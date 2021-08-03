1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called about a Buick Enclave that was for sale by the MINI of Montgomery County. I was told the care would be ready to view when I arrived. I drove and hour and half to the dealership. I did not wear a mask into the dealership I was confronted by a sales person who told me I would have to put on a mask if I was to be waited on. I told the salesman, I prefer to not wear a mask for my own reasons. I was then told I needed to leave the dealership. There were salesmen in the dealership at their desks who jerked up their masks. There was also a dealer who was moving a vehicle as I came out with a mask on but his nose not covered. Obviously, the dealership did not need my money and make enough revenue as a company to discriminate against those who choose to not wear a mask. I was not told that in order to shop at the dealership I would have to wear a mask. Yes, I realize there is supposed to be a "pandemic" going on, as the salesman informed me, but I have the right to not wear a mask. I wasted gas and time to simply be discriminated against. Read more