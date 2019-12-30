Smooth Experience
by 12/30/2019on
Came to Hamilton Nissan to look at a used Nissan Maxima, was assisted by sales agent Jason and sales manager Will, they work quickly, diligently, professionally to satisfy my needs. Would definitely recommend Hamilton and would surely return in the future to purchase another vehicle.
Excellent experience
by 11/07/2019on
I just had an excellent, friendly and unstressful experience in returning my leased Rogue and leasing a 2020 Murano from Hamilton Nissan of Hagerstown. Thank you Dwain Souders for your attention to details and your friendly manner. I look forward to my continued relationship with this dealership. Thanks to all at Hamilton.
Second purchase and loving them
by 07/27/2019on
Dwayne sowders and Darla Lewis were fantastic in getting me my new used Nissan Rogue absolutely fantastic service. Second vehicle purchase and love them both please come talk to Dwayne he will do you right
Amazing Car Buying Experience
by 01/05/2019on
We purchased a vehichle after leaving a different dealership. Our salesman, David, was quick to help us. He worked with us to get us exactly what we wanted. He was polite, well spoken, respectful, honest and extremely knowledgeable. He made the process quick and easy. He went Above and Beyond to make us comfortable and was so very attentive.
Brandon DeHaven was awesome
by 12/04/2018on
Thank you for my quick, attentive, and friendly sale. I purchased a used vehicle today and Hamilton has acquired a new patron. Thanks again Brandon. I will be back. Chris Vores
Jonathan Harper, Sales
by 11/24/2018on
Great experience buying my Murano from Jonathan Harper. He is friendly and has superior knowledge of the products that he sales. I highly recommend if you are in the market for a new car, look him up!!
Another great experience at Hamilton Nissan
by 11/07/2018on
I've been a long time Hamilton customer and have bought several vehicles from Will Swartz, including my most recent purchase two weeks ago. Will Swartz always meets or exceeds my expectations by structuring the deal to my budget. As long as Will is at Hamilton Nissan, I will continue to be a repeat buyer. Ron C. - Hagerstown MD
Great Experience
by 08/27/2018on
I have been an Hamilton Nissan customer now, for over 16yrs. I've bought cars through out the years and so have my children. Recently, the lease on my 2015 Altima was close to it's return date and this was the first time I'd ever returned lease on my own. I was amazed at how easy and painless the whole process was. I had been contacted by Nissan and they put me in contact with one of the sales men, Greg, who was kind enough to set up an appointment for me to come in the next day with my regular salesman, Dwain. The day of my appointment they had a car waiting in the color I wanted and with the features I'd asked for. Dwain was a joy to work with as always and took the time to explain all the new features in the car. Everything with the buying process went very quick and smoothly... before I knew it, I was out the door in my new 2018 Altima...I just wanted to say Thank you to the Hamilton Family, dealership & staff for all they have done for my family & I over the past years. They have truly gone above and beyond with their customer service and making my children & I feel like part of Hamilton Nissan family. Words can not express the gratitude I have for this Dealership and the people that work there.
Knowledgeable
by 05/06/2018on
Our salesmen Will was incredibly knowledgeable about all aspects of each vehicle. He made sure we understood and could operate each and every accessory on our car. Very courteous and attentive throughout the entire process, without making us feel pressured. Will, Dustin and Preston were patient with us and able to answer any and all our questions about financing and leasing options. The sales manager Preston was able to secure us a great deal. Dustin in finance made the paperwork super easy to understand and was incredibly personable. Will and all the team at Hamilton Nissan made the buying experience easy and enjoyable. We would highly recommend Will, Preston and Dustin at Hamilton Nissan.
Professional and Exceptional Experience
by 11/13/2017on
I am writing this review about 6 months after purchase. Most people are happy right after buying a new vehicle. But what about six months later. After experiencing the most professional and customer centered buying experience in almost 30 years of buying new vehicles, I don't think enough great things can be expressed about Hamilton Nissan or our salesman, Will Swartz. I have experienced servicing my new 2017 Pathfinder Platinum at Hamilton Nissan, and have ordered additional accessories for my vehicle. Both the service departments and parts departments were professional, providing exceptional service. My wife and I grew up in and have been a Ford or Chevrolet family, I would now travel long distance if I had to, to buy another vehicle from Hamilton Nissan. Thanks for operating a dealership which still embraces a customer centered approach.
Air conditioning
by 06/30/2017on
My air was not blowing cool air - they checked it out and fixed it withing 2 days and I have nice cool air now - thank to the crew and Jeremy Heskett for getting me all fixed up quickly...what a great team
Fantastic service
by 04/17/2017on
I recently bought my first car and my sales representative Will Swartz was wonderful! He was able to answer all my questions and helped me find what I was looking for. He made the entire experience enjoyable!
KandSIngram review
by 04/16/2017on
I purchased my first Nissan Altima and I absolutely love it. My sales representative was Will Swartz and I would recommend his services to anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle. He is very professesional and knowledgeable. Thanks for a great experience.
new nissan rogue
by 12/27/2016on
very satisfied with our service and salesman Jim Hebb. This is our 5th car since 2009 and we continue to be satisfied.
Excellent service
by 12/22/2016on
Today I purchased my third car from Hamilton (second car from Will). Obviously, we had positive experiences in the past, so we returned. Will was patient and courteous and worked with us to get us in the best car in our price range. I recommend Will and Hamilton Nissan to everyone I know.
Kind staff and great dealership
by 12/22/2016on
Alvin was great to work with and a very kind person. Hamilton Nissan worked hard to make a deal and I would recommend to anyone looking to make a purchase.
Long drive for service is worth it
by 03/02/2016on
Hamilton Nissan is 60 miles from my home but I find their service and professionalism to be worth the long drive. All service is planned and agreed to in advance. Normal service intervals are at $0 cost (I purchased my used low-mileage car there so this is one of the benefits) and other issues are fairly priced. Ed Key, my service person, is personable and professional. No surprises. I wish they were closer!
Won my loyalty will be going back for sure!
by 03/01/2016on
I had my Nissan Altima in for a screeching window and recall for hood. Kent Lewis and the Service Department went above and beyond and I hadn't purchased the car there either! I guarantee my next vehicle will be from Hamilton Nissan in Hagerstown Maryland. I highly recommend them!
Service Department
by 02/26/2016on
Since I put a lot of miles on my vehicles, service of them is very important to me. Ed Key has been the best Service Advisor that I have ever dealt with. Because of him & the Salesmen ( Will & Chip ), I own 2 Nissan's. All service for both vehicles starts & ends with Ed. In cases where Ed wasn't available, Don is great too!
Above my expectations
by 02/26/2016on
This is our first Nissan and so far so good! When we took our Altima in for its initial service it was raining, Kenny met us at the door and took it from there. Kenny covered the headrest, seat and steering wheel with plastic to protect it. Inside we were met by Ed Key who explained the initial service to us and answered several of our questions. We waited in a comfortable waiting area for the work to be completed. When our car was ready Ed went over the paperwork with us in detail. When we left we felt that we had made the correct decision in dealerships to purchase our first Nissan. When buying the car in early August of 2015 from Chip right thru our initial contact for service from Ed, we have been treated with courtesy, friendliness, knowledge and professionalism. Will recommend Hamilton Nissan, their sales and service staff to family and friends. John Ralston, Sr. Frostburg, MD.
Great service department
by 02/25/2016on
I have had 3 xterras from Hamilton over 15 years, and the good service department is a major reason for my satisfaction with Hamilton.