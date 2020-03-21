Great customer service and great sales consultant John Williams
by 03/21/2020on
Relaxing and no pressure sales. John Williams provided a hassle free environment. His expertise and familiarity with the vehicles made this an easy decision. The great price along with John's straight forward demeanor made this the greatest car buying experience .
Great customer service and great sales consultant John Williams
by 03/21/2020on
Relaxing and no pressure sales. John Williams provided a hassle free environment. His expertise and familiarity with the vehicles made this an easy decision. The great price along with John's straight forward demeanor made this the greatest car buying experience .
Great Customer Service
by 10/13/2019on
Dealership provided relaxing, no pressure sales experience. Entire staff was friendly and knowledgeable. I was able to get a price online, which ended up being the best price from any dealer in the area.
2012 Honda Accord Purchase
by 06/23/2015on
We really enjoyed our experience at Hagerstown Honda. Chad Black was our salesman. He was very helpful and we appreciated the fact that he didn't pressure us. He was very personable and we would definitely recommend Chad and the Hagerstown Honda Dealership to anyone. We really like our "new to us" Accord.
Hagerstown Honda
by 05/13/2015on
Thank you Hagerstown Honda for the best car buying experience ever!!! The internet sales department is quick to respond to all questions and truly wants to earn your business as evidenced in the very fair offer made to earn my business. Thank you Ian and Ryan. Once we arrived at Hagerstown Honda, everyone, whether or not directly involved with our purchase, went out of their way to make us feel welcome and part of the Hagerstown Honda family. Prior to our arrival John our sales consultant, had our vehicle prepped, detailed and filled with fuel. Upon our arrival, John took us out for our test drive. He made sure we drove on back roads as well as on highway to ensure we really experienced how our vehicle performed and handled. He explained all the features and options as well as immediately had service take look at the vehicle to make sure everything was AOK prior to us going forward with our purchase. Thank you John for all of your help. We were then placed in the hands of Darin, Hagerstown Hondas finance manager. Darin walked us patiently through all the necessary paperwork and fully answered any questions or concerns we posed. Thank you Darin for making a usually confusing and unpleasant part of the car buying experience a most enjoyable part of our day. All our thanks to the Hagerstown Honda family we really love our new car!! We will definitely recommend Hagerstown Honda to all of our friends!!
So far overpriced it isn't funny. Go elsewhere.
by 08/26/2014on
I do my homework when I look for a new car. I contacted nearly a dozen dealers and eliminated a fair number right away. I wanted pricing via online and didn't have time to visit a dealer. So online I go and get a quote from Hagerstown Honda (HH). I also get quotes from other dealers near and not so near from Harrisburg to Baltimore and so on. Other quotes are right nearby within a 15 minute drive. I dealt with Ian (Internet Sales Manager) who kept badgering me to come in and he would beat the others' prices)...knowing I would not come in. After being extremely detailed about the vehicle specs I wanted as a minimum...but leaving it open enough so any car meeting those would work, I got 3 close quotes from dealers ranging from 15 to 50 miles away. So would HH even negotiate? NOPE>...never...nada. Ian kept telling me my price was not real or possible and somehow he would give me a deal...all the while keeping to his quote that was $2,000 higher than most everyone else. I showed him the 3 lower quotes...he still said no way anyone else could do that. Well...I am here to tell you I got exactly what I was quoted online by a dealer just north of Hagerstown in PA 15 minutes away...and my price was so real that I walked away with a new car over $2000 lower than Ian said was even possible. So if you want to listen to the lies and deal with a dealer who thinks their ***t doesn't stink...then go to HH. If you want a new car at a price that is thousands less...this isn't the place. HH...you lost my business now and forevermore...as well as anyone I would ever refer anywhere....and I'm a loudmouth. Good riddance.
Civic Si purchase
by 08/03/2014on
Ciro as in my previous purchasing experiences has been excellent to transact business with. He is very honest, professional and really knows his product. Hagerstown Honda is a top notch dealership, all my experiences have been extremely positive with their Sales, Finance and Service departments, which is why I have purchased 8 vehicles from this dealership. I highly recommend them. Stop in and ask for Ciro.
Hagerstown Honda Salesman Aaron!!!
by 08/03/2014on
My car buying experience a few weeks ago was awesome!! My salesman (Aaron) was very fast, knows his stuff... I have to say, I have bought cars in the past and sitting for hours is not fun. Aaron made the deal go smooth and fast. With the limited time I have. I want to thank him for all the hard work he does. He even called after the sale to see how I liked my car. The financing was smooth. I am going to deal with Hagerstown Honda in the future...Thank you Aaron!!! you made me a Honda lover...
New CR-v Purchase
by 07/01/2014on
Great third experience with Hagerstown Honda. Matt D was the best sales person yet. He was very knowledgeable and explained everything. Brain F in the finance department was also one of the best. We really enjoyed working with both. The experience could not have been and better, we will come back.
Great New Car Purchase!
by 03/17/2014on
By far the best experience we've had purchasing a new car. We were in the market to purchase a small SUV and stopped in to check out the CR-V after looking at other brands. The design and features of the CR-V perfectly met out needs and they even had our preferred color on the lot. The salesman,Matt D., was extremely helpful, nice, and accommodating throughout the process - so much so that we drove away with the new CR-V that afternoon.
Extremely satisifed
by 03/03/2014on
I went to the dealership planning to just look at a new car and ended up purchasing one. No pressure!!! Just found the dealership to be sincere in their concern for good serivce and the price was right. I worked with Matt D., Dave and Greg and the entire sales team was outstanding!! I plan to return for our next purchase!
A Wounded Warriors Review
by 06/13/2013on
Hagerstown Honda was nothing less than outstanding! Angelo M. and Jill worked with my wife to give me the best anniversary gift I have received since we got married. Angelo took the time to thank me for my service to our great country and offer me special discounts for active duty members currently serving. I would strongly recommend Hagerstown Honda to my fellow Wounded Warriors who need a great vehicle. They are courteous, made sure that all our needs were met, and put me in a dream car. I had the pleasure of purchasing a 2013 Honda Accord Touring Edition with tons of extra features done by the dealership to make this car a one of kind never to be duplicated on the road. In fact it was so original that my insurance company had to get specific information on the vehicle because they could not distinguish by the VIN number alone. It made me smile knowing I was driving off with a car no one owned. This is not my first Honda; this purchase makes this my third Honda and a member since 2006 with Honda in general. They are not pushy at all, they take the time to make you feel as if you are the only customer in the store, even though they are very busy. Angelo was very knowledgeable, was one of the congenial sales persons I have ever had the pleasure of working with as well as Jill who was able to work the financing on the vehicle. Not only are they great with my wife and I but with the children making sure that their needs were met during the purchasing process. I will definitely be going back for my next care, thanks to all at Hagerstown Honda and the wonderful job they did during our purchase.
THE BEST OF THE BEST
by 01/03/2013on
You will never find a better, more professional, pleasant and truly outstanding group of folks than at Hagerstown Honda or Kia. They treat you like royality, always give you the best deals and truly care about you and your needs. My wife and I will never go anywhere else!!
2013 Accord
by 11/07/2012on
Great experience. Both Ryan K. and Branson F. were highly professional and helpful. They made the selection and purchase and financing of a new Accord enjoyable and fun. Highly recommend both
New Car Owner
by 10/08/2012on
My husband and I went to Hagerstown Honda "just to look" and left with two new vehicles several hours later. Andrew P. was a terrific salesperson to deal with - he was enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and very patient. He and Dave were very willing to negotiate with us and to give us what we thought was a very fair price. Darin was incredibly professional and personable when handling all of our paperwork. Our experience overall was terrific. We feel that we have started a great relationship with a business that cares about us as customers. And.....we love the cars. They're amazing.
Ciro and staff are awesome - love my new Fit!
by 09/12/2012on
Great job by salesperson, Ciro - his finance manager Darren and sales managers Jeff and Dave. They got me into a Fit Sport instead of the base and I couldn't be happier. Thanks, guys!
Great buying experience!
by 07/27/2012on
Mike Kuhns made the car buying experience GREAT. Very personable with just the right amount of interface. Great to deal with. Enjoyed working with him so much, that I would have felt bad if I didn't buy from him. Looking forward to many good years ahead with our new Honda Accord.
Great service, great price
by 07/19/2012on
It was a great pleasure to do business with Andrew Puckett and Jeff Knepper. These guys were very professional and helpful. They tried to meet most of my requests and answer my all my questions. I ended up buying a new 2012 Honda Civic EX for a great price. Highly recommend this dealership.
New Honda Odyssey from Hagerstown Honda
by 05/01/2012on
We have just purchased our fifth car from Hagerstown Honda and have always enjoyed the positive experience we had interacting with their excellent staff. All those we have had occasion to deal with have been very pleasant, friendly, professional, and were willing to work with us to get a deal fair to both parties. We would recommend Hagerstown Honda to our friends and family. Bob and Patricia Malamis Oldtown, Maryland
Made our purchase Fun
by 04/30/2012on
Greeted on-site (Salesman Scott Knopp) within minutes, friendly but not off-putting. He asked my spouse & I several questions each one helping to narrow our focus on what would meet our needs (we had brought along the dealerships ad for specials on Hondas & KIA). Scott actually made our choice very easy by seeking to understand our needs vs. push the car of the month. We test drove Honda Civic (loved it awesome car) but Scott insisted we drive a KIA so we could appreciate the differences for the prices being offered in the newspaper. We only had to sit in the KIA (sorry KIA) to know the Honda Civic was going to be our choice (if the price was right). Scott had to greet another customer who was picking up their new car so we spent time w/Sales Manager Dave A. As professional and knowledgeable as Scott was, Dave took it to such a high level that we were wowed with his enthusiasm I have purchased several new cars, but I cannot recall meeting someone who was more fun to talk to and genuine. We were actually 95% ready to buy the civic when we asked about the Accord (a few thousand more but it too was in the news ad) when Daves eyes lit up & he said I'll be right back, I have exactly the car you will love. To reign in this story, my wife has made many a car salesman go without a sale to the point they had the car sitting out front w/tags on it only to learn at the last minute the paperwork didnt match up to what was agreed upon so she walked, but within minutes Dave pulled up out front with the most beautiful Accord with every option we wanted except one it didnt have the Bluetooth for hands free talking (a law in Maryland by the way). The price w/rebate had actually brought this car to within $1.00 per month payment of our original civic and a lot more car, but again, it didnt have the Bluetooth so we were not settling. This did not phase Dave in the least, he excused himself and a minute later returned with a brand new Garmin NuVi GPS (with BLUETOOTH) and with a great look of satisfaction stated There you go, you now have your Bluetooth~ My spouse actually laughed and said you got a deal this whole experience was fun, we really enjoyed buying a new car and thats something I cannot recall ever happening! The icing on the cake regarding this dealership was our original salesman (Scott Knopp) had returned and took us out with the owners manual and spent an additional 30-minutes sitting in the car w/my spouse & I covering every bit of information needed, this too is something my wife commented on that has never occurred with any new automobile we have bought in the past 25-years. Perhaps this is how all Honda dealerships operate and I just didnt know as this is our first Honda product, if this is any indication then this will be the first of many more. Great Job Scott & Dave you represented your employer in the best possible way as I have never felt compelled to write a review before now. Bill & Lisa Merkle
Hagerstown Honda a dealer of Integrity
by 04/22/2012on
From the moment we walked in I felt this dealership was different. We had visited (6) other dealerships in a (3) state area and were disappointed in most of them. We were greeted immediately & cordially by staff. Soon we were introduced to Angelo Marino who would be our sales rep. I noticed his candor & humor was very pleasant but not overbearing at all. He was extremely knowledgeable about any Honda product we asked about. On our test drive Angelo sat in the back answering the miriade of questions we had for him with complete patience and understanding. Upon our return we met Britton King who handled the finance side of things. Although he was in great demand he still devoted his full attention to our questions and needs. In most high dollar deals there is usally a bump or two and Britton & Angelo exerted admirable effort to see that we were taken care of. I was very impressed with the commitment they gave us and I never felt it was completely a one sided deal like it was with other dealers we visited. They negotiated professionally & most importantly they didn't approach us with arrogance like we experienced at other local dealers in Hagerstown. We also had several meetings with Brett Swayne who was a complete gentleman in helping us through the hurdles of financing. I would highly recommend Hagerstown Honda. We love our new Honda Pilot Touring. It is everything & more that Angelo wisely directed us to. If you're looking for a "old school approach" in actually seeing that the customer is treated with dignity then visit these guys.
New car w/a whistling problem
by 01/30/2012on
Just a week or so after purchasing a new vehicle from this dealership, I started to hear a funny whistling whenever the car would reach a certain speed. As most vehicles don't whistle, I stopped by the dealership to speak with one of the guys who helped us in the purchase (Ryan Dearing) and he stopped what he was doing to hop in the car and have a listen for himself. Once he confirmed that the car was in fact making a noise that it shouldn't, he directed me to service and put me in contact with Ray who immediately set up an appointment for a technician to do a ride-along for further diagnosis. On the day of the appointment, I unwisely scheduled an appointment for 10 am thinking that I'd be wrapped up with everything by then. I got to the dealership at 7:30 am, Bill hopped in and took the ride-along with me so that he could evaluate the sound, was able to immediately tell me what the problem was and we returned to the shop so that they could repair. I was happy with my book & crochet while waiting in THE MOST COMFORTABLE CHAIRS EVER and enjoying coffee & a donut on them. As the time crept closer to when I needed to leave, Ray was able to relay that information to the technicians and had my paperwork ready for me so that as soon as they had the car finished, I was able to hop in and drive off. My car no longer whistles at me and I (weirdly enough) am looking forward to oil changes, tire rotations and any other type of service needed with the dealer.