Criswell Honda

19525 Amaranth Dr, Germantown, MD 20874
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Criswell Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.86 out of 5 stars(289)
Recommend: Yes (28) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I wouldn't go anywhere else

by Ashley C on 04/27/2022

Damonique and his team were amazing! He was professional, knowledgeable, courteous and very thorough when answering any of my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
289 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Barbara P on 01/30/2022

Dominique Vattuone made it a great experience and i would recommend him to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Midge B on 09/02/2021

Dominique Vattuone did an amazing job! Thanks to him, I had a great experience buying my first car. From the beginning to the end of the process, I felt comfortable asking questions and understood everything as it was explained so clearly. Dominique was very patient and so knowledgeable. In addition to Dominique, every person my mom and I encountered at Criswell Honda treated us well. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dominique “Dom” Vattuone @Criswell

by Kathleen on 07/28/2021

I love my salesperson Dom Vattuone. Over the past 15 years we have purchased our Honda’s exclusively from Criswell Honda. I appreciate Dom’s honesty and his genuine concern for my satisfaction both in the vehicle I choose and the purchase price. If you are looking for a Honda, call Dom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience purchasing Honda hatchback Civic

by L Brockman on 07/19/2021

Recently purchased a new 2021 Honda hatchback Civic working with Dominique Vattuone. He provides excellent customer service as he is knowledgeable, honest, and dedicated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Criswell Honda is the best!!!

by Geo on 06/10/2021

Dominique was very helpful. Andre was great. Thanks Criswell Honda. Your staff is great. Love my Honda Pilot (Touring)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hooray for Anthony!

by Dhnhah on 05/08/2021

Dominique (Anthony) Vattuone was terrific. Very attentive, experienced and knowledgeable. His friendliness was very much appreciated. Highly recommend him. The sales Mgr and finance departments were speedy, clear and concise. Will be a repeat buyer. Thanks Anthony for your help!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Sharon Jacques on 04/25/2021

This is my 2nd car bought from this dealership. I was in a major accident and walked away with minor cuts, thanks to a Honda. Have been working with Dominique for 30 years! He will look out for you, and is the best in the business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extraordinary service

by Salvador on 04/21/2021

Mr Dominique the salesperson was very helpful and knowledgeable. Mr Antony who was in training was also friendly and willing to help us. Thank you both.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful purchasing experience!

by Cathy V on 02/13/2021

I was extremely satisfied with Dominique Vattuone’s help in shopping for and purchasing my new Honda Accord Hybrid at Criswell. He guided me through the process, took me for a test drive, and most importantly, listened to my requirements. He was honest and didn’t try to push me into getting unneeded options. He and the Criswell staff helped me find the exact car to fit my needs. He patiently went over the car’s features and answered all my questions. Most importantly, he made me feel safe in the middle of a pandemic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Satisfied Customer

by Jane on 02/01/2021

Dominic Vattuone was a pleasure to work with. He is very knowledgeable, helpful and an excellent salesman. I have purchased two cars from him. I will recommend him to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bug Mistake Should Have Known

by Dont be a Sucker on 01/03/2021

Contacted Criswell through AMEX new car purchase program. Had sale price agreed and came to dealer with my trade in. They refused to negotiate to my offer price and thoroughly enjoyed their deception. I felt $450 was fair price for Honda Civic with $225K but was only given $100 for my car, single owner with no accidents and every scheduled maintenance. Only found out trade in value given when I got new car home. I guess they really wanted me th o walk away....and you should to.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied with my purchase with Mr. Dominique

by Rabin on 12/28/2020

The process was seamless and I was on the road in no time with my new Honda. Had great experience working with Mr. Esteban (finance) and Mr. Dominique (sales). Will be back for my third Honda here at Criswell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied purchasing from Dominique

by Tae on 12/01/2020

I purchased my Odyssey from Dominique whom my friend recommended to me. He offered a great price and service, and did not try to waste my time with price negotiation. The purchasing procedure was simple and straightforward. He was so kind and made me feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dominique at Criswell

by Mike on 11/30/2020

We worked with Dominique at Criswell, and he was FANTASTIC. Trustworthy and respectful. Quick and efficient. I will never buy a car from anyone other than Dominque.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding New Car Buying Service at Criswell Honda

by Michelle on 11/02/2020

I had an Outstanding new car buying experience with the Criswell Honda Team. Dominique was great with providing the cars with new safety technology features as well as making the pricing and timing fit my budget. Dennis took me on an excellent course for the test drive that really showed the new 1.5L Turbo engine's prowess and handling compatible with luxury cars. Carlson showed the gadgets of the car. Rich made the car buying processing effortless. And the GM oversaw the entire process so that I was IN and OUT efficiently but thoroughly satisfied. I couldn't ask for a better Team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by J Friedman on 10/30/2020

I had a great experience at Criswell Honda. My main salesperson (Frank Tucto) was conscientious and very helpful without being pushy. In general, the atmosphere was relaxed and friendly, including the folks in finance. And they were taking all of the necessary precautions to deal with covid. I have bought or leased several Hondas over many years, and this experience was the best one that I have had. Will definitely start with Criswell's the next time I am looking for a Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales associate

by Honda v6 lover on 10/29/2020

Mike was great and worked hard in helping us resolve some issues. He was easy going, no pressure, knowledgeable and very attentive. Definitely will go to him for my next Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Star Service

by Dan Baker on 10/25/2020

Dominique was attentive, professional, and personable. He and the Criswell Team took great care of us and worked with me and my wife to make sure we had a great experience and deal. They are a fantastic dealership full of great people! Special thanks to Dominique for his great client service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Santy on 10/06/2020

Once again I'd like to thank Criswell Honda for helping me to buy my new Honda Odyssey 2021 this is my fifth car I bought from Criswell and a special thanks to Dominique Vattuone and Esteban Mesa very professionals and they make sure you get the best price for you trade-in and the price for the new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Customer Service

by Willoughby25 on 09/20/2020

If you looking to purchase a car, look no further than Criswell Honda and make sure you work with Dominique Vattuone. Dominique is the definition of what a great sales professional should be. He focuses on making sure you get the best value for your purchase and the highest level of customer service. We consider Dominque a friend and will be referring him to to all our friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

