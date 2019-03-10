Porsche Owings Mills

11309 Reistertown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
(855) 201-0889
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Porsche Owings Mills

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Great process

by Great experience on 10/03/2019

They made the process so easy and efficient. Took less than an hour at the dealer. Frank Goodstein was great from beginning to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Class Act

by 2007BoxsterS on 11/16/2019

Although I don’t look forward to unexpected service appointments, I very much enjoy working with Len Stoler Service Advisor and Porsche Brand Ambassador Melodie DeShong. Less than two weeks after my clutch was replaced on my Boxster the gear shift linkage cable failed in rush hour traffic. LS transported the vehicle back to their service center and replaced the cable, only charging for the part. I think it was a very fair outcome to what began as a fairly frustrating experience. Melodie handled everything very professionally and warmly, with a great deal of understanding and class. She is an excellent representative for LS and ambassador for the Porsche brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Customer service

by Shinina7 on 08/17/2019

I’ve been going to Len Stoler Porsche for almost 6 years. Started with Jim helping me as the service consultant now he’s the manager. If it wasn’t for Jim I probably would have switched dealers. I look for excellent customer service. The new gentleman that was recently hired showed me just that. He displayed excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Pleased Porsche Owner

by SJM2MEI on 06/29/2018

Both Jim and Brittny make servicing ones Porsche both a professional and enjoyable event. Also, the servicing of my 2 Porsches has been exceptionally easy and not particularly financially painful. They and the mechanics and service staff are exceptionally detailed and they really look after me and my cars. Overall, a positive experience over the years....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
