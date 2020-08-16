sales Rating

Hello there. Our experience was absolutely horrible, perhaps the worst ever. Immediately after purchase from the dealership (on the way home), the car got very hot (later found out due to lack of engine coolant) and we got stuck on the road. The transmission fluid was found to be low and burned a day later, the tailgate mechanism literally fell apart, the air conditioning has an issue, driver side windshield wiper separated in a rainstorm on the way home, terrible thumping/knocking coming from the front end presently. Sure, I understand it is a used car, but there is absolutely no excuse for low fluid levels or lack of pre-sale condition checks. These are clearly safety issues. The salesman Castor Estrada personally assured us repeatedly that everything was checked/verified and clearly knew we had a very long trip home (Maryland to upstate New York). I am shocked by this treatment from what I thought was a professional, caring, above board Honda dealer. Not even remotely so at all. And now we are reluctantly told by the salesman to bring the vehicle in. And no response at all to my latest emails. Who would drive 400+ miles back with the front end thumping/knocking? Why weren’t these things previously checked? Now I am stuck with an issue that should not be. Further, Castor tried to charge us for a second remote. Little did I know at the time, the one remote he did give us is broken, does not work, and is useless. Let me see the Honda inspection checklist for this vehicle. Horrible. Terrible. Total recipe for consumer disaster. Run, run like the wind in the opposite direction. It is too late for me, but I can warn others. Read more