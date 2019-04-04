Don't take the bait
Keene is a long drive from almost anywhere, so be careful: you may see an advertised price attractive enough to make you willing to make that drive, but then you will find that their real price is not even close. The Federal Trade Commission takes a dim view of such tactics: "In its continuing crackdown on deceptive car ads, the FTC recently settled cases against two car dealers from Maryland [though not involving Keene] and Ohio. The dealers falsely advertised the cost or available discounts for their vehicles by: advertising discounts and prices that were not generally available to consumers, or misrepresenting that vehicles were available at a specific dealer discount when, in fact, the discounts were only available for particular versions of the vehicles, often one of the more expensive versions." If you point out that such tactics aren't kosher to Keene's sales staff, they will argue with you. The advertised price was put forth in error by another party, and/or it involves rebates not available to all (or most!) buyers, and/or "it's just advertising." But the bottom line is that if you can't trust a dealer's ads, you might not be able to trust anything else, either -- so I recommend staying away.
Don"t ask, just go!
They were all very friendly and personable. They bent over backwards for me to get my car ready for purchase! Even to offering to bring the car to my home when ready. No pressure, just friendly, knowledgeable people!
Always nice experience
Have known Chris Crocker for number of years through a friend who only deals with him. Called Chris for advice on another vehicle and he got me very nice deal on what I wanted. So I drove from west Virginia to meet him and Andy Barnwell. They searched for what I wanted and I spotted 2500 limited. Honest friendly approach and very happy to have done business with Keene Dodge of Jarrettsville. Thanks guys.
Love my Ram 1500!
I had the best, non pressure Experience working with Donny to purchase my new, used Ram. I live in Virginia 2 hours from Keene and Donny was nonstop helping me through emails and talking for the week prior to purchase. He got me the price I wanted and when I got to the dealership, I test drove the truck, walked inside and did the paperwork and drove away with no problems. Everyone at the dealership was very helpful and courteous. I would recommend you going to Keene for your next vehicle.
Great Delaer Experience
I went to Keene after looking at used trucks all around the coast. A couple of options came into Keene and were listed online...so I inquired from the website. I set an appointment with Scott Doyle...he was so easy to deal with, knowledgeable, easy going and pressure free. Scott showed me a couple of trucks, I picked one and we struck a deal. Derek (sales manager) was awesome and made everything go smoothly. These guys know how to do business...like going to a family business years ago.
Best experience ever.
I found my 2013 Ford Edge on line and requested information. I got an immediate response for salesman Donny Ayers stating the vechile was there. The next day I decided to just stop by and see it. I didn't have an appointment and was very short on time but was able to meet Donny and take it for a short test drive. When I returned I told Donny that I really liked the car but would have to come back the next day. He actually suggested I take the car home to really get a feel for it. I was shocked. I had looked at other dealerships and not only did the salesman have to go for a test drive with me we could only go "around the block". I took the car with the understanding that I would make my decision the next day. By the time I got home I knew this was the car. The next day we started the paperwork process and I was able to keep the car another day. When I arrived on Saturday Donny had everything together and waiting. We told him the car a brake light out and we wanted one of the tires looked at. He took the car and had it detailed and put gas in it, fixed the problems. By the time I was done signing all the papers my car was waiting for me. I have bought many cars and this was the best experience I have ever had. Donny was friendly and knowledgeable. I never felt pressured or overwhelmed. The car is great, the price was excellent and the sales team wonderful. I would tell everyone go see Donny at Keene Dodge in Jarrettsville.
Very smooth used car sales purchase
I recently purchased a used Chevy car through the used car department. Donny Ayers (our salesman) was very knowledgeable about the product and worked till after they were closed to finish our deal. I would recommend them to friends and family for further business.
Great Used Cars at Incredibly Prices
I had an amazing experience at keene dodge. I recently got a used 2011 Ford Focus that only had 50,000 miles on it; at a price that I still can't believe. Their customer service is amazing, I never felt pushed into making any decisions, and I left feeling really good about my decision to buy. Keene dodge is a family run company that I trust with any purchase I make in the future (although, I doubt I'll have to buy any cars in the near future considering how much I love the one I just got).
These guys have been fantastic
I have purchased 5 vehicles from Keene in this year alone. I just took Delivery of my most recent vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee limited. My sales guy Donny walked me through the whole process and it was painless. I keep going back to them because the service, communication, follow up and there pricing has always been very competitive. It wont be long before I will be making that call for our next vehicle.
Stay away from these guys
We purchased a brand new truck from this dealership. They don't process paperwork intimely manner with MVA that's why we can't get apportioned tags and register this truck as commercial vehicle.
Untrustworthy Stay Away
After corresponding with Joseph Rosendale about purchasing a used car, we agreed on the on the road price. I explained that I was not able to get into the dealership till 3 that afternoon. He said it was not a problem I could come in at 3pm place a deposit and pick up the vehicle later in the week. When I arrived I asked to speak to Joe about the van I wanted to purchase, I was told he was with another customer about the same van. So before I drove the van I asked was it still available, he confirmed it was and his manager already accepted my offer. After the test drive I came into the showroom and he said someone else was interested in purchasing the van. He let the other customer watch my family take it for a test ride so he could pressure them. This was a complete waste of my family's time on a Saturday afternoon. I spoke to the Used car manager who explained " Where in business to make money" . So the website NO Games NO Gimmicks is untrue. I would stay away from Keene of Jarrettsville at all cost.
Very Bad Service
Service Incident March 3rd- 17th 2015 Keene Dodge Jarrettsville Md. 21084 My 2015 Ram 3500 Dually Diesel with 1770 miles I brought my truck in for a Check Engine Light and to have a Back Up Camera Installed that I had purchased from Keene Dodge. My Service Writer was Nick Adams he said the truck would be done in a few hours. Nick called me 2 hours after I had dropped my truck off and said during the install the radio malfunctioned and was not working but the back up camera was working threw the radio and that they would order a new radio and it would be there in one day. I called the next day the radio was not there but was told it was on the way (Tuesday). On Wednesday still No Radio. I asked for a loaner 4 Wheel Drive truck because there was a snow storm on the way, the loaner was a 2001 Dodge Ram with 188,000 miles and No Heat. I got the loaner because my truck was still disassembled. Keene Dodge was closed Thursday due to the storm. On Friday they told me the new radio would not be in till March 20th and that I could pick up my truck, I went to get my truck at 5:30pm and the Service Writer asked me how I wanted to pay. I said I would pay and wasnt paying till my radio was installed and working properly. I finally got my truck and noticed many chips in the paint of my brand new vehicle- very extensive on the hood, grill roof passenger side and chips even in the glass windows. I immediately told them about the damage, they completely denied it had happened while they had my vehicle. When I drove my truck I noticed tire pressure gauge no longer on the monitor screen. I notified Keene Dodge of this matter and was told the truck didnt come with a tire pressure gauge. This is standard on this model truck. Keene then called me in on March 17th and told me my radio was in, I was told it would take a ½ hour to install and was told the General Manager would be there to look at the damage to my truck. When I spoke to the General Manager Mike Baldwin about the damage and the non-working tire pressure gauge he was very Cocky, Unprofessional and Rude to My Son and I, Mike Baldwin stated that I must have bought the truck that way. I had a professional estimate done on the body and the glass damage at Jones Junction, which came to $5,700 in Damage. When I took my truck I paid $390.00 to receive it damaged and with a non-working tire pressure monitor. I took the truck to Cook Dodge which is where I purchased the tire pressure monitor after 4 visits they were able to re-install the tire pressure monitor. $5700.00 in Damage caused by Keene Dodge most likely from being parked so close to the road and being pelted by passing salt trucks. The radio was also not hooked up that took 2 days to get back into service, also when I asked where my truck was parked while during the snow storm I was told They didnt know where it was parked.
My 05 Lemon
Bought a beautiful 2005 Ford Explorer from this dealer. 10 Days after buying it intake manifold gasket goes bad. It then spent 3 weeks going back a forth about getting it fixed. This truck was sold with warranty. I specifcally asked Derrick B if we had problems how would this get dealt with, and I was told you would take it to your local dealer and once they got the diagnosis it would get fixed. I finally get this dealer to step up and pay to get my truck delt with and pick it up. I don't even make it home check engine light comes on. I take it back to the Local Ford dealer and I am told the following day I need new catalytic converters from were the manifold dumped eveyrthing into the exhaust. So by this time the truck has spent more time in the shop than with me. KEENE DODGE tells Ford there is nothing else we can do and wash there hands of the Explorer that is still covered under there warranty. They didn't even have the decency to call and discuss this with us. We asked if we could bring the Explorer back due to all the problems we have had with it and there lack of concern with getting it fixed in a timely matter. We were told no that is not an option, we would need to trade it back in and buy something else from them. So I have Used truck I havent made a payment on that I have to try and figure out how to get fixed. I even offered to split the cost of getting this delt with. NO, is there response. This cost was 1500.00 out of my pocket to get the explorer back on the road. This has been the worst experience we have had buying a vehicle from a so called reputable dealer I highly recommend CARMAX to any one looking to buy used, They stand behind what they sell... I BEG ANY ONE THINKING OF BUYING USED FROM THIS DEALER DON'T...
poor customer service
i purchased a 2011 jeep and it came with full size spare. spare tire is not the same tires that came with it. I have argued with every manager in there except finance. i have argued with the owner regarding this tire. he is blaming chrysler. called chrysler and they have a case man working on it. well i am going to Better Business Bureau on friday. i am have documents cert from other dealerships and pictures regarding that chrysler doesn't not send kumco tires for spares when they put michelins on there. if the dealership put michelins on there they could said instead of lieing and say that chrysler did it. As everyone knows you can't use that tire even for temporary use. Another thing is there is only person that knows in detail about the 2011 jeeps. i had to get more manuals from chrysler regarding changing stuff on the media center.
Great Dealership
I recently purchased a 2007 Dodge Ram from Keene Dodge. I have purchased over 15 vehicles in the last 10 years all over the country, and this was "the best" experience I have had at a dealer in those 10 years. They were very polite, listened to what you had to say, and were not pushy. They also are extremely fair in pricing for both sales and trade-in's. Their Service department is second to none. They are much farther from me than multiple Dodge dealerships, but I do not hesitate to drive out to Keene Dodge for any type of Service.