Customer Reviews of Heritage Toyota Owings Mills
Great Dealership!!
by 04/05/2022on
Best Toyota dealer I ever seen in USA. First of all I want to thanks Mr. Brain Park for his help, he did great job with finding this car for me and doing all necessary documentation jobs. Everything was completed on time and my family is happy now. If i would plan to purchase my second Toyota i definitely will visit this place. They gave me good deal for this hot car and offered me good trade in price for my old Toyota Highlander. Great job, thanks everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Dealership!
by 03/26/2022on
My experience buying my new 2022 Toyota Rav4, Hybrid was a pleasure. Joey Cheng was an outstanding sales professional. Bought the vehicle while still on a ship inbound from Japan. Joey kept us updated on where and when the vehicle would come in. Didn't wait long. The SUV was beautiful and prepped nicely. My financing was handled by Stephanie and let me tell you, she went above and beyond to get me an awesome deal. I especially loved the support that Toyota showed to the Ukraine Country. My Prayers go out to all caught in this Crisis. Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills has got a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honesty on Display
by 08/26/2021on
Today I brought my car in for a service appointment. The light had come on indicating service was needed, I thought. Initially, I saw low tire pressure and charging system. I put air in tires, and made an appointment. Eric Tossman, the service agent spoke with me, went to the car and went to check the car. The service light was on, but I could once again see my pedometer. Eric told me the purpose of the light and I told him that I would not need an oil change for another 2,000 miles as indicated on the sticker. Mr. Tossman could have sent my car in for “anything “ and charged me $$$, but he was honest. I did not owe anything. He reset the reminder Yes, this is detailed but I want to share my experience. This gentleman was kind and honest. Heritage is fortunate to have him on their staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 01/31/2021on
Evon Green is a fantastic salesman. When I visited the dealership, his friendly greeting and smile was very welcoming. In addition, he was very patient and understanding in helping me to find the best deal possible for me. I felt as though he was not just looking for another sale, but was willing to listen and work with me in order to meet my needs. He also went the extra mile to follow up with me after I purchased the car to see how I was enjoying the new car. Evon really demonstrated customer service in a very high and professional manner that makes me conclude that he is an excellent salesman.
CPO on edmunds, not CPO at dealership
by 12/17/2020on
They've got cars posted on edmunds claiming they are certified pre-owned, but when you negotiate OTD price, they add $1495 to certify it to the price posted on edmunds. Refuse to itemize their offers during negotiation as well
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills
by 09/30/2020on
My wife and I were looking to purchase a 2020 Camry. We decided to stop by Heritage Toyota Owings Mills just to see what was on the lot and do some price comparison. I had been shopping on the internet, so we knew what we wanted in advance. While we were browsing a sales rep approached us, Brian Parks. We told him we were just looking, so not being pushy, he stood away while we were looking. We then started a conversation. We told him what we wanted to see, so he directed us some cars. We didn't like anything we saw on the lot, so he ask to go inside. He would look on their website and show us some more vehicles. After awhile and not seeing anything we liked he came upon a Camry that fit everything we were looking for. Price, color, accessories, but it was in another lot. We decided to go with him just to look and we were impressed. No high pressure sales just listening to our needs and helping us find what we wanted. I will give Brian Parks a five star rating for his service. If you are looking for a Camry I would highly recommend you look Brian Parks up at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills, MD. The only thing negative was after Brian made the sale we had to sit and wait too long to get to talk to finance.
Excellent & pleasant experience at Heritage Toyota Owings Mills
by 05/23/2020on
We purchased a very nice Toyota Camry at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills. We were very pleased and satisfied with our salesperson Stephanie Shi. She was very helpful, courteous, took care of us throughout the whole negotiation. Stephanie and the team (Sales Manager Darrin Porter & Finance Manager Carlos Guzman) made it a smooth and money worth buying experience. Great team work. We would definitely rate this dealership as the best to do business with and highly recommend Stephanie Shi.
Long distance deal comes up short on 4th and goal
by 12/26/2019on
It can be quite the challenge finding a dealership with an active Internet sales staff, most the time you get an automated email and any further emails going over a framework to a potential deal is met with lackluster response or "you have to come in before we talk numbers" So, the lone positive aspect of our recent trip to Heritage Toyota Owings Mills was that the Internet sales team. Being over an hour and a half away, we figured there was enough confidence that traveling so far would yield a positive transaction given the quick, responsive and professional nature of our email exchanges. What started to turn this experience south was when the sales manager (Mr. Jermstad) took a look at our trade-in and proceeded to down talk the manufacture and how they have come down in quality and not holding on to value. He asked us on a couple occasions if the car had ever been in an accident while rubbing the back door edge commenting how it sat compared to the body of the car. (hint for those playing at home... it has never been in an accident) When compared to the other side of the car, which looked the exact same, the comment was made that "maybe that's how they are made" to further try and discredit the manufacture or show a perceived "flaw". After test driving the new Toyota (all good!) and getting to the fun paperwork, once I saw the trade-in allowance, I knew this deal was on shaky grounds. Not being an extraordinary amount off the mark, Mr. Jermstad came back over and conveyed we should go sell the car privately as he couldn't do anything further to help. The main concern here is that the dealership provided a "guesstimate" number via email which takes the VIN, total mileage and maybe some options and select "fair" as the condition. "Fair", as a condition as it states in a small paragraph below the term 18% of cars would fall into this category where there are cosmetic or mechanical issues. Our trade-in was less than 5 years old, no cosmetic issues (no major dents, dings, curb rash) brand new tires... and nothing mechanical, service records to back it all up. The car should be considered "good" to "very good". The ultimate kicker here being no one actually got in the car and took it for a drive... it was a 2 minute walk around by Mr. Jermstad and that's all she wrote! If we would have known that our trade-in would get massively discredited it would have saved us a long round trip.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Exceptional service!
by 09/22/2017on
This was the second time I purchased an SUV from this dealership, and it was another wonderful experience! Carlos Subido was very accommodating, patient and knowledgeable. He worked really hard to look for the car that meets my specifications, and consistently gave me updates on the search process. He was able to give me a very good deal without pressure. Very happy with his excellent service. Thanks Carlos and Heritage Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professionalism!!!
by 09/21/2017on
I love my 2017 Rav 4!!! I would like to thank Carlos Subido for his exceptional job in making my buying experience smooth sailing. He is very informative & he was answering every questions of ours patiently. We will be coming back to Mike one heritage Toyota for the years ahead.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Certified
by 09/11/2017on
Heritage Toyota Owingsmills is a great place to purchase your vehicle. I was please to with the great customer service & professionalism of the my sales consultant Derek Booth. I would definitely return & refer family & friends
EXCELLENT!!!
by 06/28/2017on
Our experience with Heritage Toyota Owings Mills was EXCELLENT! Huge thank you to Tom Gasper & Dan Matysek for their guidance/assistance. My husband and I were looking to upgrade our current vehicle but undecided as to which Toyota 4Runner trim level to purchase. The staff was very knowledgeable allowing us to make a well-informed decision, and we LOVE our new ride! Attentive, informative and genuine, these guys are the best in the business. Thank you a thousand times over! - SW & JW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First vehicle
by 02/06/2017on
Absolutely love my new Rav4! I had been searching for about a month at various dealerships for the right Rav4. Out of all Toyota dealerships I visited I only went back to one: Heritage Toyota. There, I felt I was not wasting my time. No fast talking or pressure. The salesperson that helped me was Derek Booth. Derek was extremely helpful when it came to explaining the different trims and prices. If it wasn't for his help, I might have been still looking around at dealerships. I wouldn't trade my Rav4 for anything in the world. I'm so glad I went to Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Expericence
by 01/29/2017on
The entire experience (start to finish) at Heritage Toyota/Owings Mills could not have been better. Friendly atmosphere and our Sales Specialist/Levi Lafferty could not have been more accommodating. He is very knowledgeable and professional. We have purchased several Toyota's from numerous dealerships in the MD/VA area over the last 10 years and this was the best car buying experience we have ever had. 2nd to none. We will return to Heritage Toyota/Owings Mills on our next purchase. Thanks to Levi and the rest of the staff.
