Al Packer's White Marsh Ford
Customer Reviews of Al Packer's White Marsh Ford
Great Experience
by 01/14/2021on
Could not have asked for a better experience while buying my new truck. Troy was amazing to work with - from finding the perfect truck to meet my needs to giving me what I wanted for my trade and providing great financing options. Would totally recommend Al Packer Ford of White Marsh
Worst Customer service ever!
by 07/05/2018on
Al Packer Ford of White marsh has absolutely terrible customer service. The worst. I would tell anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle to avoid this dealership like the plague. They use bait and switch tactics on pricing and flat out lie to their customers. My recent purchase was without a doubt the worst buying experience of my life. Once they have you hooked on a vehicle you are no longer important and they will tell you anything you want to hear to keep reeling you in like a fish on a hook. Nothing but, lies for weeks and when the truck finally came in, a full 10 days after the promised delivery date, they just handed me the keys. No going over of the truck. No offers for service. Just here it is and get out. The salesman actually asked me not to fill out the customer survey from Ford! If you do venture into this dealership please avoid dealing with Jimmy Lowrey (sales manager) and Lance Johnson (sales associate). They are master [non-permissible content removed] and they will rip you off. They completely ignored my repeated questions about the advertised Ford A-Z pricing that would have saved me over $4,000.00! Once your deal is written up they will lie to you about anything and everything and they will not honor the advertised pricing. Had this not been a limited edition truck that was extremely hard to find I would have walked away immediately. They screwed me over. Please dont let this happen to you. I will never go back for anything and will tell anyone that will listen to do the same!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stay away from Al Packer Ford
by 09/11/2017on
Purchased a vehicle from Al Packer and was lied to about the vehicle. Horrible service when I contacted the sales manager Jon Lefko he would not discuss the issue and just hung up on me. Stay away from al packer. Not sure why ford would have such a company representing them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Replace air conditioning system
by 09/05/2017on
This was the best experience I have ever had dealing with Ford Motor Company. I had dealt with a different Ford Motor Company and this company Al Packer Ford has gone above and beyond to get my vehicle back on the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review for Ray Rigdon
by 09/01/2017on
The car buying process can be an intimidating and frustrating venture. However, Ray never made the process feel Intimidating or rushed. He was patient with my requests and very personable. He was very informative and thorough on explaining the 2017 ford explorer to my father and I. I think the biggest aspect that I respected was he was not pushy. In addition, He made me feel welcomed and assured me that in the future he would be my go to guy. In closing, I look forward to working with Ray in relation to car questions on my new vehicle and would highly recommend him to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John A. - Middle River Maryland
by 08/30/2017on
As always, a great and friendly experience. Service Consultant Paul Moxx is absolutely great and wonderful to work with. He always takes good care of my 2010 F-350 Super Duty Lariat Truck. He is thorough, fair, friendly, and efficient. Same for Mr. Grimm in finance who helped secure my 2 year/24K mile extended Premium Care warranty on my truck. It paid for itself the first time I used it. A great dealership, with a reputation that is real good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 New Ford Edge Sport
by 08/17/2017on
I inquired about a car when I originally called and was sent to a sales rep who was quick to respond and give recommendations, but when we came to look at the two cars he suggested that met our criteria, he no longer worked for Al Packer. That was fine, but then they sent us to Lance. Aside from letting us test drive those two vehicles, Lance didn't do much else. Any questions we had he either didn't know, or he deferred us to someone else. We went in on a Monday and told him we would have more of a decision by Wednesday. I thought he might follow up, which he didn't. He called me Wednesday as we were walking into the dealership. Very pointless. We ended up having a non sales representative work with us on pricing and options while Lance just watched. There was no point in him being there. It was entirely disappointing that he wasn't really involved while he got credit for a sale he didn't do. We found out later that this is something he's known for. When we took the brand new car home, we noticed what looked like glue or something hard on the suade interior, black spots on the rear view mirror, a VERY poorly touched up 1 inch gouge in the exterior paint, and a sticky glue on the steering column. This car cost us about $45,000. It was our first new vehicle and will be the last. We are very unsatisfied with the sales experience, and state of the car. We bought the DVD players for the additional price and are still waiting for the call said to come this week to install them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Al Packer ford review
by 08/08/2017on
Change oil / rotated tires/ good service and fair price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of time
by 05/04/2017on
I did a credit application a week ago the salesman told me there working on it I was also told my credit report showed I was more than 60 days late on a car payment I was furious because I knew this was not true I called my finance company it actually showed I payed two payments ahead of time that's oblivious a inexperienced sales manager or finance manager read my credit report wrong I never received a call back it's been a week I'll go to a dealer where they actually want to sell a vehicle what a waste of time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
VERY HAPPY!!!
