Criswell Honda
Customer Reviews of Criswell Honda
I wouldn't go anywhere else
by 04/27/2022on
Damonique and his team were amazing! He was professional, knowledgeable, courteous and very thorough when answering any of my questions
I wouldn't go anywhere else
by 04/27/2022on
Damonique and his team were amazing! He was professional, knowledgeable, courteous and very thorough when answering any of my questions
Great Experience
by 01/30/2022on
Dominique Vattuone made it a great experience and i would recommend him to anyone
Amazing Experience
by 09/02/2021on
Dominique Vattuone did an amazing job! Thanks to him, I had a great experience buying my first car. From the beginning to the end of the process, I felt comfortable asking questions and understood everything as it was explained so clearly. Dominique was very patient and so knowledgeable. In addition to Dominique, every person my mom and I encountered at Criswell Honda treated us well. Thank you.
Dominique “Dom” Vattuone @Criswell
by 07/28/2021on
I love my salesperson Dom Vattuone. Over the past 15 years we have purchased our Honda’s exclusively from Criswell Honda. I appreciate Dom’s honesty and his genuine concern for my satisfaction both in the vehicle I choose and the purchase price. If you are looking for a Honda, call Dom!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience purchasing Honda hatchback Civic
by 07/19/2021on
Recently purchased a new 2021 Honda hatchback Civic working with Dominique Vattuone. He provides excellent customer service as he is knowledgeable, honest, and dedicated.
Criswell Honda is the best!!!
by 06/10/2021on
Dominique was very helpful. Andre was great. Thanks Criswell Honda. Your staff is great. Love my Honda Pilot (Touring)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hooray for Anthony!
by 05/08/2021on
Dominique (Anthony) Vattuone was terrific. Very attentive, experienced and knowledgeable. His friendliness was very much appreciated. Highly recommend him. The sales Mgr and finance departments were speedy, clear and concise. Will be a repeat buyer. Thanks Anthony for your help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/25/2021on
This is my 2nd car bought from this dealership. I was in a major accident and walked away with minor cuts, thanks to a Honda. Have been working with Dominique for 30 years! He will look out for you, and is the best in the business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Extraordinary service
by 04/21/2021on
Mr Dominique the salesperson was very helpful and knowledgeable. Mr Antony who was in training was also friendly and willing to help us. Thank you both.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful purchasing experience!
by 02/13/2021on
I was extremely satisfied with Dominique Vattuone’s help in shopping for and purchasing my new Honda Accord Hybrid at Criswell. He guided me through the process, took me for a test drive, and most importantly, listened to my requirements. He was honest and didn’t try to push me into getting unneeded options. He and the Criswell staff helped me find the exact car to fit my needs. He patiently went over the car’s features and answered all my questions. Most importantly, he made me feel safe in the middle of a pandemic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Satisfied Customer
by 02/01/2021on
Dominic Vattuone was a pleasure to work with. He is very knowledgeable, helpful and an excellent salesman. I have purchased two cars from him. I will recommend him to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bug Mistake Should Have Known
by 01/03/2021on
Contacted Criswell through AMEX new car purchase program. Had sale price agreed and came to dealer with my trade in. They refused to negotiate to my offer price and thoroughly enjoyed their deception. I felt $450 was fair price for Honda Civic with $225K but was only given $100 for my car, single owner with no accidents and every scheduled maintenance. Only found out trade in value given when I got new car home. I guess they really wanted me th o walk away....and you should to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Satisfied with my purchase with Mr. Dominique
by 12/28/2020on
The process was seamless and I was on the road in no time with my new Honda. Had great experience working with Mr. Esteban (finance) and Mr. Dominique (sales). Will be back for my third Honda here at Criswell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied purchasing from Dominique
by 12/01/2020on
I purchased my Odyssey from Dominique whom my friend recommended to me. He offered a great price and service, and did not try to waste my time with price negotiation. The purchasing procedure was simple and straightforward. He was so kind and made me feel comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dominique at Criswell
by 11/30/2020on
We worked with Dominique at Criswell, and he was FANTASTIC. Trustworthy and respectful. Quick and efficient. I will never buy a car from anyone other than Dominque.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding New Car Buying Service at Criswell Honda
by 11/02/2020on
I had an Outstanding new car buying experience with the Criswell Honda Team. Dominique was great with providing the cars with new safety technology features as well as making the pricing and timing fit my budget. Dennis took me on an excellent course for the test drive that really showed the new 1.5L Turbo engine's prowess and handling compatible with luxury cars. Carlson showed the gadgets of the car. Rich made the car buying processing effortless. And the GM oversaw the entire process so that I was IN and OUT efficiently but thoroughly satisfied. I couldn't ask for a better Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 10/30/2020on
I had a great experience at Criswell Honda. My main salesperson (Frank Tucto) was conscientious and very helpful without being pushy. In general, the atmosphere was relaxed and friendly, including the folks in finance. And they were taking all of the necessary precautions to deal with covid. I have bought or leased several Hondas over many years, and this experience was the best one that I have had. Will definitely start with Criswell's the next time I am looking for a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sales associate
by 10/29/2020on
Mike was great and worked hard in helping us resolve some issues. He was easy going, no pressure, knowledgeable and very attentive. Definitely will go to him for my next Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
5 Star Service
by 10/25/2020on
Dominique was attentive, professional, and personable. He and the Criswell Team took great care of us and worked with me and my wife to make sure we had a great experience and deal. They are a fantastic dealership full of great people! Special thanks to Dominique for his great client service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 10/06/2020on
Once again I'd like to thank Criswell Honda for helping me to buy my new Honda Odyssey 2021 this is my fifth car I bought from Criswell and a special thanks to Dominique Vattuone and Esteban Mesa very professionals and they make sure you get the best price for you trade-in and the price for the new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service
by 09/20/2020on
If you looking to purchase a car, look no further than Criswell Honda and make sure you work with Dominique Vattuone. Dominique is the definition of what a great sales professional should be. He focuses on making sure you get the best value for your purchase and the highest level of customer service. We consider Dominque a friend and will be referring him to to all our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments