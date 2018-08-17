Enterprise Car Sales Glen Burnie
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Glen Burnie
Outstanding Service!
by 08/17/2018on
This was the best experience I ever had buying a vehicle. From the General Manager to my car salesman Joel Judd, I was thoroughly impressed with their professionalism and competency in all aspects of the car sale!! I recommend anyone thinking of purchasing a vehicle to come to the Glen Burnie Enterprise location - you wont regret it! :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Team work make the dream work!
by 06/06/2017on
The subject line alone is the perfect expression for the service I received. From the first phone call in with Jahi, browsing the lot with Joel and making a friend for life, to Ms. Fleet recognizing game (lol), getting me from a 24% to a 13% APR and last but not least, Ms. Andrea hounding that bank and closing the deal so fast I made it to work on time in my 2016 Malibu!!! That's true team work!! To have a group of people that can come together as a one seem surreal doesn't it? Well if you want to experience what I did, now you know where to go! Good luck :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thorough, mutual communication and pleasant
by 01/10/2017on
Very pleasant to purchase a vehicle from this dealership. David Mercer, the salesperson, is a bright, unassuming, forward looking young man, who should have a great future in salesmanship. Has a great sense of humor. Knowledgeable, helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
the Enterprise team rocks!!
by 11/30/2016on
I purchased a new car from this Enterprise Car Sales team at the beginning of the month, and I was very pleased with the experience, even tho I forgot how long the paperwork can take. My new car is a 2016 Hyundai, and my old vehicle was a 1998 Nissan Frontier. David, my sales person, listened to what I was looking for and about 10 minutes later . . . ta da . . . there it was. I've had some questions since my purchase, and I've had them answered when I stop by the office. This office has awesome team work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bitter Sweet
by 11/01/2016on
The car buying process was simple, but my salesman had poor communication skills. He did not do much of what you said he would. Two days after I purchased the vehicle, the backup camera and radio stopped working. The dealer is still has not contacted me about fixing it. So I took the money out of the bank for my down payment. If you can't get a car from anywhere else this would be the place thou.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
100% Satisfied
by 10/13/2016on
The best dealership by far. I just bought my 5th car from these guys and they will continue to be my dealership. No haggle. 7 day buy back. Certified pre owned. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. I cant say enough about how fantastic they are.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
wonderful customer service
by 11/18/2015on
The individuals who helped me purchase a car were very informative, very attentive, extremely kind, and professional! I will refer all of my friends, associates and family members to purchase vehicles from enterprise. Best experience thus far, and thoroughly pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 08/17/2015on
Bri was very helpful and patient. She answered all of the questions I had and helped me to purchase my very first car! She was so sweet and understanding and I will recommend her to everyone I know looking to purchase a vehicle in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments