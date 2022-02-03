Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
Customer Reviews of Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
BEST DEALERSHIP
by 03/02/2022on
TAVON- so thorough and so professional. Got the vehicle I wanted- color- price- trade value And he went over all the features including uploading navigation, starlink and phone connection. All within 2 hours!!!! I have bought cars here before and love this place. JOSH- gave me the best packages to save me money in the long run. Hes quick but very thorough and makes sure he goes over everything In detail. I love this place and will buy my cars Here in the future because Subaru cars are soooo reliable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience, smooth transaction
by 02/28/2022on
I bought my first Subaru over the weekend and had the pleasure of working with Aaron Ringgold and Josh Jones. Both were great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Couldn't been Excellent-5 Stars
by 02/27/2022on
I liked that Mr. Santos Mendez greeted us with a smile and hello upon our entry into the store. He worked hard at telling us the differences between 2 vehicles that we were considering. Once we settled on the vehicle that we thought would be the better deal, Mendez quickly passed us on to Jim P, the sales manager Goru. Jim was very likeable and what appeared at first to be a clean-cut honest man. I am an AA 68 year old female who was there with my daughter, an awesome business woman (CEO of a woman-owned Construction Company with the skills to do the work), and my granddaughter, an awesome 11th grader with a 4.8 average aspiring to become a Civil Engineer. Jim worked hard (Kudos to him) to get me a deal with the bank with my not so perfect credit score. I had to put down more money (extra 1k) with a trade in value on my car of 4k and agreeing to higher finance percentage and a higher than (double what I had previously paid or was looking to pay) I accepted the deal. I was signing the paper work with Mr. Mendez when another white sales person came over and took the keys off of Mendez desk while he took my 2nd set of signed paper work back to Jim for approval for the 2021 Cross Trek that I was in the midst of purchasing. Jim came back again and said that all was well, the bank said it was a go. Unbeknownst to me was that my daughter and granddaughter were watching the other sales person show my supposedly vehicle to another customer. Then that watched as the sales person came back in the building and proceed to talk to Jim, Jim when other to the sales person desk and spoke with the sales person. I saw this myself. I did not see the customer. This is what I dislike that happened next. Jim came to me, there are three generations of African-American woman sitting in front of him, he says, "there's a problem with the bank." He fumble around with giving excuses for the bank, yet, at the same time, stating that the bank still wants to finance me. This sounds like the old business tricks played on Black folks during the Jim Crow era. My daughter was livid. She has excellent credit and was looking to purchase the Ascent vehicle the same day. She was turned off by the turn around that Jim presented and question his motive and reasoning.. My grand daughter felt that an injustice was being done to me. These are young Black females who have been taught to work hard, blah,blah,blah and you will receive respect and justice by any human-being wherever you go and in whatever you do. They wanted me to reject the deal. However, I watched Mendez who I had conversate with for a while talking about our commonality of having twins. He worked especially hard. I know that he wanted this to happen that day as he shared that I was a God-sent blessing because he had no appointments set up that day. Sometimes, you can't block another person's blessing even if you want to. The funny thing is that Jim still to me is a gentlemen, although, he lied to get two deals in one day because it was the end of the month. He was smooth with his new found decision to take my vehicle and give to someone else (the deal was made-the vehicle was gone once we left the lot). Had he thought about this and asked himself if there was another way. I really wanted the 2020 ice blue Cross Trek but it was not a limited. He thought it was better to lie to the customer and put the ownness on me for not having less than perfect credit. Mendez worked hard to get me another similar vehicle but it was a 2018 with more mileage. God bless this young man for his efforts and hard work. Jim up the value of the trade-in to appease me and worked with the bank for a 2% less finance. I worked out with a 2018 CrossTrek. I had not had a new vehicle since 2014.If I had not been squeezed out in a sneaky way by Jim, to get this other deal, and, if this process had not hurt my daughter and grand daughter, who have always viewed me as a fighter for what is right and injustice, this review couldn't been an Excellent rating with 5 Stars. All the staff, Santos, Jacob and even Jim, were kind, I writing this encounter to teach my granddaughter that one does not have to fight your battles with guns and knives and nasty words to one another, there are other civilized ways to respond to injustices, pen and paper; and as momma would say, "fight your battles on your knees." Hopefully, Jim and others will read my experience and know that I saw everything as it unfolded. I just choose to put it all in the hands of God; also, I did get a newer car than before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+ Rating
by 02/24/2022on
Coming from a customer service background, I can truly say that working with Heritage's team of gentlemen far surpassed my expectations. Everyone was very patient with me throughout the whole process, and thanks to Joshua Jones my monthly payment was able to be what I could reasonably afford with a low APR. He along with others made me feel like I was family, not just a customer. It made my experience even more special. Plus, I ended up driving out in the new car that I wanted! I couldn't be any happier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Josh Jones is awesome!
