Fitzgerald Mazda
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Mazda
Excellent Car-Buying Experience
by 01/04/2021on
I cannot express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the high quality service by the folks at the Fitzmall Mazda of Frederick. Our sales rep, Zak, was genuine, patient, and efficient throughout the whole process. The sales manager, Rich, contacted us directly and they both took care of us. After highly negative experiences with other dealerships, it was clear these guys were the best choice. We love our new car and so fortunate for the good deal and service provided.
Quick and Painless
by 04/09/2018on
Really enjoyed my experience at Fitzgerald Frederick and the service that I received from Sales Associate Pete Patel. Pete was knowledgeable and friendly and made the car-buying experience a breeze. I was in and out in under two hours with the car I wanted. Will be back to buy my next Mazda from Pete.
Service Advisors
by 01/11/2018on
I must say, I have bought a few vehicles in my time. But, Fitzgerald service center is outstanding and above them all. Kim Swann who has been my service advisor from my first car that I brought in for service to the last 2 that I have purchase. The rest of the crew is great also when I have their help if she is not there. Kim, is very knowledgeable and will guide you on your vehicle service requirements. The training they receive must be A+ training from the trainers. Great staff from the Service Lot guys in the service bay to the mechanics in the shops. If I have a question or concern, they will find the brain to help me understand. I will continue to bring my CX 5 and my VW EOS there until I move away. Keep up the great work and training is the key to success to keep customers coming back.
Professional and Knowlegeable Sales
by 01/11/2018on
I was not in the market of buying a vehicle at that time in 2015. I was taking my Chevy Malibu in for a oil change and service. As, I was waiting, I took notice of the 2015 VW Passat. It was very sleek and it stood out, calling me to it. I always been a fan of VW, even while being in the military station in Germany. The sales associate that approach me was, Ms. Jessica Broockerd. She was very helpful and knowledgeable of the vehicle. I thought she was the manufacture of car. Her knowledge was greater then what I could imagine. Even things about the engine was a plus. The Passat TDI was diesel and I loved it. Just to think my day on Saturday, July, was not to purchase another vehicle. The Sales Manger Josh, was very professional with me and never pressured me in my decision at all. I just was drawn to have this vehicle and it was diesel. He gave me a far price for my 2014 trade in. He was not going to let me leave until we met halfway. After the VW scandal came out. I went right back to Jessica at Fitzgerald and did a VW buyback and purchased the 2016 Mazda CX5 Grand Touring with the Tech Package. I enjoy this Crossover. I drive 200+ miles daily for work. Fitzgerald and the staff and Alicia Umbel is great customer care advisor. My Hat Off to the Fitzgerald Family in Frederick.. When the CX5 Diesel Grand Touring come there, Jessica Broockerd and Alicia Umbel, know I am coming back.....
fitzmall Frederick, MD
by 11/17/2014on
I went to fitzmall to buy a mazda3 because they had low prices and a large selection. David Harrison worked with me from start to finish. He did a great job from start to finish! Very pleased customer.
Painless and professional
by 01/30/2014on
Bought a used Honda Odyssey from here, and it couldn't have been easier. The price was on the website (Fitzgerald doesn't negotiate) and it was an excellent price. I spoke to a salesperson over the phone who estimated my trade-in value (and it was a fair number). Showed up, the van was ready, he had the finance guy complete the contract with the agreed-upon numbers, and we were done. I told the finance guy I didn't want the mop and glow, the maintenance contract or anything else, and he said, "Okay, then you'll save us both some time." No pressure, no hassle.
First Class Customer Service
by 12/08/2013on
Prior to travelling all the way from Leesburg Va to Maryland, I discussed the car I wanted and the price I could afford with the sales guy who help me (David H.). David sent me an email to confirm that the price he quoted to me over the phone was a no hassle price and that I was guaranteed the price if I showed up. Like most people, I stopped by another dealership on my way to Fitzgerald Mazda to bargain a better price. To my amazement, the sales manager at this dealership told me there was no way Fitzgerald Mazda could give me the price David had quoted. After 3 fruitless hours, I drove to Maryland to see David and to my surprise, I was surprised. For the first time , I met a car sales guy who was genuine, upfront, and truthful. Everyone at the dealership was COOL. They even gave me 3 redskins tickets for the 12/8/13 game. I strongly recommend that dealership to anyone seeking to buy a car. Thanks David!!
