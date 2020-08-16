Awesome!
by 08/16/2020on
Dominique and Bryan exceeded my expectations in every way. They are the best. I have dealt with Dominique and Criswell for over 10 years. I wouldn't buy a car from anyone else.
Great Service
by 08/15/2020on
walked in, greeted by Mike from Sales at the door. Got the car I wanted at the price I wanted. Fast, efficient, professional service.
The Honda Dealer
by 07/30/2020on
I had to drive 4 hours to find the Honda dealer, amazing people! represented by the wonderful Cindy Alvarado, who made me feel and my family so special. Congratulations Criswell for hiring the best
Dominique is magnifique
by 07/12/2020on
Great salesman and good purchase at Criswell. Dominique Vattuone is highly recommendable. Made the new car purchase smooth and efficient. I wish I had put more time thinking about details, like options I need (roof rack, trailer hitch, etc.) and expensive things I really don't need (extended warranty, etc.), and selling my previous car to third party instead of trading in, but those were my fault. Criswell did their job well.
Stress-free new car buying experience!
by 07/03/2020on
Dominique was recommended to me by a friend. He was great to work with, very patient and kind. He explained everything thoroughly. I would definitely recommend Dominique, and Criswell Honda, to anyone who may be looking to purchase a new car!
CRV 2020- very happy!
by 06/24/2020on
This dealership did not try to provide prices that included a bunch of incentives I was not qualified for, which was super appreciated. Clear during the process
Outstanding experience!
by 06/17/2020on
Thank you to the team for making the car sale swift, all while making sure I was comfortable and happy! Great experience!! Dominique V and Kevin’s Ferguson are awesome!
World Class Dealership!
by 04/03/2020on
Criswell is a world class dealership! The salesperson, Dominque Vuttuone is excellent! Their reputation for outstanding quality, honesty, and integrity influenced my choice to give them a chance and I am very glad I did. Pricing on the CRV was fair and the buying process was painless. I will definitely go back to Criswell for my next vehicle because of their professional customer service and buying experience. You won't find a better new car dealer than Criswell or a better salesperson than Dominque Vattuone..
Quick and convenient purchase. Great pricing and service!
by 04/03/2020on
Very good experience from start to finish. Very good pricing. Very quick to answer our questions and make sure that we had everything we needed. We were looking for a quick and easy process—Dominique and Criswell delivered! The vehicle was ready when we arrived, professional walkthrough, answered all our questions, and we were able to complete the entire process in about one hour! Thanks for making the process so easy for us!
Best Car Buying Experience!
by 04/02/2020on
I asked at least a dozen dealers for their best price on a 2020 Honda Accord Sport tax, tags, title, and fees out the door. From day 1, Dominique was willing to give us a price, gave us the best price, and stuck to his price through the process. We got the car we wanted at the best price possible without any haggling. They didn't play games. They knew they offered the best price, knew it, and stuck to it. They didn't try to undercut competitors. They didn't have any pushy tactics to get you in the door and upsell you. They were just honest.
HR-V
by 12/26/2019on
Our 3rd Vehicle from Criswell Honda Dominique Vattuone has been our sales consultant each time. He is knowledgeable, transparent, and dedicated. A smooth, fair, and seamless process.
Save Yourself While You Can - Beware!!
by 08/10/2019on
Hello there. Our experience was absolutely horrible, perhaps the worst ever. Immediately after purchase from the dealership (on the way home), the car got very hot (later found out due to lack of engine coolant) and we got stuck on the road. The transmission fluid was found to be low and burned a day later, the tailgate mechanism literally fell apart, the air conditioning has an issue, driver side windshield wiper separated in a rainstorm on the way home, terrible thumping/knocking coming from the front end presently. Sure, I understand it is a used car, but there is absolutely no excuse for low fluid levels or lack of pre-sale condition checks. These are clearly safety issues. The salesman Castor Estrada personally assured us repeatedly that everything was checked/verified and clearly knew we had a very long trip home (Maryland to upstate New York). I am shocked by this treatment from what I thought was a professional, caring, above board Honda dealer. Not even remotely so at all. And now we are reluctantly told by the salesman to bring the vehicle in. And no response at all to my latest emails. Who would drive 400+ miles back with the front end thumping/knocking? Why weren’t these things previously checked? Now I am stuck with an issue that should not be. Further, Castor tried to charge us for a second remote. Little did I know at the time, the one remote he did give us is broken, does not work, and is useless. Let me see the Honda inspection checklist for this vehicle. Horrible. Terrible. Total recipe for consumer disaster. Run, run like the wind in the opposite direction. It is too late for me, but I can warn others.
Excellent Experience
by 07/20/2019on
I’ve bought multiple vehicles from Criswell Honda, and have worked with Dominique Vattuone each time. I can’t say enough regarding the exceptional service I’ve received each time I’ve stepped foot in this dealership. They don’t push an agenda, as many other dealerships I’ve visited have, but work with you to find the best possible solution to your specific need. I recommend Dominique, and the Criswell Honda team, to all my family and friends because I believe these are truly people that have the customers best interest at heart and who can be trusted. Yes, they are in the business of selling cars but they do it the right way and in a professional, ethical manner through which they are able to provide a great product that fits the customers need in the best way possible. If you have an automotive need I highly recommend Criswell Honda. I will be coming back to them for all future car needs.
Great Sales Experience
by 06/25/2019on
This is my 3rd Honda from Criswell and Dominique Vattuone. He is a terrific sales person. He understood what I needed and helped me trade up from my CRV. I would highly recommend Criswell and Dominique if you are in the market for a Honda.
Exceptional Experience
by 04/29/2019on
Dominique Vattuone was an exceptional employee. He made the process quick and efficient, listened to my specific needs and helped find the best fit for me. He was great at showing me all the features of the car and how to operate all the bells and whistles. I also loved dealing with someone who has been in my community for a long time!
Excellent Sales Team - Dominique at Criswell
by 04/11/2019on
We had a great experience working with Dominique Vattuone when purchasing a Hybrid Accord. He patiently showed us the car and answered our many questions, then left us to do research and decide on our schedule. He made a great offer and assured that we had all the info we needed. Great work - I would recommend and return in the future.
All About the People
by 04/07/2019on
Once again, Dominique worked with me in purchasing another vehicle from Criswell Honda. This time it was a trade in to purchase a 2019 CRV. He took the time and effort to listen to what I needed (in a vehicle and in a purchase price), and I drove home in my new CRV. Thanks very much, Dominique!
The smoothest car buying experience ever!
by 09/25/2018on
After negotiating via email with most of the Honda dealers in my area, Victor provided me with the best price for 2018 CR-V EX. We set up the appointment, they've walked us through every step and honored the deal we agreed on. It was a very smooth car buying experience which took 4-5 hours on a Sunday afternoon. They provided a good price for our trade-in for our 2013 model sedan. As a bonus they had a separate kids' room! I sit them there with their electronic devices (plugged in to avoid out of battery melt-down) and the next thing they knew was sitting in the new car. I highly recommend you to work with them. Email Victor Castro before going, you won't be disappointed.
Great sales experience!
by 08/28/2018on
This was a great sales experience. I highly recommend Dominique for sales and Victor with financing were great. I'll be back for my next car for sure.
Victor Castro - Great car buying experience
by 08/20/2018on
Victor was very helpful with my car buying experience. He answered any and all questions and made the whole process very easy and stress free!
Great car buying experience
by 07/31/2018on
Today I bought a Honda Clarity, a plug-in hybrid, which was a little scary given all the new technology. Victor Castro was an amazing salesman. He showed me everything I needed to know about my new car. He guided me on my test drive and helped me get set up, right until I drove away from the dealership. I highly recommend this Honda dealership and Victor Castro
