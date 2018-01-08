5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry from Enterprise Car Sales. The sales staff was great, and the Finance Manager got me a lower interest rate than offered by my own bank. They had the car I wanted, and the price was $1,500 to $1,800 less than similar vehicles at CarMax and other dealers. This is the 2nd vehicle I've purchased from Enterprise, but I expect to return when I need another. Read more