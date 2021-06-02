Fitzgeralds Gaithersburg Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Fitzgeralds Gaithersburg Hyundai
Great dealer and esp great car sales manager named Tony Freeman
by 02/06/2021on
The best dealer at least in Maryland if not nationwide. I have bought cars from at least a dozen other dealers in my life and by far.....and let me say again, BY FAR, the best dealer ever. They not only really take care of you and any problems or questions that you have with your new/used car but they go way way way out of their way to make things right. They don't nickel and dime you about everything. This is the first time that a dealer gave me a full tank of gas and an oil change on a used car that I purchased, I especially want to mention Tony Freeman, the used car manager. WOW, he is the best. Usually when you buy a used car and if you have problems with it even within a few days, it is your problem. But Tony, took care of every little problem like even getting me a new windshield wiper and when I had to leave my car in the repair shop he gave me a brand new loaner car free of charge. You do not get this kind of service and care even at a BMW dealer. If you are looking to buy a car and especially a used car, ask for Tony Freeman and his team. I would buy all my future cars from Fitzgerald and anyone i know I would recommend only Fitzgerald of Gaithersburg.
Buy a carhere in less then 3 hours
by 01/19/2018on
I have been doing business with fitz for over 12 years. I used to waste time at the other dealers and thinking i was winning till i purchased my first vehicle at Fitz back in 2003.Always 3 hours or less and you are out of the door.Best Protection plan and the best price without haggling. Just like Mr Fitz say. There is just no better way to buy a car.
Always Excellent
by 11/22/2017on
I brought my Sonata in a couple times in past week for service, and as always, the customer service was beyond reproach. Muhammad was my rep both times and was great! The thing I value most about this service ctr is that every employee is professional and seems genuinely nice. I have to assume this is an employer that treats its employees well and creates a positive work environment!
Excellent and knowledgeable staff
by 11/13/2017on
Hassle free and best price. BO COX is an awesome salesman serving fitzmall Hyundai in Gaithersburg.He was very knowledgeable and professional. After this experience I wont consider buying from elsewhere
Same great service - Good to go!
by 07/17/2017on
This is my 2nd Hyundai Elantra bought from Fitzgerald's Lakeforest Hyundai in Gaithersburg, MD. My first was a 2011 Elantra Touring and they took excellent care of it - never went to any other shop - didn't have to!!! Now my 2017 will get the same treatment. Great maintenance shop and if you're waiting for the work to be performed, you couldn't ask for a more comfortable waiting area with a Keurig Coffie center, a 'fridge stocked with bottles of water and various soft drinks: Pepsi, Mountain Dew, etc. Snacks ranging from granola pouches to Cheetos and beyond. The seating is individual and comfy and the room is huge with 2 large-screen TVs - one at each end of the room. The restrooms are new-ish and very clean and there is a kids place with small chairs and a tv with game console. VERY cute! It is well air conditioned in the summer and not too warm in the winter. And your Service Representative comes to you to let you know when repairs or maintenance has been performed. They even wash your car and vacuum for free! Just ask! I hope you're getting the opinion that this is a hidden jewel...I wouldn't change it for anything.
Traded-in old Elantra for a new one! Awesome!
by 07/17/2017on
Loved my 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring for a 2017 Elantra Sedan and got a great deal...and the car is amazing with electronic everything you can imagine. OK, I'm old and "new" stuff is exciting, but it really makes the difference. Chose Fitzgerald's Lake Forest for their exceptional Service Dept., too. They took very, very good care of my old car and I keep my Service adviser. Win-Win!
Professional service at a reasonable price
by 02/24/2017on
I have been going here since 2008 and have always been satisfied with the excellent and timely service I received. No pressure for unnecessary repairs/service and a commitment to stand behind their work. The waiting area is outstanding and extremely comfortable.
Awesome Experience!!!
by 08/21/2014on
I recently purchased a car from Fitz Lakeforest and it was a great experience from start to finish. My salesman Brian R was very knowledgeable and nice. I would highly recommend Fitzgerald Lakeforest Subaru!!
Exciting but comfortable car buying experience
by 07/20/2014on
I hadn't bought a car in 8 years but was glad I chose to return to Fitzgerald's Hyundai. I focused on a couple of local makes and dealers. The staff at both were friendly and knowledgeable. But it was so much more comfortable at Fitzgerald's, with their no pressure philosophy. I knew what the price of the car would be. There was no anxiety playing "let's make a deal" as with other dealers. And a got a great discounted prices on a wonderful vehicle. Upgrading 8 years in car technology was and easy, exciting and very rewarding experience at Fitzgerald's Hyundai.
terrible service staff
by 07/09/2014on
I bought my new Hyundai Electra 6/17/2013 from Fitzgerald Hyundai and the sales staff was absolutely amazon, my salesperson was Maria F. The sales staff was quite excellent BUT unfortunately the servixe staff is awful. While they try to be as good as the sales staff they fall way short. In Oct of 2013 at 4 months old, basically a new car my navigation system failed, instead of installing a new unit (which would keep a satisfied customer satisfied) they put in a used defective unit. In March of 2013 4 months after that it failed again, and yes they installed yet another floater. used unit. In all my navigation system failed 5 Times. "and the car is not even three years old" The 6st one they instilled was a new one... I made sure of that. All the staff mechanics from Shaun on down never thought of seeing if the software was corrupt or a short failure was causing the issues and just seemed to me to be very unorganized and incompetent. Now I have what sounded to me like my brakes grinding. I called Linda S and asked her to look at the brakes. The mechanic (Manny) that looked at the car never looked at the whole brakes system because if he did he would have found the RUST. I would think he never did look at the brakes because he started making all sort of really stupid statements: Like it sound like something in the trunk rattleing around. or a marble rolling when I stop (I've been a aircraft mechanic for more than 27 years and know the difference between a grinding and a rattle). The mechanic told me to go home and clean out the car so I did. Today I went back up to Fitzgerald Hyundai but first I call Jack F (who as you can probably guess will have nothing to do with customers or problems associated with his services offered at his dealership). I saw (BRET D) about my issue and he and I test drove the car. I know he heard the grinding but he stated well noises come from different places and whatever BS he could think of. Linda S called me at 2:30pm and told me he BRET D had a different mechanic pull up the seats and rugs and glove compartment and by the way this is not under warranty and will cost like 450.00 BUT he did find the Rotor with rust on it. (a rotor grinds with rust on it) he can resurface the rotor for 250.00. (THAT'S WHAT I TOLD LINDA IN THE FIRST PLACE IF SHE LISTENED) (would have been great if they listen to me and did look at the brakes). "Rotors, pistons, calipers floating or not, shoes or pads shims, backing plates and conversion systems.....all of the brake system. The service area is very nice BUT the mechanics are very sloppy and [non-permissible content removed] The car dealer shows no imitative to keep satisfied customers satisfied. WOULD NOT RECOMMEND TO ANYONE
A very positive experience
by 04/19/2014on
I had a great experience with them. They were honest in telling me all the details and explained the terms and pros & cons of the car honestly. The sales guy who I worked with (JOHN D) was really friendly and tried to get me the best deal possible. Happy so far and I hope the future brings the same : )
Best Service Ever
by 03/04/2014on
This is the 3rd car that I have purchased from Fitzgerald Lakeforest for my wife. I was not really happy with the service department with the first two cars. However, I am extremely happy with the service department now. They have really improved and have made my coming in a nice experience. The service advisors are very cordial, have always had my car ready when I was told that it would be ready. They are now all about customer service and they aim to please. I am now considering taking my car to Fitzgerald for service instead of where I go now.
The Best Car Buy Experience I've Ever Had
by 10/18/2013on
This was the best car buying experience Ive ever had. I recently suffered a car fire which totalled my former vehicle after 268,000 miles. I needed a new car that was affordable, durable, and got great gas mileage - (I have a 110 mile daily commute) and the Hyundai Elantra sold me on it's quality and styling. I chose Fitzgerald for four reasons: They were recommended to me by my best friend, who has purchased four Hyundais from them. They were also recommended to me by my landlady - whos a nun - and said they were the most wonderful people! I shopped around and even used my insurance company's car buying service, and Fitzgerald's posted webprice beat all the others. And finally, I was very impressed with their website. I researched some vehicles on the website, which I found to be extremely easy to use and full of valuable and helpful information to narrow my choices down to exactly the cost and options that I was interested in. I filled out the credit application online, mentioned my recommended sales person, and she contacted me the very next day, which was a Saturday, to let me know that the financing was approved. I live near the PA line north of Baltimore, but work in Bethesda, so I visited the showroom in Gaithersburg on Monday and completed the sale that evening. I want to express my appreciation for Maria F., who handled the sale and was top notch: Friendly, helpful, concerned about me and what I wanted and needed, offering alternatives without being pushy, respectful of my decisions - open and honest, and just a delight to work with. I also want to express my gratitude for Renda in the finance office. She was also very friendly and made the whole process easy to understand. Fitzgerald has great value in their extended warrantee and service options, which she presented - again in a very open, low pressure manner and allowed me to make the choices which were right for me and my budget. Finally, I want to say that I was very impressed with the delivery of the vehicle. I couldnt take possession on Monday for logistical reasons, and the car was delivered down to my work at Bethesda by Maria on Wednesday at my request. Thank you so much!
Very considerate of all your needs
by 10/15/2013on
Recently, I decided to change my service provider, and I should admit I made right choice. Very attentive, prompt, and taking into accounts all your needs. Thanks a lot, and hope to see you again to strengthen my first experience.
ABOVE AND BEYOND GOOD SERVICE
by 08/01/2013on
After a very disappointing ordeal from Massey Hyundai in Hagerstown this was a nice refreshing experience. I not only got the car I wanted for a good deal I got the best service I've ever received at a dealership. Our sales rep John D. was fantastic and the GM Daniel R. took care of us. I would highly recommend them if you are looking for a car with great customer service!!!!
EXCELLENT SALES EXPERIENCE
by 07/31/2012on
This was the best car buying experience I have had. The sales team was extremely curteous and professional. They were outstanding.
Theft IS Illegal
by 07/14/2012on
Watch out if you get your current vehicle appraised for a trade-in ... if you don't agree to go along with their manipulation of the agreed upon written deal for their new car, they will steal items off your existing car. I eventually got top mngmnt to reimburse me for the stolen items, but talk about sleazy sales tactics. And whatever you do, don't let them pressure you into signing the title until ALL other details are worked out to the nth degree. A 300lb+ manager went to grab for the signed title of the existing vehicle like it was a bag of cookies after they increased the sales price of the new car. Fortunately, I was faster! Should have called the cops on [non-permissible content removed]...
Stay away!
by 02/25/2012on
When buying or leasing a car you are essentially entering a long term relationship with the dealer. Before buying from Fitzgerald, consider the following. Fitzgerald Hyundai in Rockville and Gaithersburg refused to sell me a car because I said I would write a review about my experience. They also threatened me with their lawyers if I wrote a negative review. I couldn't believe what I was hearing and to me it seemed very much like discrimination. Now ask yourself, is this the type of company you want to enter into a relationship with? Do yourself a favor and don't waste your time with these guys who are absolutely indifferent about their customers.
A great place to buy a vehicle!
by 02/25/2012on
My husband and I have purchased two vehicles in the past 18 months from Fitzgerald Hyundai, and both of our experiences have been wonderful. First of all, Fitzgerald has the most user-friendly, detailed website I have ever seen. It is so easy to narrow your search to include only the vehicles you are interested in, and each vehicle entry is loaded with all the information necessary to help it's users understand the vehicles they research. The other wonderful componant of the website is that there is full vehicle disclosure. The msrp, invoice, internet price, and value price are all clearly listed, along with all standard and optional equipment, tech specs, fuel ecomony, and other helpful features of each vehicle. Once we chose the vehicle we were interested in, we called our saleslady, Maria Fittro, and told her that we would be at the dealership in two hours to to test drive it. When we arrived, the vehicle was out front, ready to go. (We can't say enough good things about Maria: She is honest, knowledgable, approachable, competant, and proactive...a great sales person!) When we arrived back at the dealership to complete our purchase, we were further assisted by Mr. Greenspan, the Sales Manager, who made sure that we understood and benefitted from every available incentive and special financing offer available on our vehicle. As well, Mr. Rosenfeld, the General Manager of the dealership, saw to it that we were properly taken care of throughout the entire process. Although my husband and I have had wonderful experiences both times we have purchased vehicles from Fitzgerald Auto, perhaps the most impressive part of our experience is that no matter what type of vehicle we have purchased, we have always received the same high standard of professional courtesy and care. (The first vehicle we purchased was a base line 2010 Accent to use as a commuter car. The second vehicle we purchased was a fully loaded 2012 Santa Fe Ltd with all wheel drive.) To us, that high standard of genuine customer care - at every level - is what keeps us coming back to Fitzgerald. Great selection, great prices, great people....Way to go Fitzgerald!
Very good buying experience after a very bad experience elsewhere
by 12/26/2011on
I made the mistake of attempting to purchase a 2012 Genesis from another dealer (College Park Hyundai) because they promised to substantially beat the Fitzgerald Lake Forest Hyundai price. BIG MISTAKE! Unlike the other dealer, Fitzgerald Lake Forest honored their advertised price without misrepresentation, without tacking on inappropriate additional costs, etc. It was a pleasure to work with Fitzgerald Lake Forest.
Great place to service your vehicle......
by 07/23/2010on
The service Manager had a Comment posted on Yahoo.....I emailed and called him and..... I had what I though was a major issue with my vehicle, called in and talked to Tony Pearson. I was able to take the vehicle in that afternoon even though it was a Friday- My car was looked at and fix within 45 mins and the repaired was covered under my vehicle warranty. I would recommend this place to anyone- the Hyundai store in college park was not helpfull at all, they wanted me to bring it in the next week because they were to busy- was only told that after I requested warranty information to be looked up. I wanted to also say that Josh Krumpach that I was advised to ask for was top notch in customer service! Thanks Fitzgerald....