Exceptional Car Buying due to Joey Cheng
by 08/28/2016on
THANK YOU - THANK YOU - THANK YOU - what a great experience - BEST EVER - in buying a new car. Joey Cheng our incredible sales consultant, who is Toyota Master Certified, went above and then some with his exceptional customer service, follow up with questions, technical knowledge of the cars, and just an all around nice guy. He is very professional with a comfortable personality and very low key in his salesmanship - so no pressure at all from him. He found the exact car we wanted and had it brought to his dealership. Went over all the features, which were a lot, but he explains it all with such ease. The car was detailed and immaculate when we went out to look at it. I have owned over 7 Toyotas in my life and this by far has been the best experience and my favorite car. This is our second car from R&H Toyota. The first was 25 yrs ago and that was a great experience too. I can't say enough positive comments about Joey. I'm just thankful he was our sales guy when we walked into the dealership because we will be repeat customers for Joey as long as he is there !!!!! I know managers tend to get a bad rap but I have to say - Daniel Matysek - the Manager Joey brought over to say high to us was great. Again low key, nice to talk with, no pressure at all. The conversation was nice and pleasant and he shook our hands and said let me know if you have any questions or I can be of any assistance. Traditionally we all know the manager won't let you leave until you sign a deal or leave frustrated but not Daniel. Great guy !!!!! The finance guy - Steve Poisal - again, no pressure when we went to sign the papers. He explained all the options, what his thoughts were, we declined and we signed the papers and off we went with a beautiful new car, with a very great buying experience and I'm happy to recommend JOEY CHENG at R&H to anyone and everyone !!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very easy and informative car buying experience. Very easy to deal lwith fr
by 04/30/2016on
We were on the fence as to whether to buy or stick with our old car, but with the 0% financing we decided to check out what was available. We knew in advance what our price range was and we were very impressed with the knowledge that our salesman, Rob Steiner, was able to impart to us without having to constantly search for the information. He showed us 3 different options that we were interested in and explained the differences in features for each car. He also knew the prices for the various items if we wanted to go with the lower price car and have items added. Made the decision much easier with all the facts in place rather than wasting time having to go back to the showroom to bring up the information. This is the second car we have bought from him and this dealership and we highly recommend it to our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 04/14/2016on
I Purchased my 2016, Camry back and December. The staff here at R&H were fantastic, courteous, and a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed their dedication to customer service so much, that I returned today and purchased a new 4Runner. I was taken care of promptly and it was a great experience. Everyone is so knowledgeable, especially Stephanie Thornton. She is a true asset to this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My "Adopted" Top-Tier Dealership!
by 04/07/2016on
Unfortunately, I didn't purchase my Toyota Tacoma from R&H although, I wish I had.I have been taking my Tacoma to R&H for all scheduled maintenance and warranty repairs. I have "adopted" R&H as my dealership but, they treat me as if I'm really one of the family! I can be fairly prickly when it comes to auto dealerships but, I have to say I have had the most positive experience at R&H I have ever had! They work very hard to for their customers and make it look easy. They treat you as if you're a member of their family. On my most recent service visit, Colin, my Service Adviser was extremely professional. All of the Service staff are courteous and friendly. R&H is a top-tier dealership that treats their customers like they are also "Top-Tier." I am proud to recommend R&H to all of my friends and family. T.Brown 04/06/2016
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/07/2016on
This was the best auto dealership that I have ever been to. Everyone worked with me and was so kind and the service went so smooth. I would recommend them to anyone. I give them 5 stars!! They went over and beyond any other car dealership that I have ever been to.......Giving the fact that I don't even like dealerships, I felt as though I was dealing with family or very close friends. Keep it up R&H TOYOTA!!! I will always recommend if anyone is ever looking to service a toyota car!!! Thanks Again Guys!!! ;-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Complete personal Sales Service
by 02/22/2016on
I received the most pleasant welcome and attention during my purchase. Ms. Danielle and Business Manager Ms. Stephanie, delivered on every promise they made. It was truly no hassle buying with such personal service. And the value of my deal was outstanding. I had compared to several other dealerships. They nailed exactly what I wanted and delivered. Truly professional service. Excellent Job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out of Towners
by 01/10/2016on
I have recently joined the growing numbers of shoppers who use the internet to find the best deal. My purchase from R&H Toyota was one of complete satisfaction. My salesperson Ms. Erika Hodge was outstanding and ensure no stone was unturned to provide my wife and I an excellent experience. Not everyone will have the opportunity, as I did, to travel to Maryland and purchase a vehicle, but I recommend that buyers shop the internet and if the opportunity presents itself, take advantage. Basically I was planning a trip to Maryland and took a look at the deals in the area. I made a few calls prior to traveling and Erika at R&H Toyota provided the best service and salesmanship. She is very professional and attentive to her clients needs. And finally, I will check them out again prior to making my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
