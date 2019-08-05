Heritage Chevrolet Buick

11234 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
(844) 903-1702
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Heritage Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Go see Jerome!

by KevinLovesHisSurburban on 05/08/2019

Jerome is a great salesman and a great person! I feel very fortunate that I happened into his dealership five months ago and we have already bought another vehicle from him. He is by far the best salesperson I have ever worked with. My family is planning a big move to another state in the near future and I can honestly see myself traveling all the distance back to the Owings Mills Heritage dealership just to have Jerome sell me another vehicle, he makes the experience that enjoyable! Jerome has something that can't be taught, and that is a good heart. When you work with him you earnestly know that he cares for his customers and wants what is absolutely best for them. Jerome, I hope you get to read this, you are the man! Also, Stephany was great to work with in the service department. She made my recent oil change so easy. And your guy's prices for oil changes are very competitive, please don't change that! Lastly, the manager Eric does a great job as well and is very personable. He really worked with me on both of our vehicles to get the best solution for us. He was the final step that pushed the deals to happen. Thanks! Kevin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

sales Rating

Good Dealership w/Great Customer Service

by Wanda_P on 09/30/2018

It was a pleasure doing business w/this dealership. Attentive, thorough and cordial sales and finance staff. Got a great car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Working Sales Team - Tag you are it!

by HarleyJane1 on 10/04/2017

My brotherin-law and sister suggested I give Heritage Chev Buick Owings Mills, MD, a chance because they purchased a truck several years and it was a no hassle and honest deal. (Previously they had bad experiences at other dealerships.) Sooooo with that recommendation, I gave them a try. Discovery: Excellent sales team  Russell Macey, Jr. and Jerome Nelson, Jr. Russ, the internet manager, followed up with my online interest and pulled me in. The closer, Jerome, was informative, extremely patient, kind and FUNNY. A special thanks to Vincent Gross, the finance manager. In fact everyone that I met in the dealership was friendly and waiting to assist. In sum: Until I arrived at Heritage, I dreaded stepping into a dealership. The Heritage Team made it a pleasant experience. So pleasant - that I would like to stop in once a month and say hey, how is everyone doing?." &#61514;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No nonsense

by CoachLarry on 09/02/2017

Ed Wojcik was great to deal with. We really felt like Ed was trying to help us buy a car instead of just trying to sell us a car. When we told him our preferences he didn't try to point us in a different direction so that they could sell whatever they had on the lot. Ed immediately started searching for a car with our specs, and when he found it he gave us a fair deal and the dealership drove to PA to bring it to us. He is just a genuinely nice guy. We are hopeful that if we need to work through any issues that he will be there to help us after the purchase. If not I will update this review, but he has promised to be there for us if we need anything. What more can you ask for?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience and Great Staff

by RonRedCamaro on 07/01/2017

Thank you Joe Konish sales manager Erick. I came in to buy a 2015 Camaro that I saw on there lot. I only have a pick up truck that I also use for work. I would need to clean it out if I wanted to take someone with me. I wanted to find something affordable that could be used for when I go to functions or events. Joe showed me two 2015 pre-owned Camaros that they had on their lot. Both had low miles and were in good shape. One was red and the other was silver. I decide on the red on because it matched my red Chevy truck. Joe and Erick took down all of my information and went to work on an approval. I had cosigned for my son before and it can be difficult opening another loan. They assured me that they would do their best. Within a half hour I had an approval with a good rate. They got the paperwork set up, car gassed, and cleaned as well. I was surprised in how fast and friendly they were. I love my new Red Camaro and I enjoyed my time there. If you need a car, go see Joe Konish and Erick the sales manager. They go above and beyond to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales reps that listen

by hellolove on 05/11/2017

I am a single mom with a tight budget. I spend my extra time volunteering for Girl Scouts, cheerleading or softball or spending time with my daughter. I work very hard for my money. I have a 2012 Chevy Cruze I want to trade up to a Brand new car. I am asking for the a miracle when looking for a new car. I want a new small SUV but know that's so out of my price so I was looking at brand new Chevy Cruze or Mazda 3. I did go to Towson Mazda and look at cars. Austin was the sales rep who helped me. He went over every part of the car. Was very nice but couldn't get me where I want my payments. Talked to a few other places in the Towson Hunt Valley area. I decided to try Chevy Owings Mills. I wasn't happy with the places around my area. I got the pleasure of speaking with Calvin Woody. I told him I wanted to trade my car and I what I wanted. Calvin said that he would try and help me every way possible. I was limited on time. I texted him and said I will be there in 30 minutes and I have 20 minutes because I need to be back for my daughter and dinner. I walked in and he had keys ready for me. He walked me outside and explained the difference in the cars. I wanted a cheap payment so she showed me the Basic. I did tell him I wanted push to start so he showed me that and told me it was above my price (honest and not trying to get one over on me. I knew already it was out of my price) and he showed me a 2016 Cruze that had everything but brand new. I was amazed that he listened and knew what I wanted. We went on a test drive and he took me highway and regular streets. Got back to the store. In the time limit him and his manager (Steve I believe) tried everything and anything to get me a payment where I was comfortable. Unfortunately I know I am unrealistic with what I am asking but they really did try to help. I feel horrible not buying a car from them but I wanted to let the higher up people know that Calvin was amazing and tried so hard to help me out. He wasn't trying to screw me over. Maybe if I can work something out in my budget I will be back. I can't thank him enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

