through the simpliest of questions regarding vehicle features, incentives, inventory, etc. Bait-and-Switch cons until the cows come home. Potentially illegal tactics. And all this for a lousy GM product. Heading back to Honda and Toyota. No wonder this country is headed down the tubes.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

