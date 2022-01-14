Customer Reviews of Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Owings Mills
It was a great experience specially with the salesman
by 01/14/2022on
There was absolutely no pressure buying our Jeep Wrangler. Kevin Howard our salesman was such a great person to deal with. We came in late at night and said we may be back the next day. Kevin came in on his day off and sold us our Jeep Wrangler. He went over all the instruments so we understood how to work the panel. If anyone is looking for a Chrysler or Dodge go to Owings Mills they are so honest and helpful.
Best car buying experience
by 07/19/2018on
Best car buying experience to date! Jon Berenson took the stress out of buying and communicated honestly. He, along with the finance team made me feel like they were doing all they could to get me on the road without coming off like they were trying to take advantage of me like other dealership were. Jon deserves 10 Stars. I would highly recommend him and the entire dealership!
A+ 2019 Dodge Ram Purchase Experience
by 05/28/2018on
I drove 1.5 hrs to purchase my 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Limited, with ALL the options I wanted. I searched the cars.com app for the specific truck and selected Heritage CDJ Fiat Owings Mills from reading the reviews. I spoke with two other Dodge Ram dealerships in Northern Virginia, who did not make me feel comfortable in making the final purchase of my FIRST Ram truck. Jeffrey and Jon worked late into the evening to ensure I was comfortable with my pending purchase, to include; out-the-door pricing and trade-in value. Errol and Tony made me feel VERY comfortable and welcomed when I arrived. I highly recommend Heritage CDJ Fiat Owings Mills for ALL car purchases; it is well worth the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Customer Service
by 09/23/2017on
Purchased a Chrysler200 from them the car depreciated and when I sold it I had 10k in negative equity..went back to get my prorated GAP & Extended Warranty refunded and none of the Finance Team wanted to even acknowledge that I was waiting...these guys only acknowledge their Buying Customers..who they are quite happy to sell cars that don't hold any value.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jeep
by 09/16/2017on
I've been looking for a specific Jeep for a few months now. John Ferraiuolo sent me links everytime one became available. He was a pleasure to work with, very upfront and helpful. He made sure that any concerns I had were taken care of. Roman Clark in financing was wonderful to work with as well, even with a last minute change on my part.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Great Experience
by 09/06/2017on
Having decided to replace my older vehicle, I spent several days visiting dealerships and reviewing a wide range of different makes and models. Arriving at yet another dealership, I didn't know my journey would end; but, Heritage [CDJR] Owings Mills became my last stop. The variety of product (in my case- Cherokee), coupled with the perfect level of assistance from Joe Perry (salesperson) won me over. Now this is where the story really begins and the dealership shines. Although I pretty much made my decision during the first visit, my 'major purchase buying strategy' requires that I make at least one more visit before executing a deal. Joe seemed to understand, so I was not hounded with phone calls or bombarded with silly solicitous emails. It was perfect. He was laid back until I was ready. Then he flipped the switch and went to work for me. With the help of Jeff Webber in management and Gordon James in finance, I got the Jeep that I wanted. Along with Robert Rivenbark in service, these guys made for the best experience that I've ever had in 50 years of buying 2 and 4 wheel vehicles. The next time you want to buy a vehicle, do yourself a favor and check these guys out! In case you're wondering, NO they didn't pay me to write this; but, maybe they should. LOL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Buying Experience
by 03/25/2017on
I was going to purchase either a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander because I needed a dependable SUV for work. Primarily because these 2 models are dependable and reliable. But I wound up instead with a beautiful Jeep Grand Cherokee and I'm Very please with this SUV and the overall buying experience. I highly recommend you go see Sales Manager Jeff Webber - He will take CARE of you the right way the first time. Andre Deshields is an excellent sales consultant who knows his craft well will take care of all your needs and concerns. I am Very pleased with my Jeep Grand Cherokee and it a better overall value compared to the Pilot and Highlander. So do yourself a favor and go to Heritage Jeep for your next SUV and you'll be happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience
by 03/17/2017on
Joe C was excellent, from the moment we came in he was welcoming friendly,honest and up front. He made buying a car a fun experience. The entire staff was great. Steve the general sale manager was also awsome. Will recomend chevy/buick to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service !
by 01/18/2017on
I came in for pricing and info and left with a my new Jeep. Darren and Roman were great ! Thank you guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!
