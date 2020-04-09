sales Rating

Emily and Vinny were absolute joys to work with, and made the process of buying my new Subaru enjoyable. I spent a total of 8 hours at the dealership over two visits, which could have been tiresome. They answered my endless questions with endless patience and genuine "let's figure it out together" camaraderie, and they even had me laughing the whole time I was there. Time went by so quickly because I was learning constantly, and because it felt like hanging out. First, Vinny. I really appreciated Vinny's honesty and humility - he was assigned to help us on his first week on the job, and shared that with us immediately. He was so good-natured, and I respected him deeply for being upfront about what he did and didn't know. His drive and determined work ethic were readily apparent from how he stuck with us through the whole process, shadowing Emily and learning from her as well as from my questions and research. Vinny connected us with Emily, where we were in experienced, capable hands. She knew everything about every car I was considering, including non-Subarus. She could call to mind detailed specs with ease, and was able to compare them and communicate their differences professionally and in a way that was accessible to me. She seemed to have a mental catalogue of which cars were on the lot, and which cars would best fit my needs. She always had that astute customer service eye on whether we had enough snacks and water. She was down to earth and transparent about what I needed, and what might be extra features I wouldn't make good use of. Most appreciated of all is how she advocated for me to the finance people. She seemed to have endless energy to keep going back to them with my various requests and offers. We landed on a deal that worked for my budget, matched the offer from Hyundai that I had been considering, and happened to be my dream car. I had spent almost 6 months researching and considering which car I would buy. Ultimately, as I neared the end of that marathon, Vinny and Emily crossed the finish line with me. 100% recommend them both!! They each deserve 10 out of 5 stars. Read more