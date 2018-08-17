5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The subject line alone is the perfect expression for the service I received. From the first phone call in with Jahi, browsing the lot with Joel and making a friend for life, to Ms. Fleet recognizing game (lol), getting me from a 24% to a 13% APR and last but not least, Ms. Andrea hounding that bank and closing the deal so fast I made it to work on time in my 2016 Malibu!!! That's true team work!! To have a group of people that can come together as a one seem surreal doesn't it? Well if you want to experience what I did, now you know where to go! Good luck :) Read more