by 10/12/2016on
I had an awesome experience at Al Packer Ford!!!! My appointment was with Nate Burgess. When I arrived, he was busy with other customers. Instead of leaving me sitting, he asked his coworker, Lance Johnson to chat with me for a few moments. When he realized his customers might take more time than he felt I should wait, he asked Lance to begin the sales process with me in his stead. EXCELLENT JOB in considering my time and my needs above his own. Lance did an awesome job helping me through the process and Jimmy in the Financing Department went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal the bank could offer. Then Samantha braved the cold to come and teach me a little about the technology available in my new Ford Escape. She was helpful, patient and even offered to help me move my belongings from my old car to my new car! I am pleased with my purchase and pleased with their service. I have already recommended others to visit Nate or Lance for help in buying vehicles. We should be ready to get a second vehicle by April of next year and we will be back at Al Packer Ford! Also, an employee pointed out to me that the owner was on the property. He was walking around, observing operations and talking on his phone. He was not interrupting, nor micromanaging employees. I am very impressed with his leadership. He trusts his employees to know and do their jobs. That makes me trust the employees and be able to work with them to make the second-highest ticket investment I have made (after our home). Thanks Nate, Lance, Jimmy and Samantha!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Al Packer Ford
by 10/02/2016on
I had a very positive buying experience. Everyone I had contact with was polite and professional and made the whole process easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buying experience we ever had in our history of buying 20 new cars.
by 09/01/2016on
Professional, friendly, no pressure selling, worked with us, we could not have been any more satisfied. Nathan was super. He spent a significant amount of time explaining how to work the car and it's myriad of gizmos. We are technically challenged seniors requiring a great deal of time and patience. Nathan did so without rushing us. Financial numbers better then other local dealers by an important amount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Al Packer White Marsh MD Sales & Service
by 08/30/2016on
The sales team, finance officer and the entire staff made our new car purchase worth the trip from southern Pennsylvania, so much so that we returned three days later to buy a second car. You owe it to yourself to shop the Packer dealership, and the service team provides an exceptional level of personal care after the deal. Well done, this is my dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 07/21/2016on
This is the first brand new car I have ever purchased. This was also the 5000 service performed. I had scheduled a appointment the day before. When I arrived, I drove in and a gentleman greeted me right away and ask what service I was there for, told him and showed me where to wait. Just as I was getting out of the car I had some trash in my hand to throw away, he gladly offered to throw it away for me which was nice because I was going right past a garbage can. I felt he was going the extra step for customer service. Nice start so far. Then he told me was was being done to my car a ask if I would like it washed after the service was completed. I said yes. The fast lane service manager waited on me once inside the waiting area. Explained everything to me about the services being performed and the told me there was no charge because I purchased the car there. Overall it took about a half hour and I was back out the door. Employees were very kind and professinal. I will definitely be going there for any further service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NTSB Recall 2011 Ford Mustang
by 07/17/2016on
Service was perform in :45 minutes and I was on my way. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Quick Lane" seems misleading
by 07/06/2016on
For the first time, I made an appointment to get my oil changed, so I wouldn't have to wait 2 hours, yet still had to wait 2 hours. For an Oil Change! That is ridiculous. jiffy lube can do it in 20 minutes or less. You call it the Quick Lane, which seems like false advertising, I have never had it done quickly. I suggest 2 people doing the vehicle at one time, to move it along.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent
by 06/27/2016on
Routine 5 K service. Professionally done in a very timely manner. I appreciate the service I received. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Explorer Purchase
by 03/22/2016on
Just wanted to give a shout out to Al Packer Ford White Marsh. My husband and I recently purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer from Richard Mylinksi and team. We checked it out online via Liberty Mutual TrueCar and Al Packer Ford White Marsh honored the online price when we came in. Richard had the car waiting for us and in a matter of minutes we were out the door with our new vehicle. It really was so fast, simple and easy. Thanks again Al Packer Ford White Marsh team! Regards, Kaneda Whitley
Love my Edge
by 01/23/2016on
Went to Al Packer's White Marsh Ford because I wasn't happy with the Car that I felt stuck with. Arnold Silverman was very helpful and not only got me a fabulous SUV, they got me one with all of the options I wanted plus some I thought I could never afford. They didn't pressure me into taking what they had on their lot and actually exchanged one of theirs with another dealership so i could have the exact color I wanted. The Finance Mgr. was extremely helpful in explaining the Leasing process since I never leased a vehicle before, but this made it even more affordable to have the vehicle I dreamed of. Since then three of my adult children and several friends have purchased new or used vehicles from Arnold and got the same great customer service. Now their servive department is doing all of the maintenance on our vehicles and we get the same great customer service from Paul Mox, our Service Advisor. I will be an Al Packer customer for life!
Great Communication and Service
by 01/15/2016on
I run a business and it is very hard to get away to look at vehicles. I knew the vehicle I wanted as well as color/options. Al Packer had one in stock. Spoke with Josh Eichelberger via phone and email, we came to a price. I told Josh it is hard to get away from work and he offered to do most of the paperwork via email/fax and would deliver the car to my work and I could sign everything there. MY salesman Patrick delivered the vehicle and My wife and I couldn't be happier with our new Ford Edge! Thank Tou all for the great Sales Exerience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Shopping Experience
by 01/13/2016on
Bought a slightly used Ford Explorer from Arnold Silverman at Al Packer last week and it was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Arnold was not pushy at all and knew the Explorer inside and out. I haven't always been a Ford buyer but love the Explorer so I'm sure I'll be back in the future when it is time to upgrade!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
