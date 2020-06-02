5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiance and I knew we were looking for a new Outback, but we weren't sure of the particular trim level we would want or be able to afford. Farshad was very helpful and accommodated us very quickly. We were able to test drive both trim levels of outback we were considering without issue. Some dealerships will attempt to sell you on the first car you test drive if you show the slightest sign of interest. Farshad respected that we had to test the two trim levels, and take a few days to get our finances in order to make a final decision. There was no rush. Once we decided on the model, Farshad presented us with the no haggle price for the car. The best thing about Fitzgerald dealerships is that their no haggle price isn't a gimmick. I have been involved in the automotive industry and trends in pricing my whole life, the price they offer is competitive. We live in WV, this dealer is an hour away from where we live. The only reason we started to look at cars here is because it is the only Subaru dealership anywhere close to us that was open on a Sunday. We could have taken our business to a closer Subaru dealer once we were ready to buy, but we didn't because we knew this would be the most personable experience at Fitzgerald. Even the finance guy, John, was very helpful and friendly. You could tell he wasn't solely interested in tacking on extras and jacking up our payment. This was another pleasant surprise, as the finance office is usually the most stressful part of any dealership experience. I definitely recommend this, and any other Fitzgerald dealership to anyone in the market for a new car. Read more