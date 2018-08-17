Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Glen Burnie

Enterprise Car Sales Glen Burnie

Visit dealer’s website 
7118 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Glen Burnie

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Service!

by MissJBrad on 08/17/2018

This was the best experience I ever had buying a vehicle. From the General Manager to my car salesman Joel Judd, I was thoroughly impressed with their professionalism and competency in all aspects of the car sale!! I recommend anyone thinking of purchasing a vehicle to come to the Glen Burnie Enterprise location - you wont regret it! :-)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Team work make the dream work!

by Brittney on 06/06/2017

The subject line alone is the perfect expression for the service I received. From the first phone call in with Jahi, browsing the lot with Joel and making a friend for life, to Ms. Fleet recognizing game (lol), getting me from a 24% to a 13% APR and last but not least, Ms. Andrea hounding that bank and closing the deal so fast I made it to work on time in my 2016 Malibu!!! That's true team work!! To have a group of people that can come together as a one seem surreal doesn't it? Well if you want to experience what I did, now you know where to go! Good luck :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thorough, mutual communication and pleasant

by 2015FOCUS on 01/10/2017

Very pleasant to purchase a vehicle from this dealership. David Mercer, the salesperson, is a bright, unassuming, forward looking young man, who should have a great future in salesmanship. Has a great sense of humor. Knowledgeable, helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

the Enterprise team rocks!!

by leaf_girl on 11/30/2016

I purchased a new car from this Enterprise Car Sales team at the beginning of the month, and I was very pleased with the experience, even tho I forgot how long the paperwork can take. My new car is a 2016 Hyundai, and my old vehicle was a 1998 Nissan Frontier. David, my sales person, listened to what I was looking for and about 10 minutes later . . . ta da . . . there it was. I've had some questions since my purchase, and I've had them answered when I stop by the office. This office has awesome team work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bitter Sweet

by Rodhall25 on 11/01/2016

The car buying process was simple, but my salesman had poor communication skills. He did not do much of what you said he would. Two days after I purchased the vehicle, the backup camera and radio stopped working. The dealer is still has not contacted me about fixing it. So I took the money out of the bank for my down payment. If you can't get a car from anywhere else this would be the place thou.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

100% Satisfied

by LisaJean88 on 10/13/2016

The best dealership by far. I just bought my 5th car from these guys and they will continue to be my dealership. No haggle. 7 day buy back. Certified pre owned. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. I cant say enough about how fantastic they are.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

wonderful customer service

by ProfessorM on 11/18/2015

The individuals who helped me purchase a car were very informative, very attentive, extremely kind, and professional! I will refer all of my friends, associates and family members to purchase vehicles from enterprise. Best experience thus far, and thoroughly pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by Kaykay7895 on 08/17/2015

Bri was very helpful and patient. She answered all of the questions I had and helped me to purchase my very first car! She was so sweet and understanding and I will recommend her to everyone I know looking to purchase a vehicle in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
50 cars in stock
0 new50 used0 certified pre-owned
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes