Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Wilkins Subaru

Wilkins Subaru

Visit dealer’s website 
6917 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Wilkins Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Satisfied

by Happy Customer on 06/17/2021

We recently adopted a certified pre-owned Crosstrek and couldn’t be happier. Andrew and the entire sales team were so helpful. They even stayed after closing to make sure we were fully satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Satisfied

by Happy Customer on 06/17/2021

We recently adopted a certified pre-owned Crosstrek and couldn’t be happier. Andrew and the entire sales team were so helpful. They even stayed after closing to make sure we were fully satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant

by asmdjoy on 04/05/2013

The sales person contacted me by email requesting that I call him and schedule a time to come see the car. When we went to the dealership the sales rep was pleasant. We saw the car and inspected the outside and the inside of the car. The car smelled like smoke and the sales rep promised to take care of the smell. The sales rep also promised to take care of the net for the hatch back and the cover. He took care of the net and we paid a reduced price for the cover. The car still smelled of smoke and we will have it detail. I am pleased with the car and with the service. We waited for the finance person for at least 30 minutes. But overall the experience was pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
2 cars in stock
0 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for