sales Rating

When I found a 2018 JCW Convertible at MoMC that was VERY similar to the 2019 JCW Convertible I had just ordered with my local Dallas Dealer I initiated a conversation. From first phone call through to the final handshake, everything went as expected. I made my initial offer, did the "back-and-forth", dotted "i's" and crossed "t's". Several e-mails, a few phone calls, and the Deal was done. I actually drove my '15 JCW Hardtop the 1300 miles from Texas to take the opportunity to drive the '18 JCW Vert home, doing the Blue Ridge Parkway most of the way back. My experience with my MA Chris Manley was excellent, Giles Bibic was very personable and professional, and Luis in Finance helped get me back on the road by making the paperwork process concise. Even the MoMC staff that were not part of my personal deal were friendly, and engaging. Although distance will be the issue for most of my close friends, I would highly recommend MoMC to anyone who has found their MINI in their inventory. Thank You Chris, Giles, Luis, and MoMC for a great experience!! Read more