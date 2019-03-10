service Rating

Although I don’t look forward to unexpected service appointments, I very much enjoy working with Len Stoler Service Advisor and Porsche Brand Ambassador Melodie DeShong. Less than two weeks after my clutch was replaced on my Boxster the gear shift linkage cable failed in rush hour traffic. LS transported the vehicle back to their service center and replaced the cable, only charging for the part. I think it was a very fair outcome to what began as a fairly frustrating experience. Melodie handled everything very professionally and warmly, with a great deal of understanding and class. She is an excellent representative for LS and ambassador for the Porsche brand. Read more