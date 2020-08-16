Criswell Honda

19525 Amaranth Dr, Germantown, MD 20874
(844) 622-0137
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Criswell Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome!

by Ed Cooper on 08/16/2020

Dominique and Bryan exceeded my expectations in every way. They are the best. I have dealt with Dominique and Criswell for over 10 years. I wouldn't buy a car from anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
267 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great Service

by Kilan on 08/15/2020

walked in, greeted by Mike from Sales at the door. Got the car I wanted at the price I wanted. Fast, efficient, professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The Honda Dealer

by Akrim on 07/30/2020

I had to drive 4 hours to find the Honda dealer, amazing people! represented by the wonderful Cindy Alvarado, who made me feel and my family so special. Congratulations Criswell for hiring the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dominique is magnifique

by raul on 07/12/2020

Great salesman and good purchase at Criswell. Dominique Vattuone is highly recommendable. Made the new car purchase smooth and efficient. I wish I had put more time thinking about details, like options I need (roof rack, trailer hitch, etc.) and expensive things I really don't need (extended warranty, etc.), and selling my previous car to third party instead of trading in, but those were my fault. Criswell did their job well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Stress-free new car buying experience!

by Jean on 07/03/2020

Dominique was recommended to me by a friend. He was great to work with, very patient and kind. He explained everything thoroughly. I would definitely recommend Dominique, and Criswell Honda, to anyone who may be looking to purchase a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

CRV 2020- very happy!

by LM88 on 06/24/2020

This dealership did not try to provide prices that included a bunch of incentives I was not qualified for, which was super appreciated. Clear during the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding experience!

by meregreene5 on 06/17/2020

Thank you to the team for making the car sale swift, all while making sure I was comfortable and happy! Great experience!! Dominique V and Kevin’s Ferguson are awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

World Class Dealership!

by mbaltrusch on 04/03/2020

Criswell is a world class dealership! The salesperson, Dominque Vuttuone is excellent! Their reputation for outstanding quality, honesty, and integrity influenced my choice to give them a chance and I am very glad I did. Pricing on the CRV was fair and the buying process was painless. I will definitely go back to Criswell for my next vehicle because of their professional customer service and buying experience. You won't find a better new car dealer than Criswell or a better salesperson than Dominque Vattuone..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and convenient purchase. Great pricing and service!

by Family of Seven on 04/03/2020

Very good experience from start to finish. Very good pricing. Very quick to answer our questions and make sure that we had everything we needed. We were looking for a quick and easy process—Dominique and Criswell delivered! The vehicle was ready when we arrived, professional walkthrough, answered all our questions, and we were able to complete the entire process in about one hour! Thanks for making the process so easy for us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience!

by aabramson10 on 04/02/2020

I asked at least a dozen dealers for their best price on a 2020 Honda Accord Sport tax, tags, title, and fees out the door. From day 1, Dominique was willing to give us a price, gave us the best price, and stuck to his price through the process. We got the car we wanted at the best price possible without any haggling. They didn't play games. They knew they offered the best price, knew it, and stuck to it. They didn't try to undercut competitors. They didn't have any pushy tactics to get you in the door and upsell you. They were just honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

HR-V

by 2019 HRV on 12/26/2019

Our 3rd Vehicle from Criswell Honda Dominique Vattuone has been our sales consultant each time. He is knowledgeable, transparent, and dedicated. A smooth, fair, and seamless process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Save Yourself While You Can - Beware!!

by JD22 on 08/10/2019

Hello there. Our experience was absolutely horrible, perhaps the worst ever. Immediately after purchase from the dealership (on the way home), the car got very hot (later found out due to lack of engine coolant) and we got stuck on the road. The transmission fluid was found to be low and burned a day later, the tailgate mechanism literally fell apart, the air conditioning has an issue, driver side windshield wiper separated in a rainstorm on the way home, terrible thumping/knocking coming from the front end presently. Sure, I understand it is a used car, but there is absolutely no excuse for low fluid levels or lack of pre-sale condition checks. These are clearly safety issues. The salesman Castor Estrada personally assured us repeatedly that everything was checked/verified and clearly knew we had a very long trip home (Maryland to upstate New York). I am shocked by this treatment from what I thought was a professional, caring, above board Honda dealer. Not even remotely so at all. And now we are reluctantly told by the salesman to bring the vehicle in. And no response at all to my latest emails. Who would drive 400+ miles back with the front end thumping/knocking? Why weren’t these things previously checked? Now I am stuck with an issue that should not be. Further, Castor tried to charge us for a second remote. Little did I know at the time, the one remote he did give us is broken, does not work, and is useless. Let me see the Honda inspection checklist for this vehicle. Horrible. Terrible. Total recipe for consumer disaster. Run, run like the wind in the opposite direction. It is too late for me, but I can warn others.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by OviRocks12 on 07/20/2019

I’ve bought multiple vehicles from Criswell Honda, and have worked with Dominique Vattuone each time. I can’t say enough regarding the exceptional service I’ve received each time I’ve stepped foot in this dealership. They don’t push an agenda, as many other dealerships I’ve visited have, but work with you to find the best possible solution to your specific need. I recommend Dominique, and the Criswell Honda team, to all my family and friends because I believe these are truly people that have the customers best interest at heart and who can be trusted. Yes, they are in the business of selling cars but they do it the right way and in a professional, ethical manner through which they are able to provide a great product that fits the customers need in the best way possible. If you have an automotive need I highly recommend Criswell Honda. I will be coming back to them for all future car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Echase on 06/25/2019

This is my 3rd Honda from Criswell and Dominique Vattuone. He is a terrific sales person. He understood what I needed and helped me trade up from my CRV. I would highly recommend Criswell and Dominique if you are in the market for a Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Experience

by MadFam on 04/29/2019

Dominique Vattuone was an exceptional employee. He made the process quick and efficient, listened to my specific needs and helped find the best fit for me. He was great at showing me all the features of the car and how to operate all the bells and whistles. I also loved dealing with someone who has been in my community for a long time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Sales Team - Dominique at Criswell

by Customer on 04/11/2019

We had a great experience working with Dominique Vattuone when purchasing a Hybrid Accord. He patiently showed us the car and answered our many questions, then left us to do research and decide on our schedule. He made a great offer and assured that we had all the info we needed. Great work - I would recommend and return in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

All About the People

by cofiTerri on 04/07/2019

Once again, Dominique worked with me in purchasing another vehicle from Criswell Honda. This time it was a trade in to purchase a 2019 CRV. He took the time and effort to listen to what I needed (in a vehicle and in a purchase price), and I drove home in my new CRV. Thanks very much, Dominique!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The smoothest car buying experience ever!

by momoftwo on 09/25/2018

After negotiating via email with most of the Honda dealers in my area, Victor provided me with the best price for 2018 CR-V EX. We set up the appointment, they've walked us through every step and honored the deal we agreed on. It was a very smooth car buying experience which took 4-5 hours on a Sunday afternoon. They provided a good price for our trade-in for our 2013 model sedan. As a bonus they had a separate kids' room! I sit them there with their electronic devices (plugged in to avoid out of battery melt-down) and the next thing they knew was sitting in the new car. I highly recommend you to work with them. Email Victor Castro before going, you won't be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales experience!

by AngAngAng on 08/28/2018

This was a great sales experience. I highly recommend Dominique for sales and Victor with financing were great. I'll be back for my next car for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Victor Castro - Great car buying experience

by hticker on 08/20/2018

Victor was very helpful with my car buying experience. He answered any and all questions and made the whole process very easy and stress free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by debbybee on 07/31/2018

Today I bought a Honda Clarity, a plug-in hybrid, which was a little scary given all the new technology. Victor Castro was an amazing salesman. He showed me everything I needed to know about my new car. He guided me on my test drive and helped me get set up, right until I drove away from the dealership. I highly recommend this Honda dealership and Victor Castro

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
348 cars in stock
299 new39 used10 certified pre-owned
