Great process
by 10/03/2019on
They made the process so easy and efficient. Took less than an hour at the dealer. Frank Goodstein was great from beginning to end.
Class Act
by 11/16/2019on
Although I don’t look forward to unexpected service appointments, I very much enjoy working with Len Stoler Service Advisor and Porsche Brand Ambassador Melodie DeShong. Less than two weeks after my clutch was replaced on my Boxster the gear shift linkage cable failed in rush hour traffic. LS transported the vehicle back to their service center and replaced the cable, only charging for the part. I think it was a very fair outcome to what began as a fairly frustrating experience. Melodie handled everything very professionally and warmly, with a great deal of understanding and class. She is an excellent representative for LS and ambassador for the Porsche brand.
1 Comments
Great process
by 10/03/2019on
They made the process so easy and efficient. Took less than an hour at the dealer. Frank Goodstein was great from beginning to end.
1 Comments
Customer service
by 08/17/2019on
I’ve been going to Len Stoler Porsche for almost 6 years. Started with Jim helping me as the service consultant now he’s the manager. If it wasn’t for Jim I probably would have switched dealers. I look for excellent customer service. The new gentleman that was recently hired showed me just that. He displayed excellent customer service.
1 Comments
Pleased Porsche Owner
by 06/29/2018on
Both Jim and Brittny make servicing ones Porsche both a professional and enjoyable event. Also, the servicing of my 2 Porsches has been exceptionally easy and not particularly financially painful. They and the mechanics and service staff are exceptionally detailed and they really look after me and my cars. Overall, a positive experience over the years....
1 Comments