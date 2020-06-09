Hagerstown Honda
Customer Reviews of Hagerstown Honda
Zero Drama - Very Satisfied
by 09/06/2020on
I had a very pleasant vehicle buying experience. John Williams was excellent to work with - a personable sales professional who made time for the customer. He was able to find the exact vehicle I was looking for (2020 Honda Passport - Touring). We were very quickly able to settle on a fair price.
BEWARE! DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME!
by 04/08/2021on
It's unfortunate that such a solid sales team is hindered by the weak leadership that has it's hands tied. I came today looking to purchase a Civic Type-R which are known to be rare and commonly market adjusted. When I saw the defeated face of the salesman when he came back with the 12.5k markup we both knew we had just wasted each others time. I drove 2 hours to come take the vehicle home and was unjustly profiled by the incompetent manager Brandon Fisher. When he tried explaining how he sold his best friend the same vehicle earlier for 2k markup, I told him that's a shame and I wouldn't want to be his friend if that's the case. This clearly bothered his fragile ego as he cowardly walked away at that point and wished me a nice trip back to Virginia under his breath! I would've respected a 2k markup as that is pretty common, but it is also common to get up to 10% below MSRP which you can find on TrueCar.com. It's truly sad that someone like that has the authority to drag a business down and tarnish the name of a good organization, and I feel truly insulted by this outrageous disrespectful waste of time. I feel sorry you have someone like this working on your team, as he is costing you more than you realize. To anyone who prefers not to be profiled based on age, race, or sex, I suggest you look elsewhere. I am thankful to the team at Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia, exit 310 off 81, and their manager Darin Jenkins for showing true leadership and capability. Thanks to Brandon's rude and off-putting behavior they've gained a customer for life!
Great customer service and great sales consultant John Williams
by 03/21/2020on
Relaxing and no pressure sales. John Williams provided a hassle free environment. His expertise and familiarity with the vehicles made this an easy decision. The great price along with John's straight forward demeanor made this the greatest car buying experience .
Great Customer Service
by 10/13/2019on
Dealership provided relaxing, no pressure sales experience. Entire staff was friendly and knowledgeable. I was able to get a price online, which ended up being the best price from any dealer in the area.
2012 Honda Accord Purchase
by 06/23/2015on
We really enjoyed our experience at Hagerstown Honda. Chad Black was our salesman. He was very helpful and we appreciated the fact that he didn't pressure us. He was very personable and we would definitely recommend Chad and the Hagerstown Honda Dealership to anyone. We really like our "new to us" Accord.
Hagerstown Honda
by 05/13/2015on
Thank you Hagerstown Honda for the best car buying experience ever!!! The internet sales department is quick to respond to all questions and truly wants to earn your business as evidenced in the very fair offer made to earn my business. Thank you Ian and Ryan. Once we arrived at Hagerstown Honda, everyone, whether or not directly involved with our purchase, went out of their way to make us feel welcome and part of the Hagerstown Honda family. Prior to our arrival John our sales consultant, had our vehicle prepped, detailed and filled with fuel. Upon our arrival, John took us out for our test drive. He made sure we drove on back roads as well as on highway to ensure we really experienced how our vehicle performed and handled. He explained all the features and options as well as immediately had service take look at the vehicle to make sure everything was AOK prior to us going forward with our purchase. Thank you John for all of your help. We were then placed in the hands of Darin, Hagerstown Hondas finance manager. Darin walked us patiently through all the necessary paperwork and fully answered any questions or concerns we posed. Thank you Darin for making a usually confusing and unpleasant part of the car buying experience a most enjoyable part of our day. All our thanks to the Hagerstown Honda family we really love our new car!! We will definitely recommend Hagerstown Honda to all of our friends!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So far overpriced it isn't funny. Go elsewhere.
by 08/26/2014on
I do my homework when I look for a new car. I contacted nearly a dozen dealers and eliminated a fair number right away. I wanted pricing via online and didn't have time to visit a dealer. So online I go and get a quote from Hagerstown Honda (HH). I also get quotes from other dealers near and not so near from Harrisburg to Baltimore and so on. Other quotes are right nearby within a 15 minute drive. I dealt with Ian (Internet Sales Manager) who kept badgering me to come in and he would beat the others' prices)...knowing I would not come in. After being extremely detailed about the vehicle specs I wanted as a minimum...but leaving it open enough so any car meeting those would work, I got 3 close quotes from dealers ranging from 15 to 50 miles away. So would HH even negotiate? NOPE>...never...nada. Ian kept telling me my price was not real or possible and somehow he would give me a deal...all the while keeping to his quote that was $2,000 higher than most everyone else. I showed him the 3 lower quotes...he still said no way anyone else could do that. Well...I am here to tell you I got exactly what I was quoted online by a dealer just north of Hagerstown in PA 15 minutes away...and my price was so real that I walked away with a new car over $2000 lower than Ian said was even possible. So if you want to listen to the lies and deal with a dealer who thinks their ***t doesn't stink...then go to HH. If you want a new car at a price that is thousands less...this isn't the place. HH...you lost my business now and forevermore...as well as anyone I would ever refer anywhere....and I'm a loudmouth. Good riddance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Civic Si purchase
by 08/03/2014on
Ciro as in my previous purchasing experiences has been excellent to transact business with. He is very honest, professional and really knows his product. Hagerstown Honda is a top notch dealership, all my experiences have been extremely positive with their Sales, Finance and Service departments, which is why I have purchased 8 vehicles from this dealership. I highly recommend them. Stop in and ask for Ciro.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hagerstown Honda Salesman Aaron!!!
by 08/03/2014on
My car buying experience a few weeks ago was awesome!! My salesman (Aaron) was very fast, knows his stuff... I have to say, I have bought cars in the past and sitting for hours is not fun. Aaron made the deal go smooth and fast. With the limited time I have. I want to thank him for all the hard work he does. He even called after the sale to see how I liked my car. The financing was smooth. I am going to deal with Hagerstown Honda in the future...Thank you Aaron!!! you made me a Honda lover...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New CR-v Purchase
by 07/01/2014on
Great third experience with Hagerstown Honda. Matt D was the best sales person yet. He was very knowledgeable and explained everything. Brain F in the finance department was also one of the best. We really enjoyed working with both. The experience could not have been and better, we will come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great New Car Purchase!
by 03/17/2014on
By far the best experience we've had purchasing a new car. We were in the market to purchase a small SUV and stopped in to check out the CR-V after looking at other brands. The design and features of the CR-V perfectly met out needs and they even had our preferred color on the lot. The salesman,Matt D., was extremely helpful, nice, and accommodating throughout the process - so much so that we drove away with the new CR-V that afternoon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Extremely satisifed
by 03/03/2014on
I went to the dealership planning to just look at a new car and ended up purchasing one. No pressure!!! Just found the dealership to be sincere in their concern for good serivce and the price was right. I worked with Matt D., Dave and Greg and the entire sales team was outstanding!! I plan to return for our next purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Wounded Warriors Review
by 06/13/2013on
Hagerstown Honda was nothing less than outstanding! Angelo M. and Jill worked with my wife to give me the best anniversary gift I have received since we got married. Angelo took the time to thank me for my service to our great country and offer me special discounts for active duty members currently serving. I would strongly recommend Hagerstown Honda to my fellow Wounded Warriors who need a great vehicle. They are courteous, made sure that all our needs were met, and put me in a dream car. I had the pleasure of purchasing a 2013 Honda Accord Touring Edition with tons of extra features done by the dealership to make this car a one of kind never to be duplicated on the road. In fact it was so original that my insurance company had to get specific information on the vehicle because they could not distinguish by the VIN number alone. It made me smile knowing I was driving off with a car no one owned. This is not my first Honda; this purchase makes this my third Honda and a member since 2006 with Honda in general. They are not pushy at all, they take the time to make you feel as if you are the only customer in the store, even though they are very busy. Angelo was very knowledgeable, was one of the congenial sales persons I have ever had the pleasure of working with as well as Jill who was able to work the financing on the vehicle. Not only are they great with my wife and I but with the children making sure that their needs were met during the purchasing process. I will definitely be going back for my next care, thanks to all at Hagerstown Honda and the wonderful job they did during our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST OF THE BEST
by 01/03/2013on
You will never find a better, more professional, pleasant and truly outstanding group of folks than at Hagerstown Honda or Kia. They treat you like royality, always give you the best deals and truly care about you and your needs. My wife and I will never go anywhere else!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Accord
by 11/07/2012on
Great experience. Both Ryan K. and Branson F. were highly professional and helpful. They made the selection and purchase and financing of a new Accord enjoyable and fun. Highly recommend both
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Owner
by 10/08/2012on
My husband and I went to Hagerstown Honda "just to look" and left with two new vehicles several hours later. Andrew P. was a terrific salesperson to deal with - he was enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and very patient. He and Dave were very willing to negotiate with us and to give us what we thought was a very fair price. Darin was incredibly professional and personable when handling all of our paperwork. Our experience overall was terrific. We feel that we have started a great relationship with a business that cares about us as customers. And.....we love the cars. They're amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ciro and staff are awesome - love my new Fit!
by 09/12/2012on
Great job by salesperson, Ciro - his finance manager Darren and sales managers Jeff and Dave. They got me into a Fit Sport instead of the base and I couldn't be happier. Thanks, guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 07/27/2012on
Mike Kuhns made the car buying experience GREAT. Very personable with just the right amount of interface. Great to deal with. Enjoyed working with him so much, that I would have felt bad if I didn't buy from him. Looking forward to many good years ahead with our new Honda Accord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, great price
by 07/19/2012on
It was a great pleasure to do business with Andrew Puckett and Jeff Knepper. These guys were very professional and helpful. They tried to meet most of my requests and answer my all my questions. I ended up buying a new 2012 Honda Civic EX for a great price. Highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Honda Odyssey from Hagerstown Honda
by 05/01/2012on
We have just purchased our fifth car from Hagerstown Honda and have always enjoyed the positive experience we had interacting with their excellent staff. All those we have had occasion to deal with have been very pleasant, friendly, professional, and were willing to work with us to get a deal fair to both parties. We would recommend Hagerstown Honda to our friends and family. Bob and Patricia Malamis Oldtown, Maryland
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made our purchase Fun
by 04/30/2012on
Greeted on-site (Salesman Scott Knopp) within minutes, friendly but not off-putting. He asked my spouse & I several questions each one helping to narrow our focus on what would meet our needs (we had brought along the dealerships ad for specials on Hondas & KIA). Scott actually made our choice very easy by seeking to understand our needs vs. push the car of the month. We test drove Honda Civic (loved it awesome car) but Scott insisted we drive a KIA so we could appreciate the differences for the prices being offered in the newspaper. We only had to sit in the KIA (sorry KIA) to know the Honda Civic was going to be our choice (if the price was right). Scott had to greet another customer who was picking up their new car so we spent time w/Sales Manager Dave A. As professional and knowledgeable as Scott was, Dave took it to such a high level that we were wowed with his enthusiasm I have purchased several new cars, but I cannot recall meeting someone who was more fun to talk to and genuine. We were actually 95% ready to buy the civic when we asked about the Accord (a few thousand more but it too was in the news ad) when Daves eyes lit up & he said I'll be right back, I have exactly the car you will love. To reign in this story, my wife has made many a car salesman go without a sale to the point they had the car sitting out front w/tags on it only to learn at the last minute the paperwork didnt match up to what was agreed upon so she walked, but within minutes Dave pulled up out front with the most beautiful Accord with every option we wanted except one it didnt have the Bluetooth for hands free talking (a law in Maryland by the way). The price w/rebate had actually brought this car to within $1.00 per month payment of our original civic and a lot more car, but again, it didnt have the Bluetooth so we were not settling. This did not phase Dave in the least, he excused himself and a minute later returned with a brand new Garmin NuVi GPS (with BLUETOOTH) and with a great look of satisfaction stated There you go, you now have your Bluetooth~ My spouse actually laughed and said you got a deal this whole experience was fun, we really enjoyed buying a new car and thats something I cannot recall ever happening! The icing on the cake regarding this dealership was our original salesman (Scott Knopp) had returned and took us out with the owners manual and spent an additional 30-minutes sitting in the car w/my spouse & I covering every bit of information needed, this too is something my wife commented on that has never occurred with any new automobile we have bought in the past 25-years. Perhaps this is how all Honda dealerships operate and I just didnt know as this is our first Honda product, if this is any indication then this will be the first of many more. Great Job Scott & Dave you represented your employer in the best possible way as I have never felt compelled to write a review before now. Bill & Lisa Merkle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes