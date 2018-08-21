1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I pray that you read this review before stepping foot in this dealership!! We bought a used 2014 Sonata from them, and were promised they stand behind all of their vehicles and when asked why the warranty sticker changed at time of purchase Eric told us not worry we were covered for 30 days. After just 10 days our car broke down and after not returning our calls for two days and getting the runaround from Eric(Promised they would call back), my wife walked into the dealership. Finally she got a chance to meet with Mike the sales Manager that made her wait while he spit something into a bottle at his desk!! Mike made it clear that it wasn't their problem and nothing was covered. He said they might give us the parts at cost, but that was all they can do. They also told us we had to pay to have our car towed there. We also left messages for Mike who's the GM, and he never returned our calls!!! Don't be fooled by Eric who will ask about your family and tell you about his family to when over your trust! We ended up calling Fitzgerald in Gaithersburg, and they looked up our VIN and said there was a known problem with the engine, and to call Hyundai roadside because we had Free towing to a dealership! Their service was incredible! They ended up getting the approval to replace our engine at no cost and even gave us a 2018 loaner while we waited! Ideal didn't even try to work with us! I promise you they will tell you that they are the oldest dealership in the area and they back everything they sale, but I promise you they will not! I have bought many cars over the last 35yrs and have never been treated so poorly. I can only assume the good ratings they receive are from friends and coworkers! You have been warned!! Read more