Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Owings Mills
Good Deal Great People
by 06/08/2018on
This was my fifth MB, but my first from Owing Mills, and it was a wonderful experience. I first contacted Dylan by e-mail and got some really great straight answers. When we met in person it only got better. He is a gentleman and a true professional. Nice staff, good price, fair trade-in and nicely delivered. I really liked walking into the showroom and seeing my car front and center with my name on it! That was a very nice touch. Thank you, Dylan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dennis provided excellent service in sales
by 05/05/2018on
I highly recommend Dennis at Mercedes Benz of Owings Mills. He didn't play any games and was very fair. Definitely, go see Dennis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buoying new car
by 04/06/2018on
Mike and Brett were outstanding. Informative and very fair. Extremely pleased with trade-in and final price for new car. I have also received excellent service from Andre Goppe and Tim DePetris in the service department. I highly recommend Owings Mills Mercedes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
AMAZING EXPERIENCE
by 12/28/2017on
Came in without an appointment to test drive a couple of cars. Really liked the C3004matic cabriolet. Dylan, Brett and Jon worked tirelessly to get me the car I wanted at my price point. They went above and beyond anything I have ever experienced!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased a 2015 CLA 250, great car.
by 12/09/2017on
We purchased a 2015 CLA 250 with less than 11,000 miles. This was my first experience buying a Mercedes Benz and our salesperson was Reza Ghane. Reza was polite, helpful, and professional throughout the process. I'm very appreciative he treated us much better than the other MB dealership did, who apparently did not want our business. Thank you Reza!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Experience
by 07/15/2016on
Recently purchased 2014 E350 Certified from Mercedes Benz of Owings Mills. Great Dealership with great Management, Sales team and service department. My experience was excellent, from start to finish. Lauren Farrell was my sales person, and I could not ask for better treatment, assistance, and guidance through this entire experience. She did everything she could to assist in the purchase of the vehicle to make sure all expectations were met. Also made follow up phone calls to assure compete satisfaction. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
selling the car to someone else
by 05/31/2016on
They called me several times to convince me for buying a vehicle from them. At the memorial day we bought a car, signed several papers, received a gift, and bought insurance policy under their supervision from Geico. The day after, we took a leave,went to the bank and did all the paperwork and got ready to take the check order, surprisingly, understood they sold the car to someone else and even didn't want to respond to their call. Eventually, the manager called me and said we sold the car to another customer but you can come and pick another vehicle!!!!!!!
Mercedes S550
by 03/23/2016on
My salesperson, Aaron Broom was great. Mr. Broom invited me in for an upgrade and steered me to a vehicle that I really like and enjoy driving. He was knowledgable of the comfort and technical aspects of the vehicle. I purchased my first MB from R&H...MileOne everything about my experience was pleasant, friendly and comfortable and when I want an upgrade in the future...I will return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new E350 4matic
by 10/15/2015on
Mr. George Johnson is the best! He located my dream vehicle and it was delivered 2-days earlier then expected. George & Ms. Fran King (Finance) made my first MB purchase/experience exciting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Buying Experience
by 03/09/2015on
I bought a certified pre-owned vehicle and dealt with salesman Al Riggio. He is a font of information about Mercedes vehicles, loves what he does, and was a pleasure to deal with. The entire buying experience has been handled professionally. They make it easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience buying Mercedes GL 550 (SUV)
by 12/19/2014on
This was my first experience buying from this dearler. But this was my fourth car purchase. So talking from past experience, this was the best car buying experience I ever had. Everyone at the dealers that I had contact with - general manager, sales manager, sales rep, finance specialist - were extremely friendly and patient. It would be unfair of me if did not give a special mention to the sales rep - Likisha Pearmon-Jones. She made it possible to get the exact car I wanted - and I admit I'm very picky. When I say exact, I mean exactly the car Likisha and I had configured on paper to figure out what I wanted in my GL 550. She and I spent over 2 hours going over every inventory to find my car but we couldn't find the one I wanted. She kept looking for another week until found it at NY port. Not once she made me feel I was being too picky or wasting her time. She also worked with the sales manager Rachel to get me the best deal. All this was done with the least amount of hassle. I have already recommended them to my friends and family who are looking for a Mercedes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mercedes Benz of Owings Mills Review
by 09/02/2014on
Excellent dealership. Salesman Jared was very knowledgeable and helpful. We absolutely love our new C300. A great ride !
Great experience, Bud
by 04/16/2014on
Dale T was a great guy to deal with. He was very knowledgeable about the Mercedes I was interested in test driving. I drove over 160 miles to test drive this car, and the experience was so pleasant I ended up driving it home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Review
by 04/14/2014on
There were some issues with vehicle delivery from Mercedes Ben which was out of dealership control. Nevertheless the sales man as well as the finance director and sales manager performed an exception service. Time is of great value to me and they respected it > 100%. Kept their word on the dal all the way through. I would recommend anyone wanting to buy a MB to contract Dale or Steve at the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Ms. L. J.
by 04/03/2014on
I thought that purchsing a vehicle would have been a grueling experience, until I met Likisha P. She was intregal in my son's first auto purchase. She took the time to get the right vehicle without any hard sales tactics. She was knowledgeable and genuine. Please see her she is absolutely fantastic. Thank you for your great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Mercedes-Benz of Owings Mills is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments