5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Greeted on-site (Salesman Scott Knopp) within minutes, friendly but not off-putting. He asked my spouse & I several questions each one helping to narrow our focus on what would meet our needs (we had brought along the dealerships ad for specials on Hondas & KIA). Scott actually made our choice very easy by seeking to understand our needs vs. push the car of the month. We test drove Honda Civic (loved it  awesome car) but Scott insisted we drive a KIA so we could appreciate the differences for the prices being offered in the newspaper. We only had to sit in the KIA (sorry KIA) to know the Honda Civic was going to be our choice (if the price was right). Scott had to greet another customer who was picking up their new car so we spent time w/Sales Manager Dave A. As professional and knowledgeable as Scott was, Dave took it to such a high level that we were wowed with his enthusiasm  I have purchased several new cars, but I cannot recall meeting someone who was more fun to talk to and genuine. We were actually 95% ready to buy the civic when we asked about the Accord (a few thousand more but it too was in the news ad) when Daves eyes lit up & he said I'll be right back, I have exactly the car you will love. To reign in this story, my wife has made many a car salesman go without a sale to the point they had the car sitting out front w/tags on it only to learn at the last minute the paperwork didnt match up to what was agreed upon so she walked, but within minutes Dave pulled up out front with the most beautiful Accord with every option we wanted except one it didnt have the Bluetooth for hands free talking (a law in Maryland by the way). The price w/rebate had actually brought this car to within $1.00 per month payment of our original civic and a lot more car, but again, it didnt have the Bluetooth so we were not settling. This did not phase Dave in the least, he excused himself and a minute later returned with a brand new Garmin NuVi GPS (with BLUETOOTH) and with a great look of satisfaction stated There you go, you now have your Bluetooth~ My spouse actually laughed and said  you got a deal  this whole experience was fun, we really enjoyed buying a new car and thats something I cannot recall ever happening! The icing on the cake regarding this dealership was our original salesman (Scott Knopp) had returned and took us out with the owners manual and spent an additional 30-minutes sitting in the car w/my spouse & I covering every bit of information needed, this too is something my wife commented on that has never occurred with any new automobile we have bought in the past 25-years. Perhaps this is how all Honda dealerships operate and I just didnt know as this is our first Honda product, if this is any indication then this will be the first of many more. Great Job Scott & Dave  you represented your employer in the best possible way as I have never felt compelled to write a review before now. Bill & Lisa Merkle Read more