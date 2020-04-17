Exactly What People Hate About Car Dealerships
by 04/17/2020on
This place is the epitome of everything people hate about car dealerships. It starts with the bait and switch. The website shows the MSRP, crossed off, followed by the "Ourisman Price" discount, to arrive at the "Transparent Price." In retrospect, the choice of the word "transparent" here is hilarious. This is followed by GM discounts to arrive at the "Sale Price." This is the last time you will ever see anything even close to this price. We arrive at the dealership, and they have a car that matches the description on the website, but apparently has a different VIN. We are shown the retail price on the sticker--150% of the "Sale Price" and told confidently that it's "worth every penny." This is an odd statement, because the salesman was clearly not particularly familiar with this particular model. I mention that they had a much better price online and am assured that if they have essentially the same car on the lot but with different VIN on the website they will generally match the internet price. They will not match the internet price. So we take our test drive. Nice car. Definitely considering it at the advertised price, though not in a rush and planning to test out a few of its contemporaries before making a final decision. When we get back to the dealership, the tired routine where the salesman disappears for long stretches of time to "see what he can do" and "talk to the manager" starts. He comes back to us the first time with an "out the door" price that knocked a whopping 10% off the sticker price. He shows us a worksheet with "ranges" of monthly payments based on that price and a particular interest rate, because apparently, division is hard. Then he launches into how a bigger down payment will reduce the monthly payment. You know, super obvious stuff that has nothing to do with how much they are actually asking you to pay for the vehicle. This is followed by about 10 minutes of pointless stem-winding about things that also have nothing to do with how much they are actually asking you to pay for the vehicle. We are clearly poisoned by the "transparent" price. He explains they put those prices online because otherwise people will go to their competitors instead. Gee, you don't say. He wants to know what, between the "transparent" price and the price he has offered, will get us to walk out the door with the car. Time for another 15 minute disappear and "talk to the manager" session. Good news, for us, they can give us a price that is a mere 22% above the "transparent price." The paper now has a handwritten "for Today" on it. More pressure follows. We try to make clear that we are not driving the car off the lot today. After about 10-15 minutes of this, we are asked if we can talk to the managers on the way out, which means, essentially, more "explaining" to us how monthly payments work. Finally, we escape, exhausted, but at least not hosed. If anyone thinks the "out the door cost" wouldn't be followed with a bunch of made-up fees and charges, I have an amazing bridge to sell you at a "transparent price."
Oil change
by 12/11/2018on
To long for just a oil change . 5 hours
Buyer BEWARE!
by 11/13/2018on
I found a vehicle from this location online. I called the dealership and negotiated a price. I would pay the advertised price with NO dealer or additional fees except tax, tag, and title fees. I was working out of town so my wife went to get the vehicle. 2 weeks later i'm home looking at the papers and see we were charged a $300 dealer fee! After messaging and phoning I may as well have been talking to the wall. Very crooked and dishonest dealership! Beware!!
Totally dishonest stay clear of tricks
by 07/23/2018on
We were told by a manager the price of a new car and he explained the only additional fees would be the normal tag and tax. We drive 3 hours to find an additional 3 -4000 added to the price he promised! Very dishonest management!
Horrible Service!!!
by 02/05/2016on
I received notice informing me of 2 recalls on my 2011 Chevy Impala, within that notice Oarsman Chevrolet of Marlo Heights is listed as the dealership I am to take my vehicle to be serviced for my safety. I've called on numerous occasions and have been hung up on, transferred (then eventually hung up on), left messages and no one has returned my call. Today, February 5, 2016 @ 5:51 PM I called yet again to schedule an appointment for my recall service and an Erica picked the phone up. I told her I was calling because of a recall and she repeatedly asked me for a recall number, I informed her the paper did not have a recall number it just says "THE IGNITION KEY SAFETY RECALL INCLUDES: 2011 CHEVROLET IMPALA (VIN # *************)." She asked again what the recall number was, I repeated what the paper said and informed her I only have my VIN on the paper and she hung up on me. I called back and another young lady picked the phone up, I asked to speak with a manager and I was transferred to yet another voicemail in which I left another voicemail that will go unto deaf ears. The recalls on my 2011 Chevrolet Impala are dealing with 'a broken solder connection within the accelerator pedal position (APP) sensor...resulting in reduced power and loss of traction control assist' as well as an 'ignition key safety recall' which states 'without this repair, your key could rotate out of the 'run' position and your airbags may not deploy in an accident, putting you at an increased risk of injury or fatality.' I do not feel safe driving my vehicle and would like to have the matter resolved immediately, as it has been brought to my attention recently, however this dealership is not making it easy for me. Customer service is horrible every time I've called; the individuals seem more concerned with whatever is happening in the background more so than helping me set an appointment for my recall, or they just don't know who I'm to speak to. I've been calling for the past 3 weeks almost, with no response; Ourisman at Marlow Heights would be the closest dealership to me, however, based off of the horrible customer service I have received from the Service Department shows me that they do not care about customer service nor my safety with this recall issue. I just want to schedule and appointment to have my recalls repaired, so I can drive with more peace of mind!
STAY AWAY!!!!!!!
by 02/18/2015on
This dealership tried to sell me a car $1,200 above MSRP, then the car had issues, a BRAND NEW CAR, had issues only days after I bought it. Lucky I was able to get out of that deal due to their error! I even ordered a remote start that was to be factory installed and later learned it was a after market by some guy they contract out to.
