Customer Reviews of Heritage Chevrolet Buick
Go see Jerome!
by 05/08/2019on
Jerome is a great salesman and a great person! I feel very fortunate that I happened into his dealership five months ago and we have already bought another vehicle from him. He is by far the best salesperson I have ever worked with. My family is planning a big move to another state in the near future and I can honestly see myself traveling all the distance back to the Owings Mills Heritage dealership just to have Jerome sell me another vehicle, he makes the experience that enjoyable! Jerome has something that can't be taught, and that is a good heart. When you work with him you earnestly know that he cares for his customers and wants what is absolutely best for them. Jerome, I hope you get to read this, you are the man! Also, Stephany was great to work with in the service department. She made my recent oil change so easy. And your guy's prices for oil changes are very competitive, please don't change that! Lastly, the manager Eric does a great job as well and is very personable. He really worked with me on both of our vehicles to get the best solution for us. He was the final step that pushed the deals to happen. Thanks! Kevin
Good Dealership w/Great Customer Service
by 09/30/2018on
It was a pleasure doing business w/this dealership. Attentive, thorough and cordial sales and finance staff. Got a great car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Working Sales Team - Tag you are it!
by 10/04/2017on
My brotherin-law and sister suggested I give Heritage Chev Buick Owings Mills, MD, a chance because they purchased a truck several years and it was a no hassle and honest deal. (Previously they had bad experiences at other dealerships.) Sooooo with that recommendation, I gave them a try. Discovery: Excellent sales team Russell Macey, Jr. and Jerome Nelson, Jr. Russ, the internet manager, followed up with my online interest and pulled me in. The closer, Jerome, was informative, extremely patient, kind and FUNNY. A special thanks to Vincent Gross, the finance manager. In fact everyone that I met in the dealership was friendly and waiting to assist. In sum: Until I arrived at Heritage, I dreaded stepping into a dealership. The Heritage Team made it a pleasant experience. So pleasant - that I would like to stop in once a month and say hey, how is everyone doing?." 
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No nonsense
by 09/02/2017on
Ed Wojcik was great to deal with. We really felt like Ed was trying to help us buy a car instead of just trying to sell us a car. When we told him our preferences he didn't try to point us in a different direction so that they could sell whatever they had on the lot. Ed immediately started searching for a car with our specs, and when he found it he gave us a fair deal and the dealership drove to PA to bring it to us. He is just a genuinely nice guy. We are hopeful that if we need to work through any issues that he will be there to help us after the purchase. If not I will update this review, but he has promised to be there for us if we need anything. What more can you ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience and Great Staff
by 07/01/2017on
Thank you Joe Konish sales manager Erick. I came in to buy a 2015 Camaro that I saw on there lot. I only have a pick up truck that I also use for work. I would need to clean it out if I wanted to take someone with me. I wanted to find something affordable that could be used for when I go to functions or events. Joe showed me two 2015 pre-owned Camaros that they had on their lot. Both had low miles and were in good shape. One was red and the other was silver. I decide on the red on because it matched my red Chevy truck. Joe and Erick took down all of my information and went to work on an approval. I had cosigned for my son before and it can be difficult opening another loan. They assured me that they would do their best. Within a half hour I had an approval with a good rate. They got the paperwork set up, car gassed, and cleaned as well. I was surprised in how fast and friendly they were. I love my new Red Camaro and I enjoyed my time there. If you need a car, go see Joe Konish and Erick the sales manager. They go above and beyond to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales reps that listen
by 05/11/2017on
I am a single mom with a tight budget. I spend my extra time volunteering for Girl Scouts, cheerleading or softball or spending time with my daughter. I work very hard for my money. I have a 2012 Chevy Cruze I want to trade up to a Brand new car. I am asking for the a miracle when looking for a new car. I want a new small SUV but know that's so out of my price so I was looking at brand new Chevy Cruze or Mazda 3. I did go to Towson Mazda and look at cars. Austin was the sales rep who helped me. He went over every part of the car. Was very nice but couldn't get me where I want my payments. Talked to a few other places in the Towson Hunt Valley area. I decided to try Chevy Owings Mills. I wasn't happy with the places around my area. I got the pleasure of speaking with Calvin Woody. I told him I wanted to trade my car and I what I wanted. Calvin said that he would try and help me every way possible. I was limited on time. I texted him and said I will be there in 30 minutes and I have 20 minutes because I need to be back for my daughter and dinner. I walked in and he had keys ready for me. He walked me outside and explained the difference in the cars. I wanted a cheap payment so she showed me the Basic. I did tell him I wanted push to start so he showed me that and told me it was above my price (honest and not trying to get one over on me. I knew already it was out of my price) and he showed me a 2016 Cruze that had everything but brand new. I was amazed that he listened and knew what I wanted. We went on a test drive and he took me highway and regular streets. Got back to the store. In the time limit him and his manager (Steve I believe) tried everything and anything to get me a payment where I was comfortable. Unfortunately I know I am unrealistic with what I am asking but they really did try to help. I feel horrible not buying a car from them but I wanted to let the higher up people know that Calvin was amazing and tried so hard to help me out. He wasn't trying to screw me over. Maybe if I can work something out in my budget I will be back. I can't thank him enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
There's a reason I came back... And will again
by 05/12/2016on
So I bought a Chevy Soark here in 2013 and loved it. However it was time to trade it in after beating it up (auto accidents). I just had a new bumper installed and my rental was a sonic LT turbo. Wow! What a car! Unfortunately, I was upside down on the Spark due to the devaluation. I wanted a new Spark. Calvin Woody directed me toward a Sonic as the rebates and teacher rebates would make up for the difference. So we went on a test drive... In a Sonic exactly like the rental car I just returned! I salivated all over the steering wheel and fell in love. Calvin looked out for me. He asked me questions about what I wanted in a car and gave me my options. I could go with the 2016 Spark and pay the $3500 difference, or I could go straight in to the Sonic. It was a bigger car than I wanted but had the power bells and whistles that I longed for. It was time o have a big boy car. Calvin remained professional and ever once did he come across as a pushy salesman. He engaged me in conversation and listened well. He established trust, didn't push, and clearly paid attention to what I said. All traits of a good sales person. And a successful one. No left with a beautiful, new Chevy Sonic LTZ turbo. I looooove my car and thanks Calvin about every time I blast that sound system and speed down Baltimore streets. A side note: I needed a couple things fixed soon after. Calvin and the service department took good care of me. The service department took good care of me with the Spark. I'm completely satisfied. Always have been.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Buying Experience Ever!!
