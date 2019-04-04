sales Rating

Service Incident March 3rd- 17th 2015 Keene Dodge Jarrettsville Md. 21084 My 2015 Ram 3500 Dually Diesel with 1770 miles I brought my truck in for a Check Engine Light and to have a Back Up Camera Installed that I had purchased from Keene Dodge. My Service Writer was Nick Adams he said the truck would be done in a few hours. Nick called me 2 hours after I had dropped my truck off and said during the install the radio malfunctioned and was not working but the back up camera was working threw the radio and that they would order a new radio and it would be there in one day. I called the next day the radio was not there but was told it was on the way (Tuesday). On Wednesday still No Radio. I asked for a loaner 4 Wheel Drive truck because there was a snow storm on the way, the loaner was a 2001 Dodge Ram with 188,000 miles and No Heat. I got the loaner because my truck was still disassembled. Keene Dodge was closed Thursday due to the storm. On Friday they told me the new radio would not be in till March 20th and that I could pick up my truck, I went to get my truck at 5:30pm and the Service Writer asked me how I wanted to pay. I said I would pay and wasnt paying till my radio was installed and working properly. I finally got my truck and noticed many chips in the paint of my brand new vehicle- very extensive on the hood, grill roof passenger side and chips even in the glass windows. I immediately told them about the damage, they completely denied it had happened while they had my vehicle. When I drove my truck I noticed tire pressure gauge no longer on the monitor screen. I notified Keene Dodge of this matter and was told the truck didnt come with a tire pressure gauge. This is standard on this model truck. Keene then called me in on March 17th and told me my radio was in, I was told it would take a ½ hour to install and was told the General Manager would be there to look at the damage to my truck. When I spoke to the General Manager Mike Baldwin about the damage and the non-working tire pressure gauge he was very Cocky, Unprofessional and Rude to My Son and I, Mike Baldwin stated that I must have bought the truck that way. I had a professional estimate done on the body and the glass damage at Jones Junction, which came to $5,700 in Damage. When I took my truck I paid $390.00 to receive it damaged and with a non-working tire pressure monitor. I took the truck to Cook Dodge which is where I purchased the tire pressure monitor after 4 visits they were able to re-install the tire pressure monitor. $5700.00 in Damage caused by Keene Dodge most likely from being parked so close to the road and being pelted by passing salt trucks. The radio was also not hooked up that took 2 days to get back into service, also when I asked where my truck was parked while during the snow storm I was told They didnt know where it was parked. Read more