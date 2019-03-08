Best of the Best Sales Team
08/03/2019
I cant say enough good things about this group. I was impressed from the first conversation through the vehicle purchase. My salesman, Kevin Howard, and Sales Manager Jason Scarlett showed me professional, friendly and most importantly honesty and integrity. I have been looking for the "Mustang for me" and I thought I found it a time before, but literally walked out of the dealership because of the typical used car salesman tactics(you know what I mean ). This was the extreme exact opposite! I have purchased a few used cards over the last 20 years, and these guys (and the rest of the staff we interacted with at the dealership) were a cut above. I felt comfortable and felt I could trust them. Another prime example, during the test drive, something was not "right" I am not a certified mechanic, but I knew something was not right with it. I shared this with the sales team - fully expecting to get blown off, oh well it is nothing the checked it out and its all fine....yada yada......But to my amazement - they did not challenge or counter.....They said they would have their mechanic take a look at it and verify it is nothing to be concerned about or fix it if they find something. Long story, they found an issue and they toke care of getting it fixed and kept me informed the entire process through this. And I may not have mentioned this, but I live 1.5-2 hours from this dealership. I am very glad I toke a chance to inquire. I can not recommend you see these guys. They are by far the most professional, honest and friendly team I have ever interacted with. You will not be disappointed.
08/03/2019
Typical Used Car Experience
04/25/2017
I received one of the phone calls advertising a great offer on my used vehicle. I brought it down for them to look at and waited almost an hour for what them to present an offer. When they presented the offer on my vehicle, they came in nearly $2,500 dollars under fair trade in value through NADA and Kelly Blue Book. The initial offer was even under what the black book wholesale value was and the high side of the offer would have been $300 over wholesale. The vehicle was ready for sale besides needing to be detailed. I did not disclose that the vehicle was already inspected because I was curious about what the "Great Offer" would be. The bottom line is that I would not recommend this dealer to anyone as they did not come across as honest and tried to take advantage of a situation and a potential customer. I have been in the automotive industry for 13 years and have helped numerous customers through the car buying process. Heritage Fiat should be ashamed. Update: I traded the vehicle in to Koons of Westminster and without any negotiation was presented an offer of $2500 more than what Heritage Fiat offered.
A very pleasant car buying experience
01/10/2016
Both Kevin and Chris made buying our first Fiat a great experience. They are very knowledgeable and did not pressure us at all. We love our new 500X and feel like we got a good deal.
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE MY NEW CAR!
11/18/2015
Driving by the Heritage dealership in Owings Mills and on a whim stopped in to look at the Fiats. I have always wanted a Fiat and 30 minutes later I drove home with a new Fiat 500 Cabrio. Chris greeted my right away, was knowledgeable about the car and it's features. Financing was quick and I got a great interest rate and no hard sell on other options that I did not want.
Excellent at Heritage FIAT
07/25/2015
We had a great time buying a FIAT Sport from this location. Michael Phelps was excellent in assisting us in our search. He did a great job in communicating cars to us. He drove 3 hours away to get the car we wanted.
Buying a 2014 Abarth from Heritage Fiat
08/20/2014
I started emailing Heritage on a Monday morning as I was looking to buy a 2014 Fiat Abarth. I quickly got a response from Bill C. He confirmed that the models I was interested in were in stock and I made an appointment for the following morning. I arrived and one of the models we had talked about was ready for me to take out on a test drive. The test drive was great as it had some city driving and highway for me to really feel what the car would be like which is important for a sports car. When we got back I had decided on the specific car I wanted to talk about and we were able to reach a fair price I was comfortable with. I did not have to haggle with my trade in value as it was exactly where wanted it to be with their first offer. I told Bill was running out of time and asked if I should come back later tonight to pick up the car and give my trade over as I had to get to work. Bill expedited things for me so I would be able to take the car that morning and told me I could come back to get my detail. When I went to the financing department to sign all of the paperwork I was offered various warranty information. I explained to Tony, the finance manager, that I would have to decline because I needed to leave and would not be able to accept anything without reading all of the fine print and details. Tony told me that he would allow me an extra day to look over everything and would not finalize all of my paperwork until I had decided. I called him the next day (Wednesday) and told him I would be in the dealership Thursday morning to get my detail, free tank of gas, and to sign final papers as I wanted to add two warranty's and he said that was fine. I went in Thursday morning to finalize everything and was in and out in about an hour and a half. Everyone at Heritage Fiat has been great to me and Bill has followed up with me a few times to see how I am liking the car and to see if I needed anything. I also have spoken with their parts department about ordering some extra accessories and they were very quick to response as well. I highly recommend Heritage Fiat for any Fiat needs.
A pleasurable buying experience FIAT 500L /Trekking
05/22/2014
I inquired about a car online and got a quick response from Ian K. Ian (a knowledgeable car guy...and on Fiat specs) was able to answer all my questions accurately. I drove 3hrs to get the car because Heritage was responsive, had the best inventory and the exact car I wanted with all options, and gave me price that made the trip worth it! They have followed up on the sale as well to make sure everything was OK. I like a place that can make a fair deal AND know the product they are selling.....Heritage did that for me.
From one to another!!
05/08/2014
Had the pleasure of dealing with the wonderful Amy K on a rainy last day of the month when I decided to do some car shopping. I decided it was time to trade up from my fantastic little 500 Sport on the AWESOME Abarth Cabrio!! Had picked out the one I wanted which happened to be one of the last '13 models. Not only was everyone great to deal with I got a fantastic deal to boot!! Cant give enough stars that I want to!!!! Would give infinite amount if possible!!
Best car buying experience
02/12/2014
I have been searching for a vehicle to replace my 2001 Toyota Rav-4 for a couple of months. I walked into Heritage Mazda and spoke with Michael A. without having any idea what I wanted to drive. Michael has been so diligent and helpful throughout my search, and we have exchanged countless emails, phone calls, and visits. Last night, I finally sealed the deal, and I have to say that it would have taken so much longer for me to purchase a car if it weren't for Michael making the process as comfortable as he did. He absolutely knows his cars, and did not hesitate to give me honest opinions, even when it was a car that he could have sold me on the lot! He has since moved next door to Heritage Fiat, but I would send anyone his way. He was just wonderful to work with.
Outstanding 5 Star Service
11/25/2013
From the minute I walked on the lot to browse the Fiat inventory to time I was handed the key to my new Fiat, all transactions with this dealership was the ultimate in professionalism. See Amy K. to buy your next car. Tony H. in Financing, is great. The entire staff was accomodating. A painless and happy process, words not used to describe car buying. I'm a former MINI owner, now I'm a Fiat convert because of this positive buying experience.
Fast and Painless
10/15/2013
Purchased a previously owned vehicle. My salesperson, Treacy, was a delight; very personable, no pressure, knowledgeable about the vehicle I purchased. It was the fastest car purchase I have every made.
sales personel
10/08/2013
My sales person was Chris R. and he was a gem. So very patient, always smiling and answered every question, no matter how stupid they were. A great guy. So were all the staff, the manager and the guy that did the paper transaction. All nice and helpful. Never had a better car buying experience.
Great Service
09/28/2013
Called Heritage because I found a used car on cars.com. Called and spoke with Treacy M. Treacy said the car was available. Arrived the next day and car was ready for a test drive. Wound up purchase the car. Treacy provided great service during the whole process. Definitely recommend Heritage Fiat.
Fiat friend
09/24/2013
I had a great experience at Heritage Fiat! I stopped in to get information on the 500L. I was expecting the stereotypical pushy salesman...the kind you see on TV....but was more than pleasantly surprised when I met Treacy. He provided me with all of the information I wanted and more. He was not only very professional and polite, but made me feel like I had made a friend that day. He said I should call him with any questions I have and let him know when I am ready to buy. I truly appreciated Treacy's professionalism and the respect I was given. I didn't feel like I was being rushed out because I wasn't buying at the time and will definitely be calling when I am ready to buy.
NEw Fiat 500L! Love it!
09/05/2013
Heritage Fiat was one of about four dealership trying to get my business when I was considering buying a new Fiat 500L. They were the most responsive and offered a great deal. Would recommend them highly!
Great Experience!
08/18/2013
I found the Chrysler 200 I thought I wanted online and Treacy followed up with me immediately. He was sincere and not pushy. When I arrived at the showroom, a trip I was dreading, the warmth of the entire staff put me at ease and made the entire experience an enjoyable one. After three test drives, I knew the car I wanted, and the rest of the process went smoothly and easily. My thanks to Treacy M. for being gracious and genuine and to Tony "Julio" H., my finance guy, for making this experience painless and fun. Definitely recommended.
Pre owned purchase
08/12/2013
I had been searching for a well-equipped SUV when I found mine on Mile One. When I stopped in to see it I was directed to Treacy in the Fiat salesroom who became my salesperson. This was my first experience trading and buying in a dealership. Based on that, I would recommend Heritage to anyone without reservation. Treacy, Al and Ken in sales really helped easy my concerns and answered my questions. Rick in the business office took his time explaining my options regading the various warranties offered. The facilities at the showroom are top-notch and classy. All in all, a very positive experience.
Randy was Great!
06/24/2013
We bought a used Chysler Town & Country and Randy and the finance guy Tony were great with no pressure at all. It was the best experience I have ever had at a car dealer. I would definately recommend them to anyone looking for a car.
Tom was AMAZING!
05/30/2013
We bought a FIAT 500 Sport last night from Tom D., and he did a GREAT job!! He was very friendly, fast, accurate, honest and the whole thing was an awesome experience. By far the best car buying experience we have ever had!! Thanks Tom!!
totally satisfied
05/29/2013
I was totally impressed with the service provided to myself and my family while purchasing the awesome Fiat 500 at this dealership. Both Treacy and Kenny provided us with exceptional service; both were extremely kind, understanding, friendly, and patient. I would recommend anybody to visit this dealership, and ask for Treacy and Kenny! Thanks again guys!
Do Youself A Favor...Go to Heritage FIAT
05/23/2013
Heritage FIAT is THE place to go, when you decide to purchase a car or if you are considering a FIAT. I took a FIAT 500 for a test-drive and I was amazed by the economical power of the engine, the quiet, comfortable ride and the many standard features the car sells itself. The quality of the FIAT 500 will astound you. I purchased my FIAT 500 Sport HB almost two weeks ago and I am ready to purchase another one. The incredible choices between the FIAT models, and the various standard/optional features will ensure you find the exact vehicle you want. This is the first time I purchased a vehicle that had everything on my wish list and I did not sacrifice or compromise a single thing. My Sales Consultant was Treacy M. He will treat you with respect. He is an outstanding professional and an even better person. He treats you as a friend first and customer second. Treacy will listen to what you want and expect. He will make sure you are completely satisfied with the vehicle of your choice. Everyone at Heritage FIAT, the managers, service and finance department are there to serve you. Their actions speak volumes, in terms of how confident they are with the product they sell and the service they provide. I am completely satisfied with the car. Treacy ensured I received the best deal possible on the car and he met my financial terms without any hesitation or hassle. He was considerate, honest and extremely knowledgeable about the FIAT product. Treacy gave me some great advice and useful tips about the car. I highly recommend Heritage FIAT to anyone looking to purchase any type of vehicle, but do yourself a favor ask for Treacy and test drive the FIAT 500. I am completely satisfied with my 2013 FIAT 500 Sport HB and my experience at Heritage FIAT.
