Bryce is the man to see
by 12/09/2021on
I just can't say enough about Bryce at Shockley Honda After running into a deer that totaled our 2017 Honda Accord we went in looking for another used car. while walking around the lot Bryce came up to us and said if you need anything I'm here Did not do that hard by pressure sales man thing I saw the 2022 Honda Accord went and got my husband and said no honey this one is the one for you. It is beautiful, went and got Bryce he came out showed us the inside and all around the car, I knew I just knew we were going to get this car because I wanted my husband to have a beautiful brand new car The paperwork was easy there was never no hard sell salesman walking so close behind you if you stopped they would have bumped into you Bryce is fantastic, and easy on the eyes, hee hee. This was last Saturday, the money from the insurance company on the totaled car was not in our account yet So I was going to call them on Monday when the money got in the bank which we thought it was going to be in on Monday well the money was not in the bank on Monday I called Bryce to inform him, he told me well you all just come in and get your car and take it home and when the money is in the bank you just call us and we will deposit the check, the trust he had with us was amazing I cannot say enough about Bryce, the guys in the circle and the finance department If you're ever looking for a Honda, go see Bryce at Shockley Honda in Frederick My husband and I are so grateful for all you've done for us and even now that we have the car home , Bryce told us if we have any other questions about the car with all the little gadgets and all in it feel free to come by or just give him a call and he is there for us even after we took the car off the lot Sincerely, Bill and Donna
Great customer service Chris Benner
by 08/14/2021on
Just wanted to write a review about the customer service at Shockley Honda one thing I hate is pushy salesman and so luckily I talked with Chris Benner and he was so helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle without being pushy lol ! Haven't made my decision yet but I will make sure I call Chris when I am ready ! Thanks
"Your car is disabled? How about we see it in 3 days?"
by 08/10/2021on
Car has less than 13000 on it, started it this morning, and every warning light is on, and I've lost power steering. I call up Shockley and tell them this, and they say "What if we see you in three days?" Not, "We can get you in, diagnose it, and then we'll have to wait", not "We're booked up, but you could try XXX" just "See you in three days!" I'm glad I wasn't actually stranded anywhere, because I'm sure they wouldn't be sympathetic in the least. Note: all choices below are from previous service appointments.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Car buying experience ever!!
by 12/05/2017on
The best car buying experience I ever had! Nick Selby was awesome to work with, told him what I had to work with for down payment and desired monthly payment. Let me tell him what I wanted in a vehicle and delivered with a payment below my max. Dante Velasquez was awesome in finance, I should mention I am credit challenged. Nick couldn't be there on delivery day but had one of his associates ready for me, Nate Janes, who was helpful and had my new car waiting for my arrival, all shiny and fueled up. I wouldn't hesitate to tell anybody to go to Shockley Honda
Great Buying Experience! Thank you Nate Janes and the Honda Family!!
by 10/02/2017on
I was very impressed with my experience at Shockley Honda. The professionalism and knowledge displayed was second to none. Never did I feel pressured, intimidated or unaware. Nate Janes did everything he could to get me the best deal including a trade in that I still owed money on. I ended up with a great car at a great price and was very pleased with my experience. Nate and the team worked hard to ensure I was satisfied and that my car buying experience was second to none. So thank you to the Honda Family at Shockley Honda, it was a pleasure working with you and watching your hard working team dynamic. It was a great atmosphere and I will be a returning customer. Thanks again Nate for staying late for the test drive, and for showing me all of the features and helping me set it up the day of the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 09/06/2017on
My experience with this dealership was just plain "AWESOME" Alex Ferguson (Salesman) along with Dante Velasquez (Finance Manager) gave me 150% Customer Service. I was able to purchase a Honda Accord thanks to these two men. Thank you so much. YOU GUYS ROCK!!!!!!!
Great service and great price
by 09/01/2017on
Nate did a fantastic job. He was very personable, looked like he loves what he does. It was just overall a good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/18/2017on
As a first time car buyer, the process of researching dealerships and cars can be a bit tricky. As a Frederick native I knew that Shockley Honda was the place to go. Considering they are voted the #1 car dealer in Frederick, I can tell why. After visiting other dealerships in the area, the customer service and overall atmosphere at Shockley was very inviting and never pushy, and the same can't be said for other dealerships. Alex Ferguson was the salesman my wife and I met with, and he was great. I knew exactly what car I wanted to look at and he was eager to help me. Alex was never pushy and made my first time car buying experience as easy as possible. I closed the deal that day on my new 2017 Honda Civic Coupe and I couldn't have been happier. My wife and I then met with Justin Todd within the finance department, who made the process as pain free as possible. Again, he was never pushy and extremely friendly. After the process was over, Alex even showed me how everything worked inside my new car, and even paired my phone and input a few numbers into the phonebook. I would highly recommend Shockley Honda, and specifically Alex Ferguson to take care of you. I look forward to coming back and using Shockley Honda in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase experience
by 04/20/2017on
This was one of the best buying experiences we've had. Mo Williams was so helpful with our purchase and a special thanks to Shawn Bowders for going the extra mile in pricing. We're enjoying our Accord immensely and would absolutely recommend Shockley!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stress-free buying experience
by 01/12/2016on
I'm happy to say I had a smooth and stress-free customer experience. Prior to scheduling a test drive, I corresponded with Alex via email to ask some questions about a vehicle. I scheduled a test drive and when I arrived for my appointment, Alex had the vehicle ready, and I never felt rushed or pressured to buy - which I appreciate so much. Before going to Shockley, I had shopped for an SUV for several weeks at other dealerships whose salespeople left excessive voicemails on my cell phone, sent me multiple emails daily, and put on pressure after I test drove a vehicle. Alex was great taking the time to answer my questions and address my concerns. Justin, in finance, was professional and easy to work with, explaining each form and signature page. Other dealers could learn from Shockley about the best way to treat customers who are shopping for a vehicle that best meets their needs and budget. I am very pleased with the way this dealer conducts business and definitely recommend them based on my recent experience..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor integrity
by 06/28/2013on
My daughter brought her Honda in for service (recall and seat belt needed replaced). When she picked up the car the check engine light AND the air bag light were on, but they were not on when we brought the car in. They informed her the air bag sensor was bad and would cost $170 to fix it. What I wanted to understand is why it came in with NO service lights on, yet miraculously left with 2 on. I firmly believe they saw a young woman and took advantage, trying to get more money. The manager was rude and unhelpful when I spoke to him as well. He felt all I was after was free service. I would not take this car back there if my life depended on it. All I ever wanted was to understand WHY or WHAT they did to cause these lights to come on. I wanted them to admit this was their fault instead of implying we were the bad guys here. I asked for him to talk with the mechanic and call me back to help me understand what happened to cause the lights to go on, yet I never got that return call. The lack of professionalism and integrity in this service department is unprecedented. For the Honda name, I was more than disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Four Lies
by 12/02/2012on
1. I let Bill, the salesman, know I would be shipping the car to Saudi Arabia soon and wanted to make sure it was mechanically in good shape. I specifically asked about the timing belt, brakes, and transmission. The differential service and battery service were listed on the car fax report. Bill asked for Steve T.s input on this information and Steve agreed to check with the mechanics. He came back and reported that the transmission fluid would be replaced, the brakes were good, and that the timing belt could not be inspected as it was internal to the engine. I asked him if there was a computer read out from the maintenance minder system, or an exterior inspection that could give me an idea of if it had been replaced or would soon need to be replaced. Steve said that it is not possible to know the condition of the belt without disassembling a large portion of the engine (water pump, pulleys, belts, etc). I asked him what the standard milestone is for replacement in terms of miles or years. Steve did not know and did not ask the technicians. I sensed he was irritated with my continued questioning and wasnt interested in researching the issue with the mechanics. I asked for a second opinion at another Honda dealership one week later. The mechanic there pointed out a small leak visible from the base of the tensioner bolt advising it was a sign the bolt and belt are reaching their maximum life expectancy. I asked him if there is a standard for replacing timing belts and he said between 60,000 and 90,000 miles and that delayed repair could result in complete engine failure. I found this same recommendation on Hondas website [HTML removed] 2. The two front suspension brackets had cracked seals with black fluid leaking from them. The drivers side shock assembly was bad. The total repairs for the two items above was over $2,500. I asked Shockley to reimburse me their costs only for these repairs and received no response. 3. The car was not ready for sale. I called at 9am the day I purchased the car and was advised the car was on the lot and had not been sold. It was listed on the dealers website three days prior to my call. I arrived at 1:30pm and the car was not ready until 7:30pm. 4. New tires were installed to pass Maryland inspection. Shockley installed off brand tires over five years old (I should have checked the date before driving an hour home). Standard warranty for tires is six years so Ill probably end up sinking another $500 in this vehicle over the next few months.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shockley Honda is terrible
by 01/20/2012on
This is the most dishonest dealership I have ever visited. I wanted to trade in my Civic Hybrid for a new Civic. I was told my extra miles would be forgiven when I traded in; I was also told that I could get the deal they were currently running on Civics ($230 a month with no money down). When I arrived, they schmoozed me for 2 hours, let me drive the car, then changed their story. Suddenly, I had to pay for my overage on miles and I had to put $2500 (plus tax, title, etc.) to get a payment of $327. You would think they were selling me a Mercedes! I went to Hagerstown Honda two days later. They were honest about my trade-in and got me the payment I wanted. The service was incredible. DO NOT go to Shockley... drive 20 extra miles to Hagerstown Honda. It will be worth your trip.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad Manager.....really bad!
by 05/26/2011on
I walked in and was greeted by a friendly salesperson. Aftert that it went downhill. I was introduced to Charlie. [violative content deleted] Needless to say his BS didn't work on me trying to convince me that I should pay more than the internet price because of the color. Went to Hagerstown and got my deal without the BS. Why do people like this have a job.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wasted 5 hours of my life
by 03/31/2011on
We ultimately bought from Shockley because we'd already done the wheeling and dealing online and my husband had already been dealing with the salesman. HOWEVER, we are about to pay cash, yet again, for a new Honda and it will NOT be from Shockley. It took us FIVE HOURS to purchase this car. Remember, all the dealing had been done, we had cash in hand, but they had us wait...and wait...and wait. They said it was something with some paperwork that they were waiting on a response about, but so what? since when is that the customer's problem? And would it have killed them to apologize or offer to buy us dinner or something while we waited FOR FIVE FREAKING HOURS? So no, I will never ever recommend them and you can believe I've told everyone about this because it was utterly ridiculous that it took that long to sign over a title and hand over a check. And even if they were right and it was out of their hands entirely, the lack of courtesy given us for having to wait was unconscionable. No one apologized, no one offered us a drink or anything, although we were told we could graciously use the customer lounge vending machines if we wanted something to drink. Yeah, really unpleasant experience and while we bought our 18k Civic from them, the 35K Pilot we're about to buy won't be from them at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Couldn't have asked for more!!!!
by 09/14/2010on
We were in search of a 2011 Honda Pilot Touring, red. They are extremely difficult to find - in fact, the Pilot Touring alone is very difficult to find! However, Shockley Honda accepted the challenge, found us the car within 10 days and had us in and out of the dealership in about an hour!! Friendly, helpful, and lots of personal attention. We couldn't have asked for more and we absolutely love our Pilot and know we will have a great relationship if we ever need service.
Bad / Arrogant Service
by 08/29/2010on
These guys sold me on a timing belt change and then when I had them do it They reset my timing wrong. The car ran terrible, stalled and the warning lights "lit up like a Christmas tree". I took it back to them 3 seperate times. Each time it felt like it was my fault the car didn't run well. In the end they finally reset the improper timing and then told me that my emissions needed $900 additional work. The service manager was a [violative content deleted] and I have yet to receive an apology. They will not see my car again. You may want to steer clear of this dealer. We love our Honda Pilot but not Shockley.
My 2010 Civic EX
by 05/22/2010on
I looked at a Honda Odessey before but ended up buying a different car but I was pleasantly surprised by Shockley Honda. When I was in the market for another new car I decided to give them another chance. Because of my job I usually buy a new car about every 2-3 years. I live in Frederick, MD but I usually buy my cars at bigger dealerships closer to DC. These high volume dealerships have huge inventories and great prices. Some smaller dealerships won't match the prices of the larger dealerships but Shockley not only matched, they beat 2 great offers I got from others. I had to do my homework and get online quotes from lots of dealerships but they were happy to beat my best price. After my purchase I received a phone call thanking me, an email asking how everything was and I came away felling like I got the best of both worlds. Personal friendly service, a large modern showroom and service area, and a great price.
Beware of This Dealer
by 05/01/2010on
I had a worst experience with this dealer. In fact, my lesson learnt from this car is that never ever trust a dealer for used car. Unless it is Certified Pre-owned car. Here is my story. I went to this dealer to buy Honda CRV 2002 with 100,000 miles on it. I know car has done most of its life. However, when I was buying the sales team was quite shown interest in making me victim. Here are my tips for people who want to buy used car from a dealer. First thing first, never ever buy from them a used car. Because, any car will contain both mechanical and electronic parts which can be modified to get you a couple of weeks of service. No matter what you take the car to the special inspection everything comes negative (Car looks and comes clean). After driving couple hundred miles you would see the true colors of the car. In my case, when I bought the car, I noticed the following issues with the car. 1. Driver Seat was loose 2. Driver side door cylinder assembly gone, and also actuator was not functioning. 3. SRS Control unit is not working 4. Driver belts needed replacement. Everything together was costing me about 2000$. What is the funny in going to dealer by paying him premium. I would suggest buy it from a local party/private seller by looking at the carfax.
Huge Disappointment
by 04/03/2010on
Thanks to Shockley Hondas service department located in Fredrick, Maryland, my wifes first brand new Honda will be the last Honda I will ever purchase for her. Our experience with Shockley Honda in repairing the passenger door had belittled my wife and me. We are very disappointed, saddened, frustrated, and dissatisfied with Shockley Hondas decision in not being able to identify and completely resolve our door issue. Because of this experience, Shockley Honda has put a dent into our beliefs of what Honda represents - quality, value, customer service, and reliability. Here is a quick timeline of the events that occurred in trying to get our left passenger door and trimming repaired: In March 2010, my wife had discovered that the plastic trimming located on the bottom left passenger door was loose. She also noticed that the same passenger door was not shut all the way. We took the vehicle to Shockley Honda on March 18 in which they tried to tighten up the hinges to close the door gap. But the door was still out. On March 25, we took the car to Shockley Honda to replace the trim and have the door repaired. On Friday March 26, Shockley Honda calls us to let us know that the repair has been completed. I left work early with my wife to drive from Leesburg to Fredrick (30 minute drive) to find out that there is a huge gap space between the end of the trimming and back panel of the car. On Saturday March 27, I contacted Shockley and they agreed that the repair was not done correctly. If that was the case, why did Shockley still call me stating that the repair is completed? On Monday March 29, Shockley Honda calls us again to let us know that the repair has been completed. Again, I left work early with my wife to drive from Leesburg to Fredrick (30 minute drive) to find out that the repair was still not completed as the trimming was still loose and the door was not aligned correctly with the back panel of the car. Again, if that was the case, why did Shockley still call me stating that the repair is completed? On Tuesday March 30, I contacted Shockley again. Shockley was going to have the Regional Manager come to inspect the car for approval to take car into the shop. But the Regional Manager was not going to come until Friday. We asked for a loaner car and we were rejected and treated with disrespect as the service manager called me unreasonable and told us that he was done with us. However, after going to the Sales Manager, we were able to get a rental. On Saturday April 4, Shockley stated that the car is repaired as best as it can be and did not need the Regional Manager's approval. We tried to convince the Service Manager to completely fix the door but were denied. They accused us that something was caught in the door, and that this was a goodwill fix from Shockley and was not covered under the warranty. But my wife is the one that always drives the car and we never had anyone in the back seat. Additionally, we know that nothing was ever caught in passenger door. So we took the car back with us, and will plan on filing complaints. Again, dealing with this dealership was the most unpleasant experience we ever had to go through. I hope this posting will help others in determining where to service, or even considering buying another Honda, with this poor customer service.
Great experience
by 03/21/2010on
I have been a customer of Shockley Honda for at least twelve years. Throughout the duration of our relationship, Shockley Honda has been consistently available for ongoing or emergency services. All employees involved are knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. They are always willing to answer questions or explain things and are totally customer oriented. Shockley Honda is a great representative of a successful, well respected family run business which contributes generously to the community and provides excellent service to all its customers.