There's a reason I came back... And will again

by Kdolive on 05/12/2016

So I bought a Chevy Soark here in 2013 and loved it. However it was time to trade it in after beating it up (auto accidents). I just had a new bumper installed and my rental was a sonic LT turbo. Wow! What a car! Unfortunately, I was upside down on the Spark due to the devaluation. I wanted a new Spark. Calvin Woody directed me toward a Sonic as the rebates and teacher rebates would make up for the difference. So we went on a test drive... In a Sonic exactly like the rental car I just returned! I salivated all over the steering wheel and fell in love. Calvin looked out for me. He asked me questions about what I wanted in a car and gave me my options. I could go with the 2016 Spark and pay the $3500 difference, or I could go straight in to the Sonic. It was a bigger car than I wanted but had the power bells and whistles that I longed for. It was time o have a big boy car. Calvin remained professional and ever once did he come across as a pushy salesman. He engaged me in conversation and listened well. He established trust, didn't push, and clearly paid attention to what I said. All traits of a good sales person. And a successful one. No left with a beautiful, new Chevy Sonic LTZ turbo. I looooove my car and thanks Calvin about every time I blast that sound system and speed down Baltimore streets. A side note: I needed a couple things fixed soon after. Calvin and the service department took good care of me. The service department took good care of me with the Spark. I'm completely satisfied. Always have been.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

oil change

by darrylkevin on 02/02/2016

quick and accurate I will keep coming back. price better than Jiffy Lube

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

An Absolutely Great Experience

by thetius on 01/08/2016

This was a great experience. I was greeted very warmly and efficiently by Ms. Brunson who explained the process, cost, and approximate time. The waiting room was comfortable and the cashier was her regular friendly and hospitable self. Things couldn't have been better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent service

by longdean on 12/30/2015

They were wonderful! I will recommend this dealship to all my family and friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Repairs

by Murtha5 on 12/26/2015

The dealership did not complete all required work. I had to take it back three times and it still wasn't right. Mechanic claimed the "thumping" sound was because we had our winter tires on. Could not be more wrong. Luckily I made it home. One if tires was on the verge of falling off.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Best Buying Experience Ever!!

by MissHappy on 12/12/2015

Everyone at the dealership was so nice! A great experience - I was in and out so quickly! I got a great car, at a great price, without a lot of back and forth. I left very happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Satisfaction

by raffy118 on 11/27/2015

They unexpectedly got a deal done for me and I was completely satisfied with the deal that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

OIl change,tiresR,checked other points

by vanelle on 11/10/2015

I was very pleased with the services and I will be coming back when services are due. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience!

by mcgeoghk on 10/03/2015

Our experience at Heritage Chevrolet was incredible. Jerome Nelson was fantastic to work with. He was extremely kind and professional. We came in to buy in the evening with our 3-year old and 1-year old, and he treated them extremely well, even when tiredness got the best of our youngest son. He made the process very easy for us and when it is time to buy again, we will make sure we come back to him. Thanks! We love our new SUV! Kevin and Jennifer McGeogh

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great people to trust with your car and complete quality work!

by sherricsmith85 on 09/17/2015

My past visit to Heritage couldn't have went any better. The service advisors were so friendly and knowledgeable, I will always go out my way to bring my car to Heritage Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Great service

by Syoung520 on 08/10/2015

Great customer service! I will definitely be returning in the future for all my service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Really great service.

by RobinV9315 on 07/23/2015

My service technician, Rob Zopp always goes above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction. I highly recommend this dealership and their Service Department!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Very disappointed

by Tee4624 on 07/18/2015

Had a oil change done on July 3, at your service department in Reisterstown, MD. The vehicle I had service is my work vehicle and stays park unless I drive to work. I went on vacation the next day and did not drive my car again until this past Monday. While on interstate 95 my car started overheating and the dashboard begin to make sounds telling me to turn on the AC. I immediately called my mechanic who told me to bring the car to his shop ASAP. Once arrive he allowed the car to cool off before his analysis. Once the car cooled down we discovered that coolant was not in my vehicle. He begin to look for a leak and any causes that may have caused the coolant to leak out. I watched my mechanic pour a bottle of coolant into the vehicle and let my car run for twenty minutes to see if there was a leak. No leak was discovered and my vehicle has been running normal since the findings. I'm really disappointed in the service I received at heritage. Someone empty my coolant and forgot to refill during my oil change. Heritage needs to consider doing competency test for your service department workers or consider more training. This experience could of ended very expensive for me. My name is Tranairra Tisdale, [Phone number and email address removed]

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Yet another great experience

by psgillis on 06/26/2015

As usual both Robb Zopp and Sean Lewis took great care in both arranging and completing the service to my Corvette. They are a dynamic team, and the best in the Baltimore metro area for service on Corvettes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

A Very Comfortable Visit

by thetius on 06/25/2015

My visit was an excellent one. I called the service department because I had a particular issue of concern. After listening to me and asking the appropriate questions, an appointment was scheduled for the next day. I was received very courteously and the intended service with approximate wait time was explained and I was showed to the waiting area. The waiting area was so comfortable, the time slipped by. I liked that a staff person came to me and explained what was done and why, plus reviewed the systems evaluation with me. I think that the service and staff at Heritage were wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