by 02/23/2022on
Josh Jones was very helpful with financing options for my new vehicle. It was a pleasure to work with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Make sure you ask for Josh Jones
by 02/23/2022on
Josh Jones was extremely helpful with warranty options for my new Suburu. I'm a happy customer and look forward to future business at Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
See Josh in finance!
by 02/21/2022on
I’ve bought two cars here. Josh Jones in finance has always taken care of me, even after the fact when I didn’t get him as a finance manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Finance man
by 02/21/2022on
Milton Taylor is a great asset to the Heritage Corp. He's totally professional, knowledgeable and humble. As long as I'm driving I'll buy my vehicles from Heritage and Mr. Milton Taylon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love subaru!
by 02/17/2022on
I love going back to subaru. Cause I know they won’t let me down. From purchasing my own vehicle to servicing it. Milton helped me a lot financing my car. He worked and tried his best to work the numbers that is within my budget and has all coverage that we know I’m going to need. I definitely recommend this dealership and working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2022 Suburu Ascent Purchase
by 02/16/2022on
My wife and I have been trying to find the right SUV to transport our girls around and enjoy as an everyday vehicle. When we centered on the Suburu Ascent, we called around, and Heritage Subaru Owings Mills had the options we wanted and their reps were the most communicative and accommodating. I worked with Michael P. who did a fantastic job from start to finish: Answering all of my initial questions about my options, giving me a test drive of the vehicle, discussing all the impressive capabilities of the car, outlining additional services, and helping to tee-up all the requirements necessary for financing and trade-in process. He could not have been more responsive and supportive throughout the experience - A+ customer service. Josh helped to take care of my financing and made that process an absolute breeze, being open and honest about the best options to help finalize the transaction. He also worked to get me ideal rates and my targeted monthly payments. This was an excellent experience and quite fast, given how long buying a new car can take. It was just a few hours and I was on the road with a killer new 2022 Suburu Ascent. We love it! Many thanks to the great staff at Owings Mills for the great teamwork and superb service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic service 3 times in a row
by 02/04/2022on
I just love working with Tavon Shannon and Josh Jones when it comes to buying a car. They by far are the best I have ever worked with in all my years of car buying. They always make sure to take care of me and get me the best deal possible. They have seen my growth credit wise over these last few years and they celebrate those victories. If they know you are at the dealership for anything they will make sure they come by just to say hello. 2 of the best at Heritage Subaru Owings Mills.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/31/2022on
Josh Jones was helpful and patient during the process. He made me feel very comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 01/21/2022on
Dealing with Josh Jones left me feeling as I was purchasing my vehicle with my own free will. If you want no hassle, no pressure, and the honest truth about your finances. Go to Heritage and see Josh Jones.
Great sales experience!
by 01/16/2022on
Bought a new Crosstrek. Great sales consultant with Aaron. Low key, no pressure! Worked with finance director Jacob who was really helpful regarding gap and replacement coverage questions. Would definitely return to Heritage in Owings Mills!
