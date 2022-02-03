4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I liked that Mr. Santos Mendez greeted us with a smile and hello upon our entry into the store. He worked hard at telling us the differences between 2 vehicles that we were considering. Once we settled on the vehicle that we thought would be the better deal, Mendez quickly passed us on to Jim P, the sales manager Goru. Jim was very likeable and what appeared at first to be a clean-cut honest man. I am an AA 68 year old female who was there with my daughter, an awesome business woman (CEO of a woman-owned Construction Company with the skills to do the work), and my granddaughter, an awesome 11th grader with a 4.8 average aspiring to become a Civil Engineer. Jim worked hard (Kudos to him) to get me a deal with the bank with my not so perfect credit score. I had to put down more money (extra 1k) with a trade in value on my car of 4k and agreeing to higher finance percentage and a higher than (double what I had previously paid or was looking to pay) I accepted the deal. I was signing the paper work with Mr. Mendez when another white sales person came over and took the keys off of Mendez desk while he took my 2nd set of signed paper work back to Jim for approval for the 2021 Cross Trek that I was in the midst of purchasing. Jim came back again and said that all was well, the bank said it was a go. Unbeknownst to me was that my daughter and granddaughter were watching the other sales person show my supposedly vehicle to another customer. Then that watched as the sales person came back in the building and proceed to talk to Jim, Jim when other to the sales person desk and spoke with the sales person. I saw this myself. I did not see the customer. This is what I dislike that happened next. Jim came to me, there are three generations of African-American woman sitting in front of him, he says, "there's a problem with the bank." He fumble around with giving excuses for the bank, yet, at the same time, stating that the bank still wants to finance me. This sounds like the old business tricks played on Black folks during the Jim Crow era. My daughter was livid. She has excellent credit and was looking to purchase the Ascent vehicle the same day. She was turned off by the turn around that Jim presented and question his motive and reasoning.. My grand daughter felt that an injustice was being done to me. These are young Black females who have been taught to work hard, blah,blah,blah and you will receive respect and justice by any human-being wherever you go and in whatever you do. They wanted me to reject the deal. However, I watched Mendez who I had conversate with for a while talking about our commonality of having twins. He worked especially hard. I know that he wanted this to happen that day as he shared that I was a God-sent blessing because he had no appointments set up that day. Sometimes, you can't block another person's blessing even if you want to. The funny thing is that Jim still to me is a gentlemen, although, he lied to get two deals in one day because it was the end of the month. He was smooth with his new found decision to take my vehicle and give to someone else (the deal was made-the vehicle was gone once we left the lot). Had he thought about this and asked himself if there was another way. I really wanted the 2020 ice blue Cross Trek but it was not a limited. He thought it was better to lie to the customer and put the ownness on me for not having less than perfect credit. Mendez worked hard to get me another similar vehicle but it was a 2018 with more mileage. God bless this young man for his efforts and hard work. Jim up the value of the trade-in to appease me and worked with the bank for a 2% less finance. I worked out with a 2018 CrossTrek. I had not had a new vehicle since 2014.If I had not been squeezed out in a sneaky way by Jim, to get this other deal, and, if this process had not hurt my daughter and grand daughter, who have always viewed me as a fighter for what is right and injustice, this review couldn't been an Excellent rating with 5 Stars. All the staff, Santos, Jacob and even Jim, were kind, I writing this encounter to teach my granddaughter that one does not have to fight your battles with guns and knives and nasty words to one another, there are other civilized ways to respond to injustices, pen and paper; and as momma would say, "fight your battles on your knees." Hopefully, Jim and others will read my experience and know that I saw everything as it unfolded. I just choose to put it all in the hands of God; also, I did get a newer car than before. Read more