by 12/12/2015on
Everyone at the dealership was so nice! A great experience - I was in and out so quickly! I got a great car, at a great price, without a lot of back and forth. I left very happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfaction
by 11/27/2015on
They unexpectedly got a deal done for me and I was completely satisfied with the deal that was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great experience!
by 10/03/2015on
Our experience at Heritage Chevrolet was incredible. Jerome Nelson was fantastic to work with. He was extremely kind and professional. We came in to buy in the evening with our 3-year old and 1-year old, and he treated them extremely well, even when tiredness got the best of our youngest son. He made the process very easy for us and when it is time to buy again, we will make sure we come back to him. Thanks! We love our new SUV! Kevin and Jennifer McGeogh
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience!
by 06/05/2015on
Just a wonderful experience at Heritage, especially my salesperson, Ernie Kosmakos. He was just a dream to work with, he was patient with me and just about held my hands through the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Corvette Stingray
by 12/19/2014on
Ernie and his management team made my year. They were able to find the 2015 Corvette Stingray that I wanted. Where as other dealerships could not. Ernie kept me informed every step of the way. I definitely would do business with Heritage again. I also would recommend family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buick Regal purchase
by 11/20/2014on
Our salesman, Ernie, was great to work with and made the experience wonderful. I would definitely recommend the dealership to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 11/05/2014on
Louis was absolutely outstanding. I sincerely appreciated his "non-pressure" approach. He was very customer and service oriented and extremely personable. We felt like we were dealing with a friend. He always followed up. He is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Camera
by 10/18/2014on
Wanted back up camera was told it had it when I got it home found it didnt have one now looking to see if I can have one instaled
Heritage Deep Ruby Experience
by 10/04/2014on
My entire experience at your dealership has been extremely positive. Ernie is anoutstanding pperson and salesmen. I visit several other dealerships before Heritage and Ernie was by far a superior individual to deal with. I was very important to Ernie and that stood out to me. Ernie was professional at all times but yet was a real person and a pleasure to be around. Tom Carter also represented Heritage in a very comfortable and professional manner. They made my experience at Heritage a memorable one. Heritage is fortunate to havethese two quality people on yyour team. They are both winners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 lacross
by 08/24/2014on
The salesman was very professional and did all he could do to see that I got the car of my choice at an acceptable price.
Always a Pleasure
by 07/28/2014on
This is the third Chevy we have purchased from Heritage and we will be back. They listen to what we want and what we need and find the balance. We never feel pressured and they are exceedingly helpful We have worked with Ed, Steve and Nick and they have all exceeded our expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A very positive experience
by 07/08/2014on
Most important to me as a woman who has purchased a number of vehicles on my own, at no time was there even a hint of the condescending male attitude I am all too often subjected to by automotive salesmen. That alone makes this Heritage dealership the first stop for my future automotive purchases. But that isn't the only reason this experience was a very positive one. My salesperson, Edward W, and all other involved employees were universally helpful and professional. I was very pleased that Edward was willing and able to explain every aspect of my chosen vehicle, and I am satisfied that I received the absolute best deal possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Overall a great dealership
by 07/01/2014on
My sales person, Nikolay s was the best sales person l ever met. He transported my car to Philadelphia, pa after the recall was done. The price of the car was perfect for me. My only negative is the financial officer who served me. He was too pushy when I started many times that I didn't want any dealer services perfrom.... It was almost insulting to me... How many times can a person say no and then try to make me feel guilty for refusing. When it comes time to buy a new car.... I will definitely vist your dealership again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 06/05/2014on
Jerome N and Mike Lu were fantastic to deal with! I did not feel any pressure and they were very thorough in demonstrating the features of the vehicle. Very happy with my Buick Encore and have already recommended Jerome and Mike to friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments