Customer Reviews of Brown's Honda City all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (128)
Recommend: Yes (
126) No ( 2)
The staff was very courteous and knowledgeable about all the Honda products and service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on SallyG2019 03/26/2019
The service team in Glen Burnie, MD is the best! They are always professional and courteous. They provide detailed descriptions of service being performed and happy to answer any questions.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Working with Dave Metzler. Always helpful. Always accommodating.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Informational and pleasant advisor. Willing to accommodate and assit where needed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly staff members.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jennifer provides excellent customer service, she is very attentive, communicates effectively, and makes my overall Honda experience satisfying.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly and knowledgeable people. Convenient location and shuttle service if you don't want to wait. Comfortable and clean waiting area.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to schedule the appointment and grab a shuttle back to the office. Services prices are very competitive.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The salesman I worked with was very knowledgeable about all the models I was looking at and how they differed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick,easy no hassle, waiting room/lobby was clean and inviting. Great customer service over all.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always courteous and friendly. They know me by name, I'm just not a number
Happily driving my 2016 Honda LX
by
on Kathleen 01/18/2019
The sales person, Rob, was very accommodating while being low-key and knowledgeable. The financial part of the transaction was handled extremely well and fast by Rita. Both walked the extra mile in getting Handicap tags transferred to the new vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Eli was kind, and patient with us. He obviously knew all about the Honda CR-V and could quickly inform us about its features. Eli really made the process painless! In addition, the finance experience also went quickly and smoothly, even when I needed some extra time to get my trade in papers together. Overall, a great experience. The dealership was clean and comfortable. Thank you for everything.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Honda guy was friendly, informative (explained in language I could understand) and kept me abreast of what he found and what my options were. Once all was said and done, van was ready in good time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick service. Knowledgeable about my vehicle. Check out process was simple and straightforward.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, professional, and informative
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone very nice and helpful. Anytime I have a question they take the time to answer. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Convenient shuttle, making appointment online
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy, good customer service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Jennifer 01/07/2019
Easy to make an on-line appointment, with email confirmation. The ease and quickness of checking in and checking out.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
