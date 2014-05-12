Criswell Nissan
Customer Reviews of Criswell Nissan
Very professional and helpful
by 12/05/2014on
Criswell was our last stop after six other dealers, and we're glad we made the trip. From the moment we walked in, Kwame was very friendly and professional and got us into the vehicle we were interested for a test drive. We had spoken with Sam on the phone, but they were clearly good at working together like a team. Sam took care of us the rest of time there. He's really knowledgeable about cars. He encouraged us to check it out in the garage and never used any of the annoying and "hard" tactics we were subjected to at other dealerships. No tricks or bluffs, just professional service. Sam is smart and polite. He (and earlier Kwame) worked hard to answer all our questions about the vehicle. Brian in finance was very thorough and also very straight-forward and clear. No slick sales, and we never felt pressured even though it was late. All the staff graciously stayed after closing to help us finalize the sale so that we didn't have to make a second trip to pick up the car. This makes the second car we've bought from a Criswell dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Customer Service
by 07/28/2014on
I and my husband came in not sure which car to settle for. I was very pregnant and we met Kwame. I was very concerned that I might not be able to drive the car home after we purchased it because I was so tired to drive the long distance all the way back to Aberdeen, MD. Kwame promised to deliver if we bought the car and he kept to his promise. He displayed a lot of professionalism and knowledge of his skills. Did not pressurize us but gave us informed choices and guided us well while we made our decisions.
I love my new Rogue SL!
by 06/08/2014on
Nissan Rogue I just purchased the Nissan Rogue SL from Criswell Nissan, our sales associate Rod H made my car buying a pleasure. Rod, as well as the entire staff were very knowledgable and helpful throughout the entire process. Rod made sure I knew how to use the Navigation System and showed me how to program my own phone in so I could use it immediately! Brian, was very helpful with financing and helped me choose the right service plan based on my driving history. Thanks Criswell Nissan for making our experience exceptional! One last comment.... Criswell Nissan was our 2nd Nissan Dealership visit... I didn't purchase from the 1st Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Attitude!!
by 05/17/2014on
I purchased the car in May. I called in ahead to get more information on the car, and had all my questions answered by Dustin. He was very well informed, mind you, I practically left him a laundry list of questions. Upon my arrival to the dealership, the first thing I notice is the professionalism and how welcoming Dustin and the staff are. I felt very well respected and attended to. Dustin showed me around the showroom, introduced me to staff, showed me the service station, answered all my questions during the test drive and really made me feel he had my best interest. After settling the contract and walking out of the manager's office, Dustin took the time to explain the benefits and procedures I have as a proud Nissan owner. He had my car ready beforehand and I went my way. I received a courtesy call the following day, and it really left an impression on me. I am happy to say that Dustin really helped make this car purchase experience easy and it feels good to know there is a trusted team at Criswell Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nasty experience
by 01/31/2014on
I wish I would have read some of the online reports before wasting my time. I understand car sales is a competitive business but all the more reason to conduct yourself in a professional and courteous manner. Just made everything a huge hassle. Never again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The larger the staff the more bogus reviews
by 01/23/2014on
my experience with the dealership was far from acceptable. This organization is known for posting false reviews. Considering that every single customer posted a maximum rating is truly amazing. Many fortune 500 companies would love to know Criswells secret to such overwhelming success. The fact that not one individual posted a review under the same name on any two review sites and that each review has patterns of format and language ,I advise taking these reviews with a grain of salt. My experience was a complete nightmare
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience, Fantastic Car, No BS
by 08/11/2013on
After an intensive week-long search for a used car, we just purchased a Nissan Rogue from Jack S. at Criswell Nissan. It was a comfortable and unintimidating experience. Working with Jack was fantastic - he was clear, thorough, communicative and responsive. He answered all our questions and addressed our concerns, and wasn't pushy at all. The staff was fair and polite, and I would highly recommend Jack to anyone who is purchasing a car. Thanks Jack!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once again, THE BEST!!