Loved Buying Here!
by 10/09/2014on
Eric Leyton, Lovette Powell, Magnus, and Carlos the finance director all have EXCELLENT Customer Service!! Greatest car buying experience ever! Thank you so much
Mrs Julia Corbett
by 09/30/2014on
My overall desire to purchased a car was the result of excellent professional style of your associate. My purchased was far the best and easiest process around. I thank Kenneth for a job well done.
Hey my car victory 2014
by 09/14/2014on
I had a great experience Mr. Kenneth J is truly a customer oriented God send. He went above and beyond for the services that I needed. I really appreciate people like him.
I GOT MY WAY AT OURISMAN CHEVY!!
by 09/04/2014on
My salesman was Eric L.. He was so honest and forthcoming. He walked me through every step and explained everything so that I didn't feel like I was in the dark. Matt C., the Finance Manager, was also VERY patient with me. I'll be back!!
Wonderful purchase experience
by 09/02/2014on
Our Salesperson Ron H. was exceptional in handling our purchase experience. He and everyone up to the signing of the documents were very friendly and knowledgeable. We left with a smile on our face. TaWanda M.
New Silverado
by 08/20/2014on
The service was excellent, however, I think I should have been given a military discount for my 20yrs active service.
Recent Sales Experience
by 07/09/2014on
I recently decided to trade in my car to get a more fuel-efficient vehicle. I search the dealership site and found a few cars I was interested in as they were on sale and the price was great. When I got to the dealership, I was charged the MSRP Price instead of the sale price. I was told that the rebates offered had to be added back on to the price for sales tax and then taken back off. Dealships should not advertise sales prices if they are not going to honor them. My selection was based on the sales price, my trade in value so I can calculate an approximate payment. There was no fine print that indicated that this would occur. Overall everyone was nice but for customer service purposes don't just try to make a sale, give the customer the best possible deal. Thats how you maintain customer loyalty.
Oil change & 21 point inspection
by 07/02/2014on
Anthony was a great and the gentleman that worked on my car explained what he did and answered all of my questions, a very nice young man. Great Service!
Chevrolet Cruze repairs
by 11/17/2013on
My Cruze had the check engine light on three times. I took it to the dealership, where I met Brian. He listened to my concerns, and did what he could to get my vehicle fixed quickly so that I could get to work. I truly enjoyed working with Brian and I will ask for him in the future.
Love my new car
by 11/17/2013on
I was just so pleased with the service that I rec'd from my salesperson Theresa and the entire staff at Ourisman Chevrolet. She worked with me so that I could get into the car that I wanted. She is great.
awesome experience
by 11/15/2013on
I was looking for a vehicle and we decided to make contact with Ourisman Chevrolet in Marlow Heights and on 10-16-13 we submitted and e-mail and a young lady named Keisha R. contacted us within minutes. She was positive and very friendly. She scheduled us for an appointment on 10-19-13 with Darren F. To get to the point Darren F. not only satisfied us he did any and everything for us to make us have an awesome experience. Let's just say in a little over three hours we were driving off in a new vehicle. If I had my way Darren would receive sales man of the year. The experience was a true delight and well worth it. The experience was so great I recommended my daughter to go there and she too left with a new vehicle. We are pleased and very satisfied I would recommend Ourisman in Marlow Heights to any one looking for a courteous, respectful experience while looking for a vehicle. I would definitely do it all over again!! Thanks for a great experience and a wonderful truck!! RichardsonD
Another Satisfied Customer
by 11/08/2013on
Ourisman Chevrolet in Marlow Heights, Md has always lived up to my expectations They treat me like family and has shown excellent customer service.
Sad service experience.
by 11/06/2013on
I bought my new 2013 Chevy Malibu LT from this dealership in May, 2013. I made an appointment for my first oil change that was scheduled in August. I showed up their on a Saturday morning a few minutes before my appointment. I pulled into the service bay area and stood outside my car for a few minutes waiting for someone, anyone to acknowledge me and ask to help me. That never happen. I went inside and stood right by a service managers desk and he never even looked at me, he continued to act as if he was too busy to help me. I think I waited inside for close to 15 minutes before I walked out, got into my vehicle and drove off. I haven't been back since.
Great buying experience!
by 11/06/2013on
Overall I am very happy with my purchase experience at this dealership. My salesman was very friendly, professional and helpful. I don't think I spent 3 hours their buying my vehicle. I was in and out the door in time for work with 15 minutes to spare to enjoy a cup of coffee before I started. I got their at about 1pm and was gone by 3:20pm. The finance office person was awesome too, really quick and efficient.
They made it right!
by 10/19/2013on
I bought my 2010 Malibu from Ourisman Chevrolet and I always take it there for service because they offer a very convenient shuttle from several Metro (subway) stations. It is ready when promised and is hand-washed when I get it back. Recently, they fixed a faulty airbag sensor, fortunately under warranty. A few weeks later, the sensor light came on again. Because I had to bring it in twice for the same issue, they provided a free rental car. The problem was that the harness under the seat hadnt been secured properly and it shook loose. Anyone can make a mistake, but Lisa W., my service manager, made it right by not only being honest about the cause of the issue but also by going the extra mile to ensure I got a free rental even before she knew what was wrong or how long it would take. I like that Ourisman assigns a particular service manager to each of their customers so I have a person I can call directly about my car. The other service managers are also to be commended because they are willing to help me when I come in or call if Lisa is not available, even though I am not assigned to them.
