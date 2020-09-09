5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was very impressed with the friendliness and professionalism at this dealership. David went out of his way to answer all my questions and help make a deal that I would consider very fair for both parties. My father had purchased a vehicle here in previous years and had the same experience. Quick, painless and not what many would consider your typical car shopping "fiasco". The staff was very knowledgable particularly David Harrison, my sales rep. The entire was super laid back, non pushy and eager to help. As far as the online quote question at the bottom, this step was not necessary as I came into things knowing exactly what I wanted, I scoped out their lot Sunday afternoon, checked in with their sales staff on Monday afternoon and was sent a link to check out the car online. Went in Monday night and test drove the vehicle and proactively filled out some paperwork to have them remove the vehicle from their inventory so I could talk through things with my significant other and not miss out on the only car on the lot with my wanted specifications. Came back in Tuesday night, finished off my paperwork and drove the vehicle home that night. Overall the experience was very smooth. Upon final signings the staff offered all their extra touches and offers and if I declined they were very understanding and not forceful to try and make me purchase items I didn't deem necessary. Read more