I was not in the market of buying a vehicle at that time in 2015. I was taking my Chevy Malibu in for a oil change and service. As, I was waiting, I took notice of the 2015 VW Passat. It was very sleek and it stood out, calling me to it. I always been a fan of VW, even while being in the military station in Germany. The sales associate that approach me was, Ms. Jessica Broockerd. She was very helpful and knowledgeable of the vehicle. I thought she was the manufacture of car. Her knowledge was greater then what I could imagine. Even things about the engine was a plus. The Passat TDI was diesel and I loved it. Just to think my day on Saturday, July, was not to purchase another vehicle. The Sales Manger Josh, was very professional with me and never pressured me in my decision at all. I just was drawn to have this vehicle and it was diesel. He gave me a far price for my 2014 trade in. He was not going to let me leave until we met halfway. After the VW scandal came out. I went right back to Jessica at Fitzgerald and did a VW buyback and purchased the 2016 Mazda CX5 Grand Touring with the Tech Package. I enjoy this Crossover. I drive 200+ miles daily for work. Fitzgerald and the staff and Alicia Umbel is great customer care advisor. My Hat Off to the Fitzgerald Family in Frederick.. When the CX5 Diesel Grand Touring come there, Jessica Broockerd and Alicia Umbel, know I am coming back..... Read more