Ramsey Ford
Customer Reviews of Ramsey Ford
2017 Fusion
by 01/03/2017on
My experience at Ramsey Ford was wonderful! Nate took the time to make sure that I got what I wanted in a vehicle. He spoke directly to me, and not to my husband, which still tends to happen when buying cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 11/29/2016on
General manager (Derek) was a pleasure to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The place to get a great buy on a truck!
by 06/02/2016on
I have purchased other vehicles from Ramsey Ford. The staff was extremely customer oriented and worked with my financial circumstances.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Ramsey Experiance
by 05/01/2016on
The salesman Frank Robinson showed me a number of trucks and finally an 2015 F-250 four door long bed with 30000 miles. It has the 6.7 diesel. I have owned the pickup for a couple months now and still impressed with it as the first day. I have had it back to the dealer for an engine light already. The service dept. was helpful and repaired the over heating problem so far. I will not hesitate to send other people to this dealership. Please call or email if anything else is needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior customer service, from the dealership side to the service side.
by 12/29/2015on
We are extremely pleased with the purchase of our new 2015 Ford Edge SEL from the salesman to the final finance paperwork. We have purchased three vehicles from the Ramsey dealership in Rising Sun because of the pleasant experiences dealing with the salesman, general manager, and everyone in between. They are not the typical car dealership, Ramsey employees are straight shooters, their word is their word. Their customer service as a whole, from the dealership side to the service side is beyond reproach. Every member of the Ramsey team deserves a 10. We will continue to purchase our vehicles through Ramsey.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/20/2015on
Everyone was very helpful, little trying to decide what vehicle. Is has the 4 car that I have bought from a Ford dealer. Sure it will not be my last. So we decided on the 2016 Ford Explorer XLT bronze metallic color . People ask me a lot of questions, Wow that a beautiful truck . As a least 1/2 hour will go by we are still talking about your dealership. Very helpful people, understanding your needs what your life style if it fits the what truck. Service was very fast. Justin At the service department, answer every question about my truck. I believe he was really the person that sold me to fall in love with the Explorer, bronze color. Beautiful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out of their way to find what I wanted - not just what they had to sell!
by 06/23/2015on
2015 Fusion SE w/202 package - apparently hard to find on the east coast - Ramsey had to go to Ohio to get a car equipped the way that I wanted. But they did! Went way out of their way to find my Fusion and get it to me! Jim Vaughn is an outstanding Ford representative and his customer service skills are unequalled.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best service ever!
by 03/26/2015on
This was by far the very best experience I have ever had while purcahsing a vehicle. the staff at Ramsey Ford went above and beyond standard customer service. Coming from a "Chevy only" rule my entire life, I am now a proud and happy Ford Expedition owner. When it's time for a new vehicle, I will definitely be returning to Ramsey Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes