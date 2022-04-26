5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought my Honda Odyssey from Brown’s Honda Glen Burnie. Between all the dealerships I contacted Brown’s Honda gave me the best price. Chris Morgan was helping me through the whole process. When my car arrived and I came in to sign, all paperwork was already prepared. I was done in less than 45 minutes. Chris also delivered the car for me even though it was after hours. I would definitely recommend this place. Read more