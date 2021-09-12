Brown's Honda City
Customer Reviews of Brown's Honda City
Easy, fast and efficient, no pressure sale.
by 12/09/2021on
This was my second vehicle purchased through Brown's. Both experiences went very smooth and no pressure to buy. They let the vehicle do most of the talking.
Easy, fast and efficient, no pressure sale.
by 12/09/2021on
This was my second vehicle purchased through Brown's. Both experiences went very smooth and no pressure to buy. They let the vehicle do most of the talking.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 11/09/2021on
Jennifer always gets me in and out with minimal fuss. She always tells me what's going on with my vehicle, too. Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great car buying experience!
by 08/18/2021on
The agent (Kenny Taiwo)who helped us was very friendly and accommodating and answered all our questions. He went above and beyond making sure that we understood most if not all of the functionalities and features of the car that we bought. Thank you! What a wonderful car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lucky to have Dave Metzler as Service Manager
by 02/18/2021on
We have been dealing with Dave Metzler and service department for many years. We feel confident with has advice and trust him implicitly. The service department has been great as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 01/18/2021on
Dave at Brown’s is always great to deal with. All service was explained as with the cost breakdown. I would not take my business elsewhere!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service / Maintenance
by 03/26/2019on
The service team in Glen Burnie, MD is the best! They are always professional and courteous. They provide detailed descriptions of service being performed and happy to answer any questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Sevice at Brown's
by 02/03/2019on
Working with Dave Metzler. Always helpful. Always accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 01/30/2019on
Informational and pleasant advisor. Willing to accommodate and assit where needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brown
by 01/28/2019on
The staff was very courteous and knowledgeable about all the Honda products and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Brown's Service Department
by 01/26/2019on
Very friendly staff members.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 01/25/2019on
Jennifer provides excellent customer service, she is very attentive, communicates effectively, and makes my overall Honda experience satisfying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service department
by 01/25/2019on
Very friendly and knowledgeable people. Convenient location and shuttle service if you don't want to wait. Comfortable and clean waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best place for regular service!
by 01/21/2019on
Easy to schedule the appointment and grab a shuttle back to the office. Services prices are very competitive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 01/21/2019on
The salesman I worked with was very knowledgeable about all the models I was looking at and how they differed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ver nice
by 01/21/2019on
Quick,easy no hassle, waiting room/lobby was clean and inviting. Great customer service over all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic
by 01/19/2019on
Always courteous and friendly. They know me by name, I'm just not a number
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happily driving my 2016 Honda LX
by 01/18/2019on
The sales person, Rob, was very accommodating while being low-key and knowledgeable. The financial part of the transaction was handled extremely well and fast by Rita. Both walked the extra mile in getting Handicap tags transferred to the new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Recent purchase of Honda CR-V
by 01/18/2019on
Eli was kind, and patient with us. He obviously knew all about the Honda CR-V and could quickly inform us about its features. Eli really made the process painless! In addition, the finance experience also went quickly and smoothly, even when I needed some extra time to get my trade in papers together. Overall, a great experience. The dealership was clean and comfortable. Thank you for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 01/11/2019on
Honda guy was friendly, informative (explained in language I could understand) and kept me abreast of what he found and what my options were. Once all was said and done, van was ready in good time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 01/11/2019on
Quick service. Knowledgeable about my vehicle. Check out process was simple and straightforward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Browns Honda
by 01/11/2019on
Friendly, professional, and informative
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments