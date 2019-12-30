sales Rating

I have been an Hamilton Nissan customer now, for over 16yrs. I've bought cars through out the years and so have my children. Recently, the lease on my 2015 Altima was close to it's return date and this was the first time I'd ever returned lease on my own. I was amazed at how easy and painless the whole process was. I had been contacted by Nissan and they put me in contact with one of the sales men, Greg, who was kind enough to set up an appointment for me to come in the next day with my regular salesman, Dwain. The day of my appointment they had a car waiting in the color I wanted and with the features I'd asked for. Dwain was a joy to work with as always and took the time to explain all the new features in the car. Everything with the buying process went very quick and smoothly... before I knew it, I was out the door in my new 2018 Altima...I just wanted to say Thank you to the Hamilton Family, dealership & staff for all they have done for my family & I over the past years. They have truly gone above and beyond with their customer service and making my children & I feel like part of Hamilton Nissan family. Words can not express the gratitude I have for this Dealership and the people that work there. Read more