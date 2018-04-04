Massey Hyundai
Great Experience
by 04/04/2018on
This is my second car buying experience at Massey. Chaz Campbell and the rest of the team made the experience great! I am loving my new Tuscan. There was no pressure. There was no issues at all. They made the car buying experience perfect.
john
by 12/30/2016on
I purchased a 2017 Huyndai Sonata Sport on December 28,2016. Before I had driven 20 miles from the dealership the front left tire failed. I returned immediately to the dealership and they said that I needed a new tire because There was a screw in the tread. They charged me a 165.00 dollars for the tire when obviously the tire was damaged prior to my accepting delivery. If you cannot pick up a new vehicle and drive it 20 miles without if failing there is something wrong with this dealership. John S.
Deceptive sales tactics
by 12/01/2016on
Although I am very happy with the car so far the sales experience left me with a very bad impression. Allow me to explain. Their site at http://www.masseyauto.com/new-inventory/index.htm?make=Hyundai&model=Elantra&trim=SE+w%2FPZEV&sortBy=internetPrice+asc& is advertising a Hyundai Elantra SE for 14,007. When I got to the dealership the salesman sat me down and showed me that site, quoting that price. I told him I was looking at another car, used, for 14,000 and his reaction was - why buy a used one when the new one is the same price. At no point in the whole process was I informed that in fact that price only applied to those who were both members of the military AND recent college grads - which is, indeed, in the small prints of that page. The closest we came to it is when he asked me - during the application process - if I was a college grad. When I asked why he only said "just some additional rebates you could have qualified for". During the signing process I inquired once about the price that was shown - 18162 - to be told that "the rebates would apply to that total". I only noticed this morning that there was a discrepancy between the price I was quoted and the one I paid. Admittedly I should have paid more attention when signing off. But I still feel like it was deceptive to let me believe I was getting one price and slide the other one without me noticing. Don't get me wrong I am still happy with the car, even at 15000, but this will left me with a bad taste that will reflect in my opinion of the dealership and the brand as a whole. I reached out to the dealership Saturday morning - I was still so positive the price of the car was 14000 that the manager went through the calculation 3 times for me. I let them know my opinion was that their sales tactic had been deceptive and how disappointed I was in that aspect of the purchase experience but their position was simply to state that there was nothing they could do and that what was signed was done. Which is true, of course, yet in these days and age where customer feedback can spread like wildfire I would have thought that leaving the customer with a positive impression would have mattered more to them. Something as simple as offering a rebate on the next new car purchase - and thereby getting a potential new sale in the process!! - would have transformed this from a negative, to an average-to-good experience! Even a heartfelt apology would have been appreciated. At the very least this dealership has now lost the opportunity to sell me another car, in all likelihood the feedback that I will share with my friends, co-workers and online may cost them a few more sales.
Don't go there
by 03/21/2015on
Misleading info on their website. Elantra seems to be around 16000 on website...you get there and its $20000. For them to give u an estimated monthly payment they pull your credit, ask for 3 references and your bank account number! ! And then they will not reveal the interest rate they used. Their website also says $1750 back OR 0% financing. They dont work it up both ways so you can compare whats best for you. My credit score is 825. I think I would qualify for 0%. But the rate they used was 3.9 which I had to calculate myself later because like I said they WILL not reveal the intetest rate to you.
Extremely unprofessional, shoddy way to do "business". Avoid.
by 12/10/2013on
I've communicated to the dealership online first. Asked for a price breakdown on a new Elantra. Cheapest base model. Answer: "no way - only in person". I dropped in. A soft-spoken "front line" person had only one problem. He didn't know anything and was just relaying questions and answers to-from inside a glass door. When I asked for "out of the door" price - a sticky note was handed to me (from the glass door space) with one number. I replied to give it back and get detailed price breakdown. Answer: "he is not going to do it". I went to the glass door, opened it and stated that either I have detailed numbers or I am not here. I was told to leave the dealership- I sure did. Besides both online and in person they asked to fill a credit application right away. Conclusion: extremely unprofessional, shoddy way to do "business". Avoid.
DISAPPOINTING
by 08/01/2013on
I was very disappointed with my service at Massey. My husband and I went to this dealership because of the discounts they were offering online for the 2013 Elantra, only to find out the discounts applied only to certain things which were not listed online. For example you had to be military, college student, owned a Hyundai before, etc etc. We decided to see what they can do anyway. The color I wanted was only in the limited and one left. After negotiating and getting nowhere and offering us $100 for our 2000 Ford Taurus( which was in good shape and the junk yard would give us $400) we decided to walk away. Our sales rep Mr. P. although wasn't very friendly nor wasn't nasty just didn't seem to want to make us happy. After speaking to several friends about my ordeal I found out a couple of them experienced poor customer service at this same location. I ended up going to Fitzgeralds Lakeforest Hyundai and I am so GLAD I did. It was a bit of a drive but well worth it. Not only did I get the car I wanted the color I wanted and the price I wanted, the service was outstanding. The two dealerships are like night and day so if you want a dealership that's going to give you the service you deserve skip Massey and go to Fitzgerald.
They will sell you a wrecked car
by 04/02/2013on
After 6 months of buying what I thoughts was a certified pre-owned car I found out it was in a bad front end wreck and Scott S. never told me. He did say a man traded it in on a perfect car and I find out the actually bought it from another dealership
Great Internet Hyundai Dealer
by 02/14/2013on
Massey Hyundai lists there discount prices with their entire inventory of cars. I saw the car I wanted, then called the dealership to confirm price and to apply for credit. Went in the following morning to test drive the Sonata, and for my wife to dedice the color. Everthing was professional. They delivered everything promised. Drove the Sonata home. This is the place for experienced Internet shoppers to buy a Hyundai. Great prices!
NEVER GO HERE. RUN !!
by 12/02/2012on
After wondering in the dealership by mistake. I was told they could help me. My credit was not the best. Still they said they could help. They did get me approved for a loan. Only never came up with a car. The salesman Robert never returned any of my calls. He was even rude and said it was not his fault I have credit issues.I ended up going to the dealership next to them and ended driving off the lot in a 2011 car .The same day I talked with salesman. Massey Hyundai and the salesman Robert keep string me along. DO NOT BUY FROM THEM .
DO NOT BUY HERE! RUN AWAY!
by 11/02/2012on
MASSEY HYUNDAI- DO NOT BUY HERE!! RUN AWAY! I purchased a 2008 Jeep Compass from Massey on Friday, October 26,2012. On the way to work the following day, something happened inside the transmission that caused major damage. After the sun was up, I looked at what I could, and called ERIC H., my salesman; who told me to bring it back to be checked over. I drove the vehicle back into the dealership and dropped it off on Saturday, October 27. LESS THAN 24 hours after purchase. After numerous phone calls, I was informed that they WOULD NOT WARRANTY vehicle, stating I was doing burnouts or something and ruined the transmission ( Matt W.). Trying to use the chain of command at the dealership, I was informed by the owner FAITH M., that they indeed WOULD NOT STAND BEHIND THEIR WARRANTY, and to get that vehicle off the lot.
DON'T GO TO MASSEY.
by 09/29/2011on
Although, I love my new car. The salemen lied and were extremely pushy. I went there to only test drive a vehicle, they told me that the color I wanted was rare and if I didn't buy that day, i'd never see it again. They told me foolish things to make me believe them. Not even a week later, they got over 10 of the color I had already bought. I did not like the interior inside the car I bought but they insisted I buy that one, that no more would come. They also insisted I buy the extra packages and then when I told them I wasn't sure how to use them and they weren't working well, they said that wasn't their problem. There was also SEVERAL mechanical problems with my car, they insisted the problems were my fault. One example, there was a tear in my seat(very small) but I was scared it would rip more if I didn't get it fixed, they said my pants must have torn it...when it was a clear cut. If my pants would have torn it, then that just shows how cheap the interior is...i don't wear pants with knives on them. The service department is much better, they are very friendly. I thought they were nice at first but clearly as time went on I found out otherwise. My car is less than 3 months old and I have been back to Massey 4-5 times to have things fixed!
What a scam
by 09/13/2011on
Massey Sales associates will offer invalid rebates and lie to make the sale, then ask you for the money WEEKS LATER. I purchased a vehicle on 8-16-11 based a $500.00 Hyundai loyalty program rebate. The sales person Robert told me that as long as the car was registered to my address, I would qualify. I did not have my registration for the car. They told me it was not an issue and to leave a $500.00 check that they would hold until I sent them a copy of the registration. I made it abundantly clear the car was in my fiance's name and they told me as long as it was registered to the same address as mine, we would be fine and they would destroy the check. I sent in a copy of my registration when I returned home and verified it was received. Being responsible, I put a stop payment on the check. three weeks later (after I had already sold the car in question), the sales person called and said they could not honor the rebate and told . When I spoke with the sales manager, he was no help, standing by his salesman. He threatened that the $500.00 would be reported to the credit bureaus and that they would call the authorities about me passing a bad check. He actually said I was threatening him when I said I was so dissatisfied that I was going to give the dealership bad reviews on every internet site I could find and that he was no longer willing to help me. I have been in sales for a long time, and when I make a mistake, I pay for it. I would never call my customer back after the fact and ask for more money. What horrible customer service. As far as I am concerned, it was the dealer's mistake as a representative of Hyundai and they should pay for it. As a side note Hyundai Customer care is a joke. They just push you back to the dealership saying it is a dealership sponsored promotion. There are plenty of no-nonsense Hyundai dealerships in the area that you can choose instead. Do not be fooled by false promises as I was. Avoid Massey Dealerships at all costs!
