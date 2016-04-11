1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales manager tried a bait and switch on us. We agreed on an purchase of a SUV on Friday and we were going to pick it up on Monday. We called the dealership on Monday to confirm our appointment time to pick up our vehicle. We arrived at the dealership only to be told the SUV was no longer available and that someone had put a deposit on the SUV at another dealer. After entire day of looking at other vehicles that were on the lot none had the same options that we were looking for on the SUV. We were told the next closest vehicle that had what we were looking for was in Boston. We came home and started calling other dealerships. We found the exact SUV at another local dealership that we were looking for. Upon that dealership e-mailing us the spec sheet we noticed it was the exact VIN number of the original vehicle we were expecting to purchase at Sheehy. We were advised there was never a deposit on the vehicle. We purchased the vehicle on a Wednesday, two days after walking out of Sheehy. Read more