5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I recommend Brown’s Honda City

by Marcia on 04/26/2022

I just bought my Honda Odyssey from Brown’s Honda Glen Burnie. Between all the dealerships I contacted Brown’s Honda gave me the best price. Chris Morgan was helping me through the whole process. When my car arrived and I came in to sign, all paperwork was already prepared. I was done in less than 45 minutes. Chris also delivered the car for me even though it was after hours. I would definitely recommend this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy, fast and efficient, no pressure sale.

by Rob on 12/09/2021

This was my second vehicle purchased through Brown's. Both experiences went very smooth and no pressure to buy. They let the vehicle do most of the talking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by jlb207 on 11/09/2021

Jennifer always gets me in and out with minimal fuss. She always tells me what's going on with my vehicle, too. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience!

by Josie D on 08/18/2021

The agent (Kenny Taiwo)who helped us was very friendly and accommodating and answered all our questions. He went above and beyond making sure that we understood most if not all of the functionalities and features of the car that we bought. Thank you! What a wonderful car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lucky to have Dave Metzler as Service Manager

by Donna Goeman on 02/18/2021

We have been dealing with Dave Metzler and service department for many years. We feel confident with has advice and trust him implicitly. The service department has been great as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Sally Gonzales on 01/18/2021

Dave at Brown’s is always great to deal with. All service was explained as with the cost breakdown. I would not take my business elsewhere!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service / Maintenance

by SallyG2019 on 03/26/2019

The service team in Glen Burnie, MD is the best! They are always professional and courteous. They provide detailed descriptions of service being performed and happy to answer any questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Sevice at Brown's

by Paul on 02/03/2019

Working with Dave Metzler. Always helpful. Always accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Lakisha on 01/30/2019

Informational and pleasant advisor. Willing to accommodate and assit where needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brown

by Deborah on 01/28/2019

The staff was very courteous and knowledgeable about all the Honda products and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brown's Service Department

by Richard on 01/26/2019

Very friendly staff members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Len on 01/25/2019

Jennifer provides excellent customer service, she is very attentive, communicates effectively, and makes my overall Honda experience satisfying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service department

by Brenda on 01/25/2019

Very friendly and knowledgeable people. Convenient location and shuttle service if you don't want to wait. Comfortable and clean waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best place for regular service!

by Jason on 01/21/2019

Easy to schedule the appointment and grab a shuttle back to the office. Services prices are very competitive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Richard on 01/21/2019

The salesman I worked with was very knowledgeable about all the models I was looking at and how they differed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ver nice

by Nathan on 01/21/2019

Quick,easy no hassle, waiting room/lobby was clean and inviting. Great customer service over all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic

by Bonnie on 01/19/2019

Always courteous and friendly. They know me by name, I'm just not a number

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happily driving my 2016 Honda LX

by Kathleen on 01/18/2019

The sales person, Rob, was very accommodating while being low-key and knowledgeable. The financial part of the transaction was handled extremely well and fast by Rita. Both walked the extra mile in getting Handicap tags transferred to the new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent purchase of Honda CR-V

by Sheila on 01/18/2019

Eli was kind, and patient with us. He obviously knew all about the Honda CR-V and could quickly inform us about its features. Eli really made the process painless! In addition, the finance experience also went quickly and smoothly, even when I needed some extra time to get my trade in papers together. Overall, a great experience. The dealership was clean and comfortable. Thank you for everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Customer

by Deborah on 01/11/2019

Honda guy was friendly, informative (explained in language I could understand) and kept me abreast of what he found and what my options were. Once all was said and done, van was ready in good time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Joe on 01/11/2019

Quick service. Knowledgeable about my vehicle. Check out process was simple and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

