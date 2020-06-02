Fitzgerald Subaru of Gaithersburg
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Subaru of Gaithersburg
Best Dealership Experience Yet
by 02/06/2020on
My fiance and I knew we were looking for a new Outback, but we weren't sure of the particular trim level we would want or be able to afford. Farshad was very helpful and accommodated us very quickly. We were able to test drive both trim levels of outback we were considering without issue. Some dealerships will attempt to sell you on the first car you test drive if you show the slightest sign of interest. Farshad respected that we had to test the two trim levels, and take a few days to get our finances in order to make a final decision. There was no rush. Once we decided on the model, Farshad presented us with the no haggle price for the car. The best thing about Fitzgerald dealerships is that their no haggle price isn't a gimmick. I have been involved in the automotive industry and trends in pricing my whole life, the price they offer is competitive. We live in WV, this dealer is an hour away from where we live. The only reason we started to look at cars here is because it is the only Subaru dealership anywhere close to us that was open on a Sunday. We could have taken our business to a closer Subaru dealer once we were ready to buy, but we didn't because we knew this would be the most personable experience at Fitzgerald. Even the finance guy, John, was very helpful and friendly. You could tell he wasn't solely interested in tacking on extras and jacking up our payment. This was another pleasant surprise, as the finance office is usually the most stressful part of any dealership experience. I definitely recommend this, and any other Fitzgerald dealership to anyone in the market for a new car.
Easiest car buying experience yet!
by 01/28/2020on
We recently bought a new Pallisade at this dealer and had a wonderful experience from start to finish. I was super impressed with our sales person's knowledge (Davis Warner) as well as the whole way the dealership chooses to do business. There was no haggling and the price was competitive and exactly what I would have haggled for had I needed to. I will absolutely be back to this dealer again in the future, even though it's a bit further of a drive - it's worth it!
Satisfied with the sales representative
by 01/25/2020on
I bought a car last week from Fitzgerald. My sales person who was helping me through whole process named Bick Shrestha was really awesome. I appreciate his help.. He was wonderful.
Professional team + fair price
by 08/23/2019on
We currently own an Outback and were ready to buy another. Our salesman, Manny Bernales, responded promptly to my on-line inquiries about inventory, features and prices and spoke with me several times to comprehensively answer all of my questions before we decided on the vehicle and features we wanted. When we met at Fitzgerald he expertly guided us through the entire ordering and delivery process. Made purchasing the vehicle a pleasure.
Great experience
by 03/30/2019on
I was looking for a reasonably priced Mercedes and was surprised to find one at Fitzgeralds. My family has bought many cars from them over the years and always have had a great experience. This was no different! Kenny K. was my sales rep and he worked everything fast smooth and efficient. Even drove it over to my workplace for me. Great customer service and a smooth transaction. Kenny will take care of you!
Used Card Purchased
by 11/27/2018on
This is our 3rd car we have purchased from salesman Mike Englemann. He is very professional and no pressure to buy. He follows up with a phone call to check to see how we like the car and if we have any complaints. Give Mike a 5 star rating for good service. Sonny
Great price and experience
by 10/18/2018on
The sales and service staff were very friendly and helpful when I was looking for a used car to purchase in my budget range. I ended up buying a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, for a great price. When my mechanic looked at the car to make sure everything was working well, I ended up needing the A/C fixed and the dealership was able to fix it for no charge and gave me a very nice loaner vehicle to use in the meanwhile. Mike and John were very helpful in making the transaction go smoothly. I highly recommend them for your vehicle purchasing needs.
Very good experience!
by 10/02/2018on
I have always hated shopping for a car. My experience at Fitzgerald in Gaithersburg, MD was a very good one, though. Bo Cox, the sales rep, was very professional, upfront and, most of all, very honest. He kept his word on everything he promised. I am extremely satisfied with the overall experience at this car dealership. Nery R.
Great Purchase
by 11/30/2017on
Great customer service Michale DeJesus our sales consultant was very helpful, when we couldnt find a WRX with the CVT in the color we wanted, he suggested we build it on line then order it. He told us that we would still get the Fitzgerald price if we ordered it and we did. We picked up the car last Saturday after Thanksgiving it is great we are very happy.
Best Subaru Dealership!
by 09/02/2017on
Highly recommend this dealership for your Subaru purchase! Andrew was very helpful and communicative throughout the entire process. I did not feel like they were trying to sell me anything, more like they wanted to provide me with what I wanted and needed and nothing more.
Great service, great value!
by 08/26/2017on
Bill Sherrill helped me find the perfect car for me! He took the time to explain all the bells and whistles in each model I was interested in and never tried to pressure me into buying something I didn't want. I was able to test drive several cars and was able to purchase the one I wanted that same day. Moreover, everyone there stayed well after closing to ensure I was pleased with my purchase. I couldn't be happier!
Highly recommended!
by 06/26/2017on
Mr. Tony OBrien is very professional. He was very friendly and supportive. He helped me make the proper and informed decision in regards to picking a model by patiently explaining features of each model and helping me figure out which one was right for my specific needs. Tony is very knowledgeable about the different models and technology of Subaru cars. Tony also helped me trade in my Toyota Camry. I am very appreciate of all his help and support.
The "Fitz Way" is true
by 06/13/2017on
I didn't haggle at all! The first day I walked in they gave a print out of the vehicle I was interested in, with the price on it. That price was below the invoice and $300 less than what I could get through Costco auto program which I ended up paying. Everyone was patient and friendly, especially the salesman, Bik.
A Grest Place to Purchase a Vehiclr
by 06/11/2017on
Car buying always was a hassle, but Fitzgerald's no haggle pricing policy made the purchase of our new Subaru Forster easy and efficient. Pricing on the vehicle was the best in the area. Our Sales Consultant was exteremely knowledge about the vehicle's features, patiently answered all of my questions, and demonstrated excellent customer service. I would not hesitate to recommend Fitzgerald for an excellent car buying experience.
Purchase of Forester
by 03/08/2017on
We had Bikash (Bik) Shrestha for our sales contact and he did an excellent job. I would recommend him highly.
Dishonest
by 12/15/2016on
First you need to know that a majority of the 5 star reviews on this site are submitted by employees of the dealership. Secondly when I bought my first car from this dealer I had to repeatedly deny 'gap' coverage. Not only does my current insurance cover it but it's also something I did not care to have. After declining it several times and it was time to start signing I noticed 'gap' coverage was on the list of charges. The finance managers excuse was she thought I was just joking about not wanting it. I have never felt like someone was trying to cheat me more than at that moment. I wish I had canceled the sale and went to a different dealer.
Bought A Subaru Impreza
by 08/06/2016on
I had an overall good experience in purchasing my Subaru Impreza at the Fitzgerald Subaru dealership in Gaithersburg. The Sales Consultant, Tony O'Brien, prepared for my visit by having the particular vehicle I wanted to purchase ready for a test drive prior to my arrival. Mr. O'Brien was also prepared with all my necessary paperwork prior to my arrival on the day I purchased my Impreza. Likewise, the entire Sales Team at the dealership was both welcoming and accommodating as led by the Sales Manager, Kenny Booth. I would highly recommend the Fitzgerald Subaru dealership to a friend.
Dishonest Sales Manager
by 01/22/2016on
I wanted to purchase a new Forester and everything seemed fine until we discussed my trade. He stated that he "felt" my trade was not as valuable as CarMax, and other sites indicated. He gave no other reason other than it's how he felt. Luckily his feelings were not universal and I got a better deal at another dealer. Since when did your value of your car become a feeling and not a documented fact? I have used their service in the past and had problems there too. My experience was disappointing but I got over it. I will not be thinking about them as a dealer in the future
The FitzWay is the way to go!
by 03/11/2015on
From the first time I walked into the dealership to the time I took delivery of the car, the exchanges were warm and professional. Daniel McCarthy, the Sales Consultant is competent and easy to work with. He answered all my questions patiently and sent prompt responses to my email queries. Gila provided a comprehensive review of all the options and accessories. Renda is a financial and math whiz and handled all the paperwork with total ease. Kenny Booth and Kevin Engle were friendly and supportive of their team. Overall, it was a satisfactory experience and I am pleased to recommend this dealership. RC
Happy Customer
by 08/06/2014on
I posted a review here few days ago since I was very angry after I bought the car. However, I received a call on Monday afternoon from the sales manager, Jamie S, he explained although the gray car was posted to the website, it was not physical in the store... When he said he offered a good deal to me, which was exchanged the silver car I bought to the just delivered gray one. I can't believe what I have heard at that time. Now, I am happy when driving my Subaru Forester. Thank you James, he tried his best to make his customers happy after buying cars from his store. And, I also thank David M\, he is a great sales. I will recommend him to my friend when they plan to buy Subaru.
Cheating
by 08/04/2014on
I bought a new forester yesterday 8/2. I want a gray color but was told the last one they have was sold on Friday. The sales told me he could ask other dealer to ship the car to the store but I could not get any discount. Or I could get some discount if I picked the color the store have. So, I chose to pick another color and get the discount. However, I checked the store's website today 8/3/14 and found the store have the gray color forester. I called to the store and was told the gray forester was delivered to the store on Saturday. I was so mad since the sales and the store manager cheated me at the beginning. And, the car I got was so noisy when driving today but the sales told me that's normal. Really angry and disappointed.
