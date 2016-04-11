Sheehy Nissan Glen Burnie
Make an appointment with Nick Baradel for your next Nissan purchase
by 11/04/2016on
My experience with Nick and Sheehy Nissan of Glen Burnie was first rate from start to finish. I had an appointment to test drive a Nissan Murano. Nick had the car ready to go as soon as I walked in the door. The dealership didn't have the car in my preferred color or options, but Nick quickly found a vehicle at another Sheehy dealership in the area. The car was ready in a few hours and I was able to drive home in a my new vehicle that same day. If you want a great buying experience from a sales person who has your best interests in mind, ask for Nick at Sheehy Nissan of Glen Burnie.
Finding the Perfect Car
by 10/04/2016on
I had a great experience at Sheehy thanks to my sales rep, Nicholas Baradel. He helped me find my perfect car. He answered all my questions, worked with me to get all the features I wanted or didn't want. It took a few weeks, but he never made me feel pressured, which was important to me as buying a new car is no small thing. I love my new car and appreciate Nicholas efforts to find it for me, and Sheehy's efforts to keep it in my price range.
Great car buying experience
by 09/08/2016on
Started car search online, when I went to dealership I dealt with Hernan. We discussed my vehicle needs and found the best option that met my needs and budget. Great experience start to finish.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/24/2016on
My name is Lester and I am 23 years old. This was also my first car buying experience ever and I must say thanks to Sheehy Nissan of Glen Burnie my experience was very painless. My salesperson Mr. Marvin Cantine was one of the best people I've met in life. He made me and my family feel like his family. He didn't try to force a sale on me and actually did everything in his power to get me the best opportunity for me. After many trips to the dealership and many late nights spend Marvin was really patient and helped me so much. I would recommend anybody that visits this dealership to have Marvin as your salesperson. Ive also come across the salesperson Nick who was a very good person too. In my short encounter of Nick he made the best of accomedations for me and my new vehicle. Sheehy Nissan of Glen Burnie has a great facility and a great popcorn machine for the customers. My new 2015 Chrysler 300s and myself would like to thank Marvin and Nick for the great customer service and bringing us both together. This dealership gets beyond 5 stars for me!!
Good car buying experience
by 08/19/2016on
Good car buying experience, I recoment this Dealer to all my friends and Family especially go with Hernan, he was great with his courtesy.
Quality car buying experience
by 07/09/2016on
Jerome Hodges is an exceptional salesman. He answered all of my questions and made me an offer I couldn't refuse.
Outstanding job
by 06/26/2016on
I went to look at Murano's and Jerome assisted me throughout the process. Did a great job.
Good price and great service from Jerome Hodges
by 06/09/2016on
Jerome Hodges was a pleasure to deal with, very patient and pleasant and courteous. The price on the used vehicle I bought was good, and the dealership seems committed to customer satisfaction, good warranty.
Top Notch Car Buying Experience
by 05/19/2016on
Recently purchased a vehicle from Sheehy in Glen Burnie. Probably the best car experience because we got exactly what we wanted. Josh helped us with the sale. On the rare occassion a car salesman (Josh) went the extra mile to meet our demands. We were very please with his upbeat spirit and willingness to take time explaining every detail throughout the purchase process. Showed class and respect which is often hard to come by these days. Hats off to Sheehy of G.B. as they've got the business end right: customer satisfaction and for that reason they get the fifth star. Highly recommend. -sc purchased 5-7-16
Nice Service
by 05/09/2016on
Hello i got a car from Sheehy Nissan of glen Burnie and my experience was excellent Hernan Fortin m was super nice he helped me through out the hole process the found a car to fit my budget and gave me excellent service I will definitely buy my next car here
Mr. Jerome Hodges
by 03/31/2016on
If you want to get a good deal,good customer service, and leave the dealership satisfied please see Jerome Hodges. From the very 1st day he worked with me he was determined and persistant to get me in the car i wanted even went out of his way to take his personal time to drive miles away to get the automobile of my choice. He always told me the truth no matter what, never no cut cards with him. He's really all about customer satisfaction and thats what i loved the most about sheehy. Now im riding in the car of my choice with a low interest rate, great mileage, and the BEST price ever all THANKS to Jerome Hodges. Im way beyond a satisfied customer and i will go back/refer anybody i know to sheehy nissan of glen burnie because of this guy!
If you want a good deal see Marvin Canton at Sheehy Nissan
by 10/28/2015on
I went to buy a Nissan Maxima that rainy day. Marvin showed me the first car of 8 that I looked at that day. He explained why it's best to go through Nissan versus other dealers. He advised me why to go for the deal now instead of waiting. I didn't listen at first but after going to 3 other dealers that day what he said made perfect sense. I came back that night to make a deal. I didn't think the deal would go through but Marvin treated me like family & made sure I got exactly what I wanted. He met everyone of my requirements & was straight forward from beginning to end.. There's no need to go to any other sales associates in Baltimore.. Go see Marvin today!!!
Go see Jeff!
by 09/30/2015on
I recently bought a new Altima from Sheehy. Jeff was my sales person and he was very friendly. He made the car buying process easier than I ever remember it being. Totally satisfied with his professionalism and ease to work with.
Jerome Hodges was WONDERFUL!!!
by 09/25/2015on
Jerome Hodges was a great sales rep. He gave us an outstanding deal without all the haggling!! This was the second Nissan Pathfinder I bought from Sheehy/Jerome. I got the same fantastic customer service as I did the first time. Will go back again!!
Mr. Marvin Cantine ROCKS!!!
by 09/25/2015on
I wanted to say that Marvin C. was an outstanding sales associate!!! You know when you go to purchase a vehicle, the sales men are 98% hawking around like vultures waiting for the bait... Once one finds you they try to trick you with "salesmen game." Then you have to sit and wait on pins an needles for hours, just for them to tell you "NO" or to beat you out of your money for a high price vehicle... Mr. Marvin didn't do any of that. I got my paperwork out of the way, I was there for almost 4 hours (Not bad @ all) I got my dream car, my note I asked for, great hospitality and customer service and a coke (my favorite drink:). Mr. Marvin and Mr. Abu made sure I was comfortable and happy with my purchase. I am satisfied and I would drive alllll the way out there again to purchase my next vehicle when it's time :). Go see Mr. Marvin Cantine and Abu both ROCK! They honestly look out for your well being with your future car purchases:). Thank you, Sheena :)
Bait and Switch
by 07/30/2015on
The sales manager tried a bait and switch on us. We agreed on an purchase of a SUV on Friday and we were going to pick it up on Monday. We called the dealership on Monday to confirm our appointment time to pick up our vehicle. We arrived at the dealership only to be told the SUV was no longer available and that someone had put a deposit on the SUV at another dealer. After entire day of looking at other vehicles that were on the lot none had the same options that we were looking for on the SUV. We were told the next closest vehicle that had what we were looking for was in Boston. We came home and started calling other dealerships. We found the exact SUV at another local dealership that we were looking for. Upon that dealership e-mailing us the spec sheet we noticed it was the exact VIN number of the original vehicle we were expecting to purchase at Sheehy. We were advised there was never a deposit on the vehicle. We purchased the vehicle on a Wednesday, two days after walking out of Sheehy.
Jerome Hodges is the best!!!
by 06/03/2015on
WOW! Where to start Jerome Hodges is the most polite and honest man and is always willing to go above and beyond for you. He is always willing to find you the best deal and when you give him a budget he sticks to it and doesn't go over it. He will not pressure you into something. Sheehy Nissan is so lucky to have this man as a car sales man. He has earned our business forever and instead of getting five stars he should get 100 stars and a million thumbs up. We are Nissan customers for life!!! Now on the other hand abul is a bit confusing and doesn't communicate very well at all!!! But all in all We love Jerome Hodges...
Awesome buying experience.
by 04/04/2015on
I have purchased several vehicle from Sheehy Nissan in the past. Professional sales staff and finance personnel. My salesman was Jerome Hodges. I you want an honest straight forward experience, look no further.
Pleasantly Surprised
by 02/26/2015on
Words can not express how happy I am with my recent car purchase of my 2013 Nissan Altima. Due to being unemployed for a period of 2 years, almost every dealership I went to either told me they could not help me or wanted to put me in a car I didn't want because thats "all I could qualify for" according to their banks. Rebecca the ultimately professional sold my situation to her business manager and was an advocate all the way to help me into the car I really wanted and enjoy driving as well as paying for. I am so pleased with my experience with sales and finance as Abu really is a miracle worker. Thank you so much for treating me with respect and a person and not just an application! My car is even better than I expected and could imagine with LOW MILES to put the icing on the cake. Will be back...
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 02/22/2015on
When purchasing my vehicle, it was super easy and awesome! Hernan, my sales person as well as other staff made me feel right at home! From the test drive, to paperwork, to finance, to out the door was a breeze! Highly recommended!
great service!!! ++++
by 02/20/2015on
I'm very satisfied with their service, it was fast and easy to finance, and their rates are good compare to the other dealers, the salesman was helpful and showed our best options for a car.