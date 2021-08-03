Customer Reviews of MINI of Montgomery County
The amazing Brian Keener at Mini of Montgomery County (MD)
by 03/08/2021on
Our experience at Mini of Montgomery County (MD) was outstanding from start to finish. Motoring Advisor Brian Keener was a delight to work with. He was smooth, unflappable and extraordinarily knowledgeable about every aspect of the Mini. Mini of Montgomery County is fortunate to be able to count Brian among its sales force. He's the real deal! The fact that we did not purchase a Mini had nothing to do with Brian and everything to do with the fact that -- at this juncture -- we needed a tad more space, but we were so impressed with both Brian and the vehicle that, as we told him, we will likely be back to see him at Mini of Montgomery once our need for space abates..
I wish I could give 0 stars
by 08/12/2021on
Never again! I had my car repaired for an oil leak. They recommended I returned to find out if the oil leak was fixed. On my way home my oil light can on indicating there was no oil. I was told by the “mechanic to drive home” and I spoke to Brian “manager” regarding the issue he told me I could return free of charge to determine what the problem was, when I returned Brian was no where to be found and did not honor the free of charge diagnostic! I refused due to the fact he had honored what he promised. By the time I drove home my car was over heating!!! This place has encouraged me to NEVER want another Mini Cooper!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Discrimination
by 02/06/2021on
I called about a Buick Enclave that was for sale by the MINI of Montgomery County. I was told the care would be ready to view when I arrived. I drove and hour and half to the dealership. I did not wear a mask into the dealership I was confronted by a sales person who told me I would have to put on a mask if I was to be waited on. I told the salesman, I prefer to not wear a mask for my own reasons. I was then told I needed to leave the dealership. There were salesmen in the dealership at their desks who jerked up their masks. There was also a dealer who was moving a vehicle as I came out with a mask on but his nose not covered. Obviously, the dealership did not need my money and make enough revenue as a company to discriminate against those who choose to not wear a mask. I was not told that in order to shop at the dealership I would have to wear a mask. Yes, I realize there is supposed to be a "pandemic" going on, as the salesman informed me, but I have the right to not wear a mask. I wasted gas and time to simply be discriminated against.
New Mini Electric
by 01/24/2021on
Fantastic buying experience for our new Mini electric. The car is great and we were very pleased with the ease of the overall buying process. The dealership managers and salesperson were very helpful in finding the right car. We are very happy with the new Mini and highly recommend the dealership if you are in the market for a fun car at a fair price. Kurt H. Aldie, VA
Mini Cooper convertible
by 11/23/2020on
I bought used mini copper convertible this past weekend. I saw it in Autotrader, and chat online with agent. I stopped in dealership, started process with Rod ( Saleman). It was smother, I did Riad test, I asked bunch of questions, I asked for reduction in the vehicle, and I bought car The process was easy, friendly, no pressure, and professional
Very Satisfied
by 10/08/2020on
Would definitely recommend and will consider Mini of Montgomery for your future car purchases. Edio took very good care of us. He was a pleasure to work with, helpful and did not make us feel pressured. He’s professional and well informed in his field of work. A++ to everyone at MINI of Montgomery!
No Hassles
by 09/28/2020on
I bought a brand new Mini convertible from Mini of Montgomery. The buying experience was hassle-free unlike the experience you can have with other dealerships. I got a great price and a beautiful new car. And my sales person even arranged to have me picked up and brought to the dealership when my car was in making it super convenient. Thank you!
Kudos for Mini of Montgomery County, Md
by 09/22/2020on
Just had my wife’s 2013 Mini Cooper S get its annual service. We bought the car there and the dealer has done all the service work. The work was done quickly and the assistance of the rep assigned to my service (Kevin) was exceptional. This is consistent with all my earlier experience with the shop. The only reason I did not give them five stars was that the service is expensive. (In fairness to themI should say that their prices didn’t seem higher than dealerships I’ve used for work on other cars in the family, e.g., Ford and Tesla.) One thing that Montgomery County Mini has never done Is push for my approving something that I could either put off or get more cheaply at an independent repair shop, e.g., replace tires. In short, the service department has been exceptionally good in my seven years of experience, even if a bit pricey. I’ll take quality over cost every time for work done on cars we love !