by 01/20/2013on
So, I was in the market to replace my Civic for something slightly bigger. Checked out Accord, Sonata and Altima. After test driving all three cars, I decided to go with Altima. Now, some of you may be thinking why I ditched Accord for an Altima, are they that bad? Not at all. I was comparing 2011/12 Accord and Sonata with a 2013 Altima, and from the price point, I think Altima was the best choice for the money. No doubt. So, after narrowing it down to Altima, my and my brother went to a couple of Nissan dealers, and ended up at Criswell, once again. All in all, this is my 4th purchase from Criswell Nissan in last 3 years. 2 for my house hold, one for my sister, and one for a family friend. And to be honest with you all potential buyers and readers, every single time Criswell gave me the best price and service, hands down. Our Sales person, Frank, was new to the dealership, but he knew his product well. Our Sales manager, Adam, was an absolute pleasure to work with. Frank made sure that we get the car that we want, and Adam made sure that we get a fair price for our trade-in and best price for our purchase. I can safely say that in the future whenever I will be in the market for a new vehicle, I will definitely swing by Criswell Nissan. Keep up the great job you guys are doing and hope to see you all again for my future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely thrilled
by 12/22/2012on
I am thrilled with everything - purchase price, personalized service and dedication to customer satisfaction. Unexpected surprise. Dealt with Adam H., Mike P. and Krystie Z.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I love my New car!!!
by 09/03/2012on
My experience at Criswell Nissan in Germantown, Md was great. Kwame Otchere was very knowledgeable about the Nissan Altima and was such a pleasure to work with. He made me feel comfortable and did not rush me into anything. Kyrstie Zhang the finance specialist was also great. She as well made me feel comfortable and explained all my options to me. If I could go back and buy another car from here I would and I definitely would recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Dealership with Integrity
by 07/26/2012on
My car buying experience at Criswell Nissan actually allowed me to put the word "enjoyable" back into my volcabulary for this process. From the moment I walked in the door I knew I was in for a pleasant experience. Swann Kim definitely understands how a professionally run sales floor can give a prospective customer confidence in their decision to visit Criswell. My salesperson, Kwame Otchere, was terrific. His knowledge of the product and his patience as I test drove several different models was appreciated. I was ever given the feeling that I was being rushed or that he needed to be anywhere but helping me. When it came time to complete my deal, the finance manager worked hard to secure me the best rate possible, and Krystie Zhang made the closing paperwork easy to understand while not trying to pack on extras that other dealers have bombarded me with in the past. I also take this a good sign that Nissan believes its cars are manufactured well enough that they don't need all the "extras." I was so pleased with my experience, that when I informed my daughter that I had found a Nissan dealership that I would highly recommend, she went to talk to them the next day and a day later ended up with the car she had been hoping that could find for her. I can recommend this Nissan dealership without any hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Preferred Dealership Indeed
by 06/19/2012on
What made me want to go for broke and drive to Germantown to purchase the JUKE off the showroom floor was when the sales team included terms in their e-mails such as: "earning my business, thank you for accepting this e-mail, I received your voicemail thank you for your call," and my favorite: "I understand that we are a little out of the way, but there is a reason why we are the prefered USAA dealer." It's true. There is a reason that they are the preferred USAA dealer, and I got to witness it from start to finish this evening. Kwame was exceptionally accommodating! He made me feel as though he truly shared in the new car purchase excitement along with me, WAY before I said "I'll take it." Swann was very patient with me and shared that he is a veteran and fellow USAA member himself. That meant a lot to me. I felt like I was amongst family. Finance Manager, Krystie, was especially kind and patient with me and makes miracles happen in her office. Thanks Krystie! Last but not least, Gary is very special to me because although he had to leave for the day, he left word and made sure that I was taken care of, as promised. Each associate was sure to remind me of that throughout the duration of the transaction. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thanks Criswell Nissan team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best prices in the area
by 06/10/2012on
This is our third purchase from Criswell Nissan in last two years. Last year I purchased a Nissan Sentra for myself and another Sentra for a family friend from these guys (From a different Sales person though). This year my sister bought a Rogue from these guys, and I have to admit BEST PRICES IN THE MD VA AREA.... Eric (Our Sales Person) was helpful and was willing to make the transaction. He made every effort to get us the best price possible, and after shopping around in the 50 miles radius, I have to say that no one was able to beat his price. Some did come close to Criswell's price but NO ONE was able to beat it. In fact, a couple of dealers openly admitted that the price that Eric quoted was unheard of, and if he is willing to sell the car for that price, and if the car is brand new, not a demo, take it. So, if you are looking for a Nissan and you are nearby Criswell or are willing to drive there, I will say, give them a call, or send them an email. I have a feeling that there price might be the lowest you will find. And NO I do NOT work for Criswell, or work with Criswell, or have stocks in Criswell, or am related to anyone at Criswell. I have absolutely no personal link to the company or any of its employees. Just a happy car buyer who got two great buys from them. Oh yeah, just one thing, call Eric, dont email him too much. I think he prefers talking over typing.... :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving my Rogue!
by 05/30/2012on
I just recently purchase a 2009 nissian rogue and I am very please with my purchase. My sales clerk Kwame was very professional and made sure I was comfortable with my vehicle. He took his time and listen to me and help me find a car that was suitable for me and within my budget. His hospitality was impeccable and I felt welcomed each time I came to the dealership. I appreciate everyone there who took the time out to help me and assist me. I really feel like I made a good choice this time. Kwame and DAvid both made trading in my car a painless process. Thank you Criswell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest professional and efficient
by 04/25/2012on
I purchased a car using quotes supplied in response to a car buying service inquiry. Sales Manager Gary Moser immediately acknowledged the offer which was a very good price, arranged for Eric Kouame to show me the vehicle and write up the deal. It was straightforward, honest and efficient. I have purchased dozens of vehicles in my life. This was the best experience bar none.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommended. Fantastic experience.
by 03/28/2012on
I set out on a quest to factory order a NISMO 370z last November and Criswell Nissan was more than accomodating. Despite the fact that Nissan Japan delayed delivery several times, Dante Marino and the rest of the Sales staff were more than willing to put up with my endless questions. My vehicle was finally delivered last week and it was everything I had hoped. Criswell even warranted aftermarket parts with my purchase (intake, DLR kit). Absolutely fantastic - they held my hand through the entire process, honored my USAA price and really made the entire ordering process tolerable. Not at all what I have come to expect from car dealerships/salesmen. The entire experience was stress-free with exceptional communication and feedback from the dealership (even when the news wasn't good). If you're in the market for a Nissan, check out Criswell. They're worth the trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/11/2012on
Our experience with Criswell Nissan was excellent. Kwame, sales person; Gary, general sales manager; and Kristy, finance manager, provided outstanding services. They were honest and straightforward with us throughout the process. They worked with us to get the deal that worked for us from the time we made the internet inquiry to the final sale. The dealership is very efficient in the services it provides. Buying a car can be a stressful situation, however, Criswell Nissan worked diligently to make it as less stressful as possible. The dealership is more than an hour drive from where we live and it was well worth the drive. I highly recommend Criswell Nissan of Germantown, it sets the standards for where other dealerships should strive to be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 03/03/2012on
I requested for online quote for Nissan Rogue through Edmunds from three dealerships. I promptly got a response from Criswell Nissan from their Internet Sales Manager with MSRP and internet price. This was followed by a phone call. I called and set up a time and was very happy with the knowledge of the sales consultant. He knew his stuff. He walked us through all the features of the car and answered our questions. He was not pushy. He was genuine and tried to get the monthly payments to where we wanted it. Their Sales Manager and the Finance Manager were also very good. Overall I did buy my Rogue from them. I am very happy with the professionalism and dealing with the whole team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 09/30/2011on
I have actually gotten two cars from this dealership in the past 2 years - one purchase and one lease. Both times, I had friendly service and they worked with me to find the car that I wanted, rather than pushing me to buy something that didn't fit my needs. They were willing to deal, and both times I was able to leave satisfied with my experience and very happy with my purchase/lease. They gave me a fair value for my trade-ins both times. Their sales staff answered my questions and took the time to familarize me with the features in my new cars after the purchase was complete. All in all, they are a great operation. When I am ready for another car, they are first on my list.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Experience
by 06/01/2011on
Going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, I knew I was going to buy a new car. As an experienced shopper, I wanted to be aggressive and get as many Internet quotes as possible from local dealers. Criswell was the first to respond and did so within 30 mins. After 3 days of collecting quotes, nobody could beat their price. The experience got even better when I spoke with them on the phone. Kwame, their Internet Sales Manager, is very sharp and not at all pushy. When I finally went to the dealership to close the deal, everyone from the salesperson who I dealt with, Awad, all the way up to the GSM, Chris, were fantastic. Financing was a breeze and no pressure was applied to take on any extras. My time was not wasted and I drove away in my new 3.5 Altima SR very happy. Would recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service and they keep it real/ honest
by 05/06/2010on
I just bought my 2009 350Z and I cant get over how cool my car is these options are endless and its sleek sharp and sexy car! My friends want to borrow it, it turns heads everywhere and they all ask wehre I got it especially cause they didn't think I could afford something like this... I mean after all my last car was a 2004 Chevy Malibu.. yea, definitely not a magnet but I was ready for a nice upgrade so I came in to see Robby and he really went all out in taking care of me. This dealership is highly recommended. They kept me informed throughout the entire process and never left me unattended.
Family owned Dealership since 1974. We are driven by our Customers. Complimentary First year maintenance for all new Nissan and Certified Pre-Owned Nissan financed with NMAC.
1 Comments