I am a single mom with a tight budget. I spend my extra time volunteering for Girl Scouts, cheerleading or softball or spending time with my daughter. I work very hard for my money. I have a 2012 Chevy Cruze I want to trade up to a Brand new car. I am asking for the a miracle when looking for a new car. I want a new small SUV but know that's so out of my price so I was looking at brand new Chevy Cruze or Mazda 3. I did go to Towson Mazda and look at cars. Austin was the sales rep who helped me. He went over every part of the car. Was very nice but couldn't get me where I want my payments. Talked to a few other places in the Towson Hunt Valley area. I decided to try Chevy Owings Mills. I wasn't happy with the places around my area. I got the pleasure of speaking with Calvin Woody. I told him I wanted to trade my car and I what I wanted. Calvin said that he would try and help me every way possible. I was limited on time. I texted him and said I will be there in 30 minutes and I have 20 minutes because I need to be back for my daughter and dinner. I walked in and he had keys ready for me. He walked me outside and explained the difference in the cars. I wanted a cheap payment so she showed me the Basic. I did tell him I wanted push to start so he showed me that and told me it was above my price (honest and not trying to get one over on me. I knew already it was out of my price) and he showed me a 2016 Cruze that had everything but brand new. I was amazed that he listened and knew what I wanted. We went on a test drive and he took me highway and regular streets. Got back to the store. In the time limit him and his manager (Steve I believe) tried everything and anything to get me a payment where I was comfortable. Unfortunately I know I am unrealistic with what I am asking but they really did try to help. I feel horrible not buying a car from them but I wanted to let the higher up people know that Calvin was amazing and tried so hard to help me out. He wasn't trying to screw me over. Maybe if I can work something out in my budget I will be back. I can't thank him enough. Read more