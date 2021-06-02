2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought my new Hyundai Electra 6/17/2013 from Fitzgerald Hyundai and the sales staff was absolutely amazon, my salesperson was Maria F. The sales staff was quite excellent BUT unfortunately the servixe staff is awful. While they try to be as good as the sales staff they fall way short. In Oct of 2013 at 4 months old, basically a new car my navigation system failed, instead of installing a new unit (which would keep a satisfied customer satisfied) they put in a used defective unit. In March of 2013 4 months after that it failed again, and yes they installed yet another floater. used unit. In all my navigation system failed 5 Times. "and the car is not even three years old" The 6st one they instilled was a new one... I made sure of that. All the staff mechanics from Shaun on down never thought of seeing if the software was corrupt or a short failure was causing the issues and just seemed to me to be very unorganized and incompetent. Now I have what sounded to me like my brakes grinding. I called Linda S and asked her to look at the brakes. The mechanic (Manny) that looked at the car never looked at the whole brakes system because if he did he would have found the RUST. I would think he never did look at the brakes because he started making all sort of really stupid statements: Like it sound like something in the trunk rattleing around. or a marble rolling when I stop (I've been a aircraft mechanic for more than 27 years and know the difference between a grinding and a rattle). The mechanic told me to go home and clean out the car so I did. Today I went back up to Fitzgerald Hyundai but first I call Jack F (who as you can probably guess will have nothing to do with customers or problems associated with his services offered at his dealership). I saw (BRET D) about my issue and he and I test drove the car. I know he heard the grinding but he stated well noises come from different places and whatever BS he could think of. Linda S called me at 2:30pm and told me he BRET D had a different mechanic pull up the seats and rugs and glove compartment and by the way this is not under warranty and will cost like 450.00 BUT he did find the Rotor with rust on it. (a rotor grinds with rust on it) he can resurface the rotor for 250.00. (THAT'S WHAT I TOLD LINDA IN THE FIRST PLACE IF SHE LISTENED) (would have been great if they listen to me and did look at the brakes). "Rotors, pistons, calipers floating or not, shoes or pads shims, backing plates and conversion systems.....all of the brake system. The service area is very nice BUT the mechanics are very sloppy and [non-permissible content removed] The car dealer shows no imitative to keep satisfied customers satisfied. WOULD NOT RECOMMEND TO ANYONE Read more