2.2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Thanks to Shockley Hondas service department located in Fredrick, Maryland, my wifes first brand new Honda will be the last Honda I will ever purchase for her. Our experience with Shockley Honda in repairing the passenger door had belittled my wife and me. We are very disappointed, saddened, frustrated, and dissatisfied with Shockley Hondas decision in not being able to identify and completely resolve our door issue. Because of this experience, Shockley Honda has put a dent into our beliefs of what Honda represents - quality, value, customer service, and reliability. Here is a quick timeline of the events that occurred in trying to get our left passenger door and trimming repaired: In March 2010, my wife had discovered that the plastic trimming located on the bottom left passenger door was loose. She also noticed that the same passenger door was not shut all the way. We took the vehicle to Shockley Honda on March 18 in which they tried to tighten up the hinges to close the door gap. But the door was still out. On March 25, we took the car to Shockley Honda to replace the trim and have the door repaired. On Friday March 26, Shockley Honda calls us to let us know that the repair has been completed. I left work early with my wife to drive from Leesburg to Fredrick (30 minute drive) to find out that there is a huge gap space between the end of the trimming and back panel of the car. On Saturday March 27, I contacted Shockley and they agreed that the repair was not done correctly. If that was the case, why did Shockley still call me stating that the repair is completed? On Monday March 29, Shockley Honda calls us again to let us know that the repair has been completed. Again, I left work early with my wife to drive from Leesburg to Fredrick (30 minute drive) to find out that the repair was still not completed as the trimming was still loose and the door was not aligned correctly with the back panel of the car. Again, if that was the case, why did Shockley still call me stating that the repair is completed? On Tuesday March 30, I contacted Shockley again. Shockley was going to have the Regional Manager come to inspect the car for approval to take car into the shop. But the Regional Manager was not going to come until Friday. We asked for a loaner car and we were rejected and treated with disrespect as the service manager called me unreasonable and told us that he was done with us. However, after going to the Sales Manager, we were able to get a rental. On Saturday April 4, Shockley stated that the car is repaired as best as it can be and did not need the Regional Manager's approval. We tried to convince the Service Manager to completely fix the door but were denied. They accused us that something was caught in the door, and that this was a goodwill fix from Shockley and was not covered under the warranty. But my wife is the one that always drives the car and we never had anyone in the back seat. Additionally, we know that nothing was ever caught in passenger door. So we took the car back with us, and will plan on filing complaints. Again, dealing with this dealership was the most unpleasant experience we ever had to go through. I hope this posting will help others in determining where to service, or even considering buying another Honda, with this poor customer service. Read more