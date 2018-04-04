1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Although I am very happy with the car so far the sales experience left me with a very bad impression. Allow me to explain. Their site at http://www.masseyauto.com/new-inventory/index.htm?make=Hyundai&model=Elantra&trim=SE+w%2FPZEV&sortBy=internetPrice+asc& is advertising a Hyundai Elantra SE for 14,007. When I got to the dealership the salesman sat me down and showed me that site, quoting that price. I told him I was looking at another car, used, for 14,000 and his reaction was - why buy a used one when the new one is the same price. At no point in the whole process was I informed that in fact that price only applied to those who were both members of the military AND recent college grads - which is, indeed, in the small prints of that page. The closest we came to it is when he asked me - during the application process - if I was a college grad. When I asked why he only said "just some additional rebates you could have qualified for". During the signing process I inquired once about the price that was shown - 18162 - to be told that "the rebates would apply to that total". I only noticed this morning that there was a discrepancy between the price I was quoted and the one I paid. Admittedly I should have paid more attention when signing off. But I still feel like it was deceptive to let me believe I was getting one price and slide the other one without me noticing. Don't get me wrong I am still happy with the car, even at 15000, but this will left me with a bad taste that will reflect in my opinion of the dealership and the brand as a whole. I reached out to the dealership Saturday morning - I was still so positive the price of the car was 14000 that the manager went through the calculation 3 times for me. I let them know my opinion was that their sales tactic had been deceptive and how disappointed I was in that aspect of the purchase experience but their position was simply to state that there was nothing they could do and that what was signed was done. Which is true, of course, yet in these days and age where customer feedback can spread like wildfire I would have thought that leaving the customer with a positive impression would have mattered more to them. Something as simple as offering a rebate on the next new car purchase - and thereby getting a potential new sale in the process!! - would have transformed this from a negative, to an average-to-good experience! Even a heartfelt apology would have been appreciated. At the very least this dealership has now lost the opportunity to sell me another car, in all likelihood the feedback that I will share with my friends, co-workers and online may cost them a few more sales. Read more