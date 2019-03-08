sales Rating

I started emailing Heritage on a Monday morning as I was looking to buy a 2014 Fiat Abarth. I quickly got a response from Bill C. He confirmed that the models I was interested in were in stock and I made an appointment for the following morning. I arrived and one of the models we had talked about was ready for me to take out on a test drive. The test drive was great as it had some city driving and highway for me to really feel what the car would be like which is important for a sports car. When we got back I had decided on the specific car I wanted to talk about and we were able to reach a fair price I was comfortable with. I did not have to haggle with my trade in value as it was exactly where wanted it to be with their first offer. I told Bill was running out of time and asked if I should come back later tonight to pick up the car and give my trade over as I had to get to work. Bill expedited things for me so I would be able to take the car that morning and told me I could come back to get my detail. When I went to the financing department to sign all of the paperwork I was offered various warranty information. I explained to Tony, the finance manager, that I would have to decline because I needed to leave and would not be able to accept anything without reading all of the fine print and details. Tony told me that he would allow me an extra day to look over everything and would not finalize all of my paperwork until I had decided. I called him the next day (Wednesday) and told him I would be in the dealership Thursday morning to get my detail, free tank of gas, and to sign final papers as I wanted to add two warranty's and he said that was fine. I went in Thursday morning to finalize everything and was in and out in about an hour and a half. Everyone at Heritage Fiat has been great to me and Bill has followed up with me a few times to see how I am liking the car and to see if I needed anything. I also have spoken with their parts department about ordering some extra accessories and they were very quick to response as well. I highly recommend Heritage Fiat for any Fiat needs. Read more