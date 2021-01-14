3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I inquired about a car when I originally called and was sent to a sales rep who was quick to respond and give recommendations, but when we came to look at the two cars he suggested that met our criteria, he no longer worked for Al Packer. That was fine, but then they sent us to Lance. Aside from letting us test drive those two vehicles, Lance didn't do much else. Any questions we had he either didn't know, or he deferred us to someone else. We went in on a Monday and told him we would have more of a decision by Wednesday. I thought he might follow up, which he didn't. He called me Wednesday as we were walking into the dealership. Very pointless. We ended up having a non sales representative work with us on pricing and options while Lance just watched. There was no point in him being there. It was entirely disappointing that he wasn't really involved while he got credit for a sale he didn't do. We found out later that this is something he's known for. When we took the brand new car home, we noticed what looked like glue or something hard on the suade interior, black spots on the rear view mirror, a VERY poorly touched up 1 inch gouge in the exterior paint, and a sticky glue on the steering column. This car cost us about $45,000. It was our first new vehicle and will be the last. We are very unsatisfied with the sales experience, and state of the car. We bought the DVD players for the additional price and are still waiting for the call said to come this week to install them. Read more