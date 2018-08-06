5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my first experience buying from this dearler. But this was my fourth car purchase. So talking from past experience, this was the best car buying experience I ever had. Everyone at the dealers that I had contact with - general manager, sales manager, sales rep, finance specialist - were extremely friendly and patient. It would be unfair of me if did not give a special mention to the sales rep - Likisha Pearmon-Jones. She made it possible to get the exact car I wanted - and I admit I'm very picky. When I say exact, I mean exactly the car Likisha and I had configured on paper to figure out what I wanted in my GL 550. She and I spent over 2 hours going over every inventory to find my car but we couldn't find the one I wanted. She kept looking for another week until found it at NY port. Not once she made me feel I was being too picky or wasting her time. She also worked with the sales manager Rachel to get me the best deal. All this was done with the least amount of hassle. I have already recommended them to my friends and family who are looking for a Mercedes. Read more