Outstanding experience . Mei Kei really listens to her customers needs.
by 09/24/2020on
Mei Kei took care of our needs with patience and a thorough knowledge of the cars. She takes the stress out of buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good job Mei Kei at Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
by 09/04/2020on
This was the 2nd Subaru Outback I purchased. The buying process in the past has always been trying. However, at Heritage, Mei Kei Hong made it as enjoyable as possible. She was very understanding of my needs and went out of her way to satisfy me as a customer. She put together a deal far greater than expected and made the buying process acceptable. She took her time and explained the ins and outs of all the new features on my 2020 Outback. Her follow up to questions was excellent.I will absolutely buy my next car from her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills Gets an A+
by 01/23/2020on
I had a really great car buying experience at Heritage Subaru Owings Mils. My salesperson was Mei Kei, and she was perfectly suited as a sales person. She understood the car, all of the details, and also anticipated my questions. She even knew when to step back when I was feeling overwhelmed with information. I've never had fun buying a car until this experience, and I highly recommend Heritage Subaru Owings Mills and Mei Kei as a truly helpful sales person. I got a beautiful car, with everything I need to make me feel happy and safe, at a reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Subaru
by 10/07/2019on
Just bought another Subaru from Heritage and once again I am very pleased with the purchase. Mei Kei was my salesperson. She was a pleasure to work with. I was astonished at her knowledge of the details - safety features and perks. No stress or pressure. Purchasing the car was actually fun!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Emily and Vinny deserve more than 5 stars
by 07/30/2019on
Emily and Vinny were absolute joys to work with, and made the process of buying my new Subaru enjoyable. I spent a total of 8 hours at the dealership over two visits, which could have been tiresome. They answered my endless questions with endless patience and genuine "let's figure it out together" camaraderie, and they even had me laughing the whole time I was there. Time went by so quickly because I was learning constantly, and because it felt like hanging out. First, Vinny. I really appreciated Vinny's honesty and humility - he was assigned to help us on his first week on the job, and shared that with us immediately. He was so good-natured, and I respected him deeply for being upfront about what he did and didn't know. His drive and determined work ethic were readily apparent from how he stuck with us through the whole process, shadowing Emily and learning from her as well as from my questions and research. Vinny connected us with Emily, where we were in experienced, capable hands. She knew everything about every car I was considering, including non-Subarus. She could call to mind detailed specs with ease, and was able to compare them and communicate their differences professionally and in a way that was accessible to me. She seemed to have a mental catalogue of which cars were on the lot, and which cars would best fit my needs. She always had that astute customer service eye on whether we had enough snacks and water. She was down to earth and transparent about what I needed, and what might be extra features I wouldn't make good use of. Most appreciated of all is how she advocated for me to the finance people. She seemed to have endless energy to keep going back to them with my various requests and offers. We landed on a deal that worked for my budget, matched the offer from Hyundai that I had been considering, and happened to be my dream car. I had spent almost 6 months researching and considering which car I would buy. Ultimately, as I neared the end of that marathon, Vinny and Emily crossed the finish line with me. 100% recommend them both!! They each deserve 10 out of 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
5 Stars are NOT enough
by 02/01/2019on
I will forever praise Mei Kei and the Heritage Subaru team for their outstanding service. I have NEVER felt more comfortable in a dealership as I did with this awesome team. I would not have been able to do it without Mei Kei, her kindness, her sweetness, her absolute outstanding knowledge of the cars she sells, I was amazed by her skill!!! I drove almost 2 hrs from PA to Heritage Subaru and every second, every mile was worth it. I am IN LOVE with my 2019 Subaru Crosstrek and her name is not only "my forever car" but Sassy Simone! I can only give 5 stars but know they deserve 10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Overall great experience!
by 10/12/2018on
I had a lot of preconceived notions about buying my car from a dealership, but I was wrong on all counts. I worked with Rob Woods - my salesperson - and he was incredibly helpful, while not being too pushy or fake. He answered all my questions and followed up on everything we agreed to after I bought the car. I also worked with a number of folks at the dealership in finance and sales and everyone was incredibly helpful, nice, and efficient with my time. I honestly couldn't believe how smooth the whole process went and would definitely recommend Heritage Subaru Owings Mills to all my loved ones. I am a forever customer now!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments