5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was extremely satisfied with Dominique Vattuone’s help in shopping for and purchasing my new Honda Accord Hybrid at Criswell. He guided me through the process, took me for a test drive, and most importantly, listened to my requirements. He was honest and didn’t try to push me into getting unneeded options. He and the Criswell staff helped me find the exact car to fit my needs. He patiently went over the car’s features and answered all my questions. Most importantly, he made me feel safe in the middle of a pandemic! Read more