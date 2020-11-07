I recently purchased a MINI Countryman from John Wyatt at Passport MINI of Montgomery County – he was highly recommended by my parents who purchased a MINI Cooper from John last year. John is an exceptional motoring advisor and representative who is knowledgeable, patient, and gives you space to think and evaluate how you want to proceed. I found his approach to be unlike most associates, making it easy for me to make a decision and purchase. My new MINI Countryman is awesome and the experience acquiring it was positive thanks to John and the Passport MINI of Montgomery County team.
I recently purchased a MINI Countryman from John Wyatt at Passport MINI of Montgomery County – he was highly recommended by my parents who purchased a MINI Cooper from John last year. John is an exceptional motoring advisor and representative who is knowledgeable, patient, and gives you space to think and evaluate how you want to proceed. I found his approach to be unlike most associates, making it easy for me to make a decision and purchase. My new MINI Countryman is awesome and the experience acquiring it was positive thanks to John and the Passport MINI of Montgomery County team.
This dealership found me the Countryman that I wanted right away, unlike the others that I consulted. The salesman was personable, knowledgeable, and sincere and the other staff were professional and efficient, getting me a reasonable trade-in offer and a great price on my new vehicle.
The car I loved was totaled, so my mission was simple - to find a slightly newer model of the same car and walk away a happy customer. I was dismayed to discover how inconsiderate and unprofessional several dealerships were in this process! Because of this, I drove close to two hours to Mini of Montgomery County, and even before I got there, on the phone and through emails and texts, I was treated with respect and care. From the salesperson to the GM to the one who handles the financial (loan and warranty) aspects, I simply could not have asked for a better experience. No one pushed. No one bullied. No one lied. It was a beautiful thing to walk away feeling good for having given them business.
Used Mini Purchase
We knew what we wanted and saw something close at several dealers. Montgomery gave the information we needed, was prompt and not pushy. I found their candor to be very refreshing. Prices were good - within KBB estimates. Their financing was competitive but the rate creep was a tad irritating. We'll assume that was a legitimate error considering we were pushing paperwork very quickly to get out of there.
I'd easily buy another Mini from them. One of the better experiences.
Failed to send me my check for more than 2 wks and counting!
by choumb on 02/11/2019
This is the worst dealership I have ever seen. We sold a car here and the dealership has been withholding the check for more than two weeks. We still haven't' received the check. This is ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE.
They do not service their customers and are HORRIBLE. EVERYONE SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE.
When I found a 2018 JCW Convertible at MoMC that was VERY similar to the 2019 JCW Convertible I had just ordered with my local Dallas Dealer I initiated a conversation. From first phone call through to the final handshake, everything went as expected. I made my initial offer, did the "back-and-forth", dotted "i's" and crossed "t's". Several e-mails, a few phone calls, and the Deal was done. I actually drove my '15 JCW Hardtop the 1300 miles from Texas to take the opportunity to drive the '18 JCW Vert home, doing the Blue Ridge Parkway most of the way back. My experience with my MA Chris Manley was excellent, Giles Bibic was very personable and professional, and Luis in Finance helped get me back on the road by making the paperwork process concise. Even the MoMC staff that were not part of my personal deal were friendly, and engaging. Although distance will be the issue for most of my close friends, I would highly recommend MoMC to anyone who has found their MINI in their inventory. Thank You Chris, Giles, Luis, and MoMC for a great experience!!
The most enjoyable car buying experience I've ever had
by minimom on 07/30/2018
This was easily the most enjoyable car buying experience I've ever had. From the beginning Errol D'Souza listened to my requirements and helped select the perfect MINI match for me. He was very patient, answered my many questions and was never pushy. The financial associate Tim Vo was also awesome. He was very professional and patiently answered all of our questions. Again, I never felt pressure to buy addition packages I didnt need. We only dealt with Errol and Tim, no pushy manager ever approached us which is atypical. Both Errol and Tim seemed very straight-forward and honest and I walked away feeling like I got a good deal. The only negative was the length of time we had to wait to see Tim but that was a very small inconvenience. We would definitely buy from MINI of Montgomery again!
I did a lot of back-and-forth before making a decision to buy a car from MINI of Montgomery County. My sales rep Edio was always helpful and courteous, never pressuring me into the final step. All my questions were answered, sometimes after a degree of research - with honesty and integrity.
I rarely enjoy having people sell big-ticket items to me, but this was an exception.
Very much recommended.
Edit Alarcon responded to an inquiry I sent to Montgomery Mini. How fortunate I was to have him help me find a preowned Mini Clubman. He was always professional, delightful, and well informed without ever pressuring me to decide on which Mini I preferred. When we were test driving, he answered all my questions or sought out the correct info if he was not sure. I definitely felt that he was totally present, very polite, and quite responsive to my needs.
The staff are incredibly nice and professional. I purchased a subaru impreza (it was a trade-in) My sales rep, Steve Brooks, is very down to earth and very knowledgeable and understanding gentleman. Any questions I had were answered truthfully, directly and immediately. There was never a point where I felt pressured for my purchase. Any issues that I noticed was handled and replaced immediately, without question. I was even given (temporarily) a brand new mini Cooper s to drive, until my vehicle was ready for pick up. I 100% recommend this dealership. Whether for a MINI or for a trade-in vehicle, you will receive the same 5 star service and respect. (P.S. : The new MINIs are surprisingly roomy and sporty, and also decked out with high-end features)
Brian Metheny and his service team are the best there is. Not only did he keep me well informed, he took the time to explain what the service entailed and why it was necessary. I never felt rushed and additional questions wee promptly answered. He offered several alternatives and suggestions as well. His professionalism and dedeication to making sure I was a satisfied was certainly noticed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I'm very pleased to recommend MINI of Montgomery County as the place to service your MINI Cooper. This time Brian Metheny coordinated my car's service and repairs. Brian was very professional and coordinated the best service for my car.
As a female young professional, I was blatantly taken advantage of when I purchased my CPO MINI from MINI of Fairfield County in CT. The negative experience I had with them could not have been more different from the fantastic service I received at MINI of Montgomery County dealership when I was passing through MD. My advisor, Brian Metheny, made sure my car was serviced so efficiently that, when it came time to extend my maintenance plan, I would only do so again with Brian. He was also extraordinarily patient with me despite it being a busy time with the Thanksgiving holiday.
If only I had purchased my vehicle from this dealership! Regardless, I will most certainly be driving several hours back here because only this is the only MINI dealership in the Northeast that is worth my time.
I am glad I selected Mini of Montgomery County as the car dealer where I bring my car for service. The customer service is excellent. The customer service representatives are very professional and know what they are doing. They have worked collaboratively with me to provide my car with the best maintenance it can receive at a competent price for labor and parts. From the moment I enter the service department, I feel I am home. Jaime Torrealba, Danny Randall, Kristen Stanley and Brian Metheny are professionals you can trust will coordinate the best service for your car.
We are a family-owned business here to help you with all of your motoring needs. In 2014, we were ranked by MINI of North America as the #1 overall dealer in the nation when considering sales, service, parts and customer service scores. Come on in and see for yourself why we are the best place to get and service your next MINI. We hope to see you soon!
>Largest selection of MINI Inventory in the State of Maryland
>Large MINI service and parts department
>Saturday and same day service
>Exclusive MINI Cooper Boutique
what sets us apart
Aggressive and Market Based Pricing plus tremendous lending power allows our clients to leave satisfied and drive home with no regrets!
Visit a unique, upscale and first class showroom with all of the amenities you'd expect! One of the largest showrooms on the East Coast!