Found my MINI, and your next motoring advisor!
by 07/11/2020on
I recently purchased a MINI Countryman from John Wyatt at Passport MINI of Montgomery County – he was highly recommended by my parents who purchased a MINI Cooper from John last year. John is an exceptional motoring advisor and representative who is knowledgeable, patient, and gives you space to think and evaluate how you want to proceed. I found his approach to be unlike most associates, making it easy for me to make a decision and purchase. My new MINI Countryman is awesome and the experience acquiring it was positive thanks to John and the Passport MINI of Montgomery County team.
Great Service
by 06/06/2020on
Really satisfied with the service dept. they went above and beyond routine maintenance without profiting from my visit. That’s service! I’ve purchased 2 Mini’s from this dealership... a 2012 & 2019.
I'm satisfied!
by 05/19/2020on
This dealership found me the Countryman that I wanted right away, unlike the others that I consulted. The salesman was personable, knowledgeable, and sincere and the other staff were professional and efficient, getting me a reasonable trade-in offer and a great price on my new vehicle.
Best Ever
by 02/03/2020on
The car I loved was totaled, so my mission was simple - to find a slightly newer model of the same car and walk away a happy customer. I was dismayed to discover how inconsiderate and unprofessional several dealerships were in this process! Because of this, I drove close to two hours to Mini of Montgomery County, and even before I got there, on the phone and through emails and texts, I was treated with respect and care. From the salesperson to the GM to the one who handles the financial (loan and warranty) aspects, I simply could not have asked for a better experience. No one pushed. No one bullied. No one lied. It was a beautiful thing to walk away feeling good for having given them business.
Good sales but poor finance staff
by 01/14/2020on
Bait and switch on finance..808 credit score but increased finance rate without discussion.
Used Mini purchase
by 11/11/2019on
Used Mini Purchase We knew what we wanted and saw something close at several dealers. Montgomery gave the information we needed, was prompt and not pushy. I found their candor to be very refreshing. Prices were good - within KBB estimates. Their financing was competitive but the rate creep was a tad irritating. We'll assume that was a legitimate error considering we were pushing paperwork very quickly to get out of there. I'd easily buy another Mini from them. One of the better experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/15/2019on
Great experience end to end and the post sale service has been incredible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Failed to send me my check for more than 2 wks and counting!
by 02/11/2019on
This is the worst dealership I have ever seen. We sold a car here and the dealership has been withholding the check for more than two weeks. We still haven't' received the check. This is ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE. They do not service their customers and are HORRIBLE. EVERYONE SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE.
Mini of Montgomery County
by 11/20/2018on
Excellent service and professional service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb LONG DISTANCE Experience
by 09/04/2018on
When I found a 2018 JCW Convertible at MoMC that was VERY similar to the 2019 JCW Convertible I had just ordered with my local Dallas Dealer I initiated a conversation. From first phone call through to the final handshake, everything went as expected. I made my initial offer, did the "back-and-forth", dotted "i's" and crossed "t's". Several e-mails, a few phone calls, and the Deal was done. I actually drove my '15 JCW Hardtop the 1300 miles from Texas to take the opportunity to drive the '18 JCW Vert home, doing the Blue Ridge Parkway most of the way back. My experience with my MA Chris Manley was excellent, Giles Bibic was very personable and professional, and Luis in Finance helped get me back on the road by making the paperwork process concise. Even the MoMC staff that were not part of my personal deal were friendly, and engaging. Although distance will be the issue for most of my close friends, I would highly recommend MoMC to anyone who has found their MINI in their inventory. Thank You Chris, Giles, Luis, and MoMC for a great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The most enjoyable car buying experience I've ever had
by 07/30/2018on
This was easily the most enjoyable car buying experience I've ever had. From the beginning Errol D'Souza listened to my requirements and helped select the perfect MINI match for me. He was very patient, answered my many questions and was never pushy. The financial associate Tim Vo was also awesome. He was very professional and patiently answered all of our questions. Again, I never felt pressure to buy addition packages I didnt need. We only dealt with Errol and Tim, no pushy manager ever approached us which is atypical. Both Errol and Tim seemed very straight-forward and honest and I walked away feeling like I got a good deal. The only negative was the length of time we had to wait to see Tim but that was a very small inconvenience. We would definitely buy from MINI of Montgomery again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent visit to Mini of Montgomery County
by 06/01/2018on
As usual, great customer service, competitive price and vehicle maintenance quality.
Good news, good news
by 12/16/2017on
Sales - no high pressure; pleasant demeanor, good showroom Service dept.staff - excellent; considerate; easy-to-get loaners when needed; dependable. not pushy regarding needed service; kudos to Danny.
