Customer Reviews of Heritage Honda of Parkville
Great service!
by 04/29/2022on
Mike Teper helped me buy a new vehicle. He answered all of my questions quickly. I highly recommend.
Great service!
by 04/29/2022on
Mike Teper helped me buy a new vehicle. He answered all of my questions quickly. I highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/08/2018on
We had a great experience working with Mike Ademaluyi. He was very accommodating to our schedules. We would recommend anyone buying a vehicle from Heritage Honda to go see Mike A.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attentive Sales Rep
by 03/01/2018on
Just brought a 2018 CRV-touring model and the sales rep- Jason- was attentive , very friendly and a pleasure to work with. Not pushy, understood our needs and did all he could to facilitate an easy process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My 2015 Honda Accord
by 12/15/2017on
I highly recommend Heritage Honda of Parkville. I especially enjoyed working with Lou Persico who sold me a 2015 Honda Accord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 10/25/2017on
We have now purchased two Hondas from Heritage Honda in Parkville. The first was 12 years ago and it finally died after 277,000 miles. We had the pleasure of working with Seth Bond for that purchase and Jeff Beck & Seth for the replacement. They are a top notch dealership and made the process very easy, seamless and smooth. I highly recommend them and will continue to purchase vehicles from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
One Happy Customer
by 09/01/2017on
I have had an excellent experience with Heritage Honda in Parkville. My sister recommended I come here. Jamie and Nick are the best. I recently purchased a 03 Honda Accord after shopping around for several months and they made my experience all worth the wait. I can not thank these guys enough. From the sale to the minor repairs they promise me, they delivered 100%. I highly recommend this location for anyone looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car buying experience
by 05/02/2017on
I haven't bought a car in 16 years and I was dreading the experience. Well, I was pleasantly surprised by the courteous and professional way I was treated at Heritage. They seemed genuinely concerned with giving me a good experience. The person who took my hand and walked me through the process was Rick Jager (no relation to Mick). He took his time, listened to me and answered all of my questions and concerns. He was so pleasant to work with and so knowledgeable about the products they sell. I knew I wouldn't buy the car that day because I wanted my son's opinion on some things. The next day was busier but I had told Rick that I was definitely coming in to buy the car, so he had most of the paperwork done when I got there and that was greatly appreciated! The whole process went smoothly thanks to Rick and Mike Spero. Even after I left the dealership with my new Honda CR-V (which I just LOVE), they have followed up to make sure there haven't been any unanswered questions or concerns. Rick and Mike both have such pleasant personalities that I was laughing half of the time I was there. I highly recommend Heritage Honda and especially Rick Jager to help you if you're looking for a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Excellent, recommend Rick Jager
by 03/07/2017on
We just finished purchasing a beautiful 2017 Honda Ridgeline for our Son. This was a fairly complex deal. We had to work out the college grad rebate, we had potentially two trades (we ended up trading one, and selling the other elsewhere), we had some titling issues, plus the normal back and forth of negotiation. Rick was very patient and professional throughout what probably ended up being a five hour deal over the course of two days of closing. My son walked off the lot a very happy individual, thanks to the acquisition of a wonderful product from Rick and the entire sales team at Heritage!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Go to Heritage in Parkville for your next car!
by 02/28/2017on
I purchased a CPO Honda Pilot this past weekend from Gary Burlage. Buying a car can be an intimidating and daunting experience but honestly it was like buying a car from an old friend. Gary was honest and direct and I really appreciated that. From the moment we stepped on the lot, to the follow up call the next day from Gary to ensure our satisfaction, we had a really great experience. I would 100% recommend seeing Gary and the Heritage Honda team the next time you are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1st Rate New Car Dealer!
by 02/26/2017on
We just purchased a new 2017 Civic Hatchback and the experience couldn't have been better. We were looking for a specific model, color, trim and option. We searched a few local dealers and did the typical Cars.com searches, coming up empty or not liking specific terms like "Freight and destination charges not included in price." Our Heritage experience started with an online chat about the features we wanted. Hal Neat, Internet Sales Manager, located the exact vehicle we wanted and had it transferred from Delaware. 2 days later, we took delivery! Rob Jacobson, our salesman, did an excellent and thorough job covering all the features and capabilities of the car and walked us through the purchasing process (See Rob for any internet purchases!!). Dustin in Financing made the loan process quick and easy. This is our first Honda and we already know we made a great purchase and would do so again from the folks at Heritage Honda in Parkville!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Todd Pegler is a top notch sales person!
by 01/17/2017on
I'd been in the market for a used Crosstour and had been in touch with a few dealers about cars they had for sale. When I contacted them, I was told all of their cars had no haggle prices. Then I went to Heritage Honda for a test drive and met with Todd. He worked with me to give me a fair deal and we came to a price I could afford. Best of all is that he's called me twice to ask if I have any questions about my car. I call that going above and beyond what I'd expect from a car salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Limping along on 95 South
by 01/16/2017on
We had a fantastic experience with the team from Heritage Honda. Recently, while on a road trip from NJ to NC our 2012 Pilot began shuddering while driving on 95 South. Luckily, we were able to pull off and limp to a nearby Hampton Inn. It was 8:45pm on a Friday night and Heritage Honda service department was closed. We spoke with the receptionist who informed us of the Saturday hours and encouraged us to come in the next morning. Upon arrival we noticed employees in the service area preparing for the day. One of the gentleman came out of the service area and my husband approached him and explained our issue. Come to find out the gentleman happened to be the Assistant Service Manager, Bill Maurath. Mr. Maurath explained that he would do his best to have of the technicians take a look and help us figure out what was wrong with the vehicle. Within an hour we were speaking with numerous service department employees and figuring out the best course of action. They were able to repair the car enough that we could drive it home to NJ and take it to our closest dealership. The service department at Heritage was fantastic! I can not say enough good things about Bill and his crew. We are so thankful to have had the issue close to this dealership. If we lived closer my cars would always go to them for service, they are the best!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Nagle Rocks!
by 01/04/2017on
Heritage Honda was fantastic. I actually bought 2 cars from them. An awesome 2016 CRV and a certified pre-owned Accord. They went out of there way to get me exactly what I wanted. Joe Nagle was my sales guy and he is fantastic. I truly felt like we were team looking for a the best car that made sense for our family. Dustin, in finance, was great as well - had me in and out as quickly as possible!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Hertiage Honda Parkville Review
by 12/19/2016on
My first car buying experience was with Heritage Honda. Both Bob (sales) and Dustin (finance) were amazing. Bob was straight forward and honest. He told me what I needed to know and helped me find a car that met as many of my preferences as possible. Dustin was patient and explained everything in detail until I understood the entire billing and loan process. I feel like a got a great deal and I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A1 Service
by 11/01/2016on
I couldn't have asked for a better experience buying my car from Heritage Honda of Parkville. My sales representative was Derrick and Dustin handled my finance. Both were absolutely no-pressure, attentive, and made me feel like they actually had my best interest in mind. It was a pleasant surprise and a pleasure to work with both of them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 10/28/2016on
Fantastic service. No pressure sales, attentive, friendly, and really listened to my needs. Overall great experience. Thanks Jeff & Dustin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales ran back & forth 2 hours to quote ridiculously exhorbitant price
by 08/14/2016on
Wasted a long trip to Heritage Honda where they offered to sell me a Pilot EX that costs $2,000 more than an LX for $5,000 more and wasted two hours of my time to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 06/08/2016on
Ken Davis did a great job of walking us through 2016 Honda Accord with all its features and located exact model we wished quickly and painlessly. My wife and I are quite please. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks Rob Jacobson & Heritage Parkville
by 05/26/2016on
My Heritage Honda Parkville 2014 CRV has taken me 20,000 miles so far...looking forward to many more happy miles together. Thank you Rob Jacobson for getting this journey started (my best car-buying experience ever!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Felt Like Royalty !
by 05/14/2016on
I want to thank Ken Davis and the Heritage team for making our purchase very pleasant. From the moment we walked in the door, till the sale was complete the next day, I felt like royalty. Thank you everyone ! Love my new CR-V !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience Hands Down
by 05/11/2016on
I had a wonderful experience with Heritage Honda Parkville - My salesman, Ken Davis, was very knowledgeable, professional, and patient. He answered all of my questions honestly and even mentioned things that I forgot to bring up. It is apparent to me that he gives a 100% in doing his best to satisfy his customer and really loves what he does. I could not have asked for a better Salesman! Oh, and did I mention that I just love my new CRV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Parkville is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments