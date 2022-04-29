5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We had a fantastic experience with the team from Heritage Honda. Recently, while on a road trip from NJ to NC our 2012 Pilot began shuddering while driving on 95 South. Luckily, we were able to pull off and limp to a nearby Hampton Inn. It was 8:45pm on a Friday night and Heritage Honda service department was closed. We spoke with the receptionist who informed us of the Saturday hours and encouraged us to come in the next morning. Upon arrival we noticed employees in the service area preparing for the day. One of the gentleman came out of the service area and my husband approached him and explained our issue. Come to find out the gentleman happened to be the Assistant Service Manager, Bill Maurath. Mr. Maurath explained that he would do his best to have of the technicians take a look and help us figure out what was wrong with the vehicle. Within an hour we were speaking with numerous service department employees and figuring out the best course of action. They were able to repair the car enough that we could drive it home to NJ and take it to our closest dealership. The service department at Heritage was fantastic! I can not say enough good things about Bill and his crew. We are so thankful to have had the issue close to this dealership. If we lived closer my cars would always go to them for service, they are the best!!! Read more