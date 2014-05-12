5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is our third purchase from Criswell Nissan in last two years. Last year I purchased a Nissan Sentra for myself and another Sentra for a family friend from these guys (From a different Sales person though). This year my sister bought a Rogue from these guys, and I have to admit BEST PRICES IN THE MD VA AREA.... Eric (Our Sales Person) was helpful and was willing to make the transaction. He made every effort to get us the best price possible, and after shopping around in the 50 miles radius, I have to say that no one was able to beat his price. Some did come close to Criswell's price but NO ONE was able to beat it. In fact, a couple of dealers openly admitted that the price that Eric quoted was unheard of, and if he is willing to sell the car for that price, and if the car is brand new, not a demo, take it. So, if you are looking for a Nissan and you are nearby Criswell or are willing to drive there, I will say, give them a call, or send them an email. I have a feeling that there price might be the lowest you will find. And NO I do NOT work for Criswell, or work with Criswell, or have stocks in Criswell, or am related to anyone at Criswell. I have absolutely no personal link to the company or any of its employees. Just a happy car buyer who got two great buys from them. Oh yeah, just one thing, call Eric, dont email him too much. I think he prefers talking over typing.... :) Read more