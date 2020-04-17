sales Rating

This place is the epitome of everything people hate about car dealerships. It starts with the bait and switch. The website shows the MSRP, crossed off, followed by the "Ourisman Price" discount, to arrive at the "Transparent Price." In retrospect, the choice of the word "transparent" here is hilarious. This is followed by GM discounts to arrive at the "Sale Price." This is the last time you will ever see anything even close to this price. We arrive at the dealership, and they have a car that matches the description on the website, but apparently has a different VIN. We are shown the retail price on the sticker--150% of the "Sale Price" and told confidently that it's "worth every penny." This is an odd statement, because the salesman was clearly not particularly familiar with this particular model. I mention that they had a much better price online and am assured that if they have essentially the same car on the lot but with different VIN on the website they will generally match the internet price. They will not match the internet price. So we take our test drive. Nice car. Definitely considering it at the advertised price, though not in a rush and planning to test out a few of its contemporaries before making a final decision. When we get back to the dealership, the tired routine where the salesman disappears for long stretches of time to "see what he can do" and "talk to the manager" starts. He comes back to us the first time with an "out the door" price that knocked a whopping 10% off the sticker price. He shows us a worksheet with "ranges" of monthly payments based on that price and a particular interest rate, because apparently, division is hard. Then he launches into how a bigger down payment will reduce the monthly payment. You know, super obvious stuff that has nothing to do with how much they are actually asking you to pay for the vehicle. This is followed by about 10 minutes of pointless stem-winding about things that also have nothing to do with how much they are actually asking you to pay for the vehicle. We are clearly poisoned by the "transparent" price. He explains they put those prices online because otherwise people will go to their competitors instead. Gee, you don't say. He wants to know what, between the "transparent" price and the price he has offered, will get us to walk out the door with the car. Time for another 15 minute disappear and "talk to the manager" session. Good news, for us, they can give us a price that is a mere 22% above the "transparent price." The paper now has a handwritten "for Today" on it. More pressure follows. We try to make clear that we are not driving the car off the lot today. After about 10-15 minutes of this, we are asked if we can talk to the managers on the way out, which means, essentially, more "explaining" to us how monthly payments work. Finally, we escape, exhausted, but at least not hosed. If anyone thinks the "out the door cost" wouldn't be followed with a bunch of made-up fees and charges, I have an amazing bridge to sell you at a "transparent price." Read more