by 12/30/2016on
I recently bought a 2016 Ram 2500 from Darren Lane at Mile One in Owings Mill MD. It was a hassle free buying experience. We walked in with the idea of learning and looking only.. After some time with Darren I felt comfortable with his honest approach. I would highly recommend Calling Darren for your next vehicle!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing
by 12/14/2016on
Darren is an amazing salesman honest gets you the best deal possible. He makes sure that he meets your needs and expectations without any hesitation. Ken the guy that works all the numbers, 👍 he totally works the numbers. Amazing dealership amazing people this is the place to go. I will never go any where else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Darren Lane
by 10/31/2016on
I had great experience buy my new car. Darren is very professional, he helped a lot on making this process as smooth as possible. very helpful and respecting your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I Went to Jared!
by 10/14/2016on
And I am so glad I did! Buying a car can be a stressful experience. However, Jared Wrights optimistic attitude, knowledge about the vehicles, insight into the financing process and wonderful sense of humor helped to make the process much more enjoyable. After making an initial inquiry, the Sales Manager connected us with Salesman Jared Wright. Jared was easily able to answer questions about the vehicles from the differences in the package options available, to gas mileage, to resale values, to estimates for add-on options, etc. We threw a variety of questions and concerns his way; he patiently listened, provided the answer immediately, or went to find the best resource to provide the information asked. Our meetings with him spanned several days, and he still maintained his good humor and we can do this attitude. We finally agreed on a vehicle and terms, had the paperwork printed and realized we had an additional request that required re-work. Sales Managers Jeff and Ken extended extra effort to see that the new request was accommodated. Throughout the process Jared interfaced with everyone from the Sales Managers, to Tony in Finance and Brent in Service, diligently working to ensure we received the terms we wanted and that our vehicle was prepped and ready as soon as possible. Jared even took the extra step of going back into work after he was off for the day, to retrieve our vehicle once it was ready and personally deliver it us. I cannot say enough good things about his professionalism and work ethic. He demonstrated his desire to guarantee his customers are happy with the car buying experience and ultimately their purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Darren's Awesome
by 09/24/2016on
It was a great experience, very helpful and willing to work with our budget. It was a painless experience and we got what we wanted. He was very personal and friendly and would come back for another car when ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience from Start to Finish!!
by 09/09/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Jeep Cherokee Backcountry edition from Heritage CDJ. They were super patient in dealing with me (I had certain must haves that were not easy to find) and even sent a driver to Pennsylvania to pick up the specific vehicle for me. The sales staff and finance department even stayed after close to make sure my vehicle was cleaned and paperwork was done. I live about an hour from the dealership so they did everything so that I would not have to drive out there again. I would definitely recommend them to everyone looking for one of the brands that they carry!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Ferraiuolo went above and beyond
by 08/26/2016on
John Ferraiuolo was exceptionally helpful in allowing The Car Seat Lady to try out car seats in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. He went above and beyond and was very accommodating - even though he knew that I was not looking to purchase the vehicle, but rather evaluate it to help other parents in their vehicle buying decisions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great experience
by 08/13/2016on
I went here to purchase a car and left feeling like i bought great customer service.Purcell is a great person and salesman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
John Ferraiuolo was fantastic
by 07/05/2016on
John was easy to work with and wonderful to deal with. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Just Excellent Service!
by 06/01/2016on
My overall experience with the purchase of my Chrysler 200 was phenomenal; from my salesman John Ferraiuola to my finance manager Tony Hart. Very nice gentlemen. They took excellent care of me. John F. listened to me, and was very attentive to what I wanted and not what he wanted me to buy like some dealerships. I came in and knew what I wanted and the I left driving it! 🤗
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest Puchase Imaginable
by 05/23/2016on
Salesman: Chris Burnette Scenario: We test drove a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited on Saturday. Chris followed up immediately and I gave him what I was willing to pay and that I could do it the following week. Chris said why wait and wanted to do the deal 2 days later on Monday (they are closed on Sun) While I was definitely interested, my wife did not want to go back and sit in the dealership for several hours working out a deal. To facilitate the sale, Chris picked up the Jeep we wanted from another location, had all the paperwork prepared in advance, drove the vehicle to our home and had us sign. The whole thing took about 15 min. We have received service like this from Audi and BMW but it was a welcome surprise to get such high end personal service from a Chrysler Jeep dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 05/13/2016on
I had an excellent sales experience. Tim Deinlein worked to get the best vehicle for me and it was right on the showroom floor. The sales manager also did an exhaustive search to make sure I was able to get a vehicle that had all the options I needed. The vehicle was prepared for delivery and a nice replacement to my 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