Satisfied Customer
by 08/31/2010on
Massey came highly recommended to us. The atmosphere is very relaxing. I found the salesman not pushy in any way. They allowed us to look & find what we were looking for. Our salesman was very knowledgeable & helpful in meeting our needs.
Great Service and pricing
by 08/31/2010on
Eric Larson was great. He quickly responded to my inquiry and they worked hard to get me in a new car! There was not a lot of pressure and he listened to what I was looking for. I love my new Hyundai!! I went to another dealership and they did not listen to me and I felt I was being put in the car they wanted to sell me.
New car Owner
by 08/10/2010on
When time came to look for a new vehicle, I decided to look at several - the Camry, Accord and Fusion. Based on the features and price, but then i looked at massey and made the switch to Hyundai. I've been extremely pleased with the car thus far. If the long term reliability matches my expectations, I'll get another Hyundai when my husband is ready to trade in his dodge next year. Have had the car for about 45 days and haven't experienced any problems thus far.
Happy Car owner
by 07/26/2010on
I had a wonderful experience at Massey Hyundai. My salesman, Bruce, was very helpful and not pushy at all. I came with a requirement for a monthly payment that I could afford, and Bruce and the finance team made it happen. LOVE the Accent I bought! Great gas mileage...and love the free XM radio for 90 days. Overall awesome experience!
Happy New Care Buyer
by 07/18/2010on
We went to Massey Hyundai planning to test drive Santa Fe's and Tuscon's and then shop around at the many dealers in our area for the best price. Our salesman was so comfortable to deal with; no pressure at all. So, we decided to continue dealing with him. I have to say that we came away with more car than we expected and he helped us stay within our budget, too.
My new car is what I was looking for. Enjoy the bluetooth and ipod hookup.
by 07/16/2010on
My overall experience with the sales group was outstanding. Very friendly place of business. All of my concerns and questions were answered on a timely and well mannered bases. Salesmen were quick with helping me find a smaller car. I have two teenagers that will be learning to drive within the next year or two. I will be bringing them their to buy their car for their own personal use. I have told family and friends on the deal that I received and recommend that they check out your dearlership. My car that I traded in has a Hyundai also and I have to say that I could not ask for a better car. Only problems were the ones that come with many miles that I put on the car. The car was looking rough but kept running for the many miles that it has. I hope that I get the same for my new car. I am sure there will no problems with my car and service
Massey Sales Review
by 07/09/2010on
I came to Massey based upon an ad that indicated they are willing to deal with any trade in and still make a good deal- I came with a vehicle that I owed 5,000.00 more than the blue book value I had been quoted by several other dealers and still I wanted to put nothing down on a new car. Well, Bruce not only worked out a deal that virtually paid off my trade but allowed me to purchase a new 2010 Santa Fe GLS with no money down and a monthly payment of 400.00 Everything went very smoothly with no double talk and the whole deal was done and I drove away with my new Santa Fe within 3 hours!!!!
Used Car Review
by 07/08/2010on
I was a first time Massey shopper/buyer of a car I saw on Craigslist. Upon entering the dealership, we were greeted by a salesperson who was courteous and asked how he could help. He brought us to the designated sales person for this car. We were told it would be a few minutes to process the paperwork and then he proceeded to show us new Hyundais.
2008 SANTA FE ltd
by 07/08/2010on
My wife and I were currently looking for an suv. Hyundai had a great warranty, but it was not our only choice. We went to massey on Sunday and looked over their inventory. We saw some intersting vehicles, but we wrer not sold just yet. We also checked many other dealerships that day. We were just looking and not really ready to buy. I spent the next several days researching online. We came across one vehicle we both liked. We then called the dealership, but the truck was already sold. We then saw a vehicle at Massey that we thought we might like. Salesman Doug Potter had just sold a friend of mine a Santa fe, so we searched for him. We had heard he was not real pushy and let the customer decide. That approach was definitely fo us. When we arrived at the dealership, there was a different used vehicle on the lot. It was a certified used 2008 santa fe ltd. Once we test drove this vehicle, nothing else came close. Doug Potter was very honest and helpful with all of our questions about this vehicle. We boght the vehicle the same day. Three weeks have passed and we are still very happy with our choice. I guess we just wound up in the right place at the right time. Thanks Massey and Doug Potter for making buying a vehicle a nice experience for us.
