Fitzgerald Volkswagen of Frederick Maryland
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Volkswagen of Frederick Maryland
Amazing First Time Car Buying Experience
by 09/09/2020on
Just came back from buying my very first car at the Fitzgerald in Frederick, and I gotta say, the experience surpassed my expectations. Michael Gooden was incredibly kind, helpful and made us feel like we could trust him. There was no "you know this is a very popular car, a lot of people have looked at it recently" or any other deviousness, just straight facts. We were met with an abundance of information, as well as with practical advice. The car was in great condition, and I got an awesome deal on it despite it being my first purchase. Would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone who wants to be treated like a human being and not a target of a sale. I dont know how many people can say that their first car buying experience was fun and speedy, but I am thankful that I get to be one of them.
Great
by 08/01/2016on
David Harrison was probably, if not the best sales person we had come across when searching for a new car, he kind and knowledgeable in what cars he was selling, he allowed for unlimited test drives, and was more than willing help us with any question or information we needed. All of his opinions were unbiased. If you choose to buy a car here at fitzgerald, ask for David, 10/10.
Experience purchasing a Touareg TDI
by 03/10/2016on
I worked, from start to finish, with Ms. Jessica Brookerd. She was a JOY to work with in every sense of that word. She was also highly knowledgeable about my vehicle, and catered to my long-standing desire to own one. Knowing of the moratorium on new VW diesel models due to "Dieselgate", she sought to help me avoid a months-long wait by locating a good-as-new 2014 used Touareg, one owner, only 26K miles. She test-drove it with me (took turns), an even secured it for me after the vehicle's original offering store, in Annapolis (MD), wanted it back. I am extremely pleased with my Touareg, and have made a new friend in Jessica. I would recommend her, and FitzAuto, to any friend or associate...and will. The financial officer (forgot his name, regrettably) was also very personable and professional in our dealings at closing.
David Harrison, Car Dealer of the Year
by 08/11/2015on
What an amazing car buying experience. David was incredibly knowledgeable, and helped me to find exactly what I needed in a new car. He answered all of my thousands of questions very thoroughly, and without being pushy in any way shape or form. He was truly there to help me through the process, not push me through the process. I would recommend absolutely anyone looking for a car to head to Fitzgerald in Frederick and ask for David Harrison.
Dave Harrison Fitzgerald Auto Mall
by 07/28/2015on
I recently worked with Dave Harrison on the potential purchase of a new 2015 VW Jetta at Fitzgerald Auto Mall. I cannot say enough nice things about Dave. He was very patient and thoroughly explained the features of the Jetta as well as the Fitzgerald dealership. Dave provided top notch customer service and truly cared that my car buying experience was a positive one. Josh Gillions the sales manager and Dave did a fantastic job putting together the final numbers and really worked hard to stay within our budget. Josh also made it his top priority to make sure our car buying experience was a positive one. Unfortunately, at the last minute my wife and I were unable to go through with the purchase of the vehicle, but Dave was understanding. When I am ready to purchase another vehicle, I will be going back to Dave Harrison. I will recommend Dave to my family and friends. Thank you both Dave and Josh.
Quick service and knowledgeable sales personnel
by 04/20/2015on
I walked into a Fitzgerald dealership to go on a couple of test drives. The sales person, David Harrison, was very helpful and knowledgeable. Even though, I went away without promising to make a purchase, he was not very pushy and allowed me up to 45 days before calling to enquire the status of my car purchase. I went back into the Fitzgerald dealership, and decided on the car that I wanted. At this point, David was very patient in providing me price quotes based on all options, trade-in quote for my old car and in answering a lot of questions I had regarding financing (I did not eventually take the financing option) and new car registration. As soon as I decided on the car and all options, the car was delivered to me within a few hours. the paper work and payments process was also very smooth, thanks to Mike.
Outstanding Service
by 03/31/2015on
I was considering a new car but was not sure when I arrived on the Fitzgerald VW lot (Frederick, MD). David Harrison did a wonderful job of answering all of my questions; he listened to what I was looking for and did not push a product on me. It was a painless process (3-4 hours from stepping foot on lot to driving off with new car). Mr. Harrison kept me up-to-date as I waited for appraisal of trade-in and finance approval. I highly recommend David Harrison and the Fitzgerald Auto group.
2015 VW Passat TDI
by 03/24/2015on
David Harrison was extremely helpful in getting me into a new Passat TDI. I have an extremely busy schedule and he was able to help me do all the research needed over the phone and via email. Much appreciated.
Great experience
by 03/18/2015on
Great experience for me as I test drove a few cars before deciding on make/model. David Harrison was knowledgeable, patient and a straightforward salesperson. He has an excellent, friendly demeanor and is enthusiastic in matching someone up with the right vehicle. I recommend him highly. Everyone else at Fitzgerald was friendly and the transaction went smoothly, no surprises, no issues. They really do a great job in following up, making sure all questions are answered and concerns are addressed. The finance guy, Mike, was able to beat our banks finance deal and patiently went through all our options. This Dealer was recommended to me by a friend who had a similar experience. I will confidently pass that recommendation on to anyone and will definitely do business with Fitzgerald again.
new car purchase
by 02/22/2015on
I purchased a new 2015 volkswagon passat tdi from David Harrison. The whole buying experience with David was excellent. Any questions or concerns I had about the car he was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions.
Used car purchase
by 02/21/2015on
Inquiry, test drive and purchase processes were straightforward with David Harrison. Josh Greenberg in Finance was great too. Our Impreza is great.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall- David Harrison
by 02/14/2015on
I was very impressed with the friendliness and professionalism at this dealership. David went out of his way to answer all my questions and help make a deal that I would consider very fair for both parties. My father had purchased a vehicle here in previous years and had the same experience. Quick, painless and not what many would consider your typical car shopping "fiasco". The staff was very knowledgable particularly David Harrison, my sales rep. The entire was super laid back, non pushy and eager to help. As far as the online quote question at the bottom, this step was not necessary as I came into things knowing exactly what I wanted, I scoped out their lot Sunday afternoon, checked in with their sales staff on Monday afternoon and was sent a link to check out the car online. Went in Monday night and test drove the vehicle and proactively filled out some paperwork to have them remove the vehicle from their inventory so I could talk through things with my significant other and not miss out on the only car on the lot with my wanted specifications. Came back in Tuesday night, finished off my paperwork and drove the vehicle home that night. Overall the experience was very smooth. Upon final signings the staff offered all their extra touches and offers and if I declined they were very understanding and not forceful to try and make me purchase items I didn't deem necessary.
Sales
by 02/03/2015on
Easy and fast. Honest too! Prices and fees upfront and no surprises. Mr. David Harrison does an outstanding work.
Excellent car buying experience
by 01/09/2015on
David Harrison helped make the car buying experience very pleasant. He was friendly, knowledgeable and worked with us to match a price from another Fitzgerald dearlership. I would recommend him withour any hesitation.
David Harrison (Fitzmall)
by 12/09/2014on
I recently purchased my 2015 VW Jetta from David Harrison @FitzgeraldAutoMall. I highly recommend buying a car from David Harrison. Everything was perfect and easy couldn't ask for more. Erkan Sen
Great dealership!!
by 12/02/2014on
Mr. David Harrison is the nicest person that we have ever purchased a new car from!! He explaned everything very well and when we're ready to purchase another Mazda we will ask for Mr. Harrison!! Thank you for being so polite and totally professional!!!
easy
by 11/13/2014on
Very easy to deal with. Justin and David were very easy to work with no pressure.
Positive Purchasing Experience
by 11/05/2014on
My husband and I recently purchased a new vehicle from Fitz. Our sales person, David Harrison, make the whole experience easy and pleasant. Over the course of a month, we made several visits to the dealership, exchanged a few emails and phone calls, and ultimately came home with a new car. Throughout the process, David was always great to work with....personable, honest, and patient.
The Car I wanted at a good price
by 09/04/2014on
David H put me in a Comfortable car after a generously long test drive. Dave was easy to work with and worked with me on a fair deal.
helpful and no bull
by 09/03/2014on
knew all the answers, helpful
Great Service
by 08/04/2014on
Fitzgerald Volkswagon/Madza of Frederick was a great place to search for a used pre certified vehicle- or a new one! I worked with David H and highly recommend him as he was very knowledgeable about the cars and service options. It was a "no Pressure" experience - his friendly demeanor was much appreciated as we knew what we were looking for and he was there to make the process smoother and to answer our many questions - overall I highly recommend him and the